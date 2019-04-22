Donald Trump Files for Temporary Restraining Order Against Chairman Elijah Cummings…

Posted on April 22, 2019 by

Donald Trump, not President Trump, representing his affiliated private business interests, has filed for a temporary restraining order (full pdf below) against House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings and his committee representatives and officers.

You might remember when Speaker Nancy Pelosi changed the House Rules earlier this year. Part of the rule changes were to modify the responsibilities of the House Government Affairs Oversight Committee.  Speaker Pelosi removed all other oversight responsibility and shifted the committee to a singular oversight role focused only on the White House.

Chairman Cummings is demanding the personal financial records of Donald Trump and all of his business interests around the Trump organization.  The demand includes all personal and private financial records including tax filings from individuals, officers and corporate entities within the Trump organization.  As a private, non-public corporation, this demand for financial records would encompass the entire Trump family.

In essence, Chairman Cummings is weaponizing his government office to target Donald Trump and all members of the Trump family.  This is not dissimilar to what President Obama and Elijah Cummings did when they weaponized the IRS to target their political opponents.  See: national heroine/patriot Catherine Engelbrecht.

When the IRS scheme was made public in 2011, the Obama plan shifted to use the intelligence operations of the U.S. Government to target their political opposition through the use of electronic surveillance and spy operations. Hence, this is one consistent continuum.  Chairman Cummings in 2019 is just a new iteration of the program.

Trump, not President Trump, has filed for a preliminary injunction to stop Chairman Cummings demand.  In the interim, while awaiting court arguments, Donald Trump and his business interests have filed for a restraining order.

.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

96 Responses to Donald Trump Files for Temporary Restraining Order Against Chairman Elijah Cummings…

  1. Trump Voter in MN CD 2👌👌👌👌 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    Can’t wait for Trump to drop the sledgehammer on these scum! It’s almost as if they’re daring him. If Joe Six Pack is aware of what has transpired and that Trump knows even more, how can the Democrats be this dumb?

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Right to reply says:
      April 22, 2019 at 7:12 pm

      Indeed, but their even dumber voter base believe the Totalitarian Marxist POS, are actually smart. This speaks volumes about the education system, and those allowed to teach within it!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
        April 22, 2019 at 8:12 pm

        If anyone understands tax law (26 USC), private, non-public corporation, means there isn’t jack s**t this committee can do, period, end of story!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Fools Gold says:
      April 22, 2019 at 8:12 pm

      Yeah I’m having cold beer now reading Sundance. All of us that drink beer are not Joe’s. In fact most I know work hard for their refreshments and paying attention. We even buy & own guns, and shoot them regularly. In fact after one beer I can plink with the best of them…

      Like

      Reply
  2. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    Somehow, I think they have met their match.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. ringoagogo says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Great…. Who do these people think they are. Why do they think we want our government to overreach into our personal lives. If he had done anything wrong the IRS would have dealt with it.
    I think he should sue Cummings personally too..

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  5. TwoLaine says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Tom Fitton: President Trump Should File a Criminal Complaint with DOJ over Illicit Targeting

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  6. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Its going to be a “hot” spring.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. Bigly says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    I praise god everyday that we have a warrior and not a little girl as president. The dems are rats – they belong in a sewer.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. SpotTheSpook says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    No opinion/prediction of how this may play out? Boo

    Like

    Reply
    • andyocoregon says:
      April 22, 2019 at 7:29 pm

      If President Trump does win an injunction against Mr. Race Card Elijah Cummings, it’ll be like a restraining order or gag order on that big ol’ mouth of his. That could make him explode internally since he won’t be able to blow off steam. LOL!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • ristvan says:
      April 22, 2019 at 7:38 pm

      I posted a definitive opinion on the Presidential thread earlier today.
      In sum, PDJT cannot lose, and Cummings cannot win, based on SCOTUS Watkins v US (1957). Stupid TDS that Cummings even tried.

      Liked by 16 people

      Reply
      • Remington..... says:
        April 22, 2019 at 8:18 pm

        The upside for Cummings is they are auditioning for the lead role on the remake of The Creature From THe Black Lagoon.. He’s a natural…May be an Oscar in it for him.

        Like

        Reply
      • RobInPA says:
        April 22, 2019 at 8:25 pm

        ristvan,

        approx. what was the time-stamp of your referenced post (so that i can more easily find it)?

        thank you!

