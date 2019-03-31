Trey Gowdy Discusses Adam Schiff, the Collusion Delusion and Mueller Report…

There’s an interesting takeaway in here that’s not actually connected to the direct topic Gowdy is responding to. Listen to how Roosterhead describes some of his former colleagues, in what he calls the “Crazy Caucus”? Interesting to note…. I digress.

The interview continues as Ms. Bartiromo presents an interesting video snippet between Gowdy and former CIA Director John Brennan. Additionally, Gowdy does a good job explaining the issues with the full Mueller report release.

.

Sketchy…

“Crazy Caucus”?

Wearing purple tie, yet again…

Supported and endorsed Marco Rubio 2016…

Part of Nikki Haley and Rubio alliance network….

Fusion-GPS was hired in 2015 to oppo-research Trump on behalf of Rubio….

Appointed by Paul Ryan to House Oversight Chair 2017….

Called FBI and DOJ valid in their “Spygate” Trump investigation….

Defended James Comey and Andrew McCabe (important)….

Strongly supported arguments that Trump sit down with Mueller for deposition…

Launched congressional probe targeting Ivanka Trump email use…

Resigns from congress after failed coup effort….

Goes to work for firm that specializes in contracts with CoC for lobbying…

Hired by Rupert Murdoch…

Sketchy.

All of it.

