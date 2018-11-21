Trey Gowdy Launches Probe of Ivanka Trump Email Use…

Retiring republican representative Trey Gowdy (U-DC) sent a letter to the White House asking for information on Ivanka Trump’s 2017 usage of her personal email to discuss government business.

The chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee requests in his letter that White House chief of staff John Kelly provide information surrounding use of email that “implicates the Presidential Records Act and other security and record-keeping requirements.” Mr. Gowdy presents a December 5th deadline for a response.

(link to pdf)

 

  1. 1066 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    We know – and Gowdy knows – it’s all bs.

    however, Democrats are going to make hay with this – so, why not get ahead of them while we.the.people still can;

    and expose it as ‘much ado about nada’

    • Rock Knutne says:
      November 21, 2018 at 4:07 pm

      The comparison is laughable.

      You know it. I know it and the idiots on the left know it.
      That however will never stop their hypocrisy.

      Ms. Trump has long ago turned those emails over to be archived.
      Anyone other than Seth Rich know where ‘Cankles’ emails are?

      Good take on it here.
      https://iotwreport.com/theres-simply-no-comparison/

      “The Presidential Records Act requires that all official communication by White House officials be archived, and Mirijanian said Trump already turned over all such communications from her personal account months ago for that purpose.”

    • fleporeblog says:
      November 21, 2018 at 4:17 pm

      You actually made a really good point! When I first saw this last night, I thought the worst. However, after reading the letter and your post, I think he is actually trying to put this to bed before the Democrats take over the committee.

      Once everything is shown, it will become apparent that there was no classified information being shared. The majority of her emails to Secretary Devos dealt with the Apprenticeship Initiative that Ivanka is spearheading.

      Much to do about nothing!

  2. Phflipper says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    Is it too difficult for the Federal government to block ip’s, block entire services, or some other manner of keeping users out of private email? I get it, private citizens and all. You want to work for the administration, particularly in the White House? Yes. Okay, but your privacy stops at the gate. Walk through the gate, do it right. Period.

    • AngelOnejudicial says:
      November 21, 2018 at 3:25 pm

      She used her email to transition into government before her office & email were set up in the WH & sent these to the records department in 2017 that’s a big reason why this is so absurd.

      • Kenji says:
        November 21, 2018 at 3:47 pm

        And isn’t this an OLD story? I seem to have heard this one a couple years ago. So THIS is what the Democraps House will be … “doing” for the American people? How anyone can ever vote Democrap is beyond me.

        • Please says:
          November 21, 2018 at 4:46 pm

          Combine this story with the current NYT rehash of the old “Trump attempts to prosecute Comey and hillary”. Deep State is setting the narrative of ‘everyone emails outside of gov’t” AND “attacking political rivals with the DoJ’.

          What would those two narratives protect? hillary? Maybe in defense of Huber in front of the House on Dec 5? Or, something…more?

          Which means [they] know that something is coming their way and they are getting ahead with a narrative they can spin in defense.

          Something big might finally happen…

      • Concerned says:
        November 21, 2018 at 3:54 pm

        The Absurd Party (a.k.a., the Socialist Party). Just, look at that group, it’s like going to the Circus and getting a ticket to the freak show. How can anyone , take anything they are saying seriously.

      • Tiffthis says:
        November 21, 2018 at 4:04 pm

        My thoughts exactly.

      • Concerned says:
        November 21, 2018 at 4:11 pm

        The Circus is open,

        Come One, Come All, see the Albino Indian, the reincarnation of Spartacus and more. Feel free make donations to all theses freaks. Be sure to stop in at the gift and get your free Ceramic Rooster Head.

        Poor Ivanka, very pretty and nice lady, it’s sad top see her go this BS.

        • 🍺Gunny66 says:
          November 21, 2018 at 4:47 pm

          Oh boy….will Fartacus be there?…and…and….Pocohantas…….and that….ah….that….ah

          Cummings dude?….oh ….boy…..it is time for some comedy…..
          😎

  3. technerd55 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    Given the history of Trey Gowdy led Congressional investigations, this “probe” should lead nowhere. On the other hand, Gowdy could have different orders pertaining to this “matter”.

