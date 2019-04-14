Trump Magic – Cher Tweets Ultimate NIMBY Message…

Well, he called them out. President Trump knew if he supported a program to resettle illegal aliens in sanctuary cities, the hypocrisy of the left would come out… and boy was he right.

The champion for Hollywood’s far-left resistance movement, actress and singer Cher, jumps into action and sends the ultimate NIMBY (not in my back yard) message:

59 Responses to Trump Magic – Cher Tweets Ultimate NIMBY Message…

  1. sundance says:
    April 14, 2019 at 6:57 pm

  2. decisiontime16 says:
    April 14, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    Ha! When liberals faced with the rubber meeting the road, it’s no way, Jose.

  3. JRD says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    • thesavvyinvester says:
      April 14, 2019 at 7:12 pm

      Ya been reading my post again Larry haven’t ya! Lol! ;-), Seriously I called this Rev-C-Piven here on CTH the other day. Either that or brilliant minds think alike ;-).In terms of Cher she wins the “Oh Dah” award….

  4. FofBW says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    Rules for thee but not for me.

  5. Bluto says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    Hmm, my country isn’t taking care of its own. Kinda the point, huh Cher?

  6. jupitercomm says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    This is too good… so much to say. BUT I’m just gonna point out the difference b/w Cher & Madonna.

    Madonna simply left the country. Went to Africa & built schools & hospitals, hasn’t said anything since her Inauguration Day debacle, even tweeted MAGA once ironically.

    Cher’s lazy ass stayed right where she was & kept talking shit & isn’t making a new album so M wins

  7. Got243kids says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    “CHER” if you agree!

  8. Marygrace Powers says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    PRICELESS/LIBERALS FORCED
    TO CONFRONT THE TRUTH – WE’RE FULL.

  9. Peoria Jones says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    Hey, Cher – I used to want to be you when I grew up. Former big admirer.

    Let me fill you in on a little secret. The “party” you back are a bunch of hypocrites, and you’re too dumb to see it. It’s not about humanity. It’s about votes.

    Your precious Lefties aren’t about taking care of Brown people – they’re about moving them into Conservative areas to sway the vote to Dem. Period. You want ’em, you take ’em. Stupid NIMBY. 😦

  10. Deplorable Canuck says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    I suspect that never again in the History of the USA will we see a master troller like this President. He is absolutely brilliant and to think he will be living in Liberal heads for the next 6 years! Liberalism and the Democrap party will likely never recover from this master communicator and Twitter king! I love this guy! Thank God he never gave in to the pressure to stop tweeting.

  11. NJF says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    I’m
    Dying. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 every time I retweet it, I tag POTUS. 100% guarantee he retweets her.

  12. Michaela Miller says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Hello Cher and Hello all you hypocrites… what have we been saying? It will really be awful if one of those people hurt an innocent that YOU KNOW.

  13. decisiontime16 says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    It’s the same in Canada. When virtue signalers were asked if migrants should be housed in Canadian homes, they said yes and that they would. But when faced with reality, they all said no.
    Watch…

    • TwoLaine says:
      April 14, 2019 at 7:21 pm

      One of my favorite stories…

      What Does It Mean to Help One Family?
      by JODI KANTOR and CATRIN EINHORN

    • Deplorable Canuck says:
      April 14, 2019 at 7:29 pm

      So true. I live on a street full of Libtards and they all give lip service to these policies but scream bloody Murder when people of eastern decent or of color move into the neighbourhood they all get up in arms. Bunch of hypocrites!

  14. JD says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Did she really put a U.S. flag in her text? Wow POTUS, you are remarkabke!

  15. bessie2003 says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    I LOVE this President 🙂 🙂 🙂

  16. Betty says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    Gosh, I wish I had her phone number, I’d love to put a bee in her ear.

  17. NJF says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    Additionally in Scott Adam’s Periscope yesterday he remarked on how brilliant this is. Beside the obvious, the approved talking point from the left is “Trump wants to DUMP immigrants…”

    Thereby stating that illegals are garbage. After this week I’m just a tiny bit tired of winning.

  18. TwoLaine says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    And just the other day they all said there are no sh1th013 countries.

    Now we learn California IS one. 😉

  19. TwoLaine says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    But Cher, who will do all the work you won’t do?

  20. Betty says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    Cher says: ” If my State can’t take care of its own (many are Vets) how can it take care of more?

    Same way you take care of your own, Cher – you ignore them and their suffering till it is time to send minions down to steal their vote, OOPS I meant harvest their votes.

