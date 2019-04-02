Chinese National Arrested Attempting to Gain Access to Mar-a-Lago With Malware Thumb Drive…

Suspicious Cat says this story is suspicious. A Chinese woman, Yujing Zhang, used fake names and different stories to explain why she was at the Southern White House. Secret Service Agents said they seized four cell phones, a laptop computer, and a thumb drive that had malware on it….

WEST PALM BEACH — A 32-year-old Chinese woman, who said she wanted to talk to President Trump’s family about economic relations between the United States and her home country, lied her way into Mar-a-Lago over the weekend before she was arrested, U.S. Secret Service agents said.

Yujing Zhang, who said she was sent by a fellow Chinese national named Charles, was charged with making false statements to a federal officer and entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds. She appeared in U.S. District Court on Monday and a public defender was appointed to represent her. Read More

