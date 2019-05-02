President Trump and First Lady Melania Participate in National Day of Prayer Service

Earlier today at the White House Rose Garden, President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence participated in a national day of prayer service. [Video Below]
Advertisements
Earlier today at the White House Rose Garden, President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence participated in a national day of prayer service. [Video Below]
FLOTUS!! – Be still my heart!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flotus looks happy and smiling!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes she does!!
LikeLike
President got his priorities in the right place. Thank you Mr. President, lead on!
LikeLiked by 1 person