        Like

        Reply
        • ristvan says:
          April 22, 2019 at 8:36 pm

          11:48 am, Pres thread today. And was just a brief comment summarizing a longer, not yet commented on broader analysis. Is related to Neal’s demand for PDJT fed tax returns, a subject I have now spent two days legal research on, and which will likely arise here in the next few days. Already have a handwritten three page comment drafted

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • joebkonobi says:
      April 22, 2019 at 7:44 pm

      Should be a no brainer except for the fact the DC circuit is a liberal court stacked with Obama judges. Supremes would then have to take this up in my opinion.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  9. Sue Fowler says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    This disclosure action has always been coming, merely on hold pending Mueller. Fall back Plan B.
    All but 5 of the 538 have plenty to hide. They open a can of worms that may have rebound consequences. Really stupid move.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Right to reply says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    I most certainly hope this doesn’t happen, but if it does. What would be the penalty for them leaking and making public any of the information?

    Like

    Reply
  11. JRD says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    We live in Stalinist Russia. Fed up with these corrupt totalitarian pigs.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. Rowdyone says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    Don’t they have to produce a valid governmental oversight cause to invoke this “oversight” action?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. TheHumanCondition says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    Never stop an enemy as they destroy themselves. At the rate they’re going there will end up a hole deep and wide enough to bury their bullshit aspirations to rule over mankind with queer perversion, brutal, murderous and evil totalitarian fashion.

    Even the banksters of international criminal infamy will soon abandon these lunatics, not that it will help them any.

    Bravo.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  14. Daniel says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    They know they aren’t entitled to that information. What they want is to say “what is he hiding?” Also, I believe they are going to use it as part of their public defense against any criminal charges coming their way. Keep in mind the level of collusion (aka conspiracy and coordination aka coup aka sedition and treason) among Democrats and media and all manner of others. They have a LOT to cover and a lot for which to answer. But they need to play the victim rather than the villain. And pretty much most people in the USA cannot see complexity enough to realize victim and villain are not mutually exclusive membership categories.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. FofBW says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    There may be some rust on that ‘Big Ugly’ ball, but it still packs a wallop!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  16. Carrie2 says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    A super idea,thank you, Tom. Now we need to let our President to do this. It would also tickle me because he would be asking the FBI to do this while our level of trust for the FBI is way down low.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. WES says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    Until I hear from Ristvan I am not convinced that a private citizen can stop the power of a all powerful socialist government and their Socialist courts. The entire system is rigged against private citizens.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • 4EDouglas says:
      April 22, 2019 at 7:34 pm

      we are not a socialist goverment yet-and we have constitutional President.
      We are not dead yet and they aren’t even 50% of the country..

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • If Then says:
      April 22, 2019 at 7:47 pm

      Levin might answer that question for you – PDJT tweeted this earlier today:

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • ristvan says:
      April 22, 2019 at 7:57 pm

      You are hearing from me. Private citizens CAN stop much of this stuff. There are ‘just’ two lawfare problems to overcome.
      1. You have to be able to afford good lawyers, or get them to work pro bono. Mann v Steyn is an example of both. PDJT can afford them, so he is prevailing. I have the ‘unfair’ advantage of being a Harvard trained maybe pretty good lawyer myself —although the adage is, ‘a lawyer who represents himself has a fool for a client’.
      2. You have to be very patient, because court processes are SLOW. It has taken me from 2007 to now to get a very basic energy materials patent allowed in Europe. It was allowed in Japan in 2010 and the US in 2011! It was finally technically allowed in EU Nov 2018, but is still not officially issued.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  18. gingergal says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    Not afraid to carry on the soft coup in plain sight.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. duchess01 says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    This is Harassment – Pure and simple – Vengeance is mine saith the Lord – I have asked God to fix this – in the name of His Son, Jesus – Amen

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. Concerned Virginian says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    OK, here’s a hammer in my opinion:
    From the filing:
    “…and the public interest lies with ensuring that Congress stays within its constitutional powers.”
    BAM!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. TexasDude says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    Just because you are President does not mean you give up your prior and current life and privacy.

    George Washington was able to mostly run his farms. He personally expanded andimproved them. He made money from the farms selling product internationally, even to the Brits.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. andyocoregon says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    The finalization of The Mueller Report appears to have opened several doors for President Trump to finally hit back against the dirty thugs who have been swinging at him for the past two years.

    https://explainlife.com/president-trump-sues-democrats-for-abuse-of-power-14064/

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  23. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    Mr. Trump/ President Trump is a crime victim.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. Streak 264 says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    Maybe take his security clearance before he abuses it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. kinthenorthwest says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    Can’t believe some of the top Democrats still in office…Too many of them are dementia or worse.

