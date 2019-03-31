Trey Gowdy Discusses Adam Schiff, the Collusion Delusion and Mueller Report…

There’s an interesting takeaway in here that’s not actually connected to the direct topic Gowdy is responding to. Listen to how Roosterhead describes some of his former colleagues, in what he calls the “Crazy Caucus”? Interesting to note…. I digress.
The interview continues as Ms. Bartiromo presents an interesting video snippet between Gowdy and former CIA Director John Brennan. Additionally, Gowdy does a good job explaining the issues with the full Mueller report release.
Sketchy…
“Crazy Caucus”?
Wearing purple tie, yet again…
Supported and endorsed Marco Rubio 2016…
Part of Nikki Haley and Rubio alliance network….
Fusion-GPS was hired in 2015 to oppo-research Trump on behalf of Rubio….
Appointed by Paul Ryan to House Oversight Chair 2017….
Called FBI and DOJ valid in their “Spygate” Trump investigation….
Defended James Comey and Andrew McCabe (important)….
Strongly supported arguments that Trump sit down with Mueller for deposition…
Launched congressional probe targeting Ivanka Trump email use…
Resigns from congress after failed coup effort….
Goes to work for firm that specializes in contracts with CoC for lobbying…
Hired by Rupert Murdoch…
Sketchy.
All of it.
Yep, we haven’t forgotten, but we need to repost the crap out of this knowledge because most people have forgotten.
“because most people have forgotten”
“Most people” never knew and even if they did “most people” wouldn’t care. That is the fundamental and insurmountable problem that has led to the corruption and fall of empires throughout history.
I noticed that when he talked about the congressmen in the caucus who were “not crazy”…he mentioned the ones that we do not know well at all. He did not mention the great Patriots in that Caucus, especially the former chairman Devin Nunes. Was he implying that Nunes and the other Freedom Caucus member on that committee are the “crazy Caucus?” Gowdy is a double speaking snake and should never be trusted. He comes out both sides of his mouth all the time.
Is there some sort of documentation that memorializes the opening of CH? Is that the “EC” that is referred to so often?
Rooster is the biggest fencewalker I’ve ever seen, hence purple…yeah.
Regarding the Obama Outrage Trap…Jim Hines was dancing to that very tune today on Wallace’s Sunday show. “well, there was reason to be concerned”…It’s started.
Howdy Gowdy has been wearing lots of resistance purple lately. I haven’t trusted him since that Benghazi mess. You have to wonder why a former prosecutor who claims never to have lost a case went into politics for several years and gained fame suddenly up and quit quit to become nothing more than a part-time talking head. Something is wrong with this picture. I don’t buy what he’s selling.
He was worried about being primaried and consigned to living back in South Carolina.
(Personally, on his permanent retirement check of $180,000/yr, I’d LOVE living there!)
Never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever trust Trey Gowdy either. Snake in the grass. Total swamp rat.
Gowdy never once asked if Hillary Clinton’s State Department was running guns through the CIA during the Benghazi hearings.
I read AG Barrs comments on releasing the report. I think it’s pretty clear what is NOT going to be released. That would include everything not allowed by law or proper conduct.
Gowdy would know all about the “Crazy Caucus.” Up until recently, he was one of its leading Chairs!
Wow, he thinks Nunes, Jordan, Meadows are members of the Crazy Caucus…he is a total swamp creature and exactly the type of person we do not need in congress…glad he is gone.
Pond scum
I saw this interview this morning, was brief, seemingly Maria did this for exposure to Gowdy’s position on matters to date.
I note it appears Maria ONLY wanted viewers to see that, then she was done with him.
We are deeply into the age of deception:
-Obama was a deception operation.
-False flags are deception operations. Like Vegas (unresolved). And San Bernardino. And…
-Bill Clinton was a cover and deception operation. (rapist into the oval office, lady Mcbeth in tow)
-Obamacare passage and declaration “constitutional” was a deception operation
-Denny Hastert and the homosexual/predatory sex blackmail ring is deception and cover operation.
-Benghazi is a crude and mostly failed deception operation — except the current “resolution” leaves a large amount of information covered.
-Poppy Bush was a CIA officer his whole career, hence a deception operation.
-Serena Williams is a deception operation.
– Many more
Possible examples — Sessions, Gowdy, Trumps an ego driven idiot…
We will be getting a PhD degree in deception operations (and in Psychological Combat Operations) here on CTH as this mess “unwinds” (I like to think broken rubber band on balsa-wood propeller airplanes when overwound) or flys apart (overspeed flywheel).
We will be forced to deal with deception operations as we watch Trump set up then dismember swamp leaders, then pull the plug and watch the rest of the swamp “crocs” scurry toward the deep woods.
In the mean time, think what Gowdy probably “had to do” to actually get appointed to the oversight committee under Ryan, under the condition that he doesn’t believe a lick of what he said to get there; every spy is most effective that looks the most like the people he is spying on.
Howdy Trey!
The Coup’s Ending did more to drain the swamp than an election would. Ryan and Gowdy would still be screwing us over of that weren’t shifty enough to see a bad ending.
On a side but similar note, have you folks watched this Clapper interview? He says Obama ordered the spying?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/clapper-sings-former-director-of-national-intelligence-james-clapper-tells-cnn-obama-ordered-the-trump-russia-spying-operation-video/
Is that cannibalism that I sell?
Sniff…sniff….
Yeah…I think so.
