Graham Sends Letters to Horowitz and Pompeo – FBI Backtracks on Self-Serving Redactions…

Against the backdrop of documents from the state department, Senator Lindsey Graham sends a letter to both OIG Michael Horowitz and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seeking additional information about State Department contact with Christopher Steele.
Additionally, the FBI has apparently reversed course on the self-serving redactions they put in place when the Kavalec Memo was released. A less redacted version is below:
.
Apparently the Russian “mole” in the DNC didn’t warrant the investigative curiosity of the FBI. Instead, they took the sketchy dossier info and called Carter Page an “agent of a foreign power”…. Go figure.
Corruption as far as the eyes can see. It’s unreal that we got to the place that every part of government became an extension of the the liberal socialists.
As the dueling bozo’s would say “There’s a whole lotta corruption goin on here!”
Lotta shakin’ goin’ on too.
Odumbo and his Communists POS spent 8 years putting this together. And the MSM helped by making ODUMBO look like your everyday next day neighbor.
Remember liberals stay in power by making the people dependent on them. President Trump is helping the people become self reliant Democrats sell snake oil and trump sells freedom. The liberals give gold stars to all children A or F it don’t matter. They in still communest believes from preschool to death. Trump rewards achievement and hard work. He incourges others to strive to be the best they can be and never give u your goals . The liberals want us to live in a vanilla world. Trump wants us to choose our own colors and if want to change to a new color it’s up to us not the damn government. Trump is the people’s best friend and the democrats worst enemy. It’s up to us to fight for what we want.
God Bless America
They are not Liberal. They are ill-liberal. Sick Liberals. They are Liberalism in its malignant form; its pathological criminal derivative.
They are promiscuous with the rights, money and property entrusted to them by others.
Promiscuous. Pathological. Malignant. Criminal.
Sick Liberals.
Chicago, nation wide. That’s HoeBama’s legacy. The ghost of The New Party (DSA trojan horse and cohort organizations) finally consume the DNC. The parasite becomes the host and all the cohort actors get even more taxpayer money for their pocket under the guise of ordinary commerce.
Politics conducted as an ongoing criminal enterprise. Carpetbaggers and Copperheads of the modern era, as far as the eye can see.
Malignant rhetoric and malign conspiracy under color of law.
Dinesh had it right. It’s all about stealing. It’s all about theft.
“What did I learn in prison? Rule #1: Never give up the con.”
So, yes. Of course. It’s all being done by the rules. Absolutely by the book. Their book.
Trump has a much bigger one. Time to throw it at them.
Hoebama , i upvote
No one ever asks what he may have done to Romney, or what he did to the other Presidential candidates in 2016! The spying on Trump was so early, they must have been spying on everyone!
and they built on the work done by the gw bush administration beginning with the mother of all false flags, the attacks of 9-11 which gave an excuse to begin the yinon wars, aka seven countries in five years, with afghanistan and, more important to the likud mossad the executives of 9-11 with cheney, rumsfeld, wolfowitz, zakheim and silverstein, iraq. in short order the patriot act was passed and a heightened police state was established.
after trump destroys the obama administration for its clear violations of the constitution, i hope he goes after the gw bush administration while they are still alive to enjoy it.
bust 9-11 and change the world.
But is it really? These people are sick, twisted, self-serving and plain old EVIL. If we don’t all rise up and RESIST (we much – Al Sharpton lingo) we are doomed! – where are we meeting and when because I am done watching this travesty occur. What’s the game plan – I’m in! This is real time and NOw
We need to scare the shit out of these democrats and march through the halls of congress and demand they stop harassing our POTUS.. organize like they do .
They are employed by the puppet masters and are available 24/7 for anyone who needs harassing, bullying or threatening. The rest of America is working real jobs to fill a treasury that undermines them.
They are not liberals. They are communists. You besmirch “liberal” by linking those who are liberal, especially classical liberal, with socialists or communists.
Of course, the other possibility is simply “criminal.”
Or power corrupts no matter the stripes of persuasion. Now we have a dimwit press providing a new twist to the old adage that absolute power corrupts absolutely!
AND we continue to await a perp walk.
OH NO!!! A letter…that should wake up Wray. Panty ass Graham will back stab Trump after the 2020 election……bank on it. Also TURD McCONnell will continue to use his power to stall MAGA, and promote the chinese agenda.
That’s why I won’t vote for another republican. They have been in on the corruption for 35 years. I only vote MAGA. I also voted for Perot, the first MAGA candidate! Actually Reagan was first.
Perot got us Bill Clinton. How did that advance MAGA?
That’s because Perot ran as an independent and split the vote three ways. POTUS Trump learned from history and ran as Republican so the same thing didn’t happen.
