Senator Mike Lee Promoted to General During Great Meme War of 2019 – The Battle Against Green New Deal…

Posted on March 26, 2019 by

Today on the Senate floor, United States Senator Mike Lee received his first star for conspicuous pageantry, meritorious valor, and ridicule with specific consequence during the great meme battle of 2019 against the Green New Deal. WATCH:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Communist, Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, Economy, energy, Glo-Bull Warming, Legislation, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

67 Responses to Senator Mike Lee Promoted to General During Great Meme War of 2019 – The Battle Against Green New Deal…

  1. Caius Lowell says:
    March 26, 2019 at 6:24 pm

    Pro-tip: socialism is antithetical to environmentalism, so simply more Democrat lies…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. James says:
    March 26, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    EPIC… and the delivery is PERFECT…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Bullseye says:
    March 26, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    Mikes got a real flair for the obvious. How about stopping your never trumper rino ways and getting on board with the MAGA agenda now sir ..
    Just another one that voted against PTrumps border emergency. Sellout !

    Liked by 29 people

    Reply
    • The Demon Slick says:
      March 26, 2019 at 6:51 pm

      I actually watched Lee, and with all due respect, I have to disagree. He sounded stupid talking about a 20ft seahorse ride to Hawaii among other things. He’s an arrogant prick, and that’s exactly how he talks. He was stiff, scripted, and incredibly unfunny, which is difficult given the excellent source material.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • tonyE says:
        March 26, 2019 at 7:01 pm

        I think he did just fine. It’s the Senate after all, so he did it as a straight man. Think Monty Python and then it makes sense. Not until the end does he switch from satire to a condemnation of what the Green Plan means: control by politicians and activists.

        I do wish he’d stop his support for H1Bs and start supporting the Wall. Drop the CoC purse strings.

        But sometimes, politics make for strange bed fellows. You have to be pragmatic.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • Sentient says:
        March 26, 2019 at 8:10 pm

        The president could be fifty times as funny in 140 characters. His one-liner about building a train to Hawaii during the State of the Union speech was a great one.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • whoseyore says:
        March 26, 2019 at 8:17 pm

        Two things:
        1) Where is everybody that gets a check from my taxes just to show up?
        2) This is what they do with my money for their ridiculous presentations? You would think that they should be able to articulate their thoughts and ideas in seriousness that drives home points rather than making it all a joke. Socialism…is not a joke.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  5. concerned3 says:
    March 26, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Well, if the Socialist have their way will Elsie become the new endangered species? Run Elsie Run, the Socialist are coming!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Carson Napier says:
    March 26, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    Whenever I see the name ‘Mike Lee’, the core of what I see, lessor things aside, is a no good son of a #itch, virtue signalling, back stabbing, NeverTrumper. That is the vital. All else is incidental.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. budmc says:
    March 26, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. Blue Wildflower says:
    March 26, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    I wanted to watch it but I can’t. All I can think about is how he voted to put America in danger by voting against the wall. We are having 3,500 to 4,000 illegals released in El Paso weekly. I have those 12 Republican names posted on by frig.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Carson Napier says:
      March 26, 2019 at 7:00 pm

      If Lee deserves any General’s Stars, it would be for Mexico’s army, or one from Central America someplace. not America’s, as he is one of America’s enemies. And nothing could be easier to ridicule than the so-called ‘The New Green Deal’.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Heroic Dreamer says:
      March 26, 2019 at 7:05 pm

      The conclusion is worth watching if the jokes fall flat to your ears (and I do get this). You can fast forward to it.

      Like

      Reply
    • California Joe says:
      March 26, 2019 at 7:36 pm

      Exactly! He put the Mormon Church first and it’s thirst for the propagation of the faith ahead of the safety of Americans. Shame on him!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. Do Stop Thinking About Tomorrow says:
    March 26, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    Just proof that idiots are entertaining.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Heroic Dreamer says:
    March 26, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    I love this!

    I was shocked at Thanksgiving dinner when a depressed millennial friend of the family launched into a rant, saying it was my fault that he couldn’t have a family because I told him I that we would have to agree to disagree about climate change/warming.

    The climate change project has really brainwashed a lot of young people and it is vey sad to witness the result.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. tonyE says:
    March 26, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    I think he deserves three stars. I’d give him hull generalship if he’d drop his support for H1Bs.

    IMHO, this speech ought to go down in the folklore of American Politics. However, it might be too long for the Snowflakes.

    First he does a full on pop culture attack on the “joke” that is the Green New Deal.

    A “Giant Seahorse Gap”.. right out of Dr. Strangelonve.

    Star Wars. Or how to travel in Alaska. They are “carbon neutral”.

    “If they don’t like how cows smell, wait ’till they get downwind of a seahorse”. A bonus freebee.

    “Every Cow I spoke with said MOO”. You can hear the laughter in the background.

    Climate Change. Sharknado? Brilliant.

    Austin Power, Sharks with fricking lasers… Frickin’ brilliant, the Brits might be surprised us Americans can almost outdo them. See surely just put the Democrats down. Groovy Baby.

