Solomon/Meadows – FBI Was Notified of Sketchy Steele Dossier Info in Advance of FISA Application…

House Judiciary member Mark Meadows has provided John Solomon with notes taken by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Kathleen Kavalec on Oct. 11, 2016, during her meeting with Dossier author Christopher Steele (full pdf below). Solomon Article HERE.
Within the notes Kavalec outlines: ¹the motives of Steele; ²innacuracies in his claims; and ³his media distribution network used to push the sketchy information. From the notes Kavalec wrote an email (currently classified by FBI/DOJ) informing the FBI of her review, two weeks ahead of the FBI application to the FISA court, which should have led investigators to withdraw Steele’s dossier from the application:
The notes from the conversation were used by Ms. Kavalec in notifying the FBI of the issues within the claims by Mr. Steele.
[Solomon] […] Kavalec, two days later and well before the FISA warrant was issued, forwarded her typed summary to other government officials. The State Department has redacted the names and agencies of everyone she alerted. It is unlikely that her concerns failed to reach the FBI.
Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), a member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee and ranking member of its Subcommittee on Government Operations, told me late Thursday he had confirmed with U.S. officials that Kavalec’s memo was forwarded to the FBI in the Oct. 13, 2016, email.
If you read the Weissmann/Mueller report carefully one aspect stands out strongly; the Mueller investigation was fully committed to The Steele Dossier. An inordinate amount of the report is focused on justifying their investigative purpose in looking at the claims within the Steele Dossier.
Repeatedly, the investigative unit references their mandate based around the Steele Dossier, and the mid-summer 2016 origin of the FBI counterintelligence operation.
Why? Why was/is Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the Steele Dossier (Oct. ’16) so important to the principle intelligence apparatus, and the Mueller team (’17, ’18, ’19)?
The Russian election interference narrative; the use of Joseph Mifsud, Stefan Halper, the London and Australian embassy personnel; Erika Thompson, Alexander Downer, U.S. DIA officials; everything around Crossfire Hurricane; and everything after to include the construct of the Steele Dossier; all of it was needed for the creation of an ‘after-the-fact‘ plausible justification to cover-up what Mike Rogers discovered in early 2016, AND the downstream unmasked records that existed in the Obama White House SCIF.
Fusion GPS was not hired in April 2016 to research Donald Trump. The intelligence community was already doing surveillance and spy operations. They already knew everything about the Trump campaign.
The Obama intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to give them a justification for pre-existing surveillance operations. Fusion fulfilled that objective by contracting for the Steele Dossier.
That’s why the FBI, and later the Mueller team, were/are so strongly committed to, and defending, the formation of the Steele Dossier and its dubious content. Once they had the dossier in hand the FBI proceeded forward for an ex post facto FISA warrant.
The goal was retroactive surveillance authority. The FBI used the Carter Page FISA application. The FBI already knew Carter Page; essentially Carter Page was irrelevant, what they needed was the dossier in the system, and the FISA authority as justification.
“But, but, Orange Man Bad!”
That will be their final backup excuse. To justify what they did. and 40% plus of the electorate will accept it.
The cascade of justification excuses we are going to see when this all comes out is going to be amazing 🙂
But they are going to be held accountable by the simple explanation that they sought and got Title 1 warrants on US citizens with lies of commission and omission.
Timing Timing Timing
Barr/Rosen/Burr/Schiff/Nadler/Comey/Pompeo
China/NK/Arctic/Venezuela/Iran/Cuba/Puerto Rico/EU
Solomon/Carter/Steele/Fitton
It all is tied together.
See you in the morning.
Sleep well.
MAGA!
You make mention of “lies of …. omission”. I am hopeful that the crimes of omission catch up with weissmann. He seems to be very adept at omitting exculpatory evidence and this appears to be no different.
If they spied on previous Presidential nominees (Romney) or the other 15 GOP 2016 candidates, Trump-haters will have to account for those sins too. Thoroughly corrupt DNC, thoroughly corrupt former AGs (Holder and Lync), thoroughly corrupt Obama, thoroughly corrupt Democrat Party.
Oh my! How much is still unknown??? They used to be able to shred documents. Now once u make one key stroke it’s out there forever!!! Can I get an amen! How bout a hallelujah!!
Hallelujah may become appropriate as a chorus that accompanies a perp walk.
Way to exultant for simply the umpteen thousandth piece of damning evidence.
I’ll save Hallelujah for the hangings.
Unless it was saved on a CD that mysteriously and inexplicably cracks …
There can be NO doubt that the DOJ is merely a deep state branch. In essence, Judicial Watch is America’s investigative arm. At present, America has NO PROSECUTORIAL ARM.
This law enforcement malaise extends to state and local agencies.
The truth of the FISA story is going to sink a lot of pompous people inside the beltway.
It’s coming out.
Agree.
I spell it “pompASS”, though.
Yes indeedy, Treeper. One of those rare occasions when Webster has it wrong and you are correct. Now go pop the top on a cold one and celebrate.
Agreed. The level of treason committed by high level people in our federal government can’t be excused by any American.
I wish a Democratic Congress person or Senator would step up and do the right thing here. Just one would crack the damn.
If I had a penchant for veracity and wanted to differentiate myself overnight from 1,001 Democratic contenders (hint hint Ms. Gabbard)…
They may have thought of it, but look what happens to those who try. Seth Rich for one.
And Gabby Giffords, who voted against Obamacare.
Many people knew he was about to testify . . . . .some may have known he gave information to Wikileaks. He posed a big problem and many knew it. What we need now is an honorable Dem (oxymoron?) who can keep his/her mouth shut until they publicly speak the truth. The Dems cannot be forewarned or else we will wind up with another suicide with a bullet in the back of the head.