Perot didn’t get Clinton elected it was George H. W. Bush and his back tracking on Taxes.
The Bushies ARE central in the CLUB Sundance refers to.
Perot beat Perot.
1. He pulled out of the race for whacky reasons. Alleged family threats. (Anticipate that.)
2.He got lots of free airtime, but refused to spend money early to define himself before he was smeared.
3. You can be lean; but he was shoestring.
4. VP pick stand in was laudable but hokey.
5. Re-entry doomed; but he still got 22-23% of the vote, biggest number since the Bull Moose Party.
He paved the way for Trump. Reagan Democrats, steel, manufacturing; further, he noted how the last 2 were so critical in WWII. The UniParty rigs the game against 3rd party candidates.
This.
I think he was just shy of 20%
This is not only Corruption, but destruction of this country. Our Allies were even involved especially those countries in 5 Eyes. When they realized she was not winning they attempt a Coup on the only American who could save this country.President Donald Trump. Time to take the gloves off….Prosecute every single one of theme
Tea for all;
Actually, it wasn’t “our allies”; just as the U.S. Government has been corrupted by global marxists, many ‘western’ governments have, as well.
It is global marxists, or conmunists, in those governments, that countries equivalent of Hillary or Obama, or Comey/Clapper, that assistrd in the,attempted coup.
Merkel, Macron, May and the Ausie, too. As in America, the ‘conservative nationalist’ party has been infiltrated and undermined, so one party rule, effectively. Varies slightly by country, but gaming the system, CHEATING is the common thread.
Chicoms behind it all.
FVEY countries and others committed acts of war when they aided and abetted U.S. treasons. IMHO all those governments should FALL.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr Barr had a talk with Mr wray.
One meeting with Kavalec and Steele did not pass the smell test. Can’t wait to see the full Comey memos.
seems like this is just the sort of thing the founding fathers had in mind when they crafted the second amendment to the US Constitution. whole lotta side stepin going on here. Fellers, looks to be time to make that target list and oil up the wheels of justice cause we ain’t gonna get no application of the law.
If Brutus Graham really cared he would have Mueller come before the judiciary committee which he chairs, and ask him the hard questions. Everything else is just noise.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am a victim of the Democrats weaponizing DHS FBI FISA abuse. The Los Angeles office targets Veterans and conservatives for political gain, self enrichment by gang stalking me. This is the tool of the left that is happening at the lical level. They commit countless crimes against me. The lefts mission is to destroy all opposition. The DHS and FBI are responsible for countless veteran suicides
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ad rem, is there some help available?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I certainly hope you're not implying that I was being unfair or unkind in any way?
I didn't understand that response to your comment either.
It's Carson, so we'll see.
I think Carson is just trying to say that we might need to give this guy another post or two to find out where he's coming from. Has he posted before? Is he new? Just needs an ear? Too soon to tell….
Can you be more specific? What you've said is pretty vague.
He has a blog if you're interested.
Bad?
I don’t doubt you. It’s Domestic Terrorism. And they’re even sadistic enough to impersonate fallen military members, as means of tormenting innocent citizens. Guess how I know?🤨
It’s all connected. And it’s imperative for PDJT to hold those at the top accountable… so the rest of their lackeys can follow. Far too many await justice.
Stay strong, you’re not alone!
What geometric shape is beyond circular?
Is there any ‘evidence’ provided in any story or filing which is not based on the similar trick of seeding one idiot in one department and then having another department use it?
How many frikking times in how many frikking cases over how many decades have they pulled this trick?
Sickening.
Zim: Well if the Dems can use it why can’t Graham! He quoted two news sources! So it must be true! Right?
“death spiral”
Technically, for the STEM nerds, it would be mobius but not everyone has heard of that.
When I was a kid I used to amuse myself by cutting mobius strips with different twists down the middle. I wasn’t a math nerd. I was just bored.
Endless entertainment.
More fun than sending messages in Klein Bottles.
For the Nerds. Mr,Ug and Wind
I’m sure an “administrative error” is the reason why the non-classified memo was suddenly and “accidentally” classified.
The question is, was this done behind Wrays back, or at his behest? If it’s the latter, then he’s simply a coup faction toadie. If it’s the former, then he has no control over his organization. Either way, it’s time for Wray to go.
“Payments to those recruited are made out of the Russian Consulate in Miami”
uh-huh …
That is the same consulate that Shiff got his naked pictures of trump form.
Exactly. Joe diGenova called him an “empty suit” who blows with the wind.
Doesn’t Barr have a solid #2 or #3 who can take his place? Why are we letting the foxes guard the hen house?
This is, defacto, letting La Cosa Nostra investigate itself!
