Jim Jordan and Maria Bartiromo Discuss Deep State Motives for Removing AG Bill Barr…

Following the arc of the 2016 election surveillance story, Representative Jim Jordan and Maria Bartiromo discuss the reasons why the administrative state now needs to remove AG Bill Barr with a sense of increased urgency.
Attorney General Bill Barr has vowed to get to the bottom of the surveillance and spy operations conducted against the Trump campaign -and Trump administration- in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Barr is now a threat to the system.
The chips are all falling in place. Expect the spy team to dig in tight. They don’t want to be exposed but….
No wonder the D-Rats are freaking out. They haven’t had to face a REAL attorney general since Daddy Bush and ironically, they are facing the same guy.
Ever since HilLIARy’s first two terms, (Yes, Bubba the cokehead was satisfied with a suitcase full of blow and to have women dragged to him; HilLIARy really ran things IMHO) the DOS, DOJ and FBI has been compromised. W was unable to clean anything up due to the dirt they had on him. So you can say there has been no national law enforcement since 1993. Just letting D-Rat crimes slide while prosecuting political enemies. How many long term D-Rats in the House and Senate could survive a Mueller style investigation? Zilch!!!!!
I hope that Barr destroys every one of them. It’s time to flush the Clintoon and Obozo rot out of DOS, FBI and DOJ. Wouldn’t hurt to impeach and flush out every Clintoon and Obozo Fed judge that rules out of their jurisdiction. Just sayin’
Let’s not find any excuses on the Bush rats.
Comey and other rats are just doing interviews to put out the story they are sticking to. Just like Feinstein disclosed Glen Simpson’s-fusionGPS. Get the story straight, start aligning evidence to support fake narrative and destroy non conforming evidence. The Mueller dossier appears to have screwed the fake story
Bullseye!
May I suggest a gag order and solitary confinement upon a very prompt indictment of each presumed Conspirator?
When will there be enough evidence to arrest them, or quarantine them, or at least monitor conversations to keep them from colluding and getting their false narratives aligned.
…and how about all the dems in congress and the senate who have been dirty for years….wouldn’t it be nice if we could see some of the millions of dollars paid to them over the years, for their treasonous acts against this country, back into the treasury? And them in orange, behind bars in Gitmo.
“Let the Games begin!”
Thank God for Jim Jordan, who has been one of the few members of Congress willing to stand up and call out this corruption.
When the story of Spygate is finally written, Jim Jordan, a champion collegiate wrestler, will be recognized as one of the heroes.
And thanks also for Maria Bartiromo for consistently and persistently calling attention to the Deep State crimes.
And the wicked Dems tried to destroy him. Fortunately good won over evil then.
I love Jim Jordan—–but there are probably 8-10 Congress Reps who are SOLID for POTUS!
Woohoo! We got ’em surrounded!
Di Genova trusts Barr
Joseph diGenova on AG Barr… 🗣️: “So you’re confident he’s really going to go after the other side…” JD: “Oh God yeah…When he was announced, there were shudders at the FBI and DOJ, because the career people know you can’t fool Bill. He knows where ever body’s buried…”
Your link doesn’t work
Wow. Big Joe. Wasn’t planning that. But very welcomed in any case.
Jim Jordan will have his hands full with Adam Schiff on Intel just like Doug Collins will with Nadler on Judiciary. Fortunately Jordan has been asking the right questions for a while. He, Nunes, Meadows and Collins are doing yeoman’s work. They have some backup but they have some RINO opposition also. Hopefully the materials that need to be declassified will be and the illicit operations will be exposed.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You want to fix this problem so it doesn’t happen again? VOTE STRAIGHT GOP IN EVERY NOVEMBER ELECTION. The reason why we’re dealing with this House circus is because we let the Dems take control of the House. If we still had the GOP majority it wouldn’t be happening. People need to stop looking at their House candidates as local. Majorities are extremely important. Every Trump supporter who voted for someone other than their GOP House candidate helped ensure that this current mess would occur. Don’t make the same mistake again, ever.
LikeLiked by 11 people
We did!
I don’t believe the democrates did? Or the illegals. And I know the truck loads of ballots were all democrat. Plus when you die you become democrat, or move. Oh, and when we complain or catch voter fraud we get charged with some bogus bull poop.
