House Judiciary Committee Move Forward With Subpoena Strategy….

When reviewing the day-to-day moves by Pelosi’s House committee chairs, don’t ever forget to reference her rule changes for this congress. Their plan, and they are not going to abandon it, was visible in the changes to the committee rules…
Today the House Judiciary Committee authorized chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) to use a subpoena to force the Justice Department to give Congress a full copy of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report and all supporting evidence. The vote was 24-17, with all Democrats supporting and all Republicans opposed. Mark Meadows responds:
The roadmap was clear [November 8th, 2018]. A convergence of left-wing groups, activists, DNC donors and specifically the Lawfare team, would align with (and meet) incoming Democrat leadership to construct a road-map for the “resistance” priorities?
[IMPORTANT: Keep in mind that Speaker Pelosi has selected former insider DOJ official Douglas Letter to be the Chief Legal Counsel for the House. That becomes important when we get to the part about new powers granted to the House Counsel.]
The Pelosi House rules clearly present the outline for an impeachment/resistance calendar as directed by changes to the oversight committees. Additionally, there is a myriad of new processes which appear to have been developed through the Lawfare alliance. Here’s some of the overview (full pdf below):
♦ On page #2, we see a few key points. Pelosi sets up a new, much narrower, oversight priority for Chairman Elijah Cummings; specifically to tailor oversight to the White House and President Donald Trump. Additionally we see the outlined time-schedule for hearings.
In subsection “k” the “clarification” is the narrowing of Elijah Cummings focus. “Oversight Over the Executive Office of the President“. This sets up the system for Cummings to target President Trump, his family, and all members of the executive branch as they relate to specific White House functions. Well, what does Cummings do in April?…
The Pelosi rules tell Chairman Cummings to deliver his schedule for his investigation(s) to the House by April 15th, 2019. Thereafter the hearing sessions will commence. The objective of those hearings is House impeachment of the President; so now we know the general timeline the Democrats plan to follow.
♦ To help achieve that objective on Page #3 Pelosi changes the rules on depositions:
In previous oversight hearings depositions of witnesses could not be conducted by counsel unless minority members were also present. Pelosi removes that rule allowing an expanded team of House lawyers to question anyone regardless of whether there is a republican present to defend/protect the interests of the witness or target. Well, what does Jim Jordan face in April?
Can you see how the rule changes play out months later?
♦ Speaker Pelosi also removes any term-limits on committee Chairs. This allows greater political influence and power to the most senior members of the Democrat party.
Additionally, in the event Republicans develop immediate defensive plans to push back against the weaponization of these oversight committees, Pelosi gives her Chairs 60 days to make up the rules for their committees so they can deflect any defenses.
♦ On Page #5 Pelosi removes rules banning head-wear on the House floor. This rule change is intended to permit new Muslim members to wear Islamic-compliant Hijab head coverings.
♦ Also on page #5, House Speaker Pelosi also removes the rule requiring a 3/5th majority vote to raise middle-class income taxes. This paves the way for Democrats to raise income taxes by a simple majority vote.
♦ Following with the investigative plans for impeachment; and in conjunction with all new powers granted to a massively expanded group of House lawyers with new and expanded power; page #7 has specific rules to benefit HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff:
HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff can now, autonomously, demand and instruct depositions from anyone, at any time, for any reason; and the House Intelligence Committee does not need to consider any possible scheduling conflicts for any of the targets, or have any republican members present therein. [Schiff granted far more power than Nunes.]
♦ Page #9 is the beginning of a very interesting new power being granted to an expanded office of House Legal Counsel:
This is only the first part of this Pelosi rule. This part speaks to coordination with Lawfare and similar activist groups outside government. The House will now defend Obamacare, and all other possible constructs, with a legal team – regardless of what the DOJ might be doing on the same legal matter. In essence, a mini-legislative DOJ branch that will fight the U.S. Dept of Justice if needed. (more on this in another section).
♦ Two rules on Page #10 are interesting. The first rule allows Non-Disclosure Agreements that no longer have to pass through ethics reviews. This permits House members to force staff to sign NDA’s that may or may not be ethically approved.