Six Troubling Conclusions:
1. Wray / team buried this.
Over a year in, and Inspector General Horowitz didn’t know about these critical docs?? Really? What does that tell us? Every person on the email chain hid the evidence from the FISC court AND OIG!!
2. What else are the FBI, DOJ, CIA and State hiding?
3. Inspector General Horowitz / Investigators don’t have the complete emails of all the core players; ergo, odds are they don’t have the texts / phones. (Unless he is just understaffed with over 24 criminal investigations.)
4. Not a stretch to surmise numerous gov’t phones are destroyed, lost, or reformatted (see Page-Strzok)(see no consequences).
5. If the OIG doesn’t have the emails, phones, texts; they’re also spotty / unreliable for the other ongoing investigations.
6. Where is our vaunted NSA? “We have everything”?
Is my logic wrong? Is Huber playing 6D chess on Utah?
I noted on the handwritten notes, page 1… Jonathan Winer was apparently present in that meeting with Steele. Meant to mention this on the other thread…
LikeLiked by 5 people
go catch Sandra
for those needing a refresher
https://www.weeklystandard.com/eric-felten/the-weird-tales-of-jonathan-winer
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who is that bald headed guy in SD's last picture?
That's Carter Page.
Tree: Thanks! I thought I should know him!
The plot and deep state DOJ Swamp slime have thickened. The stench rises and spreads. Comey and Rosie are sweating bullets. The ugly truths will emerge.
Now the real and crucial questions:
Will justice reappear from its long absence?
Will criminal govt employees go to prison?
Will deep state and the DOJ be CLEANED OUT?
Enquiring legal American taxpayer minds want to know.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It’s up to AG Barr.
I am hoping the beating he is taking from the Dems will steel his resolve to do the right thing in administering a heavy dose of criminal justice to all who are deserving of it.
I have been encouraged by his recent actions, but I remain unconvinced he will be the champion of justice the country desperately needs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It watched a clip of “ comey “ at his town hall and it seemed to me he was throwing Rosie under the bus , calling him spineless pretty much . Did anybody else pick up on that ?
Rosey better hurry up and write his book and get it out there to cash in. He’s going to need $$ for his attorney’s like comey and mccabe
‘Hope springs eternal!
Can you be a little more specific?
This was supposed to be a reply to another comment, please ignore. Or maybe Ad Rem can just remove? =)
Was Sergey Kislyak Part of the Russian Collusion Hoax?
https://amgreatness.com/2019/05/09/was-sergey-kislyak-part-of-the-russian-collusion-hoax/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did you know of Brennan’s secret visit to Moscow in March 2016?
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/04/john_brennans_secret_trip_to_moscow.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have been to Moscow 4 times but didn’t meet any honeypots!
yeah, but someone “in a position to be familiar with the matter” (TM) told me you peed on the bed, Wes
so there’s that
There’s a pill for that.
Somebody just give him a Flomax and duct tape him to the bed… Check-6
We’ll leave the light on for you.
Not going anywhere for a while? Grab a Snickers.
You guys are killin’ me….
Try Tokyo, Seoul, or Bejing.
Some of us are luckier than others.
Take that how you like WSB. 🙂
Wes. Sorry.
Art: I feel very deprived and hurt not having met any Russian/US honeypots! After all I only spent 6 months working in a Siberian coal mine in 1983! I saw lots of things I wasn’t supposed to see! I even took lots of pictures too!
Both the KGB and CIA have some pretty thick files on me! They can both tell you how many times a day I burp, fart, and piss! They can both tell you that I have an attitude problem! Like insulting Mother Russia! Like not taking “no” or “nyet” for an answer! Yes they spied on me 24/7! My Russian interpretators had to make weekly reports on me! Yes they searched my belongings! Yes they would listen in on my phone conversations and cut me off if I switched from English to another language! So yeah I was a bad boy for sure! But then I was plenty pissed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
WES, I’ve heard Moscow ain’t safe. Comments?
Perot: I can not tell you what Moscow is like today since I was there in 1983!
I suspect now there is a lot more crime now than in 1983! Not that there was not a lot back then! Like nobody left window wipers on their cars! I remember seeing it start to rain. Every car pulled over and everybody jumped out and put their wipers on, then jumped back in their cars and pulled back out onto the road again. All in unity! Hilarious!
A little story. While working in Siberia, an electronic meter part of the machine’s tool package was stolen. (Up until this point everything personal that had been stolen they couldn’t care less!) Well since this was state property, the local police were called in to investigate! They wanted to know everything about the electronic meter! My Russian interpretator accidentally let it slip that the reason why the police wanted to know so much detail is because then they could look out for it if it showed up (in the local black market which the police ran – she didn’t tell me that directly – I figured out this)!
