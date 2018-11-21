Trey Gowdy Launches Probe of Ivanka Trump Email Use…

Retiring republican representative Trey Gowdy (U-DC) sent a letter to the White House asking for information on Ivanka Trump’s 2017 usage of her personal email to discuss government business.
The chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee requests in his letter that White House chief of staff John Kelly provide information surrounding use of email that “implicates the Presidential Records Act and other security and record-keeping requirements.” Mr. Gowdy presents a December 5th deadline for a response.
Advertisements
We know – and Gowdy knows – it’s all bs.
however, Democrats are going to make hay with this – so, why not get ahead of them while we.the.people still can;
and expose it as ‘much ado about nada’
LikeLiked by 13 people
The comparison is laughable.
You know it. I know it and the idiots on the left know it.
That however will never stop their hypocrisy.
Ms. Trump has long ago turned those emails over to be archived.
Anyone other than Seth Rich know where ‘Cankles’ emails are?
Good take on it here.
https://iotwreport.com/theres-simply-no-comparison/
“The Presidential Records Act requires that all official communication by White House officials be archived, and Mirijanian said Trump already turned over all such communications from her personal account months ago for that purpose.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
TREY TOR GOWDY,
your traitor firing squad awaits you…….
TOR is his middle name.
LikeLike
You actually made a really good point! When I first saw this last night, I thought the worst. However, after reading the letter and your post, I think he is actually trying to put this to bed before the Democrats take over the committee.
Once everything is shown, it will become apparent that there was no classified information being shared. The majority of her emails to Secretary Devos dealt with the Apprenticeship Initiative that Ivanka is spearheading.
Much to do about nothing!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Is it too difficult for the Federal government to block ip’s, block entire services, or some other manner of keeping users out of private email? I get it, private citizens and all. You want to work for the administration, particularly in the White House? Yes. Okay, but your privacy stops at the gate. Walk through the gate, do it right. Period.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She used her email to transition into government before her office & email were set up in the WH & sent these to the records department in 2017 that’s a big reason why this is so absurd.
LikeLiked by 16 people
And isn’t this an OLD story? I seem to have heard this one a couple years ago. So THIS is what the Democraps House will be … “doing” for the American people? How anyone can ever vote Democrap is beyond me.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Combine this story with the current NYT rehash of the old “Trump attempts to prosecute Comey and hillary”. Deep State is setting the narrative of ‘everyone emails outside of gov’t” AND “attacking political rivals with the DoJ’.
What would those two narratives protect? hillary? Maybe in defense of Huber in front of the House on Dec 5? Or, something…more?
Which means [they] know that something is coming their way and they are getting ahead with a narrative they can spin in defense.
Something big might finally happen…
LikeLike
Also coming up- sentencing for Flynn and GPap’s motion.
LikeLike
The Absurd Party (a.k.a., the Socialist Party). Just, look at that group, it’s like going to the Circus and getting a ticket to the freak show. How can anyone , take anything they are saying seriously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My thoughts exactly.
LikeLike
The Circus is open,
Come One, Come All, see the Albino Indian, the reincarnation of Spartacus and more. Feel free make donations to all theses freaks. Be sure to stop in at the gift and get your free Ceramic Rooster Head.
Poor Ivanka, very pretty and nice lady, it’s sad top see her go this BS.
LikeLike
Oh boy….will Fartacus be there?…and…and….Pocohantas…….and that….ah….that….ah
Cummings dude?….oh ….boy…..it is time for some comedy…..
😎
LikeLike
Given the history of Trey Gowdy led Congressional investigations, this “probe” should lead nowhere. On the other hand, Gowdy could have different orders pertaining to this “matter”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, in Gowdy’s leaden hands it will fall to the floor. Still it’s kind of galling how quickly he got off the mark on this particular threat to the Republic. Gowdy doesn’t so much probe as he makes speeches about probing. In his spare time, he composes love sonnets to the DOJ that’s full of the greatest bunch of selfless professions who ever stepped into a killer pension plan.
Never trust a grown man who changes his hair style every two weeks. He’s still trying to step into himself. He’s like the Facebook friend with a new profile pic every other day. How’d I look now?!
In case he’s taking recs, for me his best look was always the banjo-strumming inbred from Deliverance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
techner4d55, From whom would Gowdy get different orders?
