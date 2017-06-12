DC Swamp Promotes Trey Gowdy to Chairman of Oversight Committee…

#NeverTrump Katie Pavlich just loves her some #NeverTrump Trey Gowdy:
Politically speaking, the deployment of countermeasures is a tactic used by the institutional deep state politicians in Washington DC to counter incoming public inquiry and protect themselves from anger expressed by the electorate.
Weaponized government, aka “Deep State”, takes action and creates victims. The UniParty countermeasures are politicians assigned a role to control the incoming righteous inquiry from voters who find out about the weaponized or corrupt governmental action.
1.) The electorate become aware of a political issue or action; often illegal.
2.) The electorate become angry.
3.) DC needs to protect itself.
4.) Countermeasures are assigned and deployed to delay, obfuscate and create the illusion of investigation of the illegal governmental action.
5.) Electorate watch.
6.) Investigation goes nowhere.
7.) Countermeasure deployment successful.
8.) Electorate forget.
Repeat.
The countermeasures are deployed to act as shiny distractions keeping the larger electorate satisfied something is being done. Countermeasures are controlled opposition designed to create investigations that go nowhere.
The goal is not resolution or justice; the goal is to deflect, create distraction and eventually dilute/diminish the outrage over time. Keep kicking the can until it rusts and simply falls apart.
Nothing to see here. Move along, move along now folks.
“Muh Russia” was sooo last month. “Muh Collusion” was sooo last week. Today it’s “Muh Obstruction”…
The political system in Washington DC has become so massive it is now capable of protecting itself. Any attempt by President Trump to reduce the influence, scope or size of the system is considered a risk. The system is, in essence, protecting itself. Deep State is self-aware.
Political countermeasures are now deployed as human articles of self-preservation.
Let’s introduce the “new” Chairman of the House Oversight Committee…
Cue the recent audio visual demonstration – NOTE 07:43 (just hit play)
Again, JUST HIT PLAY:
Hey, how’s that ‘Seize El-Chappo Funds To Build Border Wall‘ legislation coming along?
Thought so.
Codependent No More !
#BatteredConservativeSyndrome, #RedPill
I’m hoping that with an A.G. who is a real Patriot that the congressional deflections will be turned on their ear and something will come of them despite the chairman’s best efforts to the contrary.
Trey told us, no one tells them the truth or what the hell’s going on up there… it’s a Deep State and they don’t want people to know.
Name a positive result or heck, even an arrest that came from a committee that gowdy oversaw ?
He talks the talk but when it comes down to it has never put the football over the line. Nothing ever comes of the committees he’s on, makes a little noise then nada.
Wait, you have to give us some ground rules for this game.
by “a positive result”, are we allowed to count all the campaign donations Trey Gowdy has received? Or did you mean “Positive Result” for the country?
OHHHHH, you meant positive result for the COUNTRY.
Yeah. I got nothin’.
Perhaps that turning will start tomorrow. We will see…
I received email last week from Trey Gowdy asking for donation his reelection campaign. I live in Florida found that to be odd. Fat chance no more donations to RNC/GOP. Only donate to President Trump. I am donating the money I save from cutting cable and also cell phone, cut both off done with all this global crap.
I return every single request from the gop letting them know when the gop supports our POTUS, I will think about supporting them.
I do the same and when they call I blast them. They have stopped calling. I used to get a call weekly for years, no more I cut them off!
Yep President Trump only, let him decide who to Primary!
Actually, Trey said he would end his time in office the end of 2018.
LikeLike
Good
He’s looking for donations for his reelection so he must have been made an offer he couldn’t refuse
Trey Gowdy is part of the swamp. He LOVES to “investigate: but notice how it fades away an NOTHING comes of it. Why didn’t Gowdy know anything about the IT issue with the three brothers? Many of us here do. I have no doubt the establishment is thrilled to have Trey in there. He endorsed Rubio – open borders and amnesty so that was a bg clue for me and his lack of results in endless “investigations” told me where he stands – with the swamp. Very disappointing.
It’s sad because before the Bengazi hearing, I really believed Trey was a white hat. I viewed him as a bulldog. Turns out he may be a bulldog, but he’s all bark and no bite. No thanks. Disappointment is all I think about when I hear his name. There is NO congressional investigation that will lead anywhere.
Benghazi hearing was when I realized without a doubt that DC was just a dog and pony show. One big corrupt government mafia org.
