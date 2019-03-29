Corruption Junction – Federal Judge Rules on Comey Memos – Release for Review “Clean and Unredacted” by April 1st…

There’s a somewhat sketchy background here that’s a little bit more granular and important than current reporting is outlining. The redacted Comey memos were originally released to congress and the media. However, the unredacted memos -and more importantly the reason for the redactions– has never been held up to scrutiny.
As noted by Fox News: “Washington District Court Judge James E. Boasberg — an Obama appointee who was also tapped by Chief Justice John Roberts for a seat on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court — issued an order Wednesday demanding the FBI hand over “clean and unredacted copies of the documents in dispute here,” apparently including the Comey memos and documents relating to the declarations.” (more)
However, as “Undercover Huber” has noted, Judge Boasberg has previously seen the Comey memos back in 2017 when the original arguments were made by Mueller’s team to keep them redacted from public review.
[…] the main issue now isn’t “handing over the Comey memos” (the Judge already saw them long ago), but whether to publicly release the FBI/DOJ justifications for NOT releasing the Comey memos to the public AND release the Comey memos completely unredacted.
The FBI/DOJ filed those justifications against releasing the Comey memos “in camera” & “ex parte” with the court on Oct 13 2017 & Jan 19 2018 They were written by the then FBI lead on Mueller’s team, David W. Archey (who replaced Peter Strzok, he led all FBI agents from Sep-17).
Those secret Archey declarations apparently still didn’t convince the judge that the Comey memos should be kept secret; so Mueller sent his top trial lawyer and supreme court rockstar Michael Dreeben to deliver a secret in-person “on the record proffer” about the investigation.
Whatever Dreeben said to the judge, it worked. Boasberg denied access to even a single word from the memos or even how many there were or how many pages they contained. The lawsuit against the FBI also seeks access to this secret “proffer”.
I think Dreeben confirmed to Judge Boasberg the focus of the investigation had moved to obstruction. That means this happened no later than Oct 2017. Mueller wanted to use the Comey memos as evidence against the President and his aides.
I completely agree.
The issue here, the reason the DOJ and FBI lawyers are holding vested interests in keeping the background issues from public sunlight, is specifically because the information being argued will show that Mueller’s team was exclusively focused on an “obstruction case” as far back as October 2017.
Our research indicates the Mueller probe actually stopped investigating Trump-Russia collusion back in early August 2017. The revised scope memo dated August 2nd, 2017, from Rod Rosenstein was specifically because there was no “there” there; and the Mueller team shifted to exclusively focus on “obstruction”.
When Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were debating the issues of joining the Mueller investigation after Comey was fired. Remember what Strzok said:
…”you and I both know the odds are nothing. If I thought it was likely, I’d be there no question. I hesitate in part because of my gut sense and concern there’s no big there there.”
(Text Message Link – See Page #459, March 19th, 2017)
Keep in mind the origin of the May 2017 Mueller probe was a continuance of the FBI counterintelligence operation which started on July 31st, 2016 under the name Crossfire Hurricane. Again, the same corrupt investigative unit transferred from Crossfire Hurricane into the Mueller probe. It became obvious early on there was nothing there.
Because Crossfire Hurricane was started under fraudulent auspices (Brennan using his operations against Papadopoulos to frame the “EC”); and because the FBI investigation used another false intelligence targeting operation (the Steele Dossier) to gain the FISA warrant against Carter Page (October 2016); the construct of the entire investigative conspiracy became a risk that Mueller needed to protect from visibility. This is why Mueller asked Rosenstein for the August 2nd, 2017, revised scope memo.
The scope memo outlining targets, outlines the same people as targets that originally existed within Crossfire Hurricane and Mueller probe: Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, Carter Page, Michael Flynn and Michael Cohen.
Mueller targeted these individuals on other issues because he needed to shut them down, hide the fraudulent origin of the operation…. and thereby protect his obstruction investigation.
Remember, because there was no Trump-Russia collusion/conspiracy, it was always the “obstruction” investigation that could lead to the desired result by Mueller’s team of taking down President Trump through impeachment. The “obstruction case” was the entirety of the case they were trying to make from August 2017 through to March 2019.
It was always about obstruction. The Trump-Russia angle was, and is, nonsense and they knew early on too much investigative effort into that aspect would only lead to more evidence of nothing. Mueller’s team retained the cloud of Russian collusion/conspiracy only to keep maximum political damage upon Trump while the obstruction case was the real case they thought they could build.
This is why Mueller’s team punted on the obstruction decision to AG William Barr. It was their last desperate effort, amid a failure to construct a solid legal case, to politicize the possibility and innuendo, and force Barr to say “no obstruction.”
The problem for Mueller’s team now, with the unredacted Comey memos and more specifically with a possible release of the proffer (the conversation with the judge), is that sunlight will expose the actual timeline and effort as described above.
