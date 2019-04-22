Donald Trump Files for Temporary Restraining Order Against Chairman Elijah Cummings…

Donald Trump, not President Trump, representing his affiliated private business interests, has filed for a temporary restraining order (full pdf below) against House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings and his committee representatives and officers.
You might remember when Speaker Nancy Pelosi changed the House Rules earlier this year. Part of the rule changes were to modify the responsibilities of the House Government Affairs Oversight Committee. Speaker Pelosi removed all other oversight responsibility and shifted the committee to a singular oversight role focused only on the White House.
Chairman Cummings is demanding the personal financial records of Donald Trump and all of his business interests around the Trump organization. The demand includes all personal and private financial records including tax filings from individuals, officers and corporate entities within the Trump organization. As a private, non-public corporation, this demand for financial records would encompass the entire Trump family.
In essence, Chairman Cummings is weaponizing his government office to target Donald Trump and all members of the Trump family. This is not dissimilar to what President Obama and Elijah Cummings did when they weaponized the IRS to target their political opponents. See: national heroine/patriot Catherine Engelbrecht.
When the IRS scheme was made public in 2011, the Obama plan shifted to use the intelligence operations of the U.S. Government to target their political opposition through the use of electronic surveillance and spy operations. Hence, this is one consistent continuum. Chairman Cummings in 2019 is just a new iteration of the program.
Trump, not President Trump, has filed for a preliminary injunction to stop Chairman Cummings demand. In the interim, while awaiting court arguments, Donald Trump and his business interests have filed for a restraining order.
Can’t wait for Trump to drop the sledgehammer on these scum! It’s almost as if they’re daring him. If Joe Six Pack is aware of what has transpired and that Trump knows even more, how can the Democrats be this dumb?
Indeed, but their even dumber voter base believe the Totalitarian Marxist POS, are actually smart. This speaks volumes about the education system, and those allowed to teach within it!
If anyone understands tax law (26 USC), private, non-public corporation, means there isn’t jack s**t this committee can do, period, end of story!
Yeah I’m having cold beer now reading Sundance. All of us that drink beer are not Joe’s. In fact most I know work hard for their refreshments and paying attention. We even buy & own guns, and shoot them regularly. In fact after one beer I can plink with the best of them…
Somehow, I think they have met their match.
I just watched that movie yesterday! What a coincidence.
Sundance, they need to be brought down…. they’re not going to stop until they’ve come face-to-face with real truth and justice. They’ve lived and worked within a false, alternate reality, without accountability… until they’re shown the truth of their sinful conduct, until they’re made to pay the price for their malfeasance…. they’re going to continue.
President Trump might as well get on with the hanging!
A lot of stuff riding on the Barr pick, but even more riding on Deplorable voters imho!
They are counting on voter fraud to carry them through.
Agree completely.
He offered the “olive branch” right off the bat in his tenure by saying that the “Clinton Matter” should not be pursued any further.
Then brought on the “appropriate personnel suggested by the GOPe”.
He does not have another “cheek to turn”.
Oh I forgot, Trump will win in a landslide because of deplorable…so go speak for yourself
Sundance, by these actions by the Democrats in Congress, they are showing us ALL what they will do with power AND how little they think of our Constitutional rights and liberties….and us. If they will try this publicly with an acting President, you can be darn sure they will do this to everyday citizens.
Scripture records that Samson died with his enemies in an act of vengeance.
@realDonaldTrump will assuredly pull off a better deal than that.
Glad he has patience. I have little remaining.
How?
As taxpayers, we who pay the salaries of these criminals…we deserve the truth.
Time to audit every congressional cockroach.
Especially the ones on committees.
Indeed, BlindSquirrel.
In the myriad ways they have displayed their overwhelming stupidity and arrogance, the most glaring is their constant willingness to pull the tail of the lion. Epitome of idiocy.
I know, because they are Democrats…
Great…. Who do these people think they are. Why do they think we want our government to overreach into our personal lives. If he had done anything wrong the IRS would have dealt with it.
