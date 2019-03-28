Devin Nunes Discusses Criminal Referrals With Maria Bartiromo…

Earlier today President Trump tweeted a video segment from ‘Morning’s With Maria” where she interviewed HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes. The entire interview has not been uploaded by FOX for redistribution. However, here is a key part of the interview.
Go Devin! I believe he is beyond pissed!
You would be pissed to if you came up with the evidence and then the unethical put you down for an ethics investigation that had no basis. Nunes is a victim of the witch hunt.
Will any dedem ever don the dayglo pantsuits and enjoy general prison population? We can only hope. Barry, hildog, kerry and smollett escaped.
Is there hope????
I believe Adam Schiff’s mug(shot) should be in the above photo. He is on DN referral sheet for sure.
About time !!
Where’s the Beef ??
Nunes has been one of the few constant voices of reality from the beginning.
Paul Ryan is despicable for going along with the scheme to destroy Nunes and take him out as a lead investigator into the collusion coup.
Ryan knew about the dossier and I believe was a part of the coup. He was in attendance at Sea Island was he not?
Push back hard Republicans!
Rhinos – the tide has changed. Change course or get swept away!
Time for Nunes’ revenge!
