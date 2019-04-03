Rudy Giuliani Discusses Democrat Desperate Effort to Weaponize Mueller Report…

Amid Pelosi, Cummings, Schiff and Nadler’s coordinated effort to use material inside the special counsel investigation, President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News to discuss their weaponized approach.
For anyone who has thought Rudy is anything but serious, everytime he has seemed flippant, it is because he has been part of the obfuscation of all opponents.
Nuf said.
You can’t obstruct justice with a tweet. Dems need to F off.
Fascists need to F off.
FIFY
Because… fascists.
I am all for continuing investigation of POTUS. He is sooooooo in their heads that they are completely ignoring all his policy success. So keep following that big shining investigation ball in the corner. It gives him space to operate. The greatest troll POTUS had ever accomplished is not releasing his taxes!!! LoL! Don’t tell anyone but there is nothing there. He has them obsessing over nothing and they took the bait. Trump has a team of lawyers accountant and auditors sign off on his books. They actually consult with the IRS on issues before filing. Even if they make a mistake, you can’t blame the client. Good luck dummies!
So many have asked: “What happened to Rudy?”
Well, I am glad to see he was / is busy working for his friend, The President.
Something out of the topic but looking for SD view on why msm is covering so much negative Biden story like he is trump of democrat party. There something is going on , Hillary wants to come back? Obama wants Biden out? Bloomberg ?
Yes to all the above. The leftwing of the leftwing party must destroy Biden. Or is it the Clinton wing, so that she will now be available to save the party?
#POPCORN
I don’t think anyone except old hags want that old hag.
Never been a fan of Good Ole Joe but honestly I’m actually feeling a teeny tiny bit sorry for the ole crook. He’s just pathetic and VSGPDJT will eat him alive in a New York minute.
The Big Day is about to Dawn as the Dems continue to Dither.
He’s not far left enough.
Because he’s a terrible candidate and has little to no chance of beating President Trump. Old, gaffe machine, little charisma, too moderate. Yet there’s enough demands for him to run that they can’t just have him come out and say he’s not running. Donors will start asking why the dems are pushing someone like Bloomberg instead of Biden.
Granted if you ask me to name a better candidate than Biden I can’t think of one.
Clearing the decks for Stacy Abrams of Georgia, just IMHO
Why in Hell are the Dems subpoenaing the green’s keeper at Mara-Lago?
How devious is that?
And how stupid do these tyrants believe we deplorables really to be?
Seriously! Think About What the Democrats are doing in reality today.
Astounding!
He should say, “Go the hell” and not go.
The dims know very well that it’s illegal to release grand jury info, but the average Leftie doesn’t. So when Barr refuses to release that information, they will say he’s trying to hide something and continue to smear our President.
So then how were the Ferguson Grand Jury transcripts released?
Ferguson grand jury was state not federal and every state has it’s own law!
Rudy is way too flippant as are all of those politicians who claim to want transparency regarding Mueller’s report. The only report required is the AG report, written by whomever the AG chooses.
At this point, AG Barr would be negligent to release anything but a listing of all indictments made by Mueller.
