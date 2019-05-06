Horsetrading Tripwire – Schumer Supports Trump’s China Approach….

CTH shared last week the visibility of a cross-party political and economic horse-trade {Go Deep}. It would appear some evidence toward that likelihood is gathering:
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer want their infrastructure proposal. President Trump wants a fundamentally realigned geopolitical trade reset. No doubt Pelosi/Schumer will attempt to get their political win and simultaneously eliminate any Trump win. However, until the weeds are reached they are each playing their role.
One of the aspects to President Trump that bears a continual reminder is the importance of actual economic victory over optical political victory. President Trump is primarily focused on the former, and only concerned about the latter as it relates to his goal:
….to fundamentally restructure the way the American economy interacts with the global community. Economic security is national security.
That’s what President Trump cares about. President Trump’s outlook on economic security is only superseded by one measure: his willingness to use the U.S. military to protect U.S. persons from physical threats of harm.
Withdrawing the tentacles of global exfiltration of American wealth; vis-a-vis the structural reset of the U.S. economy and how it engages with the global trade systems; is the pinnacle focus of President Trump. All other issues are ‘less than’; and the internal politics within Washington DC is far, far, less than in this set of priorities.
It may be uncomfortable for many to see and/or admit, but all other priorities held by supporters of President Trump fall below his primary economic objective. American economic priority is the stuff Donald Trump has discussed, shared, considered and sought counsel on for over 30 years.
Any ancillary policy or issue that intersects with Trump’s focus on the U.S. economy gets priority [See: Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP); Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP); and Paris Climate Treaty as examples]. However, all issues which fall farther away from the economy are downstream priorities.
Within the small dot, disproportionately emphasized by pundits, lays the internal politics of DC. President Trump has spooky good political instincts, yet his valuation of politics is proportional to the necessity of politics in achieving the economic transformation.
Everything else is less-than.
Everything.
Trump may cede ground on specific issues that make his supporters angry; but he will never cede ground on an issue that intersects with his global economic realignment.
It’s worth keeping that in mind.
I made the infrastructure connection in a comment on a different post.
However:
Is Schumer sandbagging Biden?
I think chuckie is first demon c rats to really see writing on the wall..he maybe realize it is non sense to ‘RESIST” to VSG PDJT…
Little wonder, Schumer has had his arse kicked all over the country, every which way but Sunday, and on national television face to face. Unlike Pelosi, he is not always deranged. PDJT will keep him close, however, and Never trust him completely.
I’m just sitting down to this article after getting a sandwich, saw just a part of a banner headline on Fox News, only caught “Schumer” “China” “don’t back down”
… and presumed Schumer had told China “don’t back down”
Now I see I misinterpreted … but I’ll contend it could have been a coin flip
gnomesayin’?
Agreed…schmuckles has been awfully quiet lately. Maybe it is finally sinking in that POTUS is holding a royal flush and is not going to be beaten by the leftist hordes.
Chuckie is a partisan hack and slimeball but he’s not a zealot. He must see the writing on the wall and looking to set himself a landing spot for when the next phase of the big ugly get’s going. Trump ought to retweet with a message that its time to get on board now with MAGA (which is NOT a partisan movement) or get packing. Chuckie can’t have it both ways…
VSG PDJT- got chuckie by the balls !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Speaking of walls, how about some money for the border wall, while it is being discussed?
I thought he already has the money sourced out?
Not forgetting any funding they may, or may not receive from the Mexican cartels!
The economic strength is co equal/coupled to military strength. If we don’t have economic and military strong the other concerns can’t be fixed. PTrump is pragmatic- he has consistently put reality above political propaganda. PT wants real results over fake results. PTrump’s instincts and analysis is right on. The most brilliant thing he did was set up his twitter to inform us all directly – and knew we would keep on trusting him because he genuinely tells us the unvarnished truth as he sees it. PTrump has his priorities straight- our economy is still precarious- but doing much much better.
Our VSG Donald will outfox them every time. They think they are winning bigtime, and the Donald turns it into a large loss and hangs them with it. They fall for it every time!!!
MAGA and Winnamins to Winfinity!
Agreed – the dems may think that they will negotiate a deal to their advantage, but they haven’t come across a negotiator like the President.
To Winfinity and Beyond!
Get the USMCA ratified as a condition of the infrastructure bill. USMCA signed before the bill.
With the possibility of a deal with Japan being inked before a huge national celebration there soon (PT will be attending), likewise for that impending deal.
Also consider same for all appointees. And a few Billion more for Wall technology and / or funding.
Schumer is up to something, not clear what yet.
VSG PDJT- know better chuckie than his own shoes…and chuckie know that ….
He wants to seem reasonable. Simple political positioning as the Russia Collusion con runs it’s course. He’s a swamp weasel in good standing be cautious.
Plus, Chuckie knows that he’s a mere bystander in the whole Russia mess. Reid was the Dem. Senate leader who was briefed by Brennan; Chuckie seems to have been out of the loop. Probably also explains why he has been pretty quiet on the whole issue (other than his early warning to Trump about the IC). He’s hoping to come out fairly clean on the other side after The Big Ugly.
