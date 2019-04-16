President Trump Tweets McCarthy Article: “There is no doubt that the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign”…

President Trump draws attention today to an article written by Andrew McCarthy.
NY Post […] “As night follows day, we were treated to the same Beltway hysteria we got this week: Silly semantic carping over the word “spying” — which, regardless of whether a judge authorizes it, is merely the covert gathering of intelligence about a suspected wrongdoer, organization or foreign power.
There is no doubt that the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign. As Barr made clear, the real question is: What predicated the spying? Was there a valid reason for it, strong enough to overcome our norm against political spying? Or was it done rashly? Was a politically motivated decision made to use highly intrusive investigative tactics when a more measured response would have sufficed, such as a “defensive briefing” that would have warned the Trump campaign of possible Russian infiltration?
Last year, when the “spy” games got underway, James Clapper, Obama’s director of national intelligence, conceded that, yes, the FBI did run an informant — “spy” is such an icky word — at Trump campaign officials; but, we were told, this was merely to investigate Russia. Cross Clapper’s heart, it had nothing to do with the Trump campaign. No, no, no. Indeed, the Obama administration only used an informant because — bet you didn’t know this — doing so is the most benign, least intrusive mode of conducting an investigation.” (read more)
The only way to prevent this in the future is to stop voting for republicans. Don’t give them money either. Vote for Trump MAGA candidates only. The GOP has been uniformly anti-Trump and only a few have bothered to lift a finger to help him over the past three years.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stupid comrad
LikeLike
How appropriate that barky brought up the image of “firing squad” when he was in Germany colluding with the Eurocrats when Barr’s memo came out.
LikeLike
He mentioned a circular firing squad – or was it a circle jerk?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clipped from Andrew McCarthy’s article…
So . . . what did the dossier say? The lion’s share of it alleged that the Trump campaign was conspiring with the Kremlin to corrupt the election, including by hacking and publicizing Democratic Party e-mails. This allegation was based on unidentified Russian sources whom the FBI could not corroborate; then-director Comey told Senate leaders that the FBI used the information because the bureau judged former British spy Christopher Steele to be credible, even though (a) Steele did not make any of the observations the court was being asked to rely on, and (b) Steele had misled the FBI about his contacts with the media — with whom Steele and his Clinton campaign allies were sharing the same information he was giving the bureau.
Wait just one second… Did Andrew McCarthy, just write…
Not only was the basis of the the FISC warrent entirely based on the Steele Dossier, but the underlying evidence within Dossier that the Court’s was having to consider WAS NOT part of the dossier. That is, “The evidence was being attributed to the dossier.”
Read “…even though (a)…” in context to the above clip from the article.
So the FBI has this dossier, a dubious document written and paid for as opposition research. A document that the FBI states was unverified, yet when it comes to the Court, the FBI hides the attempts to verify the allegations within dossier as part of the dossier, when in fact the source was unidentified Russian sources.
Lets put aside for moment the obviousness of, “Just who was colluding with the Russian’s, and how that turns on its head the very nature collusion of the past twenty months.”
I say put it aside because I believe the foil of attributing statements to unidentified sources has worn quite thin.
The real shock is the whole moral high ground crumbles when it is paraphrased along aside this observation:
“Mr FBI to Mr unnamed source” – We suspect you guys are messing with our election and we have this proof. Are you guys interfering? Is this dossier truthful?
“Mr. Boris to Mr. G-man” – No and Yes.
There you have it folks – the tail wagging the dog.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course, the Obama administration, the FBI, etc. all knew the premise was false. The investigation was purely political and, frankly, the greatest danger to the Republic in my lifetime (I am 75). The infiltration by Communists of our government in the 30s, 40s and into the early 1950s was the greatest previously, but this tops it, because the communists this time needed no direction from a foreign entity. The corruption was purely from within. I am not sure yet that the nation can survive with the rags of its freedom still wrapped around it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The left has plans to instantly frame the narrative regarding the redacted Muller report….
“Former Obama White House speechwriter David Litt will have Twitter open while he’s making his way through the report, watching in particular for posts from several of the more prominent legal and analytical voices who have narrated the story’s plot twists as it evolved: Ken White (@popehat), Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1), Renato Mariotti (@Renato_Mariotti), Marcy Wheeler (@emptywheel), Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) “for the definitive word on special-counsel regs” and Nate Silver and FiveThirtyEight “to think through the political implications.”
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2019/04/15/mueller-report-release-insiders-guide-226655
LikeLike
There are a lot of “conspiracy” websites with timelines of events in the “Trump-Russia Collusion” theory.
As the Mueller Report comes out, some of that information, along with what has been revealed here, may help fill in some dots.
LikeLike
Big new AG Barr ruling-check Presidential thread. It’s complicated but AG Barr is using his DOJ power to assist in reigning in the border mess
NEW: AG Barr decides that asylum seekers at the border who pass “credible fear” interviews and are transferred to a full deportation hearing are INELIGIBLE for release on bond.
Only DHS may decide to release them. Ruling is effective in 90 days.
Ruling: https://www.justice.gov/eoir/file/1154747/download …
LikeLike
I hate the word “Predicate” in all this.
It replaces, what underlying evidence was there to go to court, any court, and spy on a US citizen, presidential candidate or president elect.
I get the sense lawyers started using the word predicate to make something simple complicated to understand.
I’m just a mere citizen but it appears to me the seditionists couldn’t as for surveillance in a criminal court like is done to execute surveillance on the mob or other criminals because it may have leaked and or it did not afford them the two hop scope of survailance.
Also in a criminal court it was probably harder to submit such unverified and bullshit evidence.
No doubt the degree of protection for the accused was woefully in adequate in a FISA court.
The Deep State and Deep Juduciary are using “exactitudes” in our laws to cover their crimes and the crimes of facilitators in our government.
When it’s we the lowly citizenry, they find “exactitudes” in the law to tax us or criminalize us for any number of violations of the law.
LikeLike
Correction, Mr. McCarthy, to your last paragraph: The Obama Administration knew that Trump collusion with Russia was a false premise, but it was attempting to destroy Trump by any means necessary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCarthy is trying to appear smart, and on top of things, but he has probably known as much has Obama knew in from the beginning. He is taking care of himself.
Dutch is right. Timing is important to save this country. We must not forget, we are a republic and the people have the power.
– NOT the Executive branch (they are elected by us, and have to follow law),
– NOT the Judicial Branch(they can only interpret law, and require other branches to execute.,
– NOT the Legislative Branch (they are elected) and have to represent us and follow the constitution.,
– NOT the media (all they can do is make words, pictures, and movies),
– NOT the Deep state (they can only require processing, paperwork, slow things down)
Therefore, we are not safe from this attack from within, until a critical mass of the voting populace (made ONLY of legal citizens) can accurately see what we have as a sacred, God inspired national constitution, founded on the principles of our Creator; AND that terrible injustice has been going on for decades.
Only then will we be safe and able to work together again.
LikeLike
On my drive home was listening to Hannity interview of Andrew McCarthy.
Mr. McCarthy, I beg to differ…
Technically you’re correct.
However…
There is now another reason besides the given assertion of “What is the function of counterintelligence?”
Since it is becoming increasingly evident… The other function of counterintelligence is now, “To validate and carry forward political opposition against the Consituitional foundation of an election.”
LikeLike