Mueller requested the second Scope Memo (August 2nd, 2017) so he could target Trump’s team for non Russia related matters and protect his goal which was to continue investigating obstruction. Mueller’s team needed to target the same people mentioned within the Steele Dossier to protect the dossier from scrutiny.
If Trump’s people (Flynn, Cohen, Manafort, Page and Papadopoulos) were allowed to prove the issues about them in the dossier were false, this would have undermined Mueller and the origin of his appointment. Undermining the dossier would have led to a collapse of the Trump-Russia narrative. Therefore Mueller needed to shut down Flynn, Manafort, Cohen and Papadopoulos… so he charged them, silenced them, through unrelated crimes.
If the full unredacted Comey memos are now released; and if the background proffer arguing why the Comey memos should be hidden is now released; it will show that Mueller was focused exclusively on and obstruction case since August of 2017. People will ask why Mueller never said “no Russia collusion – no Russia conspiracy” eighteen months ago.
This is why the DOJ and FBI have been fighting on this issue in court.
When you realize the nature of Mueller’s entire focus since August 2017, you realize just how brutally corrupt DAG Rod Rosenstein is for not putting a stop to it.
In my humble opinion, if Attorney General William Barr held a high opinion of Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller prior to his confirmation, I can guarantee you two things:
One, either he no longer holds that opinion; or, two, William Barr is corrupt as hell.
Time will tell.
Ernest Hemingway comes to mind….”For Whom The Bell Tolls”
Or is that a Metallica song as well?
Nice etchings, Mark!
Thanks, WSB! Just finished one last night. Starting another this evening.
Oh! Please do share on the open thread!
You have my permission to share whatever you wish from my blog.
!!!!!!!
Just for the sake of history, John Donne wrote the Poem and words “for who the bell tolls” in 1624. But made the majority of the modern (1940) world familiar with the term in his book For Whom the Bell Tolls about the Spanish Civil War against Franco.
I always enjoy the dry humor of attributing a famous quote to a popular figure who is not the author.
And it’s a quite inappropriate quote in this context too – it goes “therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee.”
Holy Krap.
Barr is too crusty and unkempt to be corrupt. He doesn’t have an ego and he doesn’t care what people think. He’s not trying to build a legacy. He didn’t become AG to put another feather in his hat.
I have hope. Which certainly has been smashed on the rocks before. But it can’t be misplaced all the time.
LOL I concur
I hope he wants a big legacy because he will definitely go down in history if he lets the rule of law deal with these crooks.
LikeLiked by 11 people
That’s generally how it works. Hopefully the left never figures that out.
Barr can certainly build a legacy now…. if he does the right thing.
We shall see. Barr has done a lot of swampy things in the name of Uncle Sam, so now is the time for him to prove his allegiance. No blinking or excuses allowed.
Agreed! Even a blind squirrel finds an acorn once in awhile.
Ours do…in the planters where they left them…LOL!
😀 (Shared squirrel sympathies…)
LOL, Puddy!
Hear, hear, JL!
I have hope too. It’s quite obvious that Mueller went to great lengths to make an obstruction case against Trump. He couldn’t and didn’t want to admit it. We know both him and Barr are longtime good friends, so Mueller (to save face) punts it to Barr who simplfies it all by saying ‘no collusion, no crime’. End of story.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just wanted to add, imo, Mueller and Barr are probably having a good laugh about this together.
If they knew of no collusion in August 2017, then anything Trump did after that would not constitute obstruction anyway because at that point it was an investigation in search of a crime.
They were waiting for Trump to do something that they could call obstruction and even baited him into doing something.
Once the scope memo is released, it will be crystal clear no obstruction (even to the die hards) and that the SC continued to investigate in search of a crime. Total corruption.
Ugh!! 🤔
Exactly correct. Everything is plain as day as long as you don’t look at it with your eyes crossed.
Mulehead was a political assassin who was sent on a mission to get Trump’s scalp. He FAILED.
It’s payback time.
A clear coup attempt. Centuries of prior history and precedent how to deal them…
Well stated, DS!
Bryon York’s most recent interview w/ former Trump atty John Dowd is very interesting. They cover Dowd’s dealings w/ Mueller & his team, his opinion of Rosenstein, his views on “Obstruction”, and his surprise that the investigation dragged on so long “when there was no crime”.
Highly recommend.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I believe that is where PDJT attorney’s both Dowd and that other guy with the funny mustache were out saying the investigation would be over before the midterms. They both knew for fact Mueller team had 0 on Russian collusion so obviously SC must wind down. They were probably shocked as SD mentions Barr must have been to find out this past 2 years was about Obstruction over a fake investigation.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Dowd strikes me as competent but naive.
Anyone who think there is such thing as a SC completing an investigation quickly with no findings of criminal acts must have been born yesterday.