I have noticed Chuckie’s silence. His tail or tail is not on the line, and he knows the BIG UGLY is being loaded. He will just be vewy vewy quiet.
Snell: Agreed
Just as Trump is focused on the real economy, Chuck is focused only on political advantage. So he see advantage here.
Perhaps he sees Trump as flogging a losing war with China. (I’m not saying I think so, only setting up the hypothetical that Chuck believes that). So Chuck egging Trump on to be tough puts pressure on the markets, which helps Chuck.
Personally, I think Trump will win a lot. Maybe not everything, but a lot.
I serious doubt that the President will lose anything he’s not ready to to lose.
LikeLike
Sundance, this is an excellent reminder, thank you. POTUS’ approach makes perfect sense from the all-encompassing MAGA global viewpoint.
That said, looks like there are some unpalatable events coming that will be proclaimed as wins for the swamp creatures. Not looking forward to that. 🤢
We’ll gird our loins and focus on the ultimate victory coming 11/3/2020.
Our VSG will outfox them every time.
MAGA
Has to be careful not to make his base too angry. Especially fair weather supporters who aren’t in the weeds like Treepers are. They may not show up in 2020.
Xi must be using all his assets in this negotiation with Trump, which appear to include many in the Democratic establishment (e.g., Biden/Kerry/DiFiChiSpy). It is incongruous that Schumer would help Trump by signaling bi-partisan support for trade, unless he and the Dems are getting something in return. Infrastructure is something both parties want, so doesn’t represent much for Schumer to agree to back Trump on what is likely to drive the stock market higher, and drive economic expansion and prosperity as much or more than any of his other policies. So I speculate that Schumer is either asking Trump to walk out onto the bi-partisan rug, only to yank it from under him at the worst moment, or is getting something far more substantial in return, under cover of DC-style deal-making of the swamp odor variety.
What could that be?
Hmm, maybe folksy creepy Joe isn’t the chosen one after all. “C’mon, man, China is not a threat.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Could Chuckie be thinking about a run for president? I would not think so. He has too much to lose, to enter a known losing race.
When talking about Infrastructure efforts and dollar amounts, people go weak in the knees at the amounts discussed. Yes, $1.5 T to $2.0 T is allot of money but the projects and money is projected over 10 YEARS. Always ask about or be sure to inject the time element when having these types of discussions, plus the fact the President is working hard to reduce the amount of Federal Money committed.
I still want people to be questioning where all the money that went to the stimulus went. We were promised infrastructure weren’t we???
Instead of sending our wealth overseas, fair trade agreements will keep more wealth here. Why not earmark some of that for infrastructure? Some sort of pay as you go plan that improves infrastructure, creates jobs, and is dependent on how much we save with our new trade agreements. Win – Win!
thats the joke…RINOs and Nevertrumpers are Globalists…Dimms too but they need union votes so they hide as much as possible their aversion…
On the fulcrum analogy – to get any leverage you need to be as far away from the fulcrum as possible.
Trillions for infrastructure and zero for the wall?
Something aint jivin here…..
Who said that a wall isn’t infrastructure?
If it’s only a wall; then it is a failed wall that will not solve the problem. Without immigration reform – amnesty, visa lottery, chain migration – just buildng a wall is not a solution.
I agree. P Trump will want more than just a wall if he is going to give the Dems a win on infrastructure…………………….I trust Trump. I don’t trust folks here who are saying, “great, infrastructure for USMCA”………………..
Trump is no dummy.
And there in lies the rub. We’ll never see another transformational Commander-in-Chief like
Trump in our lifetime. Whatever he gets accomplished, considering all that is arrayed against him, is a true miracle.Yet, we also have never seen such deep rot within our government. The
corrupt operating in the open, thumbing their nose at our justice system. For YEARS!
Trump promised to go after the crooks. He’ll leave it to AG Barr to fix while he continues his fight with the globalists. But Barr isn’t going to take down the Washington Crime Syndicate. He’ll take some scalps, like the drug cartels giveup afew small loads to keep the DEA happy while the packed tracker trailers drive by. At least that’s how it looks to me now.
Of course, after the 2020 elections, everything changes. The traitors should be very afraid of a post
election Trump.
When China loses the globalists/ America haters they lost the battle.
It’s over for them.
I don’t trust democrats.
GW: do you really think that millions of Americans who were previously unemployed, underemployed and/or on food stamps will choose next year to go back to the same demoRats that had kept them under leash just because PDJT could “only” deliver 70-80% of what he had promised despite incessant blocking by congress?
Nancy and Chuck are politicians. They can never be trusted. Let’s take a trip back to Inauguration Day. This is a video of Trump signing a bunch of things after the ceremony. Some interesting back and forth with leaders on both sides.
Why are my comments being taken down? I have not violated any rules of the board. This is out right censorship.