I also thought highly of Gowdy. I watched week after week his appearances on Greta’s show and she was so frustrated with his foot dragging. By the end, she was calling him out. No one can accuse Greta of being a conservative, but she was an honest and ethical newswomam.
Don’t feel bad Doc
I think many of us at one time or another felt Trey Gowdy was somebody “totally awesome!’. But when we witnessed time after time of nothing getting done and things going “back to normal”, it became clear that Gowdy belonged in Hollywood and not a courtroom.
I am still quite amazed at the number of people who applaud this outcome as if it is going to lead anywhere.
Has Trey wrapped up the Benghazi hearings? /s
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great recap! Trey Gowdy does not vote the way he talks. Big showboat. We remember all the Never Trumpers and will continue to remember.
This was predictable, no?
I wish we could hear something from Sessions. I don’t want a grandstanding DOJ, but it’s been so quiet. I trust he’s good and on top of things but honestly I wonder how much he took himself out of his job with his conflict of interest recussals.
I can understand your sentiment and it’s one that I held for quite some time. But if you actually look beyond the MSM and at smaller,independent and more conservative media sources, AG Sessions has been VERY busy and has done a lot.
Mike Rogers – television producer for CNN, “Declassified”! I would like to interview the fly on the wall who was there when that career move was discussed.
The saddest part is there still people out there who love Ted Cruz and Trey Gowdy….battered conservative syndrome at its finest here
Not as many as there used to be!
Praise God!
“”The political system in Washington DC has become so massive it is now capable of protecting itself. “”
That’s true…. however……
I love your humor fellow Treepers…cutting edge; so to speak!
Did you see the look on Maria’s face during Gowdy’s reply? Priceless.
I think Michelle Malkin can be considered a member of this group, too. So disappointed in her that I can’t even read any of her articles. Trey is exactly what you have said. Just look at Benghazi. Why did we never hear a single word from any of the people who were saved by our brave fighters who risked everything for them? Where are you? Why do you remain silent? Being forced to sign a non-disclosure document does not exempt you from your duty to tell the truth to the world about these unbelievably brave men, and the circumstances that brought them to the embassy by their own goodwill and sense of decency to rescue you.
She was against President Trump too. They’re all in the same little rowboat in the swamp, Malkin, Levin, Gowdy, Cruz. All easily bought off even if it’s against their ‘conservative’ better judgement.
The good news is, since they’re primarily financially motivated, we can get them to tentatively support the movement by making it in their best personal interest to do so.
Trey Gowdy was a Rubio man and not a Trump man. This fact is all one needs to know. Trey Gowdy is the perfect diversion for the Deep State for taking the eyes of the electorate off the ball. It is and has been one Dog and Pony Show after another.
Trey Gowdy and the rest of these morons never ever faced a cabinet with so many killers on it that only care about our country!
The thing that I love most about our President’s cabinet is that they all get along so well and are there for each other. No one seems to work in isolation. They see the importance of each other in getting the job done. You would be hard pressed to see that at this level.
The other thing I love and admire about the team is that many of them are there for one reason and that is to do everything in their power to MAGA! It is not about the salary or the ability to be able to move up the political ladder.
Wilburine is 79 years of age
Dan Coats is 74 years of age
Our President is soon to be 71 years of age
Sonny Perdue is 70 years of age
Jeff Sessions is 70 years of age
Robert Lighthizer is 69 years of age
Linda McMahon is 68 years of age
Rick Perry is 67 years of age
General Kelly is 67 years of age
General Mathis is 66 years of age
Ben Carson is 65 years of age
TREX is 65 years of age
Elaine Chao is 64 years of age
Tom Price is 62 years of age
These folks see this opportunity to make sure our country is put back on a path that will allow their grandkids and great grandkids to be able to live and prosper for many many years to come. That is called WINNING for all the right reasons.
Parakeet head, Trey Gowdy has a lot of people fooled that he is the “man” to get to the bottom of this D.C. corruption. He is the one of the ones who is protecting the bottom swamp scum. I personally have NO confidence in this clown.
I would gladly pay a fee to be on a notification list to be sent an alert for whenever (if ever) a swamp critter actually gets arrested or punished in any way shape or form. I don’t ever again want to watch/read/listen to the fake media. I also don’t want to be constantly led on and given false hopes on alternative media only to be let down. I just want to tune out totally and completely until such time that our side actually collects a scalp. Anybody out there want to be my eyes and ears while I am away?
Gowdy = Meh.
Does not deliver.