So now you know why when communism fell the Russians suddenly had an instant mafia problem! All of these KGB thugs were suddenly unemployed! So they just carried on doing the only thing they knew! Organized crime! From state to private practice!
To be honest I never really felt threaten in Russia but then I have been to worse places like the Congo! Seeing AK-47s/M16s being carried around doesn’t rattle me that much! I wouldn’t mind going back to Moscow to visit if I could afford it!
“It’s no secret that Brennan was here,” claimed Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov. “But he didn’t visit the Foreign Ministry. I know for sure that he met with the Federal Security Service (the successor agency to the Soviet KGB), and someone else.”
No further remarks clarify what Brennan was allegedly doing in Moscow or what he discussed with the FSB. Syromolotov insists it had nothing to do with Russia’s withdrawal from Syria.
Spoogels: Obviously he was there to pick up the Pee Dossier!
“It’s no secret that Brennan was here,” claimed Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov. “But he didn’t visit the Foreign Ministry. I know for sure that he met with the Federal Security Service (the successor agency to the Soviet KGB), and someone else.”
No further remarks clarify what Brennan was allegedly doing in Moscow or what he discussed with the FSB. Syromolotov insists it had nothing to do with Russia’s withdrawal from Syria.
What enabled the deep state? Lots of things and the list is long. But the idea that the DOJ/FBI and Department of State had such casual conversations and relationships should be troubling and should even call for formal tracking of such actions. I recall early on which the crazy and disparate bits of information were flying about, something was pointed out that the State Department provided a visa to the Russian lawyer who was otherwise NOT allowed in the US because of the Magnitsky act. It was only briefly mentioned and no one really seemed to run with it at the time. And now we’re back to the State Department’s involvement in all of this mess.
The deep state finds its common thread in the communist left. And I say that with 100% clarity of meaning. The Soviet communist infiltration did factually happen during McCarthy’s time and after the fall of the Soviet Union, it was revealed the problem was even worse that McCarthy suspected. And I don’t believe the ideology EVER left the State Department since that time and it only seems to have expanded.
It’s very difficult to root out toxic ideologies such as this. But we can sure as hell take measures to ensure government collusion of this type is discouraged. And did anyone fail to notice the degree to which family relationships played a role? In a single department family relationships are discouraged. But I’m here to say I think family relationships in government employ at large should also be discouraged. I have met SO many government employees whose entire family was also government employed. This bring about that good ole ‘deep state’ culture as well.
It is meaningless to drain the swamp without disinfecting the culture.
Q: What do you call a staff meeting in a MD/DC/VA federal government office?
A: A family reunion.
Seriously, at a training session at a federal agency several years ago, I once asked the participants, “Raise your hand if you are NOT related by blood or marriage to someone else in the room.” I was stunned to see how few hands went up.
It is impossible to convince any group of .gov employees that another candidate for a job opening has better qualifications than a family member.
Prior to filling any occupancy, more family in human resources , will tweak the requirements until outsiders are eliminated.
I have seen it done.
Sounds like American Indian Tribes.
Many ex CIAs ran for office in 2018.
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2018/03/07/dems-m07.html
Anti semite Valerie Plame, Who Worried About ‘America’s Jews,’ Is Running for Congress
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/valerie-plame-congressional-campaign-new-mexico/
Daniel, just to refresh the memory, this was the chain of events. Preet Bharara paroled her, and may have intervened later on for Loretta Lynch to sign off on a non-immigrant visa.
“Ms. Veselnitskaya was subsequently paroled into the U.S. several times between 2015 and 2016, ending in February 2016. In June 2016, she was issued a B1/B2 nonimmigrant visa by the U.S. Department of State,” a DHS spokesperson told Fox News Thursday night.
DHS officials also said that it was their agency “in concurrence with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Southern District of New York” which paroled Veselnitskaya into the U.S. Fox News confirmed through court documentsthat Veselnitskaya initially “applied for a visa to enter the United States, but was denied.”
Preet Bharara was the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York at the time the parole was granted.
Veselnitskaya was issued a “Significant Public Benefit Parole” document on Sept. 25, 2015, according to DHS, which expired on Jan. 7, 2016. Veselnitskaya requested an extension to continue her work on the case, but the Southern District of New York’s attorneys’ office denied her request.
“She was not granted a second parole by our office,” SDNY spokesman James Margolin told Fox news in an email. “Her case-related immigration parole ended early in 2016, and it was not renewed by us.”
The U.S. attorney’s office told Fox News on Thursday that Veselnitskaya was indeed granted initial parole by their office, but did not know who, specifically, issued the “piece of paper.”