LikeLike
The uniparty. The told him to bluster but do nothing over Benghazi. They might be telling him to crucify her for doing nothing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is almost certainly ordered by the DC Establishment; they view Ivanka as a potential political threat down the road and want to rein in any future political career. Better to drag her through the mud now before her potential grows. They don’t want a situation like Donald Trump, who they never took seriously.
It’s very possible Ivanka runs as a Senate candidate down the road.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah maybe she will take crying chucks spot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! *smirk* … exactly … Mr bravado-ineffective will come up short once again. He must like hearing himself talk … and LOSING!
LikeLike
you save me having to type that. EXACTLY my thoughts on this matter. Do.Not.Trust.TreyGowdy!
LikeLike
When I saw News Hour treating Ivanka’s private email use as equivalent of the crimes committed by HRC, I couldn’t believe it. And they presented it as if President Trump was being a hypocrite for not demanding his daughter’s head. On reflection, however, consider this: it has the potential to drive the Left to scream for full accountability under the letter of those secrecy laws. If there are rules that Ivanka innocently broke, many of them without any intent required, let her be called to account fully, and the same blind justice can also nail Hillary, for her much greater crimes, and go after Obama and that whole team, who also used private email, draft email accounts, xbox game chats, as well. Then Dad can pardon Ivanka fully, as if it never happened. Blind but equal Justice plus the power of pardon. No constitutional crisis there.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Unforced error. Dumb, dumb,dumb. We all know why it happens. We all know when it happens. But in this White House? Think, baby.
LikeLike
agree star
LikeLike
I like it. I like it.
LikeLike
too large a swamp, too small a drain, too little time
LikeLiked by 2 people
2020 is the people’s only hope. If we don’t VOTE en masse …. goodbye sweet America … goodbye.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lemme guess. This will be the first Gowdy-led investigation that produces anything substantial? Sad. I used to like him until his swamp skin started showing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unlike Hillary, Ivanka might actually have yoga e mails.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Scott, I liked Gowdy until the day I saw him on Fox saying that President Trump shouldn’t be afraid to go before Mueller to answer his questions “If he has nothing to hide.” I was SO mad I wished I could slap his stupid face off.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is happening only because something’s fixing to break in the Hillary email conspiracy.
LikeLiked by 11 people
That’s what I was thinking as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is actually a very insightful comment. It DOES seem to fit a certain pattern
LikeLike
OR distract from the voter fraud that is popping it’s head up….
LikeLike
The answers that Hillary has been ordered to provide by a judge in response to Judicial Watch?
LikeLiked by 1 person
it’s why all the Whittaker “news” is erupting now as well
LikeLike
Louisiana, yep!! Yay!!
LikeLike
It is the Governor Palin Email scandal all over again. The true motivation of the Palin Email investigation was the hope that it would reveal “candid photography” that Sarah had sent to Todd while he was working on the North Slope. The Ivanaka Email probe is motivated by the hope that it will reveal Candid Photography of Ivanaka.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Old BeTreyUs Gowdy running point for the swamp again.
RepubliCons better be careful targeting the President’s kids, parents don’t take kindly to this.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Isn’t her father the most powerful man in the world? Treading carefully is my sage bit of advice.
LikeLike
The irony is, back when Ivanka made this mistake, we were being told by the MSM that Benghazi shouldn’t be investigated because it was old news.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wish Ivanka would send me a couple of “private” emails. IYKWIM
LikeLike
Get lost.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I heard on Faux News today that it was from Dec 2016.
IF that is correct, it seems to me that was when she wasn’t on the gubt payroll and most likely did not have gubt email. It was transition time.
BTW, how does family logistics have anything to do with gubt bz and the Presidential Records Act?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep,.. The question now is why are they warming up this b.s.?
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the famous words of Dirty Harry, “Because we can….”
LikeLike
You heard correctly. She used her private email to coordinate her move & transition into government. She even preemptively sent the emails to the records department. This news was reported early 2017 & is now re-upped as targeted propaganda by the Fusion GPS crowd as an excuse for democrats to pry into & harass Trump family & associates.
LikeLiked by 10 people
EXACTLY!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We also know they stonewalled clearances for everyone President TRUMP picked, so who’s to say they didn’t just stonewall giving President TRUMP’s team gubt email access until they got clearances?