    • Full Spectrum Domino says:
      November 21, 2018 at 3:31 pm

      Yes, in Gowdy’s leaden hands it will fall to the floor. Still it’s kind of galling how quickly he got off the mark on this particular threat to the Republic. Gowdy doesn’t so much probe as he makes speeches about probing. In his spare time, he composes love sonnets to the DOJ that’s full of the greatest bunch of selfless professions who ever stepped into a killer pension plan.

      Never trust a grown man who changes his hair style every two weeks. He’s still trying to step into himself. He’s like the Facebook friend with a new profile pic every other day. How’d I look now?!

      In case he’s taking recs, for me his best look was always the banjo-strumming inbred from Deliverance.

    • MelH says:
      November 21, 2018 at 3:41 pm

      techner4d55, From whom would Gowdy get different orders?

    • Kenji says:
      November 21, 2018 at 3:49 pm

      Ha! *smirk* … exactly … Mr bravado-ineffective will come up short once again. He must like hearing himself talk … and LOSING!

    • Pearland TEA Party says:
      November 21, 2018 at 4:57 pm

      you save me having to type that. EXACTLY my thoughts on this matter. Do.Not.Trust.TreyGowdy!

  4. Doppler says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    When I saw News Hour treating Ivanka’s private email use as equivalent of the crimes committed by HRC, I couldn’t believe it. And they presented it as if President Trump was being a hypocrite for not demanding his daughter’s head. On reflection, however, consider this: it has the potential to drive the Left to scream for full accountability under the letter of those secrecy laws. If there are rules that Ivanka innocently broke, many of them without any intent required, let her be called to account fully, and the same blind justice can also nail Hillary, for her much greater crimes, and go after Obama and that whole team, who also used private email, draft email accounts, xbox game chats, as well. Then Dad can pardon Ivanka fully, as if it never happened. Blind but equal Justice plus the power of pardon. No constitutional crisis there.

  5. fatherfisher says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    too large a swamp, too small a drain, too little time

  6. Scott says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Lemme guess. This will be the first Gowdy-led investigation that produces anything substantial? Sad. I used to like him until his swamp skin started showing.

  7. Louisiana Steve says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    This is happening only because something’s fixing to break in the Hillary email conspiracy.

  8. James W Crawford says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    It is the Governor Palin Email scandal all over again. The true motivation of the Palin Email investigation was the hope that it would reveal “candid photography” that Sarah had sent to Todd while he was working on the North Slope. The Ivanaka Email probe is motivated by the hope that it will reveal Candid Photography of Ivanaka.

  9. AngelOnejudicial says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Old BeTreyUs Gowdy running point for the swamp again.
    RepubliCons better be careful targeting the President’s kids, parents don’t take kindly to this.

  10. Bendix says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    The irony is, back when Ivanka made this mistake, we were being told by the MSM that Benghazi shouldn’t be investigated because it was old news.

  11. billsbowl says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    I wish Ivanka would send me a couple of “private” emails. IYKWIM

  12. TwoLaine says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    I heard on Faux News today that it was from Dec 2016.

    IF that is correct, it seems to me that was when she wasn’t on the gubt payroll and most likely did not have gubt email. It was transition time.

    BTW, how does family logistics have anything to do with gubt bz and the Presidential Records Act?

  13. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    More 12D chess moves where Gowdy appears to not be a puppet of PDJT and willing to ding both sides so that he can be whisked through the AG confirmation hearings when actually Gowdy is Q who is ready to unleash the “MOAB BIG UGLY TSUNAMI”

  14. ForGodandCountry says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    I agree with this. I’m not ok with double-standards, regardless of who pushes them. If getting bent up about private emails was good for Hillary (and it was/is), then it is good for Ivanka. Moreover, if that creates problems for PDJT, then I blame Ivanka who…..in the wake of the Hillary email saga….damn well knew better.

    Now, if Ivanka winds up in jail when Hillary doesn’t, THEN I will have a problem. Then again, so will Hillary, because there is no way a sitting President’s daughter goes to jail while the former SoS skates free for the same thing(s).

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      November 21, 2018 at 3:28 pm

      Ad Rem – ^^^^^^this^^^^^^ was a mispost as an OP, when it was supposed to be a reply to JX on the previous page. Please delete this one. Thanks!