“Somebody said that her visa or passport to come into the country was approved by Attorney General Lynch, now maybe that’s wrong, I just heard that a little while ago…[that] she was here because of Lynch,” Trump said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday in Paris.”
At the time, Lynch was not confirmed as the signatory, however, many news accounts seemed to confirm that later on. I have yet to find one that does not.
http://conservativefighters.com/news/confirmed-obama-wh-issued-visa-russian-lawyer-days-trump-meeting/
Ultimately the US Attorney in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) reports to Trump via Barr.
I am thinking we are going to hear less and less of them. And articles like this:
(source)https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_District_Court_for_the_Southern_District_of_New_York
But – there are still crackpot wanna be heroes of the resistance at the state level. They have as much power as they think they do (opinion).
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/ny-s-attorney-general-one-most-powerful-nation-should-worry-n985086
We’ll see. Things can flip on a dime these days.
They DO NOT have as much power as they think they do. IMO
I honestly do not know how much more of this crap they expect The People to take.
Someone on an earlier thread mentioned one of Mark Levin’s suggestion for AG Barr to convene a Grand Jury and haul all these SOB’s in and make run their mouths under oath.
Enough with the lies and slander at their ‘town halls’. Say it under oath!!!
They want to start all over with Don Jr.???
LikeLiked by 10 people
For 2 years I have begged for perp walks at any level. Some consequence to blatant criminal acts need to become a part of our cultural landscape.
Say you were FBI and say you were some one who had no integrity at all, but I’m repeating myself again.
LikeLiked by 8 people
but, but, but the rank and file are good people s/c
No Russian consulate in Miami. You’d think that the Counter Intelligence Division of the FBI could have figured that out????
LikeLiked by 4 people
Did you mean the Counter TO Intelligence Division ? Seems appropriate.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Excellent!
My dad retired out of Langley AFB and had to work in DC a few times. Warned me a long time ago(1973) about the spooks.
I find it truly funny how suddenly the exent of the leaks, interviews and released documents grown exponentially. They seem to be falling all over themselves to point the finger at the other. Getting better every day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder if Barr stepped in on this disclosure. Weird timing, the whole thing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Zimbalistjunior says:
May 10, 2019 at 9:10 pm
“What geometric shape is beyond circular?
The shape you seek is the spiral, circles in three dimensions, which are famous for “spiraling out of control” and going into “death spirals.”
It is possible that both kinds of spirals are being produced by the arrogance of the coup d’etat’s plotters, who believe they have everything under their control, as it slowly spirals away from them, and becomes a spiral of death, the death of their plot, at least.
Th Nazis were very arrogant too, until they weren’t.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Why is Carter Page’s name misspelled? I think I know why! So his name wouldn’t show up in a data base as an FBI/CIA informant!
LikeLiked by 10 people
good catch, dis
Cha Ching Your the big winner. You get your choice from anything on the top row my friend.
The FBI: a Portrait.
LikeLiked by 11 people
You give them too much adoration…..
Quite the interesting move. From LG2, no less.
We’ve received nothing before from the IG, and I haven’t expected anything from him this time. But now…this is a horse of a different color. I wonder how Nate Silver’s betting line is moving now.
We’ll see if less whitewash is used in a few weeks.
Who/what is LG2?
Lindsey Graham?
The new improved, more "good" than bad Lindsey Graham.
Where is Matt Drudge with big red flashing lights announcing each of these developments?
Who? Oh, that guy who used to break news and now just links and parrots Fake News?
Seriously. What has happened to DR? I’ve noticed over the last month or so that all of his links, captions and photos are insulting to Trump and the right. WTF happened? They get to him too??
Mr Drudge is pissed that Trump is giving us a giant head fake on the border and immigration. I don’t do the DR but I feel the same way about the border.
What would you do if you were trump? I’m just curious what people expect him to do when he is hamstrung at every turn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Military, National Guard, local militia, anybody who was willing – standing at the border and spraying non-stop tear gas or that new heat barrier. Yes, non-stop.
No one ever leaves so it is crucial to prevent unlawful entry.
EO to change the bastardized interpretation of the XIVth Amendment; foreign national babies of foreign nationals are STILL foreign nationals.
Check all visas and overstays can say goodbye. Now.
Coulter.
Drudge was noticeably supporting the establishment narrative shortly after the Special Counsel was appointed two years ago. I quit visiting DR a few months thereafter.
the last month? try 2 years. drudge is a joke
LikeLike
“…last month or so…” ?
Try the last two years or so. Gone to the Dark Side since 2016.
Good News
Trump admin about to flip the ‘Mother Court’, another seismic change to the judiciary
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2019/05/10/trump-admin-about-to-flip-the-mother-court-another-seismic-change-to-the-judiciary-753341
WOW, go President Trump! It’s no wonder the dimms are flipping out!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. This also pertains to life, not just physics.
