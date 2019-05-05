Maria Bartiromo Interviews ‘SpyGate’ Predicate George Papadopoulos…

One of several interesting interviews by Maria Bartiromo today surrounding the predicate for surveillance of the Trump campaign during the 2016 election. In this interview Bartiromo interviews George Papadopoulos.
The FBI claims their counterintelligence operation known as “Crossfire Hurricane” began in July 2016 based on the activities of Papadopoulos and reports from the U.S. intelligence apparatus (CIA Director John Brennan) who provided an originating “EC” memo.
Overwhelming evidence indicates the 2016 operation against Papadopoulos was an entrapment scheme using Western (U.S, U.K, Italy and Australia) intelligence assets to give the illusion of Russian involvement. Timeline Below:
♦June 2015 Papadopoulos reaches out to Corey Lewandowski for job in Trump Campaign.
♦Sept. 2015 Papadopoulos again reaches out to Corey Lewandowski.
♦Sept. 30, 2015, Michael Glassner informs Papadopoulos campaign not currently hiring foreign policy advisers. Papadopoulos goes to work for Carson campaign.
♦Early Feb. 2016 Papadopoulos leaves Carson campaign.
♦Early Feb. 2016 Papadopoulos joins London Center for International Law Practice (LCILP)
♦March 2, 2016, Papadopoulos emails Trump campaign again, looking for role.
♦March 3, 2016, Sam Clovis sets up interview with Papadopoulos.
♦March 6, 2016, Sam Clovis interviews Papadopoulos.
♦Mid March, 2016, Papdopoulos travels to Rome as part of LCILP role. During visit Papadopoulos introduced to Joseph Mifsud. Mifsud introduced as professor for London Academy for Diplomacy, London England.
♦March 17,2016, Papadopoulos returns to London.
♦March 21, 2016, President Trump names Papadopoulos amid list of foreign policy advisors, with focus on energy sector.
♦March 24, 2016, Papadopoulos meets Mifsud in London. Mifsud accompanied by Olgya Polonskya who Mifsud introduced as former student/Putin niece. [sketchy]
♦March 31, 2016, Trump campaign foreign policy team meeting, Washington DC. Trump International Hotel. [famous table photograph with Papadopoulos, Sessions, Trump]
♦Early April, 2016, Mifsud continues contact w/ Papadopoulos via email. Ms. Polonskya also emailing Papadopoulos; however, later discovered Mifsud actually writing Polonskya emails. Papadopoulos returns to London, U.K.
♦April 11, 2016, Mifsud emails Papadopoulos about his upcoming travel to Russia. Suggests meeting for following day, April 12.
♦April 12, 2016, Papadopoulos and Mifsud meet at Andaz Hotel in London, U.K. This meeting is in advance of Mifsud traveling to Russia.
♦April 18, 2016, Mifsud emails Papadopoulos from Russia. Introduces Ivan Timofeev.
♦April 25, 2016, Mifsud returns to London after stopover in Rome.
♦April 26, 2016, Papadopoulos and Mifsud meet again at Andaz Hotel in London, U.K. During meeting Mifsud claims Russians “have dirt” on Hillary Clinton; “emails of Clinton”; and “thousands of emails”.
♦May 6, 2016, Papadopoulos gets call from Christian Cantor (Israeli Embassy) wanting to introduce his ‘girlfriend’ Erika Thompson (Australian Embassy aide to Ambassador Alexander Downer). They meet at a London Pub.
[NOTE: Mueller cites the content of May 6, 2016, meeting as communicating “clinton emails” from Papadopoulos; however, Mueller conflates and falsely attributes the content material of this Erika Thompson meeting. Mueller attributes content to Ambassador Downer meeting with Papadopoulos on May 10, 2016. Conflation appears intentional]
♦May 6, 2016, Following initial meeting Papadopoulos gets email from Erika Thompson suggesting meeting with her boss, Australian Ambassador Alexander Downer.