Just like they are still stonewalling getting President TRUMP’s people. How many are still waiting for approval? 100s? 1000s? Any number is too many.
LikeLiked by 3 people
More 12D chess moves where Gowdy appears to not be a puppet of PDJT and willing to ding both sides so that he can be whisked through the AG confirmation hearings when actually Gowdy is Q who is ready to unleash the “MOAB BIG UGLY TSUNAMI”
LikeLike
lol retard comment of the day congratulations
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think that was sarcasm.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Still didn’t add anything to the discussion.
LikeLike
I agree with this. I’m not ok with double-standards, regardless of who pushes them. If getting bent up about private emails was good for Hillary (and it was/is), then it is good for Ivanka. Moreover, if that creates problems for PDJT, then I blame Ivanka who…..in the wake of the Hillary email saga….damn well knew better.
Now, if Ivanka winds up in jail when Hillary doesn’t, THEN I will have a problem. Then again, so will Hillary, because there is no way a sitting President’s daughter goes to jail while the former SoS skates free for the same thing(s).
LikeLike
Ad Rem – ^^^^^^this^^^^^^ was a mispost as an OP, when it was supposed to be a reply to JX on the previous page. Please delete this one. Thanks!
LikeLike
Did the house ever investigate the Hilliary email scandal or just the FBI?
LikeLike
There is a huge difference between a private email ADDRESS and a private and illegal email SERVER stored in somebody’s bathroom which the Chinese were allowed to scrutinize.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Concealed above the ceiling in a remote basement bathroom.
I have always wondered if the FBI would have found the server in the search of HER home … which SHOULD have been done at 5am without warning. Or would HER hiding place defeated even the FBI who would have been loathe to tear into HER ceilings?
LikeLike
As long as there is no classified information involved—no jail time.
LikeLike
Would it be possible (scary possible) for one of the so called intel agencies to add an incriminating email?
LikeLike
OLD NEWS! (September 2017)
http://fortune.com/2017/09/25/ivanka-trump-and-jared-kushner-both-used-personal-email-accounts-for-government-work/
At the time the emails were sent, February 28, Trump was working at the White House in a non-official capacity. However, she was attending White House meetings prior to becoming an official (yet unpaid) federal employee in March.
According to a White House spokesperson, Newsweek reports, one reason Trump became a federal employee was so she could “have access to government-issued communications devices and receive an official email account to protect government records.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks for link.
LikeLike
Exactly, she probably did everything per regulations. This is being brought up right now in order to distract from something else, probably related to HRC. And my guess is that Gowdy opened an investigation in order to clear the air as quickly as possible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whichever Sundance wrote this didn’t offer an opinion on it. Some of the Sundances seem very pessimistic, some optimistic,and some just present info without commentary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
202-225-5074 I would never call the Rooster’s assistant and tell Him to let the rooster know he can pound sand and eat cow patties. really really I would never do that
LikeLike
This probe provides a contrast on how it should be done compared to the FBI Comey Clinton fiasco. Ivanka has nothing to hide and the public sunlight will defuse any potential political shield the Dems could use if they could point at the idea that Ivanka (by extension the President) has something to hide.
Gowdy is being proactive.
My .02.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. I posted on the previous page a link to a NYT article about the Ds going to go after Ivanka Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is all public record with no classified information. Nothing being hidden. This gives President Trump the open door to keep on trumpeting Hillary’s 33.000 emails and private servers, etc….
In fact, he has already started using the opportunity. Let the media bring up the email issue. How does that work in Clinton’s favor?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m with you on this. What’s more, the investigative source (TG) will effectively hasten her exoneration process, thus remove it from lingering protests from the dems…kind of a “clear the deck” maneuver which could accelerate the HC email investigation. (Think: “goose/gander”) This is a formality…a dog and pony show. Not a big TG fan, but this may be helpful ultimately.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BINGO!
We already saw what the media was trying to do. What is then the logical counter-move if Ivanka has nothing to hide. Law and order—Blind Lady Justice.
