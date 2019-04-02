Chinese National Arrested Attempting to Gain Access to Mar-a-Lago With Malware Thumb Drive…

Suspicious Cat says this story is suspicious. A Chinese woman, Yujing Zhang, used fake names and different stories to explain why she was at the Southern White House. Secret Service Agents said they seized four cell phones, a laptop computer, and a thumb drive that had malware on it….
WEST PALM BEACH — A 32-year-old Chinese woman, who said she wanted to talk to President Trump’s family about economic relations between the United States and her home country, lied her way into Mar-a-Lago over the weekend before she was arrested, U.S. Secret Service agents said.
Yujing Zhang, who said she was sent by a fellow Chinese national named Charles, was charged with making false statements to a federal officer and entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds. She appeared in U.S. District Court on Monday and a public defender was appointed to represent her. Read More
I always carry a thumb drive loaded with various malware wherever I go. Cuz you never know when it might come in handy…
Hashtag me too.
The perfect Chinese spy would have carried a fortune cookie on them, so when agents broke it open, they’d read, “No tickee, no shirtee!”
Oh wow, so inappropriate… and yet… hilarious. *giggle emoji*
I used to do that. There are tools that can be used for good such as a password hack when I forgot mine for my laptop. But when used on someone elses it would be considered breaking into their computer. Need more details.
Doesn’t sound like a real Chinese op.
Most of the story sounds amateurish with too much risk.
More like someone trying to make it look like the chinese are doing something.
The communist chinese are always
trying to do something.
Well, since the Muh Russia did not work out so well, perhaps time to try a go at Muh China??
Like raid a random massage parlor and go from there.
Maybe she wanted to apply to be a White House chauffeur, like that guy who drove Feinstein around for 20 years…..
Odd little story. Hopefully no one on such a nefarious mission could gain access. Considering all the barry holdovers, one never knows.
now is a good time to “re-assign” the security personell who let that foreign asset penetrate security as far as she did to even make this a story
It was Dianne Feinstein Chinese handler
Yeah, he was “gender fluid” and morphed into a female!
Can you imagine how frustrated the Chinese Nationals are, they can’t buy their way into negotiations like with previous administrations. POTUS doesn’t use the ol play book.
That really sucks.
Great comment!
Nailed it, Mark.
If Sayoc got charged with “bombs”…
A malware infected USB could be anything.
Funny!
AOL?
Lol..she would have been better off leaving a bunch of them laying around in the parking lot…curiosity kills a lot of “cats”. It’s a favorite move for pen testing.
Hashtag me too.
Zhang is another aide
of Diane Feinstein
so she cannot be a spy.
This sounds weird. Every time Trump and Chi get close to making a deal, a Chinese person gets arrested. Well, let’s see if this “Chinese National” is actually from China.
The official line of Malware is generic enough not to give away what was probably found. My bet is that what was found was specific enough to finger a specific threat vector (various malware types are as unique as a fingerprint when you know who the chefs are). This was a public release to send the dragon a message. It also reminds the dems who our real adversary is. Russia is nothing compared to China. China has the nukes plus the attitude that they can win. Just look at what they are doing in the South China Sea.
“THERE ARE TRILLIONS AT STAKE” MAGA!
Close the border to Chinese Nationals.
Suspicious cat sittin’ here being all suspicious.
If we think ISIS has been bad…watch out for the Chinese….think way out of the box.
“Further investigation has identified the malware as the OEM Microsoft Windows 10 installer, along with the latest “preview updates”. Administration experts consider this irrefutable evidence of a hostile effort to compromise the security and usability of US government communication, record management, and data processing systems.”
Gold Star for you. Plus: a Mr. Piddles Dork Humor Seal Of Approval.
China, teamed with the United States Chamber of Commerce, are the single greatest threat to our republic imo…and there are many many many extreme threats from which to choose…
For decades our leaders have provided to China the means of our demise by overt and covert methodology…our leadership has sold us out…they became millionairesbillionaires at the expense of the citizenry
Unbridled immigration allowed by the traitors in Congress is such a close second to the threat represented by China is only one millimeter, the thickness of a candy wrapper, from being a threat equal to that of China…AND…K street and the USCOC…
I figure it’s probably Brennan, Weissman, Comey, McCabe and other participants in the Crossfire Hurricane operation, saying “hey let’s take another stab at it.” We’ll send a Chinese Spy this time and bug the grounds, since we’re fresh out of FISA.”
AOC – “Close our border with China immediately!”
Makes me feel like they should be extra cautious. Something clumsy like this could be a feint for other more subtle ops
Maybe she doesn’t want to go back to China
Nuts, simply nuts.