♦May 10, 2016, Papadopoulos meets Ambassador Downer at the Kensington Wine Rooms in London, England. MEDIA CLAIM: “Downer met with George Papadopoulos, where Papadopoulos — having been introduced through two intermediaries, Christian Cantor and Erika Thompson — mentioned that Russians had material on Hillary Clinton.” Both Papadopoulos and Downer refute their May 10th meeting discussed Clinton emails. Papadopoulos notes that Ambassador Downer is recording their conversation.
♦May 11, 2016, Ambassador Downer files notes to Australian government about the content of the conversation and the outlook of the Trump campaign foreign policy.
♦July 2016, Alexander Downer decided to inform the United States Embassy in London, England about his conversation with Papadopoulos, upon the release of the Democratic National Committee’s e-mails by WikiLeaks on July 22, 2016.
♦July 26, 2016, Mueller says (pg 89, fn465) Australia informs U.S. government of Papadopoulos statements about Clinton emails.
♦July 31, 2016, A few days after receiving notification from Australia, the U.S. intelligence “EC” [Electronic Communication (possibly authored by Peter Strzok)] is used to begin FBI counterintelligence operation “Crossfire Hurricane.”
♦August and Sept., 2016, U.S. intelligence officials use FBI/CIA operatives (ie. spies), including a woman named Azra Turk (alias), together with FBI/CIA operative informant Stefan Halper to coordinate multiple operations against Trump campaign.
Suspicious kitty…. smart. Maria knows which way is up. She gives great interview. Always fosuses on the predicate.
George wasn’t the predicate, he was small prey in a conspiracy linked around the globe.
Low class pulp fiction books wouldn’t be credible. Why should we ever believe the FBI, CIA or any alphabet agency? Defund them all.
Today’s revelation totally dispels all Trump Russia collusion. And to think, Papadopoulos’ Italian lady is who revealed to him what was kept from us by our fake media.
I like that she used the term “Probable Cause”, takes it down to basic legal principles.
Ever notice the first thing a LE officers says, when pulling you over is “Do you know why I pulled you over, today?”
Its him establishing, right at the outset, that he HAD, “Probable Cause” to pull you over.
Without that, any evidence he may find, like drugs in the car, CAN be ‘tossed’ as spoiled fruit.
Interesting to hear George P. say LCILP reached out to him for job. I assume bad actors knew Papadopoulos had already contacted Trump campaign concerning advisor position, so they pulled George into their sphere for future use.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who put together the list of foreign policy advisers for the Trump campaign? I know it was hasty, but someone had to bring in Papadopoulos name.
I read somewhere that Papadopoulos was approached by an agent when he was working on the Carson campaign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are only two things infinite in the universe, hydrogen and the corruption and criminality of America’s “Intelligence Agencies” and I’m not sure about the first.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The big question …
Before/After the March 6, 2016, Sam Clovis interview of Papadopoulos, who may have done any research that may have tipped off the deep state ?
good question Neo. Perhaps a “contractor” was monitoring Corey Lewandowski’s emails and saw the outreach from Papadoupoulous at the first contact?
Also…. Nunes said after Papadoupoulous QUIT HIS JOB at London Center, they told him he could go on an all expense paid trip/vacation to Rome to meet Mifsud.
Why would a company pay for a trip to Rome, knowing that you have just quit your job? Set up for entrapment?
As PapaD says, KEYSTONE COPS type of stuff going on here!!
Check out that interview. Sure sounds like a setup.
LCILP readching out to him via LinkedIn late January (or eraly Feb?) to offer him a job with them in London, sounds a bit odd.
Then he arrives and they make him a ‘director’ which is probably a mere title but helps with meetings & conventions, so while odd, it need not be too suspicious.
But when he then announces (early March) that he is again leaving (as of end of the month at the earliest I would guess) to join the Trump campaign, they urge him to meet people in Rome etc…
Hmmmm.
Maria is one of the best interviewers around. She asks relevant questions and elicits answers that inform the viewer.
But there is something super-sleazy about Papadopoulos, and his wife.
Just can’t put my finger on it.
I acknowledge that anything is possible, but why would Papa be pushing for declassifying everything if he was a spy? If his name were to pop up somewhere as being a part of the plot, he would rightly be crucified.