They had nothing on Donald Trump except what they fabricated to create their vile “investigation.” They could reference nothing else, nor could they find anything else, before or after the “Dossier” creation. If there was anything real in the form of such dirt on Trump they would have beaten the hell out of that mule to extract maximum mileage from it.
They had, and they got, NOTHING!
GBPDJT
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
This could be a first. Mueller bragging about being able to indict a ham sandwich yet they couldn’t find anything on Trump. Simply amazing. Is there anyone else out there like our VSGPDJT
I agree w you. No there is not.
And not one question to Comey on CNN tonight about this.
Shocked I tell ya🙄
Did you get the feeling he was sort of suggesting that his defense is going to be that he didn’t know the predicate was bad? I can’t recall the exact wording of his response but there was some vaguely weasel-ish wording that made me think he was going to go with a ‘just following orders – doing my job- had no idea it was based on lies’ justification.
Jr. is the
deep state hostage/ blackmail to end investigation! Mc Connell it will have a happy ending!
Did you hear Hannity’s pathetic interview of Cocaine Mitch? He asked him 2 questions regarding Burr and the subpoena. Mitch gave pure BS evasive responses which did not come close to responding or providing any info on what Burr is up to or why Mitch is letting him do it. Hannity then meekly moved on other subjects. As Jed Clampett would say…pitiful, just pitiful.
Questions provided in advance, dear.
Well of course. But you would think Hannity would be embarrassed with such a pitiful performance. So much for his much promoted image as the fearless seeker of the truth. I was embarrassed for him and I don’t even like him.
I’m so tired of Hannity. He is better than melatonin. As soon as he starts his rambling my brain shuts down. Unfortunately every time he gets a decent guest on his shuts them down before they say anything. The man does not know how to have a conversation let alone do an interview.
Mitch has never been on Hannity before. Q/A limmited.
And we find out from Rudy that liitle marco is in on this
Burr is getting blasted. Every Republican should call his office to end this madness.
Which would argue that DJT may have waited too long to declassify. If he is still going to declassify, he best do it before they go even further.
The GANG of EIGHT will PAY for knowing and doing NOTHING.
They knew EVERYTHING.
Treason. Sedition.
By there own words and deeds, shall they be hung.
Thanks, Sundance!!!
It appears that the proverbial rug is being pulled out from underneath this flimsy house of cards.
Expect rabid unhinged behaviors to follow (beyond the normal and expected rabid unhinged behavior).
Dogs hate corners.
Imhoo
No charges have been filed…………
Absolutely incredible that this information was hidden this long. This leads me to believe that they weren’t as good as they thought they were covering all of their tracks. If Horowitz doesn’t have this information already then he needs to be replaced immediately. If he does then the gig is really finally up.
My personal choice for his replacement would be Tom Fitton
It appears that the mewler report is a fraud.
A fraud wrapped in a hundred fabrications inside a thousand lies.
I see Nuland’s name in Solomon’s article from The Hill. She’s like a bad penny….
EXCERPT:
But it is almost certain the FBI knew of Steele’s contact with State and his partisan motive. That’s because former Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland says she instructed her staff to send the information they got from Steele to the bureau immediately and to cease contact with the informer because “this is about U.S. politics, and not the work of — not the business of the State Department, and certainly not the business of a career employee who is subject to the Hatch Act.
END
Re: Kavalec hand written notes
@codyave has deciphered the notes, and with help on his twitter to correct the errors
Lots of interesting stuff in there
Forgot the link
https://github.com/codyave/WhiteHat/blob/master/Steele-Kavalec%20notes.txt
I see there is now a different set of suspects pictured.
What a hero Sessions could have been. With AG power he could have been the tip of the spear. Exposing it all and sacrificing for his country. Instead he is a sad sack…..
Sessions is truley a lot so low all other lots he should envy.
They threatened to bring a ticky-tack perjury charge. He caved in an instant. Deep State actors were probably shocked how easy it was to shelve Sessions.
Oh my my HOW ABOUT THAT! … 3 of the FISA’s illegal – confirmed, and one to go. Now… who will blame who?
When it comes to criminal organizations, the FBI seems to be without equal.
Carson: After creating the FBI, god created the CIA!
Off topic sorry. Is it possible that Trump had his old Tax Returns leaked? Knowing that they aren’t damaging. As he can merely point to his book or the first show of the Appentence. Then just before the election he says audit is over and releases the past 5 years… He knows the media is gonna bite and say horrible stuff. Then he releases the new and makes them out to be complete and utter fools. Looks Soooo much like a Trump media setup doesn’t it?
Hey Interested Observer , I wish just one doj or fbi agent would step forward and break the damn.
Everyday I am thankful for PDJT !
I just think to myself.. what if
Crooked Hillary Clinton won?!!!!!
Well one thing for sure all of this
Corruption info would have been
Sealed… by the FBI till maybe…
The year 2041 !
Anything that has been sealed over
The past 10 years by DOJ/FBI should be should be looked into, going up to
The end of the mueller investigation !
Question: I know the Weissman Report says no US person [fishy locution] colluded with the Russians, but what does it say about Carter Page? Do they say they got it all wrong? That is an elephant in the living room and no one is going to mention it?
Could the next Marxist POTUS pardon these terrorists?
I hate for all of us to go through all of this, then see justice about to be made, 2020 comes around, they steal the election, ( voter fraud, social media banning…)
And just like magic, most cases are dropped and the rest pardoned and these terrorists will be back controlling the agencies AGAIN!
