Court Filing: From Day #1 Mueller Special Counsel Was Constructing “Obstruction” Case…

On January 22nd, 2018, eleven months prior to the mid-term election, lawyers from the special counsel’s office told Judge Boasberg in a sealed-courtroom why they needed to keep James Comey’s memos from being released.
Special Counsel Attorney Michael Dreeben informed the court the special counsel was charged with investigating an obstruction case against President Trump from the beginning. President Trump was the target of their investigation from the outset.
The previously sealed court transcript was released today – SEE HERE
Despite Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and Special Counsel Mueller assuring the President and his lawyers he was not the target of the investigation, they were lying.
As soon as the court was told Trump was the target (hearing January 22, 2018) the court agreed to seal everything relating to the journal of James Comey. [BACKGROUND]
WTF?
Sundance: Thanks for tracking this case docket. Mr. Dreeben’s speech to Judge Boasberg says to me that Comey was assigned to investigate President-elect Trump and President Trump many months before Comey’s firing on May 9, 2017. This transcript also proves false McCabe’s story that the FBI obstruction investigation of President Trump opened on May 10, 2017. Besides the date of opening of the Russian conspiracy investigation, this transcript raises the questions: Who, when and what evidence formally “opened” the FBI obstruction investigation of which citizen Donald J. Trump was the subject? My guess for an answer: Late evening on Election Day, November 8, 2016.
Drip, Drip, Drip? I think it’s starting to rain.
So the FBI’s position is if they make the President the target of an investigation, he is no longer their boss and they don’t have to answer to him? Article II of the constitution says all executive power is vested in the President. If they are not working for the President, where does their authority come from?
Conundrum for them.
Their twisted logic figures that “since the current president is illegitimate” their loyalty still lies with the previous president. Their authority comes from the ValJar command bunker in DC not far from the White House.
I know we all already know this, but here it is … finally becoming more public
The FBI deal not to examine Clintons emails. I mean we know they made the deal NOT to examine the DNC server. What is the point of the FBI? And Wray is trying to cover this stuff up? WHY? How is anything fixed by covering it up, the wanka
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/doj-reached-agreement-with-clinton-lawyers-to-block-fbi-access-to-clinton-foundation-emails-strzok-says
“Despite Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and Special Counsel Mueller assuring the President and his lawyers he was not the target of the investigation, they were lying.”
Can these people be indicted for lying to their boss, the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the United States?
Asking for quite a few friends,
The FBI is a rogue organization, not accountable to the American people. The FBI needs to be disbanded. They all think they are not subject to presidential control. They are out of control and dangerous. They need to be de-funded, disarmed and disbanded. They are vastly overrated and spend most of their time protecting themselves. They cannot be trusted and need to be stripped of all power.