I agree. You cant con an innocent man.
Yeah something’s not right. He’s not trustworthy, in my view.
I hope he has some proof of this ….because there is no legitimate reason on God’s green earth that the US Embassy in London would even know who he was, let alone inviting him to London. No reason other than they were already spying on him and might be able to use him against Trump or Carson. Being able to prove this early, inexplicable contact would be great. But…has he mentioned it before? Suspicious if he just “discovered” it today. Was it mentioned in his book?
Yep, that is odd. Also I remember seeing an article that claimed that he represented LCILP already in late November 2015 on some conference (on oil in Med).
Someone has their timing off a bit,
Probably a mistake because there are several people with the name Papadopoulos in businesses related to oil in Greece.
And/or he was at the conference but the report was from early 2016 when he was already at LCILP, hence it said he was, mixing the dates.
Obama disliked Carson too after the Prayer Breakfast. Either way, Obama was going to win against one of his foes!
As usual, Sundance’s timeline is more complete and accurate than that offered by FOX. This is what is so annoying about the establishment media even when they are favorable to Trump. Their “dumbing down” is not helping. It actually works in favour of the Conspirators.
There are two Strzok/Page texts that should be added to the timeline. “OCONUS lures” and “Talking to our guy”.
When Judge Rosemary Collyer’s FISC opinion with supporting evidence from Admiral Mike Rogers is declassified it will be devastating for the conspirators. It will show repeated search queries trying to track the progress of their lure and entrapment plan aimed at Papadopoulos and others.
I agree. Thank you Sundance for your superior timeline. Very helpful.
This is insane…do we really need all of these intelligence personnel? I mean, obviously they don’t have enough to do so they have to go around creating reasons to spy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
* March 27, 2019 Mueller writes obtuse letter to Barr regarding release of SC report.
* March 27, 2019 SC office provides copy of obtuse letter to democrats who will be questioning
Barr regarding report.
* April 10, 2019 Senator Van Hollen berates Barr with question over and over regarding obtuse
inferences from leaked letter.
* April 30, 2019 Washington Post and NYT leak copy of obtuse letter provided to them
before Barr testimony in front of Senate Judiciary Committee in order
to memorialize the set up that Barr lied to Congress.
* May 1, 2019 Barr owns hapless dems.
Don’t forget—May 3rd, NYT editorial admits to spying so as to not be decimated when info is declassified
Wait a minute here , what happened to Carter Page in this whole mess ? I am very suspicious of papad and carter page always have been and always will be .🧐 it would be helpful to see ALL text from the group of sociopaths at the intelligence agencies . UNREDACTED
CIA’s Creator Came to Regret It … Said the CIA Was a “Government All Its Own” Which Was Destroying Democracy
President Truman created the CIA. But in the 1970s, he told his biographer, Merle Miller:
I think [creation of the CIA] was a mistake. And if I’d know what was going to happen, I never would have done it.
Why, they’ve got an organization over there in Virginia now that is practically the equal of the Pentagon in many ways. And I think I’ve told you, one Pentagon is one too many.
Now, as nearly as I can make out, those fellows in the CIA don’t just report on wars and the
like, they go out and make their own, and there’s nobody to keep track of what they’re up to. They spend billions of dollars on stirring up trouble so they’ll have something to report on. They’ve become … it’s become a government all of its own and all secret. They don’t have to account to anybody.
That’s a very dangerous thing in a democratic society, and it’s got to be put a stop to. The people have got a right to know what those birds are up to. And if I was back in the White House, people would know. You see, the way a free government works, there’s got to be a housecleaning every now and again, and I don’t care what branch of the government is involved. Somebody has to keep an eye on things
And when you can’t do any housecleaning because everything that goes on is a damn secret, why, then we’re on our way to something the Founding Fathers didn’t have in mind. Secrecy and a free, democratic government don’t mix.
July 20, 2015 – The Yates Memorandum denying Inspector General Access & Oversight of information collected by the DOJ & FBI under Title III is issued.