    • madeline says:
      November 21, 2018 at 3:32 pm

      Did the house ever investigate the Hilliary email scandal or just the FBI?

    • cheryl says:
      November 21, 2018 at 3:35 pm

      There is a huge difference between a private email ADDRESS and a private and illegal email SERVER stored in somebody’s bathroom which the Chinese were allowed to scrutinize.

      • Kenji says:
        November 21, 2018 at 4:01 pm

        Concealed above the ceiling in a remote basement bathroom.

        I have always wondered if the FBI would have found the server in the search of HER home … which SHOULD have been done at 5am without warning. Or would HER hiding place defeated even the FBI who would have been loathe to tear into HER ceilings?

    • JW in Germany says:
      November 21, 2018 at 3:51 pm

      As long as there is no classified information involved—no jail time.

    • Sherbear61 says:
      November 21, 2018 at 4:59 pm

      Would it be possible (scary possible) for one of the so called intel agencies to add an incriminating email?

  15. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    OLD NEWS! (September 2017)

    http://fortune.com/2017/09/25/ivanka-trump-and-jared-kushner-both-used-personal-email-accounts-for-government-work/

    At the time the emails were sent, February 28, Trump was working at the White House in a non-official capacity. However, she was attending White House meetings prior to becoming an official (yet unpaid) federal employee in March.

    According to a White House spokesperson, Newsweek reports, one reason Trump became a federal employee was so she could “have access to government-issued communications devices and receive an official email account to protect government records.”

  16. Sneaky Pete says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Whichever Sundance wrote this didn’t offer an opinion on it. Some of the Sundances seem very pessimistic, some optimistic,and some just present info without commentary.

  17. motreehouse says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    202-225-5074 I would never call the Rooster’s assistant and tell Him to let the rooster know he can pound sand and eat cow patties. really really I would never do that

  18. JW in Germany says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    This probe provides a contrast on how it should be done compared to the FBI Comey Clinton fiasco. Ivanka has nothing to hide and the public sunlight will defuse any potential political shield the Dems could use if they could point at the idea that Ivanka (by extension the President) has something to hide.

    Gowdy is being proactive.

    My .02.

    • BAM says:
      November 21, 2018 at 3:35 pm

      I agree. I posted on the previous page a link to a NYT article about the Ds going to go after Ivanka Trump.

      • JW in Germany says:
        November 21, 2018 at 3:40 pm

        It is all public record with no classified information. Nothing being hidden. This gives President Trump the open door to keep on trumpeting Hillary’s 33.000 emails and private servers, etc….

        In fact, he has already started using the opportunity. Let the media bring up the email issue. How does that work in Clinton’s favor?

        • 4dsy says:
          November 21, 2018 at 4:06 pm

          I’m with you on this. What’s more, the investigative source (TG) will effectively hasten her exoneration process, thus remove it from lingering protests from the dems…kind of a “clear the deck” maneuver which could accelerate the HC email investigation. (Think: “goose/gander”) This is a formality…a dog and pony show. Not a big TG fan, but this may be helpful ultimately.

  19. The Devilbat says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    There is no way that they can go after Ivanka without going after Hillary Clinton. This may well be a way to force an investigation into her. The reasoning would be, “If we can go after Ivanka, we can go after Hillary.” Of course it is possible that its nothing more than a swamp maneuver but it is entirely possible that its part of a plan to get HRC.

    • White Apple says:
      November 21, 2018 at 3:38 pm

      Whether it is a plan or not is immaterial. How do you go after Ivanka without going after Hillary? If I were Hillary I would not like this Ivanka email probe at all.

      • Amazedatyourstupidity. says:
        November 21, 2018 at 3:55 pm

        It is obviously Clinton’s doing. Her cronies are playing tit for tat, going after what matters to Trump. The fact that it muddies the waters on the Clinton investigation and provides cover for her via the complicit main stream media is just an added bonus.

    • oldschool says:
      November 21, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      They already “investigated” hillary. We certainly know how corrupt it was, but the fact is, hillary’s emails WERE investigated. Thinking this is how they go after hillary makes no sense to me.

      They are attacking POTUS from all angles. It is just that simple. No chess game, it’s war and their goal is total annihilation of Trump. They have less than two years and they aren’t wasting one minute of time. I wanted an all out offensive from Trump after midterms, not from them.

