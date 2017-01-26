Catherine Engelbrecht: “Voter Fraud is Institutionalized” Here’s How…

For those who don’t know Catherine Engelbrecht, she has been the tip of the spear on voting integrity since 2008. Catherine, along with thousands of other people, was a direct target of the weaponized IRS following the assembly of various Tea Party groups in 2009/2010. Mrs Engelbrecht has delivered passionate testimony to congress.
In addition, Engelbrecht was also illegally singled out for specific investigation by House Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings for her “true the vote” efforts. Few people know the depth of voter fraud, and the various issues within intentional vote manipulation, with as much insight. After almost a decade of intense work at state and local levels; Englebrecht is a subject matter expert on voting issues:
Please make sure you watch Catherine’s congressional testimony below:
[…] Engelbrecht said shortly after founding and leading True to Vote and King Street Patriots, she was visited by law enforcement agencies and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), even though outside of filing their tax returns, she and her husband never dealt with any government agency in nearly two decades of running their small business.
“We had never been audited. We had never been investigated, but all that changed upon submitting applications for the non-profit statuses of True the Vote and King Street,” she told the House Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee.
“Since that filing in 2010, my private businesses, my nonprofit organizations, my family and I have been subjected to more than 15 instances of audit or inquiry by federal agencies,” she added.
Engelbrecht’s personal and business tax returns were audited in 2011 – “each audit going back for a number of years.” Her business was inspected by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in 2012 when neither she nor her husband was present. She said she was later fined over $20,000 even though “the agency wrote that it found nothing serious or significant.”
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms audited her business in 2012 and 2013, and the FBI contacted her non-profit group six times since 2010 in an attempt to “cull through membership manifests in conjunction with domestic terrorism cases,” she claimed.
“They eventually dropped all matters and have now redacted nearly all my files,” Engelbrecht said.
“All of these incursions into my affairs began after filing applications for tax-exemption. There is no other remarkable event. There’s no other reason to explain how for decades I went unnoticed, but now find myself on the receiving end of inter-agency coordination into and against all facets of my life, both personal and private,” she said.
“Bear in mind, distinguished ladies and gentlemen of this subcommittee, these events were occurring while the IRS was subjecting me to multiple rounds of abusive inquiries with request to provide every Facebook and Twitter I’d ever posted, questions about my political aspirations and demands to know the names of groups that I had spoken with, the content of what I had send and everywhere I intended to speak in the coming year,” she added.
“This government attacked me because of my political beliefs, but I refuse to be cast as a victim,” she said. “I am not a victim, because a victim has no options. I do have options, and I intend to use them all to the fullest extent of my capabilities.”
“As an American citizen, I am part of a country that still believes in freedom of speech,” Engelbrecht said.
She pledged to press the issue “in every legal way possible,” including filing suit against the IRS, and vowed to continue to speak out – “here in Congress and all across this country.”
“No American citizen should be willing to accept a government that uses its power against its own people,” she added. (read more)
Epic Testimony:
Democrats believed they were omnipotent under 0bama, and acted like it, abusing their short-lived power to a degree never before seen in US history. Now we begin taking them apart, piece by piece. There will be prosecutions. Drain the swamp!
The Ku Ku Klan wants to do away with the electoral college. As far as I can tell they can only do so by amending the constitution. This would take the constitutional power of each state to choose its electors. The electors are representative of the number of representatives each state has in Congress plus one for each senator. That would be akin to the 17th amendment that mandated each state have an election to appoint its senator rather than they be appointed by the state legislature. Until then the state law is supreme. It is one of the few areas that it still is. I do not think the 14th amendment negated Article 2. The left thinks that the 14th amendment negated the entire constitution.
Back then the old dogs especially figured they had an addtional 8 years under Jeb or Hilbilly. Plenty of time to get out of Dodge and retire to their amply feathered nests. Uh-Oh.
Speaking of which, I saw E. Cummings last night on CNN being thrown raw meat by the host and he seemed unusually subdued, even circumspect. I thought at that time “Why is he not jumping on it with his usual zeal?” Maybe the CIA knows where all unsavory deeds go to hide until someone comes looking.
First thing I did when I saw Ms. Engelbrecht’s video was post it on my FB page. It deserves wide circulation!
Yes, the ‘power to tax is the power to destroy’.
The IRS was weaponized and ready for delivery the past eight years.
