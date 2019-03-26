Senator Mike Lee Promoted to General During Great Meme War of 2019 – The Battle Against Green New Deal…

Today on the Senate floor, United States Senator Mike Lee received his first star for conspicuous pageantry, meritorious valor, and ridicule with specific consequence during the great meme battle of 2019 against the Green New Deal. WATCH:
Pro-tip: socialism is antithetical to environmentalism, so simply more Democrat lies…
Wasn’t this one of the cucks that voted against our president a merely days ago? I believe it was in fact this guy. I just don’t here a word you say buddy. I will support anyone who wants to primary you. I have a middle finger for you too.
This is the senator on the SCOTUS list.
He needs to leave the comedy to the professionals.
Normally, I’d say, “Don’t quit your day job, Mike,” – but this just might be our opportunity to replace him. 😉
You can bet your sweet a@@ his aide produced this.
EPIC… and the delivery is PERFECT…
The epic part is trying to imagine a world without milk, hamburgers and cheese and ice cream. GND could only have been written by a vegetarian or a Hindu.
LOL…this “folk’s” think all of our food comes from the ‘store’!
Jack – Yeah, why can’t people just get their meat from the store, like everybody else? Ya know – ’cause that where it grows!!!!
Well, yeah. Right on the shelves.
The EU Just Destroyed The Internet #Article11 #Article13
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/this-is-the-end-eu-approves-article-13-copyright-reform-rip-memes/
😡 that is really bad news
Tks Alex for update
You know there is going to be a meme for them and they’ll hate it!
Bad news for the citizens of the EU I guess, luckily it will have no meaning here, and Americans are the best meme producers anyway
Maybe! Big tech will have to create filters to comply, so it probably will affect us. Also gives a huge leg up for the biggies,because the small guys can’t afford to implement.
Mikes got a real flair for the obvious. How about stopping your never trumper rino ways and getting on board with the MAGA agenda now sir ..
Just another one that voted against PTrumps border emergency. Sellout !
I actually watched Lee, and with all due respect, I have to disagree. He sounded stupid talking about a 20ft seahorse ride to Hawaii among other things. He’s an arrogant prick, and that’s exactly how he talks. He was stiff, scripted, and incredibly unfunny, which is difficult given the excellent source material.
I think he did just fine. It’s the Senate after all, so he did it as a straight man. Think Monty Python and then it makes sense. Not until the end does he switch from satire to a condemnation of what the Green Plan means: control by politicians and activists.
I do wish he’d stop his support for H1Bs and start supporting the Wall. Drop the CoC purse strings.
But sometimes, politics make for strange bed fellows. You have to be pragmatic.
The president could be fifty times as funny in 140 characters. His one-liner about building a train to Hawaii during the State of the Union speech was a great one.
Two things:
1) Where is everybody that gets a check from my taxes just to show up?
2) This is what they do with my money for their ridiculous presentations? You would think that they should be able to articulate their thoughts and ideas in seriousness that drives home points rather than making it all a joke. Socialism…is not a joke.
Well, if the Socialist have their way will Elsie become the new endangered species? Run Elsie Run, the Socialist are coming!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hey could I forget – some animals are LESS equal than others!!!!
Not it you cork her.
Elsie, watch out for the big bad outlaw named “Cow Fart Cortez”!! She is going to steal your wind.
It is really going to suck for them when they find out we are really carnivores. And for those of you who did not know that, you are welcome.
Long ago, before Hawaii had big enough ports, ships would get close to shore and drive cattle overboard and the critters would swim to shore. They were rounded up by cowboys called Paniolos.
I said all that to show that cows could simply swim to Hawaii. A few bovine swimming lessons could make it possible. There is no justification for those diesel-guzzling ships!
Whenever I see the name ‘Mike Lee’, the core of what I see, lessor things aside, is a no good son of a #itch, virtue signalling, back stabbing, NeverTrumper. That is the vital. All else is incidental.
I’m with you Carson, I will forever remember watching him during the RNC delegate gathering convention. Spitting venom in an effort to pull delegates from PDJT.
An amusing attempt at Deplorable redemption. He voted with Romney against PDJT’s national border emergency.
Funny, but too little and far too late.
Did he think we would like him better ? At least something got put into congressional record.