I think he should sue Cummings personally too..
Tom Fitton: President Trump Should File a Criminal Complaint with DOJ over Illicit Targeting
LikeLiked by 19 people
Its going to be a “hot” spring.
Trump Spring Has Bloomed
I prefer to call it a long hot summer!
I praise god everyday that we have a warrior and not a little girl as president. The dems are rats – they belong in a sewer.
LikeLiked by 9 people
No opinion/prediction of how this may play out? Boo
If President Trump does win an injunction against Mr. Race Card Elijah Cummings, it’ll be like a restraining order or gag order on that big ol’ mouth of his. That could make him explode internally since he won’t be able to blow off steam. LOL!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I posted a definitive opinion on the Presidential thread earlier today.
In sum, PDJT cannot lose, and Cummings cannot win, based on SCOTUS Watkins v US (1957). Stupid TDS that Cummings even tried.
LikeLiked by 16 people
The upside for Cummings is they are auditioning for the lead role on the remake of The Creature From THe Black Lagoon.. He’s a natural…May be an Oscar in it for him.
ristvan,
approx. what was the time-stamp of your referenced post (so that i can more easily find it)?
thank you!
11:48 am, Pres thread today. And was just a brief comment summarizing a longer, not yet commented on broader analysis. Is related to Neal’s demand for PDJT fed tax returns, a subject I have now spent two days legal research on, and which will likely arise here in the next few days. Already have a handwritten three page comment drafted
Should be a no brainer except for the fact the DC circuit is a liberal court stacked with Obama judges. Supremes would then have to take this up in my opinion.
This disclosure action has always been coming, merely on hold pending Mueller. Fall back Plan B.
All but 5 of the 538 have plenty to hide. They open a can of worms that may have rebound consequences. Really stupid move.
I most certainly hope this doesn’t happen, but if it does. What would be the penalty for them leaking and making public any of the information?
LikeLike
I researched that today in re Neal’s related demand for PDJT fed tax returns.
The answer is 26USC§7213, a felony punishable by 5 years imprisonment, automatic mandatory permanent dismissal from government, and civil liability.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Glad someone ask and got a straight answer! I Love this limb on this tree!
BTW Riva, forgot to say Thank you!
Oops “Ristvan”. Damn cell phone….
Nothing.
We live in Stalinist Russia. Fed up with these corrupt totalitarian pigs.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t they have to produce a valid governmental oversight cause to invoke this “oversight” action?
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the Dems need ‘valid’ oversight cause, something tells me the FBI, CIA, DOJ, NSA, FVEY, etc can make that happen
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe they have to tie it to legislation or the legislative process. Seems like a stretch to me.
Never stop an enemy as they destroy themselves. At the rate they’re going there will end up a hole deep and wide enough to bury their bullshit aspirations to rule over mankind with queer perversion, brutal, murderous and evil totalitarian fashion.
Even the banksters of international criminal infamy will soon abandon these lunatics, not that it will help them any.
Bravo.
They know they aren’t entitled to that information. What they want is to say “what is he hiding?” Also, I believe they are going to use it as part of their public defense against any criminal charges coming their way. Keep in mind the level of collusion (aka conspiracy and coordination aka coup aka sedition and treason) among Democrats and media and all manner of others. They have a LOT to cover and a lot for which to answer. But they need to play the victim rather than the villain. And pretty much most people in the USA cannot see complexity enough to realize victim and villain are not mutually exclusive membership categories.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There may be some rust on that ‘Big Ugly’ ball, but it still packs a wallop!
LikeLiked by 13 people
“The more they professed their honour, the faster he counted the spoons”. My favourite quotation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A super idea,thank you, Tom. Now we need to let our President to do this. It would also tickle me because he would be asking the FBI to do this while our level of trust for the FBI is way down low.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Until I hear from Ristvan I am not convinced that a private citizen can stop the power of a all powerful socialist government and their Socialist courts. The entire system is rigged against private citizens.
