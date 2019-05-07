Current DOJ and FBI Officials Hide State Dept. Email Outlining Political Motive of Chris Steele…

John Solomon has a new article at The Hill centered around this email from State Department official Kathleen Kavalec after her October 11, 2016, interaction with dossier author Christopher Steele.
The substantive point of the article is how the email proves the political motives of Steele two weeks prior to the FBI/DOJ seeking a FISA application using his work product, the dossier. Despite knowing the bias motive, the FBI/DOJ persisted in using the dossier for a Title-1 FISA warrant against U.S. person Carter Page on October 21, 2016.
A second issue, perhaps more alarming, surrounds: (1) how the current DOJ and FBI kept the email hidden from congressional investigators; and (2) how the current DOJ and FBI have recently redacted the email, highlighting an ongoing institutional cover-up.
(The Hill) […] Interestingly, one legal justification cited for redacting the Oct. 13, 2016, email is the National Security Act of 1947, which can be used to shield communications involving the CIA or the White House National Security Council.
[…] Everything else in the memo was blacked out. The FOIA notes contain this explanation for the redactions: “Classified by FBI on 4/25/2019 — Class: SECRET.”
In other words, the FBI under Director Christopher Wray classified the document as “secret” just a few days ago. To add injury to insult, the FBI added this hopeful note: “Declassify on 12/31/2041.” That would be 25 years after the 2016 election. (read more)
L-R: Christopher Steele (Orbis) – Bruce Ohr (DOJ) – Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS)
So many Democrat-Marxist traitors — it never stops…
Seems Kavalec was nominated to be ambassador to Albania. Was pulled in March when Trump learned of her dealings with Steele.
Christopher Ray needs to be fired, the end. Such a swamp monster and he acts clueless I just think he is covering for everyone.
Barr needs to take names of all those blocking the release of these documents, all the DOJ lawyers who accompanied Ohr, Strzok, Page et. al. to these hearings blocking them from telling congress all. Take names and then fire/prosecute, including Wray.
Who is Tatyana Duran at Orbis who met with Kavalec?
It would be funny if it was Azra Turk.
Whomever these “current FBI and DOJ” personnel are, there must be a way of identifying them (Wray is a given), and dealing with them accordingly. I would hope becoming unemployed would be the LEAST of their worries; some form of criminal prosecution may also be applicable.
MAGA!
Another piece in the puzzle!
Paul Sperry Explosion of Tweets today
I wonder how many lies were told about how Mueller “knew” that Russians hacked the DNC/Hillary.
His report said nothing about the DNC refusing to let the FBI analyze the servers.
Mueller is a criminal. Period.
But the truth is slowly coming out. See Andrew McCarthy in the National Review.
Wray needs to go to prison for covering this up.
Don’t they say, “You can run but you can’t hide”? Heck they are trying to run and hide all at once.
I have a dog that could track them even with a bad head-cold.
Ok, I agree with the vibe on Wray,.. but.. Wouldn’t that action to redact be part to guard this as evidence for the ongoing DOJ Barr investigations?
I know it would also work the other way to keep it from sunlight..
You have a point there… it may well be to protect witnesses or perpetrators. As we get closer to the top players (Clinton and Obama) some people may die mysterious deaths. And It’s not only from the Clinton side. Obama’s alleged lovers also ended up dead as did Joan Rivers. You can’t tell me Hillary had any interest in seeing those people disposed of.
OK Mr. President! This must be declassified immediately. There is nothing “secret” other than the butts they are wanting to cover.
Luckily, we’ve got a guy who can declassify this, right?
https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/politics-means-use-abuse-scandal/
These are the times that I am thankful for my faith and trust in Jesus Christ and the knowledge that justice will be served some day because it sure looks like there won’t be any justice on earth before His 2nd coming. President Trump is doing his best but these evil snakes always have a back up plan.
I was just thinking that I remember vaguely that Sundance once had some steps that were necessary for declassification? It would be helpful to hear them again so it helps us (me) be more patient. I seem to remember there were various steps?
The previous article and short clip of Wray’s testimony did not convince everyone that Wray was obfuscating or a part of the DS Cover-Up but this e-mail and its revelations; the fact that it “sat buried for more than 2 1/2 years in the files” of Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Kathleen Kavalec and the brazen attempt by the Wray FBI to now label it classified until 12/31/2041 is conclusive proof of a massive despicable cover up.
Somebody in the Obama admin. screwed up 2 1/2 years ago when this evidence was missed during the alleged period of massive shredding and burning of evidence at the State Dept. and elsewhere. For 2 1/2 years, officials at the State Dept knew the truth and kept silent. This type of damning evidence was what Weissmann/Mueller were hired to divert attention from.
Meanwhile, the Dems are not interested in the truth and have Schiffted gears and concocted new faux scandals by defaming and threatening A/G Barr with contempt and even jail time by the finger licking Dem Chicken eater and by opening up several non predicated investigations against Trump.
DC is still reeking with madness and deep seated corruption. But Kudos to Dave Bossie and Citizens United for “bringing this to light.”
I was going to support President Trump’s re-election until I saw his depreciated amortization schedule from 1985.
Excellent! It was one of the first things I thought of too. The economy tanked (plus he lost 3 key advisors in that helicopter crash in ’89) so he knew to write off all losses to carry forward the loss for future gains. Guess we all know tha won’t get covered by CNN.
Tell me about it. I have to have someone else do my tiny family company’s taxes because of all the social and economic incentive/disincentive policies that have been haphazardly slapped onto the tax code for the past forty years. It’s a f**kin nightmare.
Who is the woman next to Hillary?
Funny how they need to hide so much about this “legitimate spying operation”
Whatta ya say PDJT ?….
Time for all of these
DECLASSIFICATIONS??!!
John Solomon just told Hannity that there are more documents like this one that are coming out this week.
This s**t never stops. Every day it’s a new chapter in the story of the blatant, all encompassing corruption that’s been going on for years at the highest levels of our “Government.” Sickening.
Just think if our President Trump had not been elected. It would have gotten so much worse and we would have had NO idea what was going on.
Thank the good Lord for our amazing President.
“Trump Tower in Chicago received a letter containing white powder with a written threat to assassinate President Trump, according to police. Local reports claim the presence of the white substance prompted hazmat to be called in on Tuesday. This isn’t the first time threatening letters containing unknown substances were sent to the Trump family.
Last year, Eric Trump told Hannity that his family had been sent packages of white powder. ‘I’ve been threatened,’ Eric Trump said in August. ‘Our family has been threatened. All of us. We’ve all had white powder show up at our house.’ And months prior to that, Don Jr. had also been sent a threatening letter containing a white powder, resulting in the hospitalization of his now ex-wife Vanessa as a precautionary measure.
Don’t expect the MSM to report on this, as it runs counter to their narrative that conservatives are violent and leftists are peaceful.” ~ from InfoWars today.
DeepState warning? Democrat lunatic? Street theatre? Leftwing fanatic?
G_d Bless President Trump and keep him and his family safe.
