Maria Bartiromo Interviews ‘SpyGate’ Predicate George Papadopoulos…

One of several interesting interviews by Maria Bartiromo today surrounding the predicate for surveillance of the Trump campaign during the 2016 election. In this interview Bartiromo interviews George Papadopoulos.

The FBI claims their counterintelligence operation known as “Crossfire Hurricane” began in July 2016 based on the activities of Papadopoulos and reports from the U.S. intelligence apparatus (CIA Director John Brennan) who provided an originating “EC” memo.

Overwhelming evidence indicates the 2016 operation against Papadopoulos was an entrapment scheme using Western (U.S, U.K, Italy and Australia) intelligence assets to give the illusion of Russian involvement. Timeline Below:

♦June 2015 Papadopoulos reaches out to Corey Lewandowski for job in Trump Campaign.

♦Sept. 2015 Papadopoulos again reaches out to Corey Lewandowski.

♦Sept. 30, 2015, Michael Glassner informs Papadopoulos campaign not currently hiring foreign policy advisers. Papadopoulos goes to work for Carson campaign.

♦Early Feb. 2016 Papadopoulos leaves Carson campaign.

♦Early Feb. 2016 Papadopoulos joins London Center for International Law Practice (LCILP)

♦March 2, 2016, Papadopoulos emails Trump campaign again, looking for role.

♦March 3, 2016, Sam Clovis sets up interview with Papadopoulos.

♦March 6, 2016, Sam Clovis interviews Papadopoulos.

♦Mid March, 2016, Papdopoulos travels to Rome as part of LCILP role. During visit Papadopoulos introduced to Joseph Mifsud. Mifsud introduced as professor for London Academy for Diplomacy, London England.

♦March 17,2016, Papadopoulos returns to London.

♦March 21, 2016, President Trump names Papadopoulos amid list of foreign policy advisors, with focus on energy sector.

♦March 24, 2016, Papadopoulos meets Mifsud in London. Mifsud accompanied by Olgya Polonskya who Mifsud introduced as former student/Putin niece. [sketchy]

♦March 31, 2016, Trump campaign foreign policy team meeting, Washington DC. Trump International Hotel. [famous table photograph with Papadopoulos, Sessions, Trump]

♦Early April, 2016, Mifsud continues contact w/ Papadopoulos via email. Ms. Polonskya also emailing Papadopoulos; however, later discovered Mifsud actually writing Polonskya emails. Papadopoulos returns to London, U.K.

♦April 11, 2016, Mifsud emails Papadopoulos about his upcoming travel to Russia. Suggests meeting for following day, April 12.

♦April 12, 2016, Papadopoulos and Mifsud meet at Andaz Hotel in London, U.K. This meeting is in advance of Mifsud traveling to Russia.

♦April 18, 2016, Mifsud emails Papadopoulos from Russia. Introduces Ivan Timofeev.

♦April 25, 2016, Mifsud returns to London after stopover in Rome.

♦April 26, 2016, Papadopoulos and Mifsud meet again at Andaz Hotel in London, U.K. During meeting Mifsud claims Russians “have dirt” on Hillary Clinton; “emails of Clinton”; and “thousands of emails”.

♦May 6, 2016, Papadopoulos gets call from Christian Cantor (Israeli Embassy) wanting to introduce his ‘girlfriend’ Erika Thompson (Australian Embassy aide to Ambassador Alexander Downer). They meet at a London Pub.

[NOTE: Mueller cites the content of May 6, 2016, meeting as communicating “clinton emails” from Papadopoulos; however, Mueller conflates and falsely attributes the content material of this Erika Thompson meeting. Mueller attributes content to Ambassador Downer meeting with Papadopoulos on May 10, 2016. Conflation appears intentional]

♦May 6, 2016, Following initial meeting Papadopoulos gets email from Erika Thompson suggesting meeting with her boss, Australian Ambassador Alexander Downer.

♦May 10, 2016, Papadopoulos meets Ambassador Downer at the Kensington Wine Rooms in London, England. MEDIA CLAIM: “Downer met with George Papadopoulos, where Papadopoulos — having been introduced through two intermediaries, Christian Cantor and Erika Thompson — mentioned that Russians had material on Hillary Clinton.” Both Papadopoulos and Downer refute their May 10th meeting discussed Clinton emails. Papadopoulos notes that Ambassador Downer is recording their conversation.

♦May 11, 2016, Ambassador Downer files notes to Australian government about the content of the conversation and the outlook of the Trump campaign foreign policy.

♦July 2016, Alexander Downer decided to inform the United States Embassy in London, England about his conversation with Papadopoulos, upon the release of the Democratic National Committee’s e-mails by WikiLeaks on July 22, 2016.

♦July 26, 2016, Mueller says (pg 89, fn465) Australia informs U.S. government of Papadopoulos statements about Clinton emails.

♦July 31, 2016, A few days after receiving notification from Australia, the U.S. intelligence “EC” [Electronic Communication (possibly authored by Peter Strzok)] is used to begin FBI counterintelligence operation “Crossfire Hurricane.”

♦August and Sept., 2016, U.S. intelligence officials use FBI/CIA operatives (ie. spies), including a woman named Azra Turk (alias), together with FBI/CIA operative informant Stefan Halper to coordinate multiple operations against Trump campaign.