I will look forward to President Trump’s take down.
The Uniparty comes to the rescue, of itself.
Analogy: The bacterium (Engelbrecht ) enters the body politic and the white blood cells (Uniparty) rally around to defeat the invader. Trump comes along with a giant supply of whoop ass (cancer drugs) to wipe out the white blood cells and later performs a bone marrow transplant to save the country.
And remember the NYC scandal were they admitted the fakery.
Adam Schulkin.
This somehow never got much traction besides some articles in the NYP.
http://nypost.com/2016/11/16/elections-official-resigns-after-video-blasting-de-blasios-id-program/
A bit longer oiriginal video:
It cant be any worse. The dems themselves admitted vote fraud.
The VP’s tweet is bound to get news coverage and NO ONE in msm or political punditry has yet dared to call VP Pence a deranged liar the way they do POTUS. Senator Flakey, et.al better choose a side to be on: GOPe or the side of the angels.
This is why I chuckle when libs complain to see conservative tax forms/info. Every conservative, Christian, independent small to large business owner knows not to mess up their business records, accounting and taxes. The state, fed, IRS will be on you quicker than Madonna was dropping to her knees for Hillary votes. And I speak from decades of experience as an Accountant/CFO. The only 2 orgs that were never audited/visited in my career were a state entity and a fed funded non-profit.
President Trump, hire this woman!
IRS targeting of at least one pro life group went on under Clinton and Reno. I know this for fact. I have zero doubt that it was much more than one. 🙂
My Christian Sidewalk Counselers group actually disbanded because of threats of incarceration. Some of us then turned to praying by abortuaries with no counseling.
Motor voter registers non citizens too.
Cummings needs to be in jail, there is evidence of his plotting against Trump.
I certainly hope that Catherine will be on the committee that President Trump assigns to investigate New York and California voting procedures: it is obvious from the California panic going on right now to obscure the drivers’ license flagging of illegals who are automatically allowed to vote–allowed deliberately and by scheme by the California government agencies==also their hiring of Eric Holder to defend what they see coming from the Fed.s== that they have an overabundance of consciousness of guilt in the illegal immigration “trade”.
WATCH OUT CALIFORNIA BECAUSE “HERE COMES THE JUDGE”!!!!
As far as I can tell in regards to the Presidential Election only. Who can vote is up to each state legislature. In fact it appears to me, any state legislature can choose not to have a vote at all and select their electors in any manner they choose. Article 2 section 1 says in Paragraph 2.
Each state shall appoint, in such manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a number of electors, equal to the whole number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or person holding an office of trust or profit under the United States, shall be appointed an elector.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/articleii
There was a fiction created, in recent years, that the Tea Party was an astroturf or fake grassroots operation. It was anything but that, and the truth of that reality was witnessed the Obama Administration going after numerous private citizens like Ms. Engelbrecht. It was nothing less than an all-out war.
Thankfully, that war brought us President Trump.
Still, the war continues. We’ve got a long way to go to undo the damage that Obama did, and thank goodness that we have Ms. Engelbrecht and people like her on our side.
I am a proud veteran of one of the first actions. The Kathy Castor Town Hall in Tampa.
Great to hear, Howie. I, too, am a veteran of some of early skirmishes. I remember them well.
People forget how nasty Obama and his cronies really were. But it was that nastiness and foolishness that brought us Trump, so it was worth it in the end. Still, much yet to do.
Trump has already exposed so many lies and liars……. the GOPe, Wall Street, Mexico, big business and their extreme love affair with illegal immigration, the Syrian “refugees,” Bowe Bergdahl, Fox News, etc., etc.
One of the next things that Trump is getting ready to pop the lid off of is voting fraud. Get your popcorn ready. President Trump has the power now and he is not the least bit afraid to use it.
TC
I am afraid FOR him, but pray God will be his shield. There are so many powerful, utterly ruthless forces aligned against him that I know his loyal staff must share my concern, and that gives me some comfort. I believe they will be particularly vigilant. 🙏
She is a heroine. No evidence – Jake Tapper are you listening? I hope Lois Lerner is worried because she will testify before a grand jury along with Hilary’s IT flunkies.
WND has a good article on voter fraud: http://www.wnd.com/2017/01/how-to-prove-rampant-voter-fraud/
Sharon Meroni and Bev Harris have done excellent work on this as well.