The instant Mueller was appointed, they should have known that it was to affect the midterms if not 2020.
Very naive. Dowd says in the interview “the Russians really did throw a lot at the Trump team during the campaign.”
Does he not know that every “Russian” thrown at the Trump team was either a FBI or CIA asset? I mean, seriously, that is open source intelligence at this point.
That actually strikes me as totally incompetent. It’s amazing Trump survived.
Dowd strikes me as competent but naive.
Must disagree.
Review of Dowd’s resume and background shows this guy knows well the width and depth of the Swamp and how to navigate it.
He is a former state department attorney and former Marine Corp JAG. He was special counsel to Major League Baseball in the 1980s and 1990
He had one task and ONLY ONE
DEFEND the President against a Special Counsel’s Office with unlimited criminal and counterintelligence powers
This was an ALL CONSUMING job
He was NOT hired to do a counter investigation of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane CI, CIA SPYGATE intrigues, the ICA’s conclusions on Russian hacking, or the legitimacy of the Special Counsel’s office itself.
But if you listen to the entire interview he clearly states that many of these things need to be looked into—Karl Rove’s “time to move on Mr President” be damned—and that the motivations of RR and many on Mueller’s team are suspect.
His job was to defend.
It will be the job of others to attack
Absolutely agree. Here’s the link.
https://ricochet.com/podcast/byron-york-show/the-man-who-defended-trump/?platform=hootsuite
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Peppurr, here is a link to Mr. Dowd’s CV. He’s definitely earned his stripes.
http://www.johnmdowd.com/
Thank you for posting this.
This and his ABC interview have been the BEST “behind the scenes” interviews yet.
Among the highlights:
Dowd confirms that Mueller was essentially done well over a year ago.
He details discussions on Trump testifying and that SCO literally had no grounds to question him because the overwhelming extent of the Trump administrations cooperation.
(IOW no obstruction)
He had discussion with Mueller that Trump pledged to be fully cooperative and that Trump’s “Witch Hunt” tweets were necessary to deal with the politics of the situation
MUELLER SAID HE UNDERSTOOD THIS.
He questioned Mueller on the 12 Angry Democrats and Mueller responded that the rules require he not take political affiliation into consideration. Dowd told him: BULLSHIT.
POTUS did interview Mueller for FBI position
RR appointed Mueller WITHOUT notifying the AG or ANYONE. Sessions was at the WH when it happened, was horrified, and OFFERED HIS RESIGNATION on the spot.
Session’s Chief of Staff (not Whitaker yet) immediately went to RR’s office where RR was hunkered down behind his desk and simply said “Are they going to fire me?”
He says the way Mueller got appointed is very mysterious….and says best indications are that Comey was somehow involved.
There are many things that need to be “explored” and “examined” and specifically disagrees with Karl Rove’s “time to move on Mr. President” unsolicited “advice”.
What really came into focus is that Trump understood the job the SC but needed him to GET IT DONE.
Listening to Dowd hint at how this investigation affected Trump’s negotiations with world leaders is both scary and infuriating (like a gut punch to the solar plexus)
The May 15th Prophecy show where all of this is headed with 100% Accuracy so all I have to say here is TIC TOC
the only reason Russia Russia Russia did not work out as planned: WIKILEAKS VAULT 7 EXPOSED THE COUP! they planted evidence and have been trying to find something to take down 45!! Sessions was most likely INSIDER PLANT!!!
IMO, Sessions was the “insurance policy”.
1. Sessions was the first swamp politician to back Trump…Your “INSIDER PLANT” from the start.
2. When Trump was forming his cabinet, Sessions would only accept the AG post.
3. First thing Sessions did was hire Rosenstein.
4. Second thing Sessions did was recuse.
5. Shit storm BEGINS!
SOOOooooo….where is hot rod Roseystink right now? DOJ…..
LikeLike
I cannot believe how he still has his defenders in our midst.
LikeLike
I have come to the same conclusion as you have TAS. The other guy that strikes me as being a plant is Carter Page. If I understand things correctly, Page was hired into the campaign by Jeff Sessions. Page had been an FBI “asset” for a number of years and was a well known entity to them. After Page gets into the campaign, how convenient it becomes for the corrupt FBI and DOJ to use him for the FISA surveillance. Coincidence? I don’t think so.
When Sessions recused, RR basically became AG and appointed Mueller as SC. Mueller was the “Fixer”. Yes, Sessions did bring in Carter Page. Page plays the naive/stupid guy scam perfectly, yet his background says otherwise. I don’t think it a coincidence either billinlv.
Potted Plant.
Would you expect Barr to say “Yeah, Mueller and Rosenstein are a couple of scumbags” while he’s trying to get confirmed?
LikeLiked by 6 people
It is getting harder and harder to lay my head down at night without being furious. The idea of nuclear war with Russia in order to protect Hillary’s loss to PDJT doesn’t faze the bastards in the least. Lord have mercy on this nation.