      Another self inflicted wound. Just waiting for Mueller to use Trumps words against him. It’s coming.

  20. cheryl says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Of course he did. He’ll do as much damage as he can to conservatives before he leaves.

  21. cccp3-o says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Why do this?
    Her use of email pales in comparison to that of HRC.

    • White Apple says:
      November 21, 2018 at 3:50 pm

      Brings the focus back on Hillary’s emails; server in the basement, classified info, felonies, etc. Ivanka’s emails are harmless by comparison.

  22. Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Growdy pretty whitewashed Benghazi and now he goes after …. … … … Ivanka !!??.

  23. emeraldcoaster says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    A prompt and complete response from the W.H. will again demonstrate to clear-minded Americans the transparency of the Trump Administration. Best to make lemonade out of the First Daughter’s past misstep.

  24. woohoowee says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Welp, looks like IvankaGate is supposed to divert attention from CrookedGate, RussiaGate, FISAGate, etc. America yawns.

    • JW in Germany says:
      November 21, 2018 at 4:05 pm

      The difference is that Ivanka has immediately provided 100% transparency with the emails being all public record. How do I know? President Trump mentioned it in his presser today.

      At the same time, President Trump rattled off a list of REAL email crimes committed by Hillary—which also serves to potentially bring Comey and Obama into the mix. This is not a can of beans that the media wants to open—but they cannot help themselves. 😀

    • oldschool says:
      November 21, 2018 at 4:51 pm

      All of America does not yawn. The anti trumpers are rabid animals who will add this to their list of reasons to hate Trump and it is infectious.

  25. namberak says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    … huh. I wouldn’t have thought he’d have to actually do a casting call for CNN …

  26. Mncpo(ret) says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    I may be hammered for this but-I’d rather see Gowdy with this than some raving Dem. They would blow it up into a month long CNN/MSNBC/CBS, etc scream fest. He can come back with, she didn’t have an official position in the Admin, she had no security clearance, she had no Govt email acct, etc.

  27. NJMAGA says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Look at little Trey Gowdy working for Hillary. He’s with her. Anything to attack our President.

  28. TigerBear says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Hmmm…..Rooster must be in need of a bigger retirement. Bought and paid for, he is. IMO

  29. Robert Smith says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    If I were to try to look on the bright side. Gowdy wants to go through the motions and clear Ivanka – while maybe hoping for some flexibility back from Trump on other issues. Or leverage.

  30. jbowen82 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    @TwoLaine, @Angelone and several others have figured this out. She is in no jeopardy because this all relates to a time before she had a govt email address and she has given all the records to the appropriate record keepers. Gowdy is being proactive to defuse this before the Dems take over. I’m sure the WH asked for it. They are teeing up to go after Hillary and don’t want this available to the D’s as a distraction.

  31. Sentient says:
    November 21, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    I heard Tim Scott telling Hugh Hewitt that Gowdy should be named AG.

    Gowdy doesn’t deserve to be named dog catcher.

  32. Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    And we pay eye-popping salaries, benefits, and retirements for this instead of true representation, legislation, and problem solving. Yep, our government, hard at work for us. Gives you a warm, fuzzy feeling inside, does it not? We should all be very proud.

  33. Firefly says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    There should be an investigation. In fact, it’s a fair and good opportunity to have a full report. It will be clear this is nothing like Hillary’s email fiasco. As soon as Ivanka understood the rules during the tradition she followed them- unlike Hillary. The report. Can compare behavior. No. Server, no classified, everything turned over.

    If Gowdy ignored it it would set the tone of picking and choosing what to investigate. When the report comes out it will put the ivanka issed to bed. That’s better for ivanka too so this isn’t hanging over her like she got away with something. The fact are recorded in the report which heads off the lying press too. Doj need to do their job and do it with a blindfold.

    Then demand an investigation of Hillary that was never done. Hopefully the CF will get a thorough audit now that they finally submitted.

  34. InAz says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Again.. . Uniparty Bastardos.

    Every one but a handful.

    If the Commies scream loud enough about this then everyone in office and the previous totalitarian administration need to be given the same treatment.