Do we know just who is feeding President Trump these judges? Asking for 350 million friends..
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do not trust it.
I couldn’t understand the reporting. Did he fill the seats with the two that retired or did he fill two other seats and still has the retired seats to fill?
POTUS Trump is accomplishing more than other Presidents in spite of the UniParty full-court-press resistance! He is literally saving our bacon! But how do we stay on course after his terms for the UniParty will surely scuttle this nation.
The stench of the “Banquet of Sedition” carries far and wide. Those that inhale the dream of power usurped become most foul and corrupt themselves. Sedition is the other side of the coin of Treason and the cure to the body politic, while painful, is necessary to prevent a reoccurrence that may destroy the Republic.
Now hang ‘em high!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did this email come out of the handwritten notes? Because I read those handwritten notes this morning and this email seems a heck of a lot more detailed.
Did anyone else find it odd in the handwritten notes that Kavalec twice misspelled Manafort as Manaferd? Twice incorrect and twice correct. Also Paige is a misspelling. My internal suspicious cat tells me she was faking like she didn’t know who these people were. Manafort was a household name in July 2016, surely she had heard of him, and Carter Page was a growing media subject by that time too. Plus being a traitor, Kavalec surely had the inside scoop on the schemes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is this thing for real? If anyone wanted to be quiet about snuffing this, they could. I went back through old articles and the dates were confused, Nuland was first in the meeting, then she came out and said she wasn’t. The State Department was given the dossier. Who actually took receipt?
And is this the same Kavalec who told everyone Donald Trump would be impeached?
Who gains from this? Were her notes supposed to confirm a mole in the DNC, while throwing Steele under the bus as being a fake…so that the story stops at Chris Steele?
“Oh, we let some nut the State Departmentin who had all of this weird information. So, we just handed it over to the FBI”. Sounds like another justification memo, if you ask me.
Comey said the other night, I am paraphrasing, that “WE” investigate and compile evidence of investigations until we need it.
Really? Is this just a misdirection because it was needed? Nice notes there, Kavalec…when did you write them?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting. You’re right about the almost forced looking misspellings.
Steel informs State Department Russians have suceeded in placing agent in DNC
scroll down the scribid document to last page. the sentence is point 3
3 The Russians have suceeded in placing an agent inside the DNC !!!
memo also states that Steel wanted steel dossier public BEFORE election.. so politically motivated
Kavalec Memo . Kavalec works for State dept. Kavalec sent this memo to FBI.
FBI ignores everything in Kavalec memo and seeks spying warrant on Trump campaign.
just for people who are not up to speed on this part.
Enter Seth Rich 2.0
I assume that Steele mentioned that the Russians were successful in placing an agent inside of the DNC to further the theory that the Russians hacked the DNC and Podesta. Everyone Agree?
No.
They had a Russian mole on the inside that they were supposedly paying from a veteran pension fund. I don’t read that as the mole being a Russian. Why guccifer 2.0 if they had a guy on the inside?
Who else has been saying the DNC hack was done from the inside? Has anyone here actually seen reasonable evidence that the hack came from Russia?The only Intel they got from Steele that they never looked into was the Intel that makes Democrats look bad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. There has been no evidence presented that proves Russia hacked the DNC server or Podesta’s computer to date. Zero. As we know however, much has been put forward by former IT expert intelligence official Bill Binney that the data was downloaded to a memory stick or drive. The funny thing in Muellers report was that he practically ‘skipped’ over that… he literally declared that the Russia hack was ‘a given’. Astounding. Provided no evidence, just said it was a fact. WTF? Here we are again. The fundamentals- the premises are all screwed. Thats their secret game. They simply ‘invent’ the premises they want and have us all argue/report and bicker over the twisted distortions that come from that – miles down the line. Everyone (the media and the congress – apart from Louis Gohmert actually), just breezes over that glaring error. Go back to the start guys. The very beginning is where the whole thing fell off the tracks. Error 1. The FBI did not investigate the DNC server, and took the word of Crowdstrike, a Clinton hired firm. Error 2 (on the Clinton Server matter), we have recently discovered that again the FBI did not look at the emails that were discovered to see if Clinton was transmitting ‘top secret’ material.
What is wrong here? Ummm I don’t know. Seems like its so obvious its being overlooked.
https://kevinsclub.files.wordpress.com/2019/04/untitled_artwork-e1556191222967.jpg?resize=438%2C438
The FBI from it’s inception has been used as a political entity. Whether direct political action, or propaganda purposes.
It’s time to disband the FBI.