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump must, MUST, declassify the original documents, the FISA warrant applications (all of them) and everything else. I think that even the sources and methods should be revealed on this.
THIS MUST NOT HAPPEN AGAIN.
Unless Brennan et. al. are held responsible, it will happen again.
… and the traitors punished for real. i.e. executed or die in prison.
It is particularly frustrating to me that RR can (and likely will) get away with advising the President to fire Comey, then support an obstruction argument as a back door way to accomplish a coup d’etat. The inaction of Barr will demonstrate once and for all time the fact that there is no equality of justice. That is disturbing. The inaction of the FISC to police the attorneys who clearly lied to obtain its approval is even more disturbing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reply to jnearen (March 29, 2019 at 4:29 pm) – Great comment. Notice how the crooked Main Stream Media twisted the fact that Rosenstein recommended that the President fire Comey. The crooked Main Stream Media said “Trump forced Rosenstein to write a memo to fire Comey”.
As usual my hat is off to Sundance for wading through all this crap to make sense of it. And good sense he makes of it all -with the sad ring of disgusting truth. What a circle of clowns and crooks was this Mueller/Rosenstein/Brannon/McCabe/Strozak/Page,. etc, etc. Let the light shine on these disgusting creatures of the night. Let us pray Barr is not “corrupt as hell”-but a man of faith and courage. Let the truth win and God’s glory reign in America once again.
Yes, William.
Sundance, many thanks for exposing and streamlining this. Sometimes understanding the intricacies is a monumental task. Your presentation is jolting and quickly apparent.
I am considerably smarter for quietly hanging out on my branch and observing more intelligent people than myself.
However, every time I discuss politics with my liberal brother-in-law, I walk away a bit stupider by osmosis.
So, I think overall I am about breaking even.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ran, you are much farther ahead here than anywhere else on Earth.
Brother -in-law included.
I have a brother and sister-in-law. And we just do not talk much any longer.
SUCH IS LIFE.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The best laid plans of mice and men gang oft aglay.
Stuff is coming to light.
And POTUS threatening to close the southern border.
We will definitely need more popcorn.
Aye….Love it when you talk all Robert Byrns!
Well Now…Just for the Ad-Rem:
“Ask her if she still keeps all her kings in the back row.”
(No hints will be given!!!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Touché, Puddy! I was part of a group who rented a castle in Scotland, years ago, and we were invited to a wealthy landowner’s estate for a dinner one night.
Robby Burns was the poetry of the night as were hi-ball glasses of scotch and many men down for the count!!!! Our driver got us home!!!
Oh, …sp.
That was a superb analysis, @sundance !!! You should be on Team Trump at the WH. You would scorch Congress, DOJ, FBI with the “truth bomb”. BRAVO!!
CNY 3, I suddenly realize that SD may be on the PT roster but has its own lane.
I posted this on the Lindsay Graham thread from yesterday and I will leave it here again today:
“Am I the only one that furrowed my brow in skepticism when AG Barr was picked for this role? A former establishment AG under GHWB. Why after all the crap the swamp creatures on both sides have caused him, would Trump pick this guy? Why wouldn’t he have gone outside the swamp and picked someone that isn’t possibly compromised? Something tells me Trump agreed to let him come in and be AG SPECIFICALLY to let this die on the vine. The swamp creatures approached him and basically said the special counsel knows you didn’t do anything but he is willing to keep this case going through the next election just to stifle you. Or you can bring in Barr, make it look like you are being responsible and we will make sure the investigation comes to an end immediately. In return Trump gets to move on with his presidency but the swamp wants him to back off of the calls for more investigations. OR he can publicly keep calling for investigations, but let Barr make all the decisions. In which Barr will not find evidence to proceed/convict and “we the people” will be upset but begrudgingly accept the results because Barr is so honorable.
And of course the Bush camp, being the ones that sent Barr to the rescue want something in return. Which is why they have all been frequenting the White House as of late and sticking their noses in the matter of immigration. Why would Trump agree to all this you ask? Because he’s playing the game of thrones. It’s a negotiating tactic and Trump may have decided that this was the best route so he could get back to work full time.
I know Trump has been awesome at fighting back and I love that he fights so hard. But I can absolutely see the negotiating side of him that’s willing to not get wrapped up the biggest conspiracy in US history clouding his entire presidency. He gets his and his children’s names safely cleared (even though they were never guilty), the special counsel gets to walk away without any of their friends being taken down, and Trump can move on with his policies after taking a victory lap for defeating the Special Counsel.”
Just my two cents.
Yeah, I shudder if that’s the case.
However, I hope for more because you know Trump inside is really outraged too.