  21. Ripple Earthdevil says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    He’s out-Alinskying the Alinskyites.

    “Make them live up to their own rules.”

  22. Blind no longer says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    The “Master” Exposer at work again!!! Thank you Lord above for this wonderful man!
    Thank you Cher for showing what a complete idiot, dumb ass leftist hypocrite you Dems really are! No words…LMAO

  23. thebigharry says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    Well bless her heart.

  24. Perot Conservative says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    GOLD.

    Throughout Silicon Valley and Oakland, mobile homes and vans line warehouse and light industrial areas, parked on the street, people living inside. Often employed. Mobile homes are also ocassionally spotted on business property more often than in the past.

    Throughout California, homeless, mentally ill, drug users, live on freeway off ramps, on ramps, culverts, freeway overpasses.

    A family member rents a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco. $4400 per month. One young man lives in the bedroom, another in the dining room.

    Because of that pressure, new or renovated 2 BR apartments can rent for $3400 in the suburbs an hour away. Latino homelessness in LA is exploding (LA Times).

    Skid Row in downtown LA is massive. And that was before current times.

    • The Devilbat says:
      April 14, 2019 at 7:29 pm

      Throughout California, homeless, MENTALLY ILL – DEMOCRATS, drug users, live on freeway off ramps, on ramps, culverts, freeway overpasses.

  25. California Joe says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    DUH!!!! That’s exactly the same problem every city has, Cher! What a clueless idiot!

  26. Betty says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    HAIL TO THE CHIEF – The official Presidential Anthem of the United States.

    Was there ever a more appropriate theme to play as Our President enters a room?

    Oh, and by the way today in history is the day a Democrat snuck up behind President Lincoln as he watched a play.

  27. Perot Conservative says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    And where has Gov Gavin Newsom been?

    In El Salvador hypothesizing that building up surfing tourism will help the El Salvadorian economy.

    You can’t make this up.

  28. The Devilbat says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    How about putting a few hundred tents up in that silly bitches back yard.

  29. emet says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    Ahhh. Trump is using illegal immigrants as pawns!!!!
    Uh, no. He’s using them as rooks. Your move…

  30. Free Speech says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    I knew Cher was an award-winning actress, but she just gave the performance of her lifetime: playing a patriotic populist on Twitter. Bravo, Cher. You’d almost think it was an actual person with common sense the way you typed those lines.

  31. Drogers says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    It only took three decades but Cher and I finally found something to agree on.

  32. patrickhenrycensored says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:28 pm

  33. IrishEyesSouth says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Slowly, folks are seeing the light & waking up. There’s more to come…#WWG1WGA! #UnitedNotDivided 🇺🇸

  34. mr.piddles says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    Maybe California could put some of that “World’s Sixth Largest Economy” that I keep hearing about to good use. Like, they won’t shut up about it.

  35. Ilcon says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    Sloution. You and your fellow travelers pay your fair share at 90% rate, in perpetuity, hand over all your homes and properties for your beloved illegals, then move to Canada like you promised.

  36. youme says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Cher values….

    Rich New York City upper Westside elite liberals stomp and scream when the city tries to integrate their mostly white public schools

    “At heated public hearings, some parents on the Upper West Side have said they will move if they are rezoned to what they see as a failing school. Many have expressed resentment that some new buildings under construction would be zoned for P.S. 199 while their own buildings would be cast out. At a public meeting this month, when P.S. 191’s principal tried to speak about how she was addressing her school’s problems, she was shouted at.

    The passion is not limited to people whose children attend city schools.

    “I’m not a racist — it’s not that I don’t want my children to go to school in a mixed school,” Jared Larsen, who lives in a building that would be rezoned and has two children currently attending private school, said at a recent hearing. “But at the same time we want the best for our children. We want the best for our property value.”

  37. rayvandune says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    “My twitter has become so powerful that I can actually make my enemies tell the truth.”

    Behold… he controls the lamentations of their women!

  38. BarneyRubble says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    Turning red states blue is the illegal immigration strategy behind Obama’s dead of night bus rides by DHS to undisclosed red state locations, while Mexican drug cartels expanded their turf under the guise of unaccompanied childhood arrivals. The Catholic Church also made a pretty penny for human trafficking. The traitors need to be rounded up and liquidated, pronto.

  39. BestBets says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    Cue the Carly Simon song for POTUS, the master troll:

    Nobody does it better,
    Makes me feel sad for the rest.
    Nobody does it half as good as you,
    Baby, you’re the best.

  40. xsnake ralf says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    Somewhere “up there,” Sonny’s smiling.