It’s law enforcement powers are better handle by the US Marshal Service.
Disband this political weapon NOW!
Deputy US Marshal positions do not require a college degree to get hired and most hires in the last twenty years have been former BOP prison guards. A DUSM that I had breakfast with at Einstein Bagel next to the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale laughed when I told him my blonde 6’2″ son with a degree in Finance wanted to be a marshal. He said that the last White guy they hired was in 1993!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Proves my point. The Marshals aren’t beholden to higher education liberal indoctrination. And they’re more concerned with law enforcement, as opposed to cronyism or appearance.
The FBI has been used as a political force since it’s inception. Whether for the “big bad scary bank robbers” public relations bs, or for opposition research.
Disband it.
I’d trust the Marshals any day over the corrupt FBI.
Even if you couldn’t talk them into hiring your son.
The FBI and the CIA! Defund and disband!
Some interesting tidbits in there.
“They did not mean to kill him, but things got out of hand.”
Oops. Hate when that happens. :^/
Russian agent in DNC, Chinese agent chauffeuring Feinstein around for 20 years. Wonder what else the Democrat party has going on.
Not much else, just a Pakistani family with access to all of their documents and electronic communications.
Carlos Danger laptop.
That’s not good for Comey
If a drug had nearly as bad a performance record as the FBI has, it would be taken off the market as of yesterday.
Why would Russia need to hack the DNC from Romania, when they had a mole on the inside the whole time?
Why is it that everywhere Debbie Wasserman Schultz goes, moles pop up all around her?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe you just identified the mole. 🧐
And so this means a 2 month delay before the IG report drops…and doncha know we’re all waiting on the IG report before we can move forward on any prosecutions.
Give.me.a.break
LikeLiked by 1 person
If we are to believe him, Joe D says Comey investigation, and FBI Leakers / Bribe takers come first.
The Real Democratic Agenda
Column: It’s impeaching Donald Trump
IT IS SICKENING THAT THEY CANT WORK FOR THE GOOD OF THE COUNTRY
https://freebeacon.com/columns/the-real-democratic-agenda/
Spogels:Rep Al Green (D-TX) “I’m concerned if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected”!
I guessing that the remaining redactions have to do with, “Where Kavalec Memo offers her political assement.”
Otherwise, with what is presented, “It is all in the eye of the beholder” since there is nothing there except stage 3 of the Collusion narrative akin to ‘memo to self’ aka ‘outrage trap’ validation
or
Kavalec Memo outlines actionable concerns which in turn feeds back into the circular logic of the ‘memo to self’ aka ‘outrage trap’ validation.
Flip a coin a thousands times, it does not matter if it heads, heads, heads, tails, tails, head, tails, tails and on and on…
It is the same double headed coin, to the narrative creators is just more of the same of, “Calling a head a tail when it serves a purpose, and a tail is a head when it suits the narrative, and just to be mix things up every once in awhile, a tail is actually a tail when, “Someone goes, lets see the reverse face of the coin, I suspect the game is being played with a crooked coin”
Sound familiar, if it does then you know you are living in the land of the “Groundhog Day”.
Stop playing the game of “Showing up for a knife fight” with a spitwad.
Otherwise, it is starting to look like there is no there, there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes because what her ‘notes’ showed (not this document) – were her warnings, which is the most important part. All this shows is ‘the nonsense in the dossier’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. Seems like Lindsay is barking up the wrong tree…..
Point one: Lindsey Graham’s letter to Horowitz and Pompeo is wrong. It misquotes Kavalecs notes.
See the opening paragraph of Kavalec notes titled “Background.”
The misquotation: According to Graham’s letter , Steele told Kavalec he, Steele, “was keen to see this information [the dossier] come to light before November 8.” Wrong.
If you read Kavalecs notes carefully, you’ll see her notes say an organization called the “institution” “was keen to see this information {the dossier} come to light before November 8.”
From the same paragraph, Kevalec’s notes do not name the “institution” directly; but, instead describes the “institution” as one “that had been hacked.” Guess who that might be?
Short story version: At the meeting, Steele tells Kavalec the Clinton campaign wants the dossier on the street before 11/8.
Seems like a dumb move on Steele’s part to say that. There’s got to be more to this story.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good catch.
Reply to Johnny Dollar May 10, 2019 11:11 pm – Wow, great comment and catch of close reading and contrasting the Lindsay Graham letter and Kevalec’s actual notes. Also, agree that there is more to this story (Kevalec’s notes), maybe disinformation by the corrupt FBI.
Is it illegal for someone in our government to redact something that is not “redactable”?
If not, it should be.
It’s not just PRESIDENT TRUMP they are after.
It is US.