LikeLike
There is no way that they can go after Ivanka without going after Hillary Clinton. This may well be a way to force an investigation into her. The reasoning would be, “If we can go after Ivanka, we can go after Hillary.” Of course it is possible that its nothing more than a swamp maneuver but it is entirely possible that its part of a plan to get HRC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whether it is a plan or not is immaterial. How do you go after Ivanka without going after Hillary? If I were Hillary I would not like this Ivanka email probe at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is obviously Clinton’s doing. Her cronies are playing tit for tat, going after what matters to Trump. The fact that it muddies the waters on the Clinton investigation and provides cover for her via the complicit main stream media is just an added bonus.
LikeLike
They already “investigated” hillary. We certainly know how corrupt it was, but the fact is, hillary’s emails WERE investigated. Thinking this is how they go after hillary makes no sense to me.
They are attacking POTUS from all angles. It is just that simple. No chess game, it’s war and their goal is total annihilation of Trump. They have less than two years and they aren’t wasting one minute of time. I wanted an all out offensive from Trump after midterms, not from them.
Another self inflicted wound. Just waiting for Mueller to use Trumps words against him. It’s coming.
LikeLike
Of course he did. He’ll do as much damage as he can to conservatives before he leaves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do this?
Her use of email pales in comparison to that of HRC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brings the focus back on Hillary’s emails; server in the basement, classified info, felonies, etc. Ivanka’s emails are harmless by comparison.
LikeLike
Growdy pretty whitewashed Benghazi and now he goes after …. … … … Ivanka !!??.
LikeLike
A prompt and complete response from the W.H. will again demonstrate to clear-minded Americans the transparency of the Trump Administration. Best to make lemonade out of the First Daughter’s past misstep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welp, looks like IvankaGate is supposed to divert attention from CrookedGate, RussiaGate, FISAGate, etc. America yawns.
LikeLike
The difference is that Ivanka has immediately provided 100% transparency with the emails being all public record. How do I know? President Trump mentioned it in his presser today.
At the same time, President Trump rattled off a list of REAL email crimes committed by Hillary—which also serves to potentially bring Comey and Obama into the mix. This is not a can of beans that the media wants to open—but they cannot help themselves. 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
All of America does not yawn. The anti trumpers are rabid animals who will add this to their list of reasons to hate Trump and it is infectious.
LikeLike
… huh. I wouldn’t have thought he’d have to actually do a casting call for CNN …
LikeLike
I may be hammered for this but-I’d rather see Gowdy with this than some raving Dem. They would blow it up into a month long CNN/MSNBC/CBS, etc scream fest. He can come back with, she didn’t have an official position in the Admin, she had no security clearance, she had no Govt email acct, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look at little Trey Gowdy working for Hillary. He’s with her. Anything to attack our President.
LikeLike
Hmmm…..Rooster must be in need of a bigger retirement. Bought and paid for, he is. IMO
LikeLike
If I were to try to look on the bright side. Gowdy wants to go through the motions and clear Ivanka – while maybe hoping for some flexibility back from Trump on other issues. Or leverage.
LikeLike
@TwoLaine, @Angelone and several others have figured this out. She is in no jeopardy because this all relates to a time before she had a govt email address and she has given all the records to the appropriate record keepers. Gowdy is being proactive to defuse this before the Dems take over. I’m sure the WH asked for it. They are teeing up to go after Hillary and don’t want this available to the D’s as a distraction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I heard Tim Scott telling Hugh Hewitt that Gowdy should be named AG.
Gowdy doesn’t deserve to be named dog catcher.
LikeLike
And we pay eye-popping salaries, benefits, and retirements for this instead of true representation, legislation, and problem solving. Yep, our government, hard at work for us. Gives you a warm, fuzzy feeling inside, does it not? We should all be very proud.
LikeLike
There should be an investigation. In fact, it’s a fair and good opportunity to have a full report. It will be clear this is nothing like Hillary’s email fiasco. As soon as Ivanka understood the rules during the tradition she followed them- unlike Hillary. The report. Can compare behavior. No. Server, no classified, everything turned over.
If Gowdy ignored it it would set the tone of picking and choosing what to investigate. When the report comes out it will put the ivanka issed to bed. That’s better for ivanka too so this isn’t hanging over her like she got away with something. The fact are recorded in the report which heads off the lying press too. Doj need to do their job and do it with a blindfold.