November 2015-April 2016 – The FBI and DOJ’s National Security Division (NSD) used private contractors to access raw FISA information using “To” and “From” FISA-702(16) & “About” FISA-702(17) queries.
It is quite possible that they were electronically tracking him during the Carson campaign, the London Center job, the trip to Rome, meeting Mifsud in London,
What is Popadopoulos’ account of his meeting with Erika Thompson? Anybody know? This is key.
According to PapaD’s book, he met Thompson through his good buddy at the Israeli Embassy, that being Christian Cantor. She was at the meeting with Pappa D and Downer,
I want to know more about this Azra Turk female.
My bet she is CIA, not FIB. Remember, twice that we know of FIB agents have been seduced and screwed over by femme fathals, R.W. Miller, LA office, and Robert Hansen, DC. So the ‘B’ knows their males cannot be trusted around females. ,
I assume Cory Lewandowsky was spied on from the very beginning of the campaign. His calls, and probably even his in person meetings, with Papa were probably listened to. They knew he was going to join the campaign.
With such a small Trump campaign team, it would have been easy to monitor everything everyone was doing.
Poor guy gets beat up a lot, cause he didn’t pick on the fact he was being set up. His detractors will point out that he comes from Illinois, a state even more corrupt than Louisiana.The governors office there in Ill., is considered a waiting room to the Federal Penitentiary.
But look where he grew up/ nice whitebread neighborhood, no corrupt ward heelers running around and ‘doing favors’.
He is truly a ‘babe in the woods’.
The most disappointing thing is Israel’s involvement. Sad, I thought they were our friends.
There are bad apples everywhere, including right here in the good old USA.
Have I been missing something or is there a massive gaping hole in this whole narrative?
Wikileaks never released Hillary Clinton’s emails. Before its release of the DNC emails (or more precisely, Podesta’s emails), any reference to Madame’s emails would be understood as the bleached home brew emails. These are to this day missing, these are the 30k DJT jokingly referenced, and these are surely what would have been the subject of any Downer-PapaD drunken gab.
Thus, the later Wiki leaks were irrelevant as to supposed foreknowledge by PapaD.
How much do we know about Sam Clovis?
This is why I just can’t believe Mueller will actually testify before the House Judiciary Committee. If he answers one question from the Republicans about Mifsud honestly, the whole house of cards comes crashing down.
March 9, 2016 – NSA Director Rogers became aware of improper access to raw FISA data.
March 9 2016 – Page sends text referencing “HUGE f-up”.
The week following, Secureworks claims that the DNC received the first and second phishing attempts. Also, the week following Rogers’ discovery, Mifsud’s name appears for the first time.
April 18, 2016–Mifsud emails Papadopoulos from Russia. Introduces Ivan Timofeev.
April 18 2016 – Rogers shut down FBI/NSD contractor access to the FISA Search System.
April 18, 2016 – Secureworks claims Russia launched a second phase of its cyberattack on DNC servers located in Virginia and Washington DC. This attack was executed by GRU agents.
Keep “walking back the cat”….
Sorry, it may be Crowdstrike, not Secureworks. I just know it was private contractor.
I so want a front row seat for the Splodey heads
Be sure to bring safety glasses and a poncho.
Pick a card- any card. Now put it back in the deck and shuffle it up. Magician knew your card from the moment you chose it because he had marked them all. I have inferred that Papadopolous was already being spied on before any of the campaigns started. He was active in an effort to bypass Turkey into EU with Israeli/Egyptian fuels. Not good for Muslim Brotherhood. The cards not involved with Trump were discarded. But somehow Papadopolous is involved in the Iran Deal. All roads lead to Obama and the Iran Deal. Uranium One, Benghazi, Clinton coverup, Ukraine, Manafort, Flynn, and all the rest. Obama was spying on everybody. Everybody.
Sunday, July 31, 2016, A few days after receiving notification from Australia, the U.S. intelligence “EC” [Electronic Communication (possibly authored by Peter Strzok)] is used to begin FBI counterintelligence operation “Crossfire Hurricane.”
Tuesday, August 2, 2016–Amy Dacy “resigns” as CEO of DNC
Don’t know if timing is significant or not.