Don’t forget the republicans who see a need to switch parties after elected. Voting is not fixing this. The only reason trump is in office is God and his will. Any lesser man would be gone.
covfefe, the problem is the GOP UniParty members worked in tandem to assure the dems took the House
There’s very few real conservatives in the GOP loyal to the American people, and they don’t want Barr exposing anything either
LikeLiked by 5 people
And you can count those real conservatives on one hand. It’s going to take some real vetting to get even a few more true conservatives to run in 2020…vetting like we did here in Colorado. Problem was, when the people we elected got to Washington, they got a taste of power and greed and they turned on us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
an encouraging post
AG Barr isn’t just a threat to the system. He’s a neutron bomb. Kill the life forms and save the infrastructure.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Before he was appointed, I wonder just how many calls Barr got from people he knew who work in the DOJ, the FBI, and maybe even aging CIA guys, as Barr began there, calls from folks who told him a great deal, enough to get his blood roiling.
LikeLiked by 2 people
AG Barr definitely has the connections – both ways. Only time will tell if he belongs to the Dark Side or the Light Side.
LikeLike
Democrats (including those RINOS – who are also Democrats), are actually destroying this Nation!
I would love to see patriotic Jim Jordan-types running for office across the Nation. Patriotic Representatives was and is the intent of this Constitutional Republic. Somehow our Nation became derailed from this foundational principle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That letter from Emmet Flood is most excellent! I wish it had been READ and UNDERSTOOD by people like Nadler and Schiff… they can choose to stand for the Constitution or go down in history as part of an attempted coup against We the People!
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Dems fear Barr. The Criminal Spy Team-are terrified of him. Those on the side of truth and justice pray for him.
These idiots went after Jim Jordan and did everything possible to destroy his reputation. JimJordan fought back. Kavanaugh fought back. Barr is fighting back. Dems know how to dish it out but are handcuffed when Republicans don’t tuck tail and run. The Dems are like Scut Farkus (the bully from A Christmas Story) and the team of Spygate investigators are the pi$$ed off Ralphie. Keep the hammer down and find them all; expose them all; make sure they’re all charged and prosecuted; let justice be served.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wonder why Valerie Jarret’s name never comes up in these investigations. I can smell her communist stench over all of this.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I find that curious….this whole corrupt situation is much to complex for a lazy, stupid, person such as Obama to coordinate but right up VJ’s ally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you to you both, I have questioned why ValJar has not been more written about/questioned many times here on CTH and you two are the first time I’ve seen any other mention of her. I too, believe she is the “smart” one running the obama show.
LikeLike
For a long time, I thought Jarrett was the brains behind a lot of thing, esp. since she occupies such a close position to the Obamas, but I’ve read a few things that suggest she is not the brains of any operation, just someone whom they trust, and someone who has a rather odd, perhaps motherly(?) concern for Barry. I don’t know what to think, frankly.
LikeLike
“Michael Horowtiz has done good work in the past.”
Ho hum.
I don’t like politicians as a sui generis category, They have more in common (sorta weak people-pleasers) with each than the policy distinctions they like to harp on. Add to that the essential Uniparty configuration of the ‘two-party system’ and it’s hard to put your heart into their prattle.
Congressional non-RINO Republicans fell into a comfortable groove about ‘decrying the unfairness of it all’ on the Sunday talk shows, even when they were in the majority. A lot of them have benefited career-wise from all that weeping.
Okay, there are some politicians I dislike less than others. Jordan’s certainly in the less unlikable category. Shucks, maybe he’s even a little likable. But where was the Sergeant-at-Arms when Huber failed to show and the documents failed to appear time and again? Yes, they had to contend with Ryan. But I always felt they protesteth too much.
Having said that, lifting the Mueller Obstruction Firewall Obstacle (MOFO) has opened up a torrent of damning information. So we’re clearly on the right track. However the opportuntity cost has been a bitch (2 years of seriously sub-optimized Trumpism). Am I alone in feeling the Congressional Republican ‘firebrands’ could have done more during their majority tenure, especially since POTUS’ hands were tied due to the obstruction trap?
Full Spectrum, I think Paul Ryan was the little Dutch boy with his finger in the dike. He kept bottling everything up. And I feel he’s the one (or part of a group) that precipitated all the Republican retirements from Congress.
The true patriots were asking Jeff Sessions to set up a special counsel to investigate. Then they asked the President to declassify. The President couldn’t without being hit with obstruction. Sorta like a standoff. The President needed to get rid of Sessions, but the swamp Republicans said no, not until after the election. Of course, the swampers wanted to lose the election to block the President.
The fact that the true patriots kept this in the media, when the media tried to ignore it, shows their commitment to me. They couldn’t get past Ryan. I suspect McCarthy is just as bad, but maybe he can be convinced to do the right thing for his own good.
Ryan is CofC bought and paid for that spent almost all his time working against our President, agree on McCarthy but time will tell.