Simply if it is so, it’s a free for all and justice becomes elemental and overdue…
Reply to Bill (March 29, 2019 at 4:38 pm) I agree fully with your comment. I would add a little caveat. Schiff continuing to lie is not part of the deal. Trump must say to Barr, the deal is off if Schiff continues (with the support of the Democrats) with his deceptive narrative. However, with Barr now in place, Trump has given up control. Maybe Trump could enlist McConnell to help put pressure on Barr, but I doubt it.
OK, so he walks away from the Obola Cabal… what about the Clintons?
They may be the offerings to the altar and most Democrats might be happy to see them go away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance himself kept telling us that all of Washington is about influence, the trading of it, the use of it in power plays.
President Trump is all about the art of the deal. We all want justice and revenge, but he more likely only sees all this as being about how he might use the leverage of influence to get his policies inacted.
The only thing that keeps me skeptical & hopeful, is that he apparently does believe in justified revenge …and …they did make it personal.
President Trump is also smart enough to realize that he – and his children – are at risk if he doesn’t get to the bottom of this cancer and root it out in its entirety.
Joe DiGenova and his wife, Victoria Tensing speak VERY highly of AG Barr.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ugh! *Toensing
Yes they do, and very convincingly. Prompts me to give Barr benefit of the doubt figuring we’ll find out soon enough how honorable he is.
Your theory makes a lot of sense. However, the downside to this process of letting it ” die on the vine” is the American people lose all faith in the justice system and by extension, the rest of the government. But more importantly, they lose trust in POTUS. That kind of fallout would be devastating on many levels.
The Attorney General can give assurances till the cows come home. I want to watch what he does. That will tell me what I need to know about him.
Bill, I posted about this very concept the day he was announced. President Trump has said that Barr was his initial pick. Then we saw during the GHW funeral the meeting between PT and the Bush family. This may have been the caveat to which both parties agreed. A truce with the least evil twin.
My take from this is that there may have been an agreement between PT and the Bushes to take down the Clinton wing and the Obama cabal in return for maintaining the Bush dynasty for now.
We shall see.
More believable since the Bush’s weren’t more than slightly involved – if at all.
Oh, the Bushes were involved all right. They just do the bad deeds with a NE Bermuda bag.
That just doesn’t make sense. Mueller probe exists at the pleasure of the AG. All Trump had to do in the above scenario is tell them to go pound sand because he is appointing Joe Di Genova (for example) as AG, and the Mueller probe goes away.
The scenario you outlined just isn’t Trump’s character. If he was so easily pushed around, he would have never made it in the NY RE business. The Mafia and local/state government goons would have eaten his lunch on a daily basis.
Great analysis Sundance. I don’t know if Trump can solve or correct this false narrative (UniParty crime of the century a better description). As noted by either the President or a comment by a Treehouse contributor, “the crooked Main Stream Media is the main player (to put it mildly) in the coup (attempted overthrow of the Presidency).” The Main Stream Media continue and will continue to twist everything to a negative against Trump. In my humble opinion the best course of action for the President is to make Brennen the poster boy for the coup. We know that the coup is much, much bigger than Brennan. However, the public can grasp, and makes it more difficult for the crooked Mainstream Media to twist, “Brennen did it!”
They couldn’t pursue anything Russia because any stone turned would reveal:
Mueller Uranium One Russia
Hillary Uranium One Russia
Strzok Uranium One Russia
Russia warned FBI about Boston bombers
McCabe Deripaska Russia
McCain Deripaska yacht
Hillary reset button Russia
Bill Clinton speaking fees Russia
Obama I’ll have more flexibility Vladimir, Russia
Nellie Ohr Russia
Chris Steele Russia
Obama evicted Russian diplomats
Well done, exponent.
Let’s not let the Ukraine Connections off the hook.😉
Please enlighten me. What is the evidence that the Mueller team stopped investigating ‘Russian Collusion’ after October 2017? They could have been investigating both collusion and obstruction and would then be able to justify hiding the memos.
When I talk about this with others, I don’t want it to be only conjecture. If the ‘Russian Collusion’ investigation was concluded that long ago – that makes the midterm elections illegitimate, as well as brings up many questions of proper oversight into the DoJ/FBI/CIA.
“Evidence”? Or more accurately “specific evidence” is what we are chasing. The proffer to the judge is exactly that.
https://www.scribd.com/document/371002694/Senator-Ron-Johnson-Appendix-C-Documents-and-Text-Messages
Also, Mueller never renewed the FISA warrant against Carter Page after July 2017 (expired Sept 2017), if collusion was a possibility, why not renew?
The most obvious reason is there was no ‘there’ there to continue that intrusive FISA surveillance; AND, more importantly, the Dossier which underpinned the FISA was a complete fraud. That’s why.
LikeLiked by 8 people
If Trump hired Halper, the professor/spy would have sent texts and emails to real Russian spies they know and Mueller would have found collusion. That’s how close they came to taking out President Trump. Don’t forget the media’s odd at the time unified call for Trump to name foreign policy advisors.
