Devin Nunes Discusses Criminal Referrals With Maria Bartiromo…

Posted on March 28, 2019 by

Earlier today President Trump tweeted a video segment from ‘Morning’s With Maria” where she interviewed HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes.  The entire interview has not been uploaded by FOX for redistribution.  However, here is a key part of the interview.

10 Responses to Devin Nunes Discusses Criminal Referrals With Maria Bartiromo…

  1. fanbeav says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    Go Devin! I believe he is beyond pissed!

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      March 28, 2019 at 2:38 pm

      You would be pissed to if you came up with the evidence and then the unethical put you down for an ethics investigation that had no basis. Nunes is a victim of the witch hunt.

      Reply
  2. Sue Fowler says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    Will any dedem ever don the dayglo pantsuits and enjoy general prison population? We can only hope. Barry, hildog, kerry and smollett escaped.
    Is there hope????

    Reply
  3. lotbusyexec says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    I believe Adam Schiff’s mug(shot) should be in the above photo. He is on DN referral sheet for sure.

    Reply
  4. montanamel says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    About time !!
    Where’s the Beef ??

    Reply
  5. Oldretiredguy says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    Nunes has been one of the few constant voices of reality from the beginning.

    Reply
  6. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    Paul Ryan is despicable for going along with the scheme to destroy Nunes and take him out as a lead investigator into the collusion coup.

    Reply
  7. MightyMustardSeed says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    Push back hard Republicans!

    Rhinos – the tide has changed. Change course or get swept away!

    Reply
  8. magaxena58 says:
    March 28, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    Time for Nunes’ revenge!

    Reply

