Graham Sends Letters to Horowitz and Pompeo – FBI Backtracks on Self-Serving Redactions…

Against the backdrop of documents from the state department, Senator Lindsey Graham sends a letter to both OIG Michael Horowitz and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seeking additional information about State Department contact with Christopher Steele.

(Source Link)

Additionally, the FBI has apparently reversed course on the self-serving redactions they put in place when the Kavalec Memo was released. A less redacted version is below:

Apparently the Russian “mole” in the DNC didn’t warrant the investigative curiosity of the FBI. Instead, they took the sketchy dossier info and called Carter Page an “agent of a foreign power”…. Go figure.