I, too, remember the calls for foreign policy advisors. Now I want to go back and see if Cruz (ala Kellyanne Conway)wasn’t also one of the loudest voices back then. No telling how many are involved in this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is the super duper top secret 99-page ‘Diet of Collyer’
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/08/12/the-media-are-hiding-their-knowledge-and-duplicity-buzzfeed-wapo-and-new-york-times-had-unredacted-fisa-application-for-over-a-year/?relatedposts_hit=1&relatedposts_origin=161862&relatedposts_position=2
must have float down from the heavens to every FISC Judge by the time Judge Boasberg heard the proffer’s arguments.
When you play the game of making something false into something true. Do ya still know the Truth, “It is still a falsehood.” In other words “Why expend the effort to chase down something known to be manufactured!”
Providing light on the internal deliberations is one key to showing the pretzel twisting and sausage making of Team Mueller.
EggsX1, think of it as hypothetical, that is…
The argument made by the proffer(Dreeben) to the Judge(Boasberg) was likely couched as a hypothetical.
A hypothetical that argued, we can’t prove collusion, we may never be able to and in the end “What is collusion”. However, given time we maybe able to show and prove Obstruction(which is a crime).
Wait for it… Let it sink in
If that argument is in the FBI/DOJ justifications.
Would not that say the Mueller Investigation was less about the finding the Truth on Collusion and more about waiting out(entrapping) the President into an Obstruction Charge.
Whoa Neilly… Mueller Investigation shown to be never about getting to the bottom on Collision but about removing the President on trumped up charges designed to put pressure on the President to act through executive authority to shut down the special consul investigation.
Now there is some ‘there, there.’
This is an excellent piece on your question:
Andrew McCarthy: How long has Mueller known there was no Trump-Russia collusion?
When he acutley points out that the 4th FISA on Carter Page was not renewed it blew my mind. I never thought of that but explains SO MUCH. muller knew the dossier was CRAP.
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/andrew-mccarthy-how-long-has-mueller-known-there-was-no-trump-russia-collusion
this was all about keeping the investigation going through the midterms to damage Trump politically
if they closed up shop immediately after the election, it would look too obvious, so they waited a few months
Reply to CommodoreBTC March 29, 2019 at 4:56 pm – If Mueller had closed up before the mid-terms it would have given Trump a boost. Remember, Ryan wanted the Republicans to lose The House. Part of the UniParty Plan. Most Republican members, if not actively working against Trump, wouldn’t mind if he loses the next election or is impeached.
By the time the investigation into the Deep State and the plot against Trump is over, the biggest mystery of all will remain: Who is Sundance and why does he maintain anonymity as the greatest investigative analyst of all.
Why? Because he’s stalking two-legged game…
LikeLiked by 5 people
He’s a Terrier! He has a bone! (Smiley faces, upside down grin & a wink).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny. Mrs. Monkee asked me the other day who is this “Sundance”. Flashed in my mind:
Patriot
Hero
Hercules
Sampson
Within the I-465 Beltway
Warrior
Laser Beam
Hilarious
Christian
Deep
>160 IQ
Chess Master
Likes cats
P.S. Could be my neighbor 🧐
“Whatever Dreeben said to the judge, it worked.”
He must have said, “your name is in that ledger too.”
So strange it reads like a mafia scene yet this is our federal government at work. Was behind a truck yesterday that had the bumper sticker “Only difference between Mafia and Government is the size”. So true.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
20 months.
They spent as long trying to entrap President Trump into doing something – ANYTHING – that they could claim was Obstruction of Justice as they spent trying to entrap the Trump campaign into “colluding” with one of the FBI’s Russian spies.
I hope everyone remembers that every memo by Comey was written by a bitter man to be both self-serving and further a vindictive agenda.
“One, either he no longer holds that opinion (of Rosenstein); or, two, William Barr is corrupt as hell.”
If it’s the latter, then the USA is facing one of its worst challenges in its history. I suspect it’s the former and Barr now knows just how crucially important his responsibilities have become for his nation.
Unraveling the full truth of this despicable plot is essential but I’m sure Barr’s boss Trump keeps his WH “deflector shields” fully engaged and is always prepared to release a barrage of political photon torpedoes on his merciless obsessed Klingon like enemies that are still actively trying to take him down.
Democracy in the USA in the early part of the 21st Century has been gravely threatened and
almost irrevocably damaged by the actions of the Democrat party, their backers and all of the Deep State and private entities (ie MSM) that took part in this abomination.
President Trump likely had AG Barr briefed on the scale and scope of existential threats to the USA that accumulated before his inauguration.
That had to scare the crap out of even the seasoned Barr.