    Like

    Reply
  26. ristvan says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    Commented on this earlier on todays presidential thread. The PDJT complaint is a thing of beauty, obviously ( to this lawyer) not just written for the judge and Cummings lawyers, but for all Deplorables. I again urge all Treepers to read and savor it. Public consumption lawfare!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  27. Og Oggilby says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” Mike Tyson

    Like

    Reply
  28. Perot Conservative says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Don’t forget Democrat operative, thug, Alinsky disciple, single payer devotee, and Amnesty advocate Robert Creamer – who met with Obama dozens of times in the White House, and was caught on undercover tape by Project Veritas saying he spoke with Hillary Clinton every morning. He clearly said on tapes they were staging violence at Trump rallies, using union thugs, etc.

    I didn’t realize his other radical views until I did a quick Google. He wrote a radical manifesto while doing a short stint in jail for tax evasion.

    It gets better.

    His wife, Jan Schakowsky, is a Democrat Congresswoman, and also a radical Socialist Democrat.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Zippy says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    On the IRS topic AND on former presidents using the FBI and IRS to target enemies, watch this from 45:30 onward:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Carson Napier says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    Fascists and Democrats: Simply 6 of 1; 5.9 of the other.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Lucille says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    THE TABLES HAVE TURNED! TRUMP SUES SITTING DEMOCRATS OVER ABUSE OF POWER!
    Black Conservative Patriot

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. Mncpo(ret) says:
    April 22, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    Elijah Cummings is one of the lowest IQ humans that “represent” us. He’s on the plane of Maxine Waters,

    He got his marching orders and is carrying them out. His staff has to write everything for him, he can barely put together a coherent sentence.

    He’s a tool for the “impeachment” crowd, nothing more. He’s is, honestly, an idiot.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. hoghead says:
    April 22, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    I am so sorry. e. cummings is my congresscritter.

    No, I have never voted for him, but he doesn’t need my vote to continue his reign of terror. The inner city voters, which was his original constituency (and which he has done ZERO for), keeps him in the chips.

    As an old Louisiana demoncrap used to say, they could catch him with a live boy or a dead girl; nothing to see here, citizen.

    Like

    Reply
  34. visage13 says:
    April 22, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    Cold anger. Time to unleash the kracken!

    Like

    Reply
  35. Will says:
    April 22, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    Dear President Trump,

    Release the Kraken now.

    Like

    Reply
  36. curator55 says:
    April 22, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    The reckless Dem fools will severely damage the country and set harmful precedents if they continue down this dangerous obsessive path. POTUS has many millions of die hard supporters that have remained admirably peaceful and orderly even while the Deep State, the previous Admin. and the Democrats have tried their best to destroy their elected President with a Coup that began at the highest levels of the previous Admin and then continued with a 2 year SC witch hunt without a crime

    Reckless, foolish out of touch politicians throughout history have ignored the masses before and it has cost them big time and/or torn their country apart. I certainly can’t predict how far the pro Trump American people can be pushed, angered and maligned or how long they can tolerate witnessing the perpetual hounding and persecution of their President before they begin to react differently.

    The obsessed, blindered, low IQ Dems don’t even think about the egregious harm and turmoil their malicious efforts could unleash.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • curator55 says:
      April 22, 2019 at 8:21 pm

      I should have concluded, “This is where the Judiciary intervenes and clamps down on Congressional abuses of power and maintains the peaceful equilibrium–or NOT.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  37. paulraven1 says:
    April 22, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    This is unbelievable. What country is this? But I really blame our side. We have failed for decades to recognize these people for who they are and to fight them accordingly. Wake up. This is war.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Linus in W.PA. says:
    April 22, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    While I’m sad and angered to see the Trumpet’s family and business attacked, I’m also a little relieved in that he can now bring to bear his enormous non-government/private resources to destroy these bastagees with a laser.

    If Cummings can attack Trump personally, then Trump can attack Cummings personally. Trump can wipe out Cumming’s entire financial existence even considering go-fund-me and the like. Go get Brennan, personally. He’d be in tatters.

    Financially, for Trump, I think it would reflect a expense line against his current income. Not that any business owner wants that. But at his level, his vast resource is a brutal weapon…..all the while maintaining positive income.

    Like

    Reply
    • Rileytrips says:
      April 22, 2019 at 8:37 pm

      I don’t want the one President in my lifetime, who is truly trying to help the country and ALL the people, who is not even taking a paycheck for his efforts, to lose ONE PENNY of his personal wealth on defending himself from all this evil nonsense!! He has sacrificed enough!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  39. RobInPA says:
    April 22, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    Sic Semper Tyrranis

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. starfcker says:
    April 22, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    If it’s war they want, President Trump will be happy to oblige. The cards they held were a lot different with 0bama and holder in charge.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. jackphatz says:
    April 22, 2019 at 8:41 pm

    Frankly, I’d like to see Don Jr to file a suit against Nadler (for starters) for defamation. Don Jr is as much a private citizen as all of us are. Nadler and others have to reason to be calling for his arrest or charges be brought against him.
    Start lighting the torches.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s