DC Swamp Promotes Trey Gowdy to Chairman of Oversight Committee…

#NeverTrump Katie Pavlich just loves her some #NeverTrump Trey Gowdy:

Politically speaking, the deployment of countermeasures is a tactic used by the institutional deep state politicians in Washington DC to counter incoming public inquiry and protect themselves from anger expressed by the electorate.

Weaponized government, aka “Deep State”, takes action and creates victims. The UniParty countermeasures are politicians assigned a role to control the incoming righteous inquiry from voters who find out about the weaponized or corrupt governmental action.

1.) The electorate become aware of a political issue or action; often illegal.

2.) The electorate become angry.

3.) DC needs to protect itself.

4.) Countermeasures are assigned and deployed to delay, obfuscate and create the illusion of investigation of the illegal governmental action.

5.) Electorate watch.

6.) Investigation goes nowhere.

7.) Countermeasure deployment successful.

8.) Electorate forget.

Repeat.

The countermeasures are deployed to act as shiny distractions keeping the larger electorate satisfied something is being done. Countermeasures are controlled opposition designed to create investigations that go nowhere.

The goal is not resolution or justice; the goal is to deflect, create distraction and eventually dilute/diminish the outrage over time. Keep kicking the can until it rusts and simply falls apart.

Nothing to see here. Move along, move along now folks.

“Muh Russia” was sooo last month. “Muh Collusion” was sooo last week. Today it’s “Muh Obstruction”…

The political system in Washington DC has become so massive it is now capable of protecting itself. Any attempt by President Trump to reduce the influence, scope or size of the system is considered a risk. The system is, in essence, protecting itself. Deep State is self-aware.

Political countermeasures are now deployed as human articles of self-preservation.

Let’s introduce the “new” Chairman of the House Oversight Committee…