Then POTUS asked whether Barr wanted to start Draining the Swamp to free POTUS to save the nation and their families’ future.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller team got dirt on judge from nsa database and showed it to the judge. Your honor, remember when you did this? You wouldn’t want this to reach the public would you? That is why he saw judge in person.
That does seem to be a DNC MO these days doesn’t it.
What a hoot…
If the Mueller investigation had moved to an Obstruction Investigation as far back as Oct 2017, and the big guns had to be used to keep the lid on the Comey material from even a skeptical and unconvinced Judge from releasing it all.
How much, you want to bet the Comey material will show Comey having an internal deliberation(self debate) conflicted with the evidence of collusion vs desire to prove collusion by the manner in which Comey tip toes around facts that he has at times testified to be out of the loop on and at other times asserted to be not his working understanding.
The hoot will be…
Juxaposed against the arguments to keep the Comey Notes away from Congressional Oversight.
The take away will be without Collusion there can be NO OBSTRUCTION.
Yet, as far back as October 2017, the need to keep up the pretence of collusion was required to play the Obstruction Game with the President.
Releasing Comey material would not help that cause, and more than likely hurt that cause with the Comey Notes in the hands of Congression Oversight.
Can’t make this stuff up.
Off topic, but Juan Williams just said that Steve Bannon ate Bill Barr.
Juan Williams has trouble aligning his world with the reality of this world.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Juan personifies a mental midget …
And a vacuously arrogant one at that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every time I hear Juan Williams spew I think of a restaurant years ago on the outskirts Kalamazoo MI called Carlos Murphy’s. They had a drink there named “Juan for the Road”. …kind of extraneous, at best a play on words.
I believe that Meuller dropped the Russia angle, in addition to it being of dubious value, because the team was running into Clinton capers wherever they turned. It was probably like walking thru a minefield.
The other thing in this Twilight Zone investigation is that the team realized there was no crime, therefore there could be no obstruction, no thwarting of justice. The 18 months were a fruitless search for that crime, without which there would be no basis for saying, for example, that POTUS fired Comey because Comey was getting close to the truth etc
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump did too. My God, Weissmann authored that report. Why didn’t SC die with their boots on? One final hoax? Just one more set of trumped up charges . Because they know nothing will happen to them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not only do I think Sundance is spot on here, I think it points directly to something much more sinister about the SC.
Crossfire Hurricane found nothing (Strzrok text ‘no there there’). Mueller SC would have verified that rather quickly in all the WH document production. So yes, for most of the time SC was about obstruction not collusion.
BUT as a matter of law firing Comey isn’t. Public tweets about obviously biased witchunts aren’t, either. Barr’s 4 page letter laid out the 3 obstruction criteria that Mueller’s report did not meet.
SO, IMO, something far more sinister was being attempted: to goad PDJT into something Mueller could then colorably construe as obstruction, opening House impeachment grounds a la Clinton. He also had to keep it going hoping Dems won the House in 2018. Then starting Nov 2018 SC redoubled efforts. Postpone Flynn sentencing is just one example. There were many tempting baits lured. PDJT himself in the Hannity interview Wednesday mentions 2018 FISA declass reversal pre election. There are several obvious others, for example Flynn pardon obviating cooperation agreement pre sentancing. For example, pardoning Roger Stone based on outragious arrest pre-trial (which looks just like the Weissmann M.O.). Early Example: refusal to comply with excessive WH document demands.
PDJT and his legal team never took any of the baits. It probably hurt him not to; last nights rally and Hannity: ‘many people badly hurt— must never happen again’. But PDJT plays the long game. That personal pain and ‘never again’ strongly say the Big Ugly is coming soon.
Barr becomes AG, Mueller knows the game is over, folds his tent, and ‘disappears’ because he knows what is coming next from PDJT since his baited hunt failed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope it’s that simple. Now, will the judge order the release of the unredacted stuff now that Mueller’s campaign is over? Can Barr just go ahead and unredact all those memos etc. himself or does he NOW need permission from the judge.
Thanx….you answered my question below…yes, Mueller was just dragging things out and dangling bait to see if Trump would bite. Many of us did but Trump didn’t. Now I am wondering if the release of the full Comey memos will help, hurt or be a wash for Trump.
The interview with Dowd was very interesting when Dowd said he pressed Mueller’s goons repeatedly for evidence of any crime for which obstruction could be associated with. He also was extremely forceful with Mueller about them trying to subpoena Trump for a live interview. Dowd said he literally “dared” Mueller to try when they had NOTHING.
It was a combination fishing expedition and attempt to spring a “process crime” trap. And Dowd would have none of it.
Just couldn’t help throwing that jab at Barr right at the end of an otherwise excellent article huh?