LikeLiked by 2 people
we are not a socialist goverment yet-and we have constitutional President.
We are not dead yet and they aren’t even 50% of the country..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Levin might answer that question for you – PDJT tweeted this earlier today:
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are hearing from me. Private citizens CAN stop much of this stuff. There are ‘just’ two lawfare problems to overcome.
1. You have to be able to afford good lawyers, or get them to work pro bono. Mann v Steyn is an example of both. PDJT can afford them, so he is prevailing. I have the ‘unfair’ advantage of being a Harvard trained maybe pretty good lawyer myself —although the adage is, ‘a lawyer who represents himself has a fool for a client’.
2. You have to be very patient, because court processes are SLOW. It has taken me from 2007 to now to get a very basic energy materials patent allowed in Europe. It was allowed in Japan in 2010 and the US in 2011! It was finally technically allowed in EU Nov 2018, but is still not officially issued.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank you for your continued insight ristvan.
So happy to see a MAGA Harvard lawyer!
Not afraid to carry on the soft coup in plain sight.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is Harassment – Pure and simple – Vengeance is mine saith the Lord – I have asked God to fix this – in the name of His Son, Jesus – Amen
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Trump’s private attorney, Jay Sekulow, issued a brief statement saying, “We will not allow Congressional Presidential harassment to go unanswered.”
“In the suit, Trump’s attorneys wrote that the true purpose of this investigation was not governance, but political advantage: “Its goal is to expose Plaintiffs’ private financial information for the sake of exposure, with the hope that it will turn up something that Democrats can use as a political tool against the President now and in the 2020 election.”
https://www.stripes.com/news/us/trump-sues-in-bid-to-block-congressional-subpoena-of-financial-records-1.577959
LikeLiked by 5 people
‘For the sake of exposure’ is a ‘magic words’ legal incantation ‘trick’ from SCOTUS 1957 opinion limiting legislative oversight in Watkins v US, 354US178.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Hmmm…very interesting, ristvan – Thanks – love hearing from you – and I am not the only one – 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Always appreciate your insights ristvan! I like having Perry Mason on the team. 🙂
I, also, appreciate your comments.
One has to know the magic words. If one does not, they must seek out the proper Wizard that does. No matter how much it hurts one’s ego.
Searching for blackmail material?
If you are talking about ‘blackmail material’ on PT – there isn’t any – if you are talking about ‘blackmail material’ on Congress – there are volumes – for what other reason do they act like mentally deficient ogres?
OK, here’s a hammer in my opinion:
From the filing:
“…and the public interest lies with ensuring that Congress stays within its constitutional powers.”
BAM!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just because you are President does not mean you give up your prior and current life and privacy.
George Washington was able to mostly run his farms. He personally expanded andimproved them. He made money from the farms selling product internationally, even to the Brits.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The finalization of The Mueller Report appears to have opened several doors for President Trump to finally hit back against the dirty thugs who have been swinging at him for the past two years.
https://explainlife.com/president-trump-sues-democrats-for-abuse-of-power-14064/
LikeLiked by 8 people
Mr. Trump/ President Trump is a crime victim.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maybe take his security clearance before he abuses it.
Can’t believe some of the top Democrats still in office…Too many of them are dementia or worse.
So are the ones who vote them in, that “a glass of water can get elected in a Democrat district”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Commented on this earlier on todays presidential thread. The PDJT complaint is a thing of beauty, obviously ( to this lawyer) not just written for the judge and Cummings lawyers, but for all Deplorables. I again urge all Treepers to read and savor it. Public consumption lawfare!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Vexatious litigants?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” Mike Tyson
Don’t forget Democrat operative, thug, Alinsky disciple, single payer devotee, and Amnesty advocate Robert Creamer – who met with Obama dozens of times in the White House, and was caught on undercover tape by Project Veritas saying he spoke with Hillary Clinton every morning. He clearly said on tapes they were staging violence at Trump rallies, using union thugs, etc.
