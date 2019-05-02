President Trump and First Lady Melania Participate in National Day of Prayer Service

Earlier today at the White House Rose Garden, President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence participated in a national day of prayer service.  [Video Below]

This entry was posted in Christian Values, Donald Trump, FLOTUS, Melania Trump, President Trump, Religion, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Participate in National Day of Prayer Service

  1. Mark Thimesch (Artist) says:
    May 2, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    FLOTUS!! – Be still my heart!

  2. purpleibby says:
    May 2, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    President got his priorities in the right place. Thank you Mr. President, lead on!