Hope for the best but prepare for the worst.
It is not just the Dems. Many Republicans are susceptible here. Papadopoulos was an agent of the Republican effort to dirty up TRump with ‘Russia’ and he failed. He has been making the rounds, loudly protesting he was set up. Not so.
Just asking but what info do you have?
I just see a really young inexperienced guy now learning the real world.
That is the story that GP is promoting.
Well, his few appearances before he got married he appeared to be just a goof (sickconservative was a little more gracious than I). GP is apparently getting much better council. Someone connected the dots for him; I don’t think he could have done it alone.
Read the Mueller report, starting at the bottom of page 80. GP doesn’t get a job w/Trump campaign, somehow lands with the Carson campaign. I suspect that the McCain faction arranged that, to improve the GP resume. Later, the MSM complains that Trump doesn’t have national security advisors, and whaddaya know, GP gets hired. He claims he is contacted by a London organization basically out of the blue, when he already had been in contact with them. GP works hard to get the Trump campaign excited about his Russian ‘connections’, he insists this is a big deal and is tireless trying to get Trump to take a meeting with Russians, speak in Moscow, etc..The campaign finally tells GP to take those meetings himself, so one else from the campaign is going to do that. When GP has totally failed to dirty Trump with ‘russia’, he is done. It is as if Trump knew all along that GP was a plant and what his intentions were. Too much about GP, his stories and his wife are suspicious. And he doth protest too much. It is my suspicion that GP comes from the Republican attempt to dirty up Trump.
…the fun part is that all of their gnashing of teeth and acting stupid is only hardening his resolve…
I wonder if Trump not wanting Mueller to testify is just drawing the dimwits in just a little further.
Trump discouraging Mueller from testifying may well be more Machiavellian political maneuvers by Trump, as Mueller is not likely to be a helpful witness. He’s vulnerable to such questions as:
1) if you knew there was no collusion after three months, why did you take two years and a mid-term election to tell the American public?
2) if you did not have sufficient evidence to charge Trump with obstruction, and if your job is to identify crimes, why did you write an entire section of your report on “possible” corruption, but not recommend indictment?
3) How could you let a dirty, Hillary-loving prosecutor named Andrew Weissman serve as your deputy in the IC office?
4) Why didn’t you inform the IG of the Page-Strzok text messages when Strzok was on the IC team and you sent him back to DOJ?
5) Why didn’t you look into Russian hacking of the DNC server?
Mueller has serious baggage and would only help Trump. But if the Dims want him testify, by all means, bring him on !
Agreed. Trump is counting on the dems doing exactly the opposite of what he says. He’s playing them brilliantly. I believe he would love for Mueller to testify.
Why is “your” team stacked with people who are Hillary advocates? You had the entire United States from which to draw lawyers and investigators? Really, Mr. Muellar, you actually had a member of your team who was the head of the Clinton Foundation for a time. Now, who can really buy that you cared about bias? Every politician and every lawyer knows that even the perception of bias is poor, even suspicious judgement.
Concord Management: Mueller had NO translations of the data used to indict Concord Management
Far left Politico reported:
The fireworks at Wednesday’s hearing came after one of those defense lawyers, Eric Dubelier, complained to ( Judge ) Friedrich that the government hadn’t responded to or even acknowledged more than 70 discovery requests he made last month. Instead, prosecutors have offered a massive quantity of social media data from accounts that were allegedly set up under fake identities for the purpose of influencing American politics.
“We had a very brief call on Friday initiated by the government,” Dubelier said. He said prosecutors told him much of the information was in Russian, but they had no translations. “I said, ‘How do you know what’s in it?’”
“I anticipate we are going to get this massive dump of social media accounts in Russian. This is an American court,” the defense attorney added. “That’s not what we’ve asked for. What I’d like to get is information that actually helps us defend our client.”
Prosecutor Jeannie Rhee disputed that prosecutors were being recalcitrant.
“We’ll get to what they asked for. … It is not a ‘data dump,’ Your Honor,” Rhee said. She said the social media accounts in question were a key part of the effort to interfere in the 2016 election.
“That it’s so voluminous just underscores the vastness of the offense conduct in this case,” the prosecutor said.
Rhee appeared to anger Dubelier by indicating that he cut short the discovery discussion last week.
“Defense counsel hung up and and ended the call within 9 minutes,” Rhee said, adding that an hour had been set aside for the talks. “The government doesn’t want to raise these issues for purposes of a ‘he said, she said.’”
