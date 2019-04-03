Rudy Giuliani Discusses Democrat Desperate Effort to Weaponize Mueller Report…

Amid Pelosi, Cummings, Schiff and Nadler’s coordinated effort to use material inside the special counsel investigation, President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News to discuss their weaponized approach.

18 Responses to Rudy Giuliani Discusses Democrat Desperate Effort to Weaponize Mueller Report…

  1. WSB says:
    April 4, 2019 at 12:09 am

    For anyone who has thought Rudy is anything but serious, everytime he has seemed flippant, it is because he has been part of the obfuscation of all opponents.

    Nuf said.

  2. Sentient says:
    April 4, 2019 at 12:11 am

    You can’t obstruct justice with a tweet. Dems need to F off.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      April 4, 2019 at 12:55 am

      Fascists need to F off.

      FIFY

      Because… fascists.

      • Ready Steady Go says:
        April 4, 2019 at 1:08 am

        I am all for continuing investigation of POTUS. He is sooooooo in their heads that they are completely ignoring all his policy success. So keep following that big shining investigation ball in the corner. It gives him space to operate. The greatest troll POTUS had ever accomplished is not releasing his taxes!!! LoL! Don’t tell anyone but there is nothing there. He has them obsessing over nothing and they took the bait. Trump has a team of lawyers accountant and auditors sign off on his books. They actually consult with the IRS on issues before filing. Even if they make a mistake, you can’t blame the client. Good luck dummies!

  3. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    April 4, 2019 at 12:13 am

    So many have asked: “What happened to Rudy?”

    Well, I am glad to see he was / is busy working for his friend, The President.

  4. SR says:
    April 4, 2019 at 12:13 am

    Something out of the topic but looking for SD view on why msm is covering so much negative Biden story like he is trump of democrat party. There something is going on , Hillary wants to come back? Obama wants Biden out? Bloomberg ?

  5. abigailstraight says:
    April 4, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Why in Hell are the Dems subpoenaing the green’s keeper at Mara-Lago?
    How devious is that?
    And how stupid do these tyrants believe we deplorables really to be?
    Seriously! Think About What the Democrats are doing in reality today.
    Astounding!

  6. Tl Howard says:
    April 4, 2019 at 12:37 am

    He should say, “Go the hell” and not go.

  7. treestar1313 says:
    April 4, 2019 at 12:48 am

    The dims know very well that it’s illegal to release grand jury info, but the average Leftie doesn’t. So when Barr refuses to release that information, they will say he’s trying to hide something and continue to smear our President.

  8. anthohmy says:
    April 4, 2019 at 12:51 am

    So then how were the Ferguson Grand Jury transcripts released?

  9. stablesort says:
    April 4, 2019 at 1:06 am

    Rudy is way too flippant as are all of those politicians who claim to want transparency regarding Mueller’s report. The only report required is the AG report, written by whomever the AG chooses.

    At this point, AG Barr would be negligent to release anything but a listing of all indictments made by Mueller.

