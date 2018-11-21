Trey Gowdy Launches Probe of Ivanka Trump Email Use…

Retiring republican representative Trey Gowdy (U-DC) sent a letter to the White House asking for information on Ivanka Trump’s 2017 usage of her personal email to discuss government business.

The chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee requests in his letter that White House chief of staff John Kelly provide information surrounding use of email that “implicates the Presidential Records Act and other security and record-keeping requirements.” Mr. Gowdy presents a December 5th deadline for a response.

(link to pdf)

Advertisements