The second rule on page #10 is Speaker Pelosi rebuking any demand that House members should be forced to pay for sexual harassment settlements. By obfuscating the rule to overlay with the 1995 rules against any discrimination, essentially Pelosi removes any risk for members surrounding “harassment“. It’s a nice head-fake to create the appearance of something that doesn’t technically exist. Very progressive approach.
♦ Page #11 creates a new House Committee for Climate Change. [15 members: 2 chairs, 7 democrats and 6 republicans]:
♦ Page #13 is most interesting, and ties back to the Page #9 rule.
Here Speaker Pelosi sets up an internal House division of lawyers, paid with taxpayer funds, to defend Obamacare against any adverse action. In essence Pelosi is setting up her own Legislative Branch division of justice, to fight against the Executive Branch U.S. Department of Justice if needed.
The primary issue surrounds defending Obamacare from possible legal removal. However, it doesn’t take a deep political thinker to see where this approach ends up. It would be naive to think the Lawfare group (Benjamin Wittes) did not help create this new internal legal system.
Normally/traditionally House Counsel represents the interests of the entire Legislative Branch on any issue that might surface. However, Pelosi is setting up a legal activist agency within the House Counsel that will specifically “advocate” for Democrat priorities, against the position of the U.S. Department of Justice, and use taxpayer funds to finance the scheme.
Speaker Pelosi is creating her own mini DOJ inside the legislative branch. And, with additional investigative powers granted to House committees, we might even see a mini-FBI units, dispatched to conduct investigations and spy operations, accountable only to speaker Pelosi. Heck, considering congress already has subpoena power, there’s no telling where this might end.
[Remember, House democrats have already promised to get rid of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as part of their legislative branch priorities.]
There’s more rules with various levels of consequence. I would suggest you get familiar with them; contrast against what republicans would never consider doing; and bookmark them for reference later this year when everyone starts asking: how is this possible?
Ross Palombo
Verified account @RossPalombo
BREAKING: Just asked Attorney General Bill Barr if he would comply with any subpoena from @TheDemocrats in the Mueller report… he laughed and then said, “We’ll have to follow the law.” @ABC @CNN
That’s what the Democrats can’t accept about Trump- he’s followed the rule of law to the letter all of his life, and succeeded, while the Democrats can’t succeed unless they break laws.
Thanks for posting that, it almost gives me warm fuzzy feelings about Barr doing the right thing………….his JOB.
Elections have consequences….
Vote fraud and weaponized welfare have consequences…
And fraudulent witch hunts and constant fake news.
Yet here we are with the Dems in control of the House…Damned Ryan is who I blame…
Agree!! Traitor that he is.
Nigella, not only is Ryan to blame, but every single slimeball that voted for him to be speaker.
Ryan only has one vote, just like everyone else in the country. The voters are who I blame. The Dems would not be in control of the House except for the ignorant, self-destructive, short-sighted voters.
Ryan is a snake but he is not why we lost the house. That was McConnell. He refused to fund a special task force to investigate massive democrat voter fraud. It was voter fraud that gave democrats the house.
Exactly. Even I was getting tired of our team when they were in the majority running to the Sunday shows and crying to a referee that doesn’t exist. The Repubs have this 8th grade civics reverence for the system. Whereas the Dems have pure contempt and use it to maximum advantage.
Comment deleted by Admin…
Not sure I get you?
In the end congress cannot prosecute anyone and any findings would need to go to Barr. I am hoping the President will claim executive privilege and not allow any of his staff to testify.
Its not about prosecutions; its about about throwing mud and other smelly brown liquids around….
Bingo!
Does this subpoeana stand even if there are security reason not to have open?
Don’t think so. As posted above, Barr told someone he is going to follow the law.
It is self evident from their behavior regarding the border crisis that they consistently deny that democrats don’t care about security at ALL. They only care about getting and keeping power for themselves.
Barr needs to pull a “Holder” and simply ignore the subpoenas—so what if he gets found in contempt? Nothing happened to Holder, and nothing will happen to Barr. Tell Jerold the Hutt to choke on it and die-
They are trying to trap Barr into committing an illegal activity to get him removed as Attorney General.
Wouldn’t surprise me. If Barr does their bidding they try to get rid of him. If he doesn’t do their bidding they try to get rid him.