Dubelier came back to the lectern to call Rhee’s account “demonstrably false,” saying that each side asked whether the other had anything further to say before disconnecting. “That’s different than hanging up the phone on somebody. I resent the implication that the special prosecutor has made,” Dubelier said, his voice rising.
So Mueller’s lawyers don’t have English translations to the Russian social media posts but we’re supposed to believe we were influenced by these posts?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/lawyers-defending-russian-firm-blast-muellers-team-for-using-russian-social-media-accounts-that-they-never-translated-to-english/
“So Mueller’s lawyers don’t have English translations to the Russian social media posts but we’re supposed to believe we were influenced by these posts?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
how could it “influence” anyone? (especially “deplorables” who do not read russian every day?
Maybe it “influenced” Nellie Ohr who reads russian, but she and bruce were not influenced to vote for President Trump.
Come on people! This is Chaff and Flares from Jordan. Is he stupid or think we are stupid? We have enough info to charge around 50 agents, if not more. No more investigations! They are trying to run out the clock on the Trump admin.
1. Who is the TRAITOR in the White House?
[THREAD]
Who is the Traitor who has been conspiring all along against President Trump, and still conspiring?
and what is worrying, is that this TRAITOR is still in charge today…
.
Hint: DNI
Many of the commentators think it is Pence and Dan Coats. Apparently, Coats wanted to leave but Pence encouraged him to stay. (I am not saying that either is true- just getting to the end of the thread for everyone and including the most commented names.)
The FBI does not want to reveal the comey memos, because the code name and actual name(s) of a Trump traito(s) r are in the memos.
An obama-appointed judge, who is also on the FISA court (which can’t bring itself to punish and disbar the DOJ attorneys who misled the court), will decide whether or not to hide the comey memos and protect the identity of the spies
Michael Caputo:
In 1994 I was sent to Russia by the Clinton administration to meddle in Russian election.
Source: Byron York show
Why is it so hard to follow the money?
Rep. Jordan hits on a very important topic. How much money did the American taxpayer pay to Misfud, Azra Turk, and the rest. Someone had to approve the funds and someone had to sign the check or pass the cash.
Caputo: Henry Greensberg offered Hillary’s emails.
Caputo hired a Private investigator and got a hold of federal documents, and found out he was an FBI informant and has been for 17 years. Also found out who his handler is.
Democratdossier.com
Maria was on fire today. It’s all coming out.
This is the kind of thing that worries me (in all departments), and the fact that the 3 letter agencies were working in cahoots on all this is even more concerning (the potential of co-ordinated efforts to wipe information and just say – oh sorry, its broken, or missing or in this case ‘the CD is cracked’… CIA, FBI, DNI, DOJ etc etc. The greatest ‘insurance policy’ they have is simply to ‘wipe it’, to destroy the evidence as was done here at the FBI with Clinton evidence. How much more of this is to come as the curtains are pulled back on this mess? I can only hope that because the coup was so endemic – there will be a slip up somewhere which leaves the traces behind. The danger is of course the pressure Trump comes under (like he did before) to protect the ‘international’ interests of the scum running the coup in UK and Aust, and it looks like Italy
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/05/how-convenient-fbi-lost-notes-from-august-2015-meeting-with-ic-inspector-general-regarding-hillary-clintons-private-server/
There is no reason to protect the brit, australian, or italian conspirators. If they are willing to harm the US, they can’t be trusted in the future. If the perps are a rogue group, or a particular political clique, such as the leftist australian government, or the anti-brexit british traitors, the australiand sand the british need to know so they can be cleansed from their governments if possible by their voters.
There is no reasonable argument for not revealing active british or australian or italian attacks on us.
What a disservice Maria Bartiromo does to her less informed viewers by saying at 5:17 “… you had this cabal of people running the intel agencies … running the world … and frankly, they didn’t like Donald Trump’s personality” – Yeah, that’s the reason they’re doing what they’re doing! Sure.
What bothers me is that these democrats are living high and mighty in our Republic and yet hate it. This means they are mentally disturbed and either they are removed or their DNC Party closed down. If they think they will get away with more of this very nasty way of thinking and acting will find out it ain’t gonna work for them, especially if you consider yourself a citizen of my country. Many are desperate and frightened and rightly so because so many will be walked to the gallows. Schumer with his nasty remark about Trump should be along with Pelosi leading the many, many traitors and seditionists to the gallows. Enough already! Nadler is now being pursued to be remove from his position as his son works fora law firm that is suing Trump. From our mouths to God’s ears and this actually happens.
Remember Justice Scalia…..
I agree with Jordon. The calls for Barr to be impeached and resign seems to be obstruction. Gotta ask that question.
