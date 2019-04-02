Chinese National Arrested Attempting to Gain Access to Mar-a-Lago With Malware Thumb Drive…

Suspicious Cat says this story is suspicious. A Chinese woman, Yujing Zhang, used fake names and different stories to explain why she was at the Southern White House. Secret Service Agents said they seized four cell phones, a laptop computer, and a thumb drive that had malware on it….

WEST PALM BEACH — A 32-year-old Chinese woman, who said she wanted to talk to President Trump’s family about economic relations between the United States and her home country, lied her way into Mar-a-Lago over the weekend before she was arrested, U.S. Secret Service agents said.

Yujing Zhang, who said she was sent by a fellow Chinese national named Charles, was charged with making false statements to a federal officer and entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds. She appeared in U.S. District Court on Monday and a public defender was appointed to represent her.  Read More

39 Responses to Chinese National Arrested Attempting to Gain Access to Mar-a-Lago With Malware Thumb Drive…

  1. mr.piddles says:
    April 2, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    I always carry a thumb drive loaded with various malware wherever I go. Cuz you never know when it might come in handy…

  2. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    April 2, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Doesn’t sound like a real Chinese op.
    Most of the story sounds amateurish with too much risk.
    More like someone trying to make it look like the chinese are doing something.

  3. nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
    April 2, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Well, since the Muh Russia did not work out so well, perhaps time to try a go at Muh China??

  4. L4grasshopper says:
    April 2, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    Maybe she wanted to apply to be a White House chauffeur, like that guy who drove Feinstein around for 20 years…..

  5. Sue Fowler says:
    April 2, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Odd little story. Hopefully no one on such a nefarious mission could gain access. Considering all the barry holdovers, one never knows.

    • waicool says:
      April 2, 2019 at 8:42 pm

      now is a good time to “re-assign” the security personell who let that foreign asset penetrate security as far as she did to even make this a story

  6. Big Daddy (@ODA562) says:
    April 2, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    It was Dianne Feinstein Chinese handler

  7. Mark L. says:
    April 2, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Can you imagine how frustrated the Chinese Nationals are, they can’t buy their way into negotiations like with previous administrations. POTUS doesn’t use the ol play book.
    That really sucks.

  8. Robert Smith says:
    April 2, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    If Sayoc got charged with “bombs”…

    A malware infected USB could be anything.

    Liked by 2 people

  9. Retired USMC says:
    April 2, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    Lol..she would have been better off leaving a bunch of them laying around in the parking lot…curiosity kills a lot of “cats”. It’s a favorite move for pen testing.

    Liked by 2 people

  10. PoCoNoMo says:
    April 2, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    Hashtag me too.

  11. 335blues says:
    April 2, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    Zhang is another aide
    of Diane Feinstein
    so she cannot be a spy.

  12. Kerri says:
    April 2, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    This sounds weird. Every time Trump and Chi get close to making a deal, a Chinese person gets arrested. Well, let’s see if this “Chinese National” is actually from China.

    Liked by 1 person

  13. jimboct says:
    April 2, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    The official line of Malware is generic enough not to give away what was probably found. My bet is that what was found was specific enough to finger a specific threat vector (various malware types are as unique as a fingerprint when you know who the chefs are). This was a public release to send the dragon a message. It also reminds the dems who our real adversary is. Russia is nothing compared to China. China has the nukes plus the attitude that they can win. Just look at what they are doing in the South China Sea.

    Liked by 4 people

  14. Richie says:
    April 2, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    “THERE ARE TRILLIONS AT STAKE” MAGA!

    Liked by 3 people

  15. booger71 says:
    April 2, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    Close the border to Chinese Nationals.

    Liked by 1 person

  16. Alleycats says:
    April 2, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    Suspicious cat sittin’ here being all suspicious.

    Liked by 1 person

  17. Bob says:
    April 2, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    If we think ISIS has been bad…watch out for the Chinese….think way out of the box.

    Like

  18. redline says:
    April 2, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    “Further investigation has identified the malware as the OEM Microsoft Windows 10 installer, along with the latest “preview updates”. Administration experts consider this irrefutable evidence of a hostile effort to compromise the security and usability of US government communication, record management, and data processing systems.”

    Liked by 1 person

  19. Kent says:
    April 2, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    China, teamed with the United States Chamber of Commerce, are the single greatest threat to our republic imo…and there are many many many extreme threats from which to choose…

    For decades our leaders have provided to China the means of our demise by overt and covert methodology…our leadership has sold us out…they became millionairesbillionaires at the expense of the citizenry

    Unbridled immigration allowed by the traitors in Congress is such a close second to the threat represented by China is only one millimeter, the thickness of a candy wrapper, from being a threat equal to that of China…AND…K street and the USCOC…

  20. Blind no longer says:
    April 2, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    I figure it’s probably Brennan, Weissman, Comey, McCabe and other participants in the Crossfire Hurricane operation, saying “hey let’s take another stab at it.” We’ll send a Chinese Spy this time and bug the grounds, since we’re fresh out of FISA.”

    Like

  21. redline says:
    April 2, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    AOC – “Close our border with China immediately!”

    Liked by 3 people

  22. buanadha says:
    April 2, 2019 at 8:35 pm

    Makes me feel like they should be extra cautious. Something clumsy like this could be a feint for other more subtle ops

    Like

  23. fern721 says:
    April 2, 2019 at 8:36 pm

    Maybe she doesn’t want to go back to China

    Like

  24. 4EDouglas says:
    April 2, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    Nuts, simply nuts.

    Like

  25. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    April 2, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    Test

    Like

