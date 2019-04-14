Trump Magic – Cher Tweets Ultimate NIMBY Message…

Well, he called them out. President Trump knew if he supported a program to resettle illegal aliens in sanctuary cities, the hypocrisy of the left would come out… and boy was he right.

The champion for Hollywood’s far-left resistance movement, actress and singer Cher, jumps into action and sends the ultimate NIMBY (not in my back yard) message:

My twitter has become so powerful that I can actually make my enemies tell the truth. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