That fits the democrat duplicity playbook perfectly.
Hit ’em with fraud charges. All of this is fraudulent BS.
Can’t everyone just plead the 5th ?
Or just not show up. Not one dem that was subpoenaed in 2017 or 2018 that refused to show up got in any kind of trouble for it.
What are they going to do, arrest AG Barr?
EXACTLY-
Hold him in contempt like Holder? That really made a difference…. No sarc tag needed.
I wouldn’t put it past them to actually arrest those they put into contempt.
It is only the loser republicans that use empty threats.
We now need another oversight committee to watchdog the House. This sounds like something from a communist banana republic
And are there legal challenges that can be made against any of these “changes”? It seems Democrats sue to stop every single action by Republicans. Perhaps Republicans should return the favor. Sue in favorable courts and get injunctions stopping them from doing anything. Time to fight.
The Mueller coup failed, so the Pelosi coup started.
Guess what? I got a fever! And the only prescription.. is more cowbell!
Tell’em to F_CK OFF!
Am I wrong in thinking that the subpoena is essentially meaningless? They may have ‘legitimate’ oversight authority, but the report is the ‘property’ of the Executive Branch (under the law change passed by the Legislative branch in 1999 when they were pouting about the Starr report). They can’t really claim that they believe that Barr’s conclusion twists or perverts Mueller’s report when Mueller is assisting with the redactions, so ‘oversight’ claims seem a bit specious.
How is Barr going to feel about all this? Can he stop any of it?
There are no words to describe how sick and tired I am of all of this. President Trump won the election. You think it is over for a while, but it just starts up again!
It´s a political stunt to gain headlines, imo. They have the authority to issue a subpoena but zero authority to enforce it.
I think it just makes the Dems look pathetic and desperate
I’m asking. How is that s possible?! What are Republican Legislators and/or Executive Branch doing to expose and fight this extra-constitutional BS?
It MUST be exposed!
Inquiry: Is it legal for the House Judiciary committee to demand that the DOJ break the law ? Isn’t Nadler/Dems suborning a criminal act with this subpoena to release classified information and protected testimony ?
That was my question, too. Beth02. Ultimately, maybe all this is headed for the Supremes.
Start the indictments NOW!
When the democrats lose the House next time, will these new changes remain in place?
Western “ Democracies “ or “ Constitutional Republics” if you will have truly been outed by PDJT for the farce that they have become.
Nearly all have been bought off by the globalists and supported by the MSM. Whether it be Brexit and the fraud that May is, or our own Trudeau and his blatant criminality and harassment of cabinet members. Or Americans denying your President the good grace to go about America’s business.
The whole “ Uniparty” scam is there for all to see.
The U.S. Senate really is a problem. It is so easy to blackmail, or bribe two or three Senators, Senators that can truly F**k up any meaningful initiatives. Six years of unfettered reign. Yikes !
PDJT was expecting this, as your Dems are nothing, if not predictable. He will “ crush em !”
God bless PDJT
So, with all these new rules and powers Pelosi is creating, what happens in 2020 when we re-take the House?
My thought exactly. May she deeply regret this.
Can’t get too excited or upset about the dims using their power to their advantage. Matter of fact, I
applaud anyone who legally takes advantage of the rules to further their cause. Those who do not, do not really support their so called cause.The pubs when in control of the house could have done the same thing, made the house rules to favor their agenda. But, wait, their agenda is the same as the dims. Thus, they always let the dims lead the way so the uniparty pubs can use it as a campaign issue to sucker their sheep into voting them back IN OFFICE Based on their lies.
Sigh. Thank you SD, every time I read this i pick up more info. These people are Machiavellian to be sure & they literally sicken me.
So Dems in Congress can create their own white House with Pelosi as president??? Does she realize that The American Revolution was started for fewer reasons??? FTS!!!!! I hope crows peck her eyes out.
When is our side going to get in the game? Are we waiting for the mueller report to be delivered? Nunes has sent over criminal referals. Lets see how quickly those are acted on. Continuing to play defense is a losing strategy.
There is a means to beat the dems until the presidential election occurs. Sue their asses. At every step, file a lawsuit. Tie them up in court!