PRESIDENT TRUMP is just in their way!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Painfully reading the crap “Orbis” (Steele) put out there (unredacted) Man, what a load of trollop and made up fantasy! It’s hilarious to read, I mean like some low grade pulp fiction. I mean REALLY… I love how the idiot makes it look like Putin is some kind of little gangster running around setting up all the salacious acts for Trump to ‘get him’… and as we are now discovering Mueller actually took this stuff seriously AND used Steel as one of his witnesses? Oh boy, we really are lost if this kind of garbage was what spearheaded and directed Mueller. Pack it up boys, just pack it up and go home.
I was thinking the same thing as I was reading it. My thought was, “soooo, for the first time since the fall of the USSR the Russians have managed to land a puppet/asset as the president of the United States. And Putin is calling the shots directly and using careless communication that can be so easily gathered that ALL details of the plan are laid out perfectly by a British spy that put in little effort. I mean seriously, even if this wasn’t a coup and it turned out the Russians duped us with fake information then we are in as just as serious position as the coup. Our IC is so stupid that they got duped into this so
Easily and have need led to the point where half the United States populous has lost confidence in the institutions? I mean HOLY S!!! This is their explanation for them doing things “by the book”?!?! This still leads to us needing to fire everyone in the upper ranks, probably down all the way to middle management of all 17 or so IC agencies.
Seriously, is this what they are trying to say when they say they did it by the book? If they have a good reason for why the investigation was launched why don’t they just come out and say what it was that lead to this “by the book investigation”???
We need to stop pontificating about the hearsay being put out there by the MSM and IC officials about pieces of the investigation that led to nowhere. The details of the actions taken during the investigation are moot at this point. FOCUS ONLY ON THE GENESIS. At the end of the day if I was in the senate and I had any of these guys in front of me, I would tell them flat out, I DO NOT CARE ABOUT WHERE SO AND SO WAS IN APRIL 2017. TELL ME THE VERY FIRST ENCOUNTER/INCIDENT THAT STARTED THE INVESTIGATION.
If they can’t give a STRONG answer (which we all know they don’t have due to the fact they haven’t put one forth to date) then I would follow up with him/her and say “Was the IC fooled by fake information or was this a concerted effort? And please understand, these are your only two options and they will both lead to an earth shattering restructuring of our entire IC community from procedures to legal ramifications to agents involved in cases with improper protocol used to conduct an investigation. Such as death penalty or life in prison.”
That’s all I want someone to say to Comey/Mueller/RR/ETC…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Graham is working overtime saving his career since peddling the Dossier to the FBI in the first place.
If his actions help Trump, why do you care about the past? Is it about “what’s good for Trump” to you, or is it REALLY about “I wanna punish people I believe somehow wronged me”
For me IDGAF who does what if it helps
So I assume Steele got all this “inside info” from RUSSIANS, of course. Mmmhmm.
LikeLike
A Russian, who talked to a Russian, who knows another Russian…….
Paul Sperry at Real Clear Investigations and Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch, are looking into the likelihood that Mueller’s team used Steele and Fusion GPS to help their investigations and even write the final report. Steele and Glen Simpson have their dirty fingers on every aspect of the Russia-Collusion hoax to undo the 2016 election.
NB this is the 1st time a letter on these matters has been addressed to a Cabinet Level Official seeking help w/ the investigation into the coup…. I take that as a basically good sign, but holy shit is that a big deal
Basically good b/c, I don’t think Graham, Grassley, Nunes, Collins, or anyone else actually who actually has worked on or been part of this attempt to ‘get to the bottom of things’/ over the past 2 yrs would be cavalier about firing off a letter to a Secretary of State
It seems to me like the move of a careful prosecutor who has enough evidence to go forward w/ a big step
3 minutes ago
BREAKING: New emails show Obama WH orchestrated Clinton email coverup; Illegal spying on @realDonaldTrump biggest corruption scandal in American history; PLUS @JudicialWatch FOIA results in Nellie Ohr criminal referral.
Massive JW Update:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2vHsvetZ5I …
LikeLike
LikeLike
Hmm, How many FAILED Obama State Department Officials have been identified as part of the Coup against Pres.Trump is it Now ?
1) John Kerry, U.S. Sec. of State
2) Victoria Jane Nuland, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs at the United States Department of State & Career Ambassador.
3) Kathleen Ann Kavalec was the Deputy Assistant Secretary – Department of State, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs serving under Victoria Nuland.
4) Jonathan M. Winer, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of State for international law enforcement and former special envoy for Libya–>(HRC/Obama Muslim Spring Disaster).
5) Marie Louise Yovanovitch, U.S. Amb. to Ukraine.
~I bet there’s more, don’t You.~