    Then, he shows the cute babies. Oh man, we know politicians love babies, but this is an extremely good argument. More people, more ideas, more creativity.

    I mean,. these ARE AWESOME ARGUMENTS. True and logical.

    “The true heroes aren’t politicans and political activists, they are moms and dads… and the little babies.”
    “Think locally, act family”
    “The solution to so many problems… is to fall in love, get married and have some kids”

    Ship some more prunes and liver with onions over to Schumie and Nancy and the Democrats.. because they were made like some real sore lemon sucking losers.

    Bravo Senator Lee.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Carson Napier says:
    March 26, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    FY “Blast from Past”I:


    Sens. Harry Reid, Mike Lee Caught Up in Corruption Probe

    Corrupt “Republican” Lee skated because corrupt Democrat Harry Reid skated.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. snarkybeach says:
    March 26, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    on my drive home, NPR did a puff piece on Lamar Alexander (U-TN) and his push for government spending more money on green energy. What an idiot!

    Like

    Reply
  14. Don McAro says:
    March 26, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Weren’t these the same freaks that told us over and over again we hunted the Buffalo to extinction and we were bad people for doing it?

    Like

    Reply
  15. GB Bari says:
    March 26, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    I’d tell you to keep your day job Mike, but you aren’t that good at it.

    But definitely leave the stand-up comedy to professionals.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Atpooka says:
    March 26, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    We should immediately invest in genetically modifying seahorses because that would be awesome.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Zaza says:
    March 26, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    Wait did I just see a Republikook admit the Cold War was over? So then why are Republiclowns so giddy to throw away zillions of dollars on relics like NATO that serve no purpose OTHER than to bankrupt US taxpayers and PROP UP the military industrial complex?

    Oh that’s right you all have reds under your beds.

    Like

    Reply
    • Carson Napier says:
      March 26, 2019 at 8:05 pm

      But after all, it is the leaders of the country who determine policy, and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy, or a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament, or a communist dictatorship. Naturally the common people don’t want war; neither in Russia, nor in England, nor in America, nor in Germany- that is understood. Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy, all you have to do is to tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. ..It works the same in any country.
      – Hermann Goering..

      Like

      Reply
  18. Xena says:
    March 26, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    Almost wet my pants watching this. Funniest dry humor I’ve seen in YEARS! The best is when he showed the babies since AOC told us all not to have any!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. lizzieintexas says:
    March 26, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    The best part was watching the aide (putting up the posters). She was trying so had to not laugh. She smirked a couple if tines and you could see her struggling to keep a serious, straight face.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Sherri Young says:
    March 26, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Sorry, but I liked it.

    Like

    Reply
  21. bessie2003 says:
    March 26, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Bravo!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. amwick says:
    March 26, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    Where thoes tornado sharks? Let me at `em! Grrrrrrrrr

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. cheryl says:
    March 26, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    I despise this RINO who voted against Trump’s emergency order for the wall.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. CNY3 says:
    March 26, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Booyah!!!👊🏻 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🍷

    Like

    Reply
  25. The Gipper Lives says:
    March 26, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    Ronald Reagan proposed a Green New Deal at CPAC in 1975;

    “Shorn of all side issues and extraneous matter, the problem underlying all others is the worldwide contest for the hearts and minds of mankind. Do we find the answers to human misery in freedom as it is known, or do we sink into the deadly dullness of the Socialist ant heap?

    Those who suggest that the latter is some kind of solution are, I think, open to challenge. Let’s have no more theorizing when actual comparison is possible. There is in the world a great nation, larger than ours in territory and populated with 250 million capable people. It is rich in resources and has had more than 50 uninterrupted years to practice socialism without opposition.

    We could match them, but it would take a little doing on our part. We’d have to cut our paychecks back by 75 percent; move 60 million workers back to the farm; abandon two-thirds of our steel-making capacity; destroy 40 million television sets; tear up 14 of every 15 miles of highway; junk 19 of every 20 automobiles; tear up two-thirds of our railroad track; knock down 70 percent of our houses; and rip out nine out of every 10 telephones. Then, all we have to do is find a capitalist country to sell us wheat on credit to keep us from starving!”

    Ahead of his time, as usual. Or as he put it: “I do not want to go back to the past; I want to go back to the past way of facing the future.”

    Like

    Reply
  26. concerned3 says:
    March 26, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    Elsie Says
    Vote Republican before
    we have a Cow-Tastrophe!

    Like

    Reply
  27. Crusain says:
    March 26, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    Sorry , Mike is an enabler of junior Senator Willard..he’ll duck and cover on crucial votes.

    Like

    Reply
  28. concerned3 says:
    March 26, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    Elsie Wants to Know!
    When will Adam Schiff stop milking
    The Russian Conspiracy?

    Last One

    Like

    Reply
  29. Daylight58 says:
    March 26, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    Man… I SO want that photo of Ronaldus Magnus on the back of a velociraptor.

    By the way.. we don’t want those stinky tauntauns here in Alaska. We’re fine with sled dogs and snowmachines!

    Like

    Reply
  30. Doug Amos says:
    March 26, 2019 at 8:37 pm

    How come the polar bears didn’t get to vote?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s