  35. RAC says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    I would happily bet a months pension that the emails were few and innocuous. Any globalist who tries to compare them to the Hags criminality should be tied to a chair with their eyelids taped open and forced to watch their own propaganda for 48 hours non stop.
    (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_SC85sOgY4)

  36. Neural says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    I am of the opinion that the democrats are doing this just to be ***holes to the presidents supporters (we the people). Nothing more.
    They are taunting and humiliating people “we got away with it, but you can’t, deal with it loser.” etc.
    I have nothing but blackened hate for these people.

  37. iconoclast says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    I’m betting that Rep. Gowdy knows this is a nothingburger and wants to clear it up before Pelosi and Co. try to make a federal case out of it.

  38. John says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    This is only show, for the MSM.
    She will be exonerated. “Equal justice under the law,” would then demand prosecution of the real perpetrators.

    Remember: Impotent roosters only shoot blanks.

  39. bertdilbert says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Trump somehow needs to figure out how to say “Like with a cloth or something” when the media hounds him over Ivanka.

  40. thesavvyinvester says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    What a tool. And to to think I stood up for this guy, thought he was a good guy and now I see he is a swapian “goodfella”. What a Richard Cranium… So the question begs, what do they have on him.

  41. Deplore Able says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    I am afraid it will come out that Ivanka was sending and receiving top secret emails with Secretary of State Pompeo emails on an unsecure devise while Secretary Pompeo was in Moscow.

    Oh, wait a minute, that wasn’t Ivanka and Secretary Pompeo. That was Obama and Secretary of State Clinton.

  42. Piggy says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Attacks will continue on POTUS. They will target anyone near him. Remember this about money and we normals saying no to our self appointed feudal lords.

    They all use personal emails for government business (Comey, Powell, Hitlery, Obama, etc…I would say most of Congress and their aides). Leaving out Mrs Ivanka, none of them follow the rules because they don’t want to be inconvenienced and feel laws don’t apply to them. Really who’s going to enforce it?

    Unless Mrs Ivanka was emailing classified, FOUO, etc…this is nothing.

    If bleach bit, hammers, private servers, emailing T/S on a personal cell, access to uncleared lawyers, and letting a convicted sexual offender have and read T/S emails doesn’t bring charges, I’m going to go with she’s going to be fine.

    Deep State, RINO sell out’s, Enemedia with their commie Dimms can go play hide and GFT.

    • Piggy says:
      November 21, 2018 at 4:35 pm

      One more…

      I’ll bet a Ginger Ale that False Anthrax Accuser Mueller and his fellow “special council” Hitlery donors use private email addresses.

    • oldschool says:
      November 21, 2018 at 5:01 pm

      Piggy, agree. We can all sit here and argue the differences between Ivankas emails and hillarys emails and while we are all busy following their narrative, the ONLY issue here is the Ba!!s the msm, uniparty and deep state have to attack on every single aspect of this presidency. IMO, the story is the attack and who is leading it. Nothing to do with emails. “Emails” are just the vehicle moving the bombs closer to PDJT

  43. testpointwp says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    It’s slow season in the swamp and Gowdy needs more facetime in this gig to leverage a bigger paycheck in his next gig.

  44. elmo says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    But Hillary’s emails were to and from Obama, Lynch, and foreign officials. Granted, they used different names to hide their true identities. They are opening up a huge can of karma, equal justice under our Republic’s laws.

  45. thedoc00 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    If this is about the 2017 e-mails, it is a recycled story that congress has already investigated. Trey needs to pull his head out of his behind, reread and rerelease those findings.

    • thedoc00 says:
      November 21, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      So much for the Republican controlled senate being a bastion supporting the president and his administration. Still have not heard anything from McConnell about committee chairs.

  46. Trapper says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Good. Set it up, knock it down, final report by Christmas, and it’s done before the dems take over. Making himself useful.

  47. railer says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    Gowdy is a corrupt Swamp creature, but in this case I believe Trump and the new AG may have wanted this investigation to be initiated, as so many Obama people used their own email accounts including EPA director, AG and others. This gets the nose under the tent, for use later as need arises. Trump is going to be blackmailing many people in coming days, and this may aid the effort.

  48. Rose says:
    November 21, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    Seriously, has he finished one single investigation he was ever involved in? Deep state doing what it does causing trouble.