I don’t think that was a jab by Sundance. Sundance is all about calling it as he sees it. His two conclusions were IF Barr held a high opinion of Rosie and Mueller PRIOR to his confirmation. I agree with Sundance…those are the only two possibilities at this stage. If we close our eyes to either one, we will not be open to learning more (which will show us the truth).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just think:
If Trump had replaced DAG Rosenstein before August 2017 this charade never would have been able to continue. Assuming the new guy was honest, of course.
Or they might have called his firing of Rosenstein obstruction.
Ya, ok, but what was Mueller actually investigating that was obstruction, then from May of 2017 to March of 2019? Firing of Comey? Trump calling the investigation a Witch Hunt? Or was Mueller dragging things out to try to get Trump to fire him and then call that obstruction? To me the Mueller investigation all still looks dead in the water….and Trump really is exonerated.
Point! He wanted to get the President to fire him. THAT would be the obstruction, they had nothing else. Sorry for your luck Mr.Mueller.
Mueller’s wife and Barr’s wife are great friends; how many men say no to their wife?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They should be able to. Wives say no to their husbands all the time. ha-ha-ha
Doug, I for one say no to my wife often!!
As to Bill’s theory that Barr is going to conduct some grand bargain here with Trump and his haters I would say not going to happen. One it is next to impossible to get all these egos under control and listening to reason but more importantly I really believe after listening to Trump post Mueller report that he is madder than hell about what the haters put him and his family through over these last 3 years. I believe Trump chose Barr as AG because he trusted him to treat him fairly with Mueller report and now trust him to bring justice to the crooks who tried to bring him down. Trump means business-he is justifiably pissed off and will see justice for the monsters who tortured him and family. I for one am with the president here!! These crooks should pay for their evil deeds!!
The swamp needs to be drained for Trump peace of mind and for the future of America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great Comment WS BUT also make WHOLE the people who were drug through the murkey Swamp to be vilified is something NORMAL humans do not do…I believe just as you, that PDJT is going to BLAST THESE PEOPLE INTO SPACE DUST!!!
Off topic but extremely interesting thread by UndercoverHuber on circumstances of PapaDizzle arrest:
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were supposed to have found PapaD with 10grand that one of “their people ” had given him in a trap.
Papa didn’t bite! Too smart.
He instead left the money overseas with a lawyer.
So feds had to scramble for a warrant after the fact.
Also the warrant was a “probable cause” type. If he had been caught with the 💰💰 they wouldn’t have needed it.👀
I’m hoping someone can educate me here… what is to stop the corrupt upper echelons of the intel community from changing the actual text that’s been redacted all this time in all the various incriminating documents. I’m guessing VERY FEW people have laid their eyes on the unredacted versions of these documents, and who knows if any of them are *really* white hats?
After all, ‘they’ did previously manage to fabricate a phony birth certificate with no consequences whatsoever. Why can’t other documents possibly be faked as well??
Just what the h€!! are the corrupt comey campers, i.e. his temporary employee professor buddy, the Enemedia, hillary’s fanclub pitbull prosecutors and rhinoresistors going to claim ARE examples of OBSTRUCTION?
Answer: “Trumps TWEETS”.
Because he NEVER fired Muellears….
Which would have solidified their fantasies of OBSTRUCTION of justice.
This just gets more unreal. Rosenstein has been told by Barr he needs to stick around. If Barr was corrupt as hell he would have let Rod walk away.
Squeeze Rod and get the true story from Day One.
I’ve always had this creepy feeling that Page and PapaD are CIA. I’ve tried to look them up many times on the internet with very poor results. I find that very odd. You have two guys with jobs but not a lot of background info available on them. It’s strange like they’ve been wiped.
Perhaps not compelling….but telling…is the fact that Barr will not let Rosey leave the DOJ. He forced Rosey to sign off on NO OBSTRUCTION knowing that Rosey changed SC scope to obstruction AND signed off on a FISA.
If Barr wanted to, he could have determined that President Trump did obstruct. Rosey would have relievingly back it and the entire swamp would have offered limitless cover and bathed him in gold.
So I believe their is reserved/measured “hopium.”
Oh and I want to join those on record and declare that SD’s suppositions, deductions, and summaries presented in digestible format are a true national treasure. I am not nearly eloquent enough to express the true measure of my appreciation as a greatful veteran for his/her/their contribution in preserving, defending, and protecting the Constitution. Sundance singularly substantiates the existence of “freedom of the press.” Thank you!
Hmmmmmm, so if Barr is corrupt as hell, VSGDJT Trump is still screwed? Is this the takeaway from this article? I’m beginning to feel Breitbart, Redstate Watcher, CTH are no different from one another. Everything in all news reporting is basically speculation. Just as people interpret the Bible, everyone can have a different point of view or different interpretation. I believe and trust in my President. He has far exceeded my expectations given the enormous hurdles he has had the past two years. He has far more knowledge about what’s going on than I do and I have no doubt he will conquer whatever comes his way in this battle because he puts America first!