Then demand an investigation of Hillary that was never done. Hopefully the CF will get a thorough audit now that they finally submitted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Firefly, you are spot on, I think.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Again.. . Uniparty Bastardos.
Every one but a handful.
If the Commies scream loud enough about this then everyone in office and the previous totalitarian administration need to be given the same treatment.
LikeLike
I would happily bet a months pension that the emails were few and innocuous. Any globalist who tries to compare them to the Hags criminality should be tied to a chair with their eyelids taped open and forced to watch their own propaganda for 48 hours non stop.
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_SC85sOgY4)
LikeLike
I am of the opinion that the democrats are doing this just to be ***holes to the presidents supporters (we the people). Nothing more.
They are taunting and humiliating people “we got away with it, but you can’t, deal with it loser.” etc.
I have nothing but blackened hate for these people.
LikeLike
Gowdy is a republican. Try and keep up.
LikeLike
I’m betting that Rep. Gowdy knows this is a nothingburger and wants to clear it up before Pelosi and Co. try to make a federal case out of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is only show, for the MSM.
She will be exonerated. “Equal justice under the law,” would then demand prosecution of the real perpetrators.
Remember: Impotent roosters only shoot blanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump somehow needs to figure out how to say “Like with a cloth or something” when the media hounds him over Ivanka.
LikeLike
What a tool. And to to think I stood up for this guy, thought he was a good guy and now I see he is a swapian “goodfella”. What a Richard Cranium… So the question begs, what do they have on him.
LikeLike
I am afraid it will come out that Ivanka was sending and receiving top secret emails with Secretary of State Pompeo emails on an unsecure devise while Secretary Pompeo was in Moscow.
Oh, wait a minute, that wasn’t Ivanka and Secretary Pompeo. That was Obama and Secretary of State Clinton.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Attacks will continue on POTUS. They will target anyone near him. Remember this about money and we normals saying no to our self appointed feudal lords.
They all use personal emails for government business (Comey, Powell, Hitlery, Obama, etc…I would say most of Congress and their aides). Leaving out Mrs Ivanka, none of them follow the rules because they don’t want to be inconvenienced and feel laws don’t apply to them. Really who’s going to enforce it?
Unless Mrs Ivanka was emailing classified, FOUO, etc…this is nothing.
If bleach bit, hammers, private servers, emailing T/S on a personal cell, access to uncleared lawyers, and letting a convicted sexual offender have and read T/S emails doesn’t bring charges, I’m going to go with she’s going to be fine.
Deep State, RINO sell out’s, Enemedia with their commie Dimms can go play hide and GFT.
LikeLike
One more…
I’ll bet a Ginger Ale that False Anthrax Accuser Mueller and his fellow “special council” Hitlery donors use private email addresses.
LikeLike
Piggy, agree. We can all sit here and argue the differences between Ivankas emails and hillarys emails and while we are all busy following their narrative, the ONLY issue here is the Ba!!s the msm, uniparty and deep state have to attack on every single aspect of this presidency. IMO, the story is the attack and who is leading it. Nothing to do with emails. “Emails” are just the vehicle moving the bombs closer to PDJT
LikeLike
It’s slow season in the swamp and Gowdy needs more facetime in this gig to leverage a bigger paycheck in his next gig.
LikeLike
But Hillary’s emails were to and from Obama, Lynch, and foreign officials. Granted, they used different names to hide their true identities. They are opening up a huge can of karma, equal justice under our Republic’s laws.
LikeLike
If this is about the 2017 e-mails, it is a recycled story that congress has already investigated. Trey needs to pull his head out of his behind, reread and rerelease those findings.
LikeLike
So much for the Republican controlled senate being a bastion supporting the president and his administration. Still have not heard anything from McConnell about committee chairs.
LikeLike
Good. Set it up, knock it down, final report by Christmas, and it’s done before the dems take over. Making himself useful.
LikeLike
Gowdy is a corrupt Swamp creature, but in this case I believe Trump and the new AG may have wanted this investigation to be initiated, as so many Obama people used their own email accounts including EPA director, AG and others. This gets the nose under the tent, for use later as need arises. Trump is going to be blackmailing many people in coming days, and this may aid the effort.
LikeLike
Seriously, has he finished one single investigation he was ever involved in? Deep state doing what it does causing trouble.
LikeLike