I didn’t realize his other radical views until I did a quick Google. He wrote a radical manifesto while doing a short stint in jail for tax evasion.
It gets better.
His wife, Jan Schakowsky, is a Democrat Congresswoman, and also a radical Socialist Democrat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
On the IRS topic AND on former presidents using the FBI and IRS to target enemies, watch this from 45:30 onward:
LikeLiked by 1 person
BTW, note how many of those “former spygate” perps were ever prosecuted for the tapping and IRS harassment – ZERO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fascists and Democrats: Simply 6 of 1; 5.9 of the other.
THE TABLES HAVE TURNED! TRUMP SUES SITTING DEMOCRATS OVER ABUSE OF POWER!
Black Conservative Patriot
LikeLiked by 2 people
Elijah Cummings is one of the lowest IQ humans that “represent” us. He’s on the plane of Maxine Waters,
He got his marching orders and is carrying them out. His staff has to write everything for him, he can barely put together a coherent sentence.
He’s a tool for the “impeachment” crowd, nothing more. He’s is, honestly, an idiot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. A puppet, a very stupid but rich puppet.
I am so sorry. e. cummings is my congresscritter.
No, I have never voted for him, but he doesn’t need my vote to continue his reign of terror. The inner city voters, which was his original constituency (and which he has done ZERO for), keeps him in the chips.
As an old Louisiana demoncrap used to say, they could catch him with a live boy or a dead girl; nothing to see here, citizen.
Cold anger. Time to unleash the kracken!
Dear President Trump,
Release the Kraken now.
That is…………………………………………….AWESOME!!!!
Must share!!!
The reckless Dem fools will severely damage the country and set harmful precedents if they continue down this dangerous obsessive path. POTUS has many millions of die hard supporters that have remained admirably peaceful and orderly even while the Deep State, the previous Admin. and the Democrats have tried their best to destroy their elected President with a Coup that began at the highest levels of the previous Admin and then continued with a 2 year SC witch hunt without a crime
Reckless, foolish out of touch politicians throughout history have ignored the masses before and it has cost them big time and/or torn their country apart. I certainly can’t predict how far the pro Trump American people can be pushed, angered and maligned or how long they can tolerate witnessing the perpetual hounding and persecution of their President before they begin to react differently.
The obsessed, blindered, low IQ Dems don’t even think about the egregious harm and turmoil their malicious efforts could unleash.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I should have concluded, “This is where the Judiciary intervenes and clamps down on Congressional abuses of power and maintains the peaceful equilibrium–or NOT.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is unbelievable. What country is this? But I really blame our side. We have failed for decades to recognize these people for who they are and to fight them accordingly. Wake up. This is war.
LikeLike
While I’m sad and angered to see the Trumpet’s family and business attacked, I’m also a little relieved in that he can now bring to bear his enormous non-government/private resources to destroy these bastagees with a laser.
If Cummings can attack Trump personally, then Trump can attack Cummings personally. Trump can wipe out Cumming’s entire financial existence even considering go-fund-me and the like. Go get Brennan, personally. He’d be in tatters.
Financially, for Trump, I think it would reflect a expense line against his current income. Not that any business owner wants that. But at his level, his vast resource is a brutal weapon…..all the while maintaining positive income.
LikeLike
I don’t want the one President in my lifetime, who is truly trying to help the country and ALL the people, who is not even taking a paycheck for his efforts, to lose ONE PENNY of his personal wealth on defending himself from all this evil nonsense!! He has sacrificed enough!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sic Semper Tyrranis
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it’s war they want, President Trump will be happy to oblige. The cards they held were a lot different with 0bama and holder in charge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Frankly, I’d like to see Don Jr to file a suit against Nadler (for starters) for defamation. Don Jr is as much a private citizen as all of us are. Nadler and others have to reason to be calling for his arrest or charges be brought against him.
Start lighting the torches.