Let me get this straight, Alexandria- are you saying you’re “relieved” that 43 Democrat senators voted present today, just like John Brennan is “relieved” that Trump wasn’t colluding with Russians? Yeah, we’re not buying that, but nice try.
Ocasional Cortex.
I wanted to watch it but I can’t. All I can think about is how he voted to put America in danger by voting against the wall. We are having 3,500 to 4,000 illegals released in El Paso weekly. I have those 12 Republican names posted on by frig.
LikeLiked by 14 people
If Lee deserves any General’s Stars, it would be for Mexico’s army, or one from Central America someplace. not America’s, as he is one of America’s enemies. And nothing could be easier to ridicule than the so-called ‘The New Green Deal’.
The conclusion is worth watching if the jokes fall flat to your ears (and I do get this). You can fast forward to it.
Exactly! He put the Mormon Church first and it’s thirst for the propagation of the faith ahead of the safety of Americans. Shame on him!
Just proof that idiots are entertaining.
I love this!
I was shocked at Thanksgiving dinner when a depressed millennial friend of the family launched into a rant, saying it was my fault that he couldn’t have a family because I told him I that we would have to agree to disagree about climate change/warming.
The climate change project has really brainwashed a lot of young people and it is vey sad to witness the result.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It doesn’t sound as though your depressed millennial friend has any business procreating.
or perhaps no one with whom to do the procreating….
I think he deserves three stars. I’d give him hull generalship if he’d drop his support for H1Bs.
IMHO, this speech ought to go down in the folklore of American Politics. However, it might be too long for the Snowflakes.
First he does a full on pop culture attack on the “joke” that is the Green New Deal.
A “Giant Seahorse Gap”.. right out of Dr. Strangelonve.
Star Wars. Or how to travel in Alaska. They are “carbon neutral”.
“If they don’t like how cows smell, wait ’till they get downwind of a seahorse”. A bonus freebee.
“Every Cow I spoke with said MOO”. You can hear the laughter in the background.
Climate Change. Sharknado? Brilliant.
Austin Power, Sharks with fricking lasers… Frickin’ brilliant, the Brits might be surprised us Americans can almost outdo them. See surely just put the Democrats down. Groovy Baby.
Then, he shows the cute babies. Oh man, we know politicians love babies, but this is an extremely good argument. More people, more ideas, more creativity.
I mean,. these ARE AWESOME ARGUMENTS. True and logical.
“The true heroes aren’t politicans and political activists, they are moms and dads… and the little babies.”
“Think locally, act family”
“The solution to so many problems… is to fall in love, get married and have some kids”
Ship some more prunes and liver with onions over to Schumie and Nancy and the Democrats.. because they were made like some real sore lemon sucking losers.
Bravo Senator Lee.
FY “Blast from Past”I:
Sens. Harry Reid, Mike Lee Caught Up in Corruption Probe
Corrupt “Republican” Lee skated because corrupt Democrat Harry Reid skated.
on my drive home, NPR did a puff piece on Lamar Alexander (U-TN) and his push for government spending more money on green energy. What an idiot!
Weren’t these the same freaks that told us over and over again we hunted the Buffalo to extinction and we were bad people for doing it?
Under the GND, we would have to rowboat to Cuba to get a hamburger.
I’d tell you to keep your day job Mike, but you aren’t that good at it.
But definitely leave the stand-up comedy to professionals.
We should immediately invest in genetically modifying seahorses because that would be awesome.
Seahorses – One of natures oddities where the male carries the eggs in a frontal pouch (mate dropped them in to be fertilized) until they are ready to be realized .
realized=released
Wait did I just see a Republikook admit the Cold War was over? So then why are Republiclowns so giddy to throw away zillions of dollars on relics like NATO that serve no purpose OTHER than to bankrupt US taxpayers and PROP UP the military industrial complex?
Oh that’s right you all have reds under your beds.
But after all, it is the leaders of the country who determine policy, and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy, or a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament, or a communist dictatorship. Naturally the common people don’t want war; neither in Russia, nor in England, nor in America, nor in Germany- that is understood. Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy, all you have to do is to tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. ..It works the same in any country.
– Hermann Goering..
Almost wet my pants watching this. Funniest dry humor I’ve seen in YEARS! The best is when he showed the babies since AOC told us all not to have any!
The best part was watching the aide (putting up the posters). She was trying so had to not laugh. She smirked a couple if tines and you could see her struggling to keep a serious, straight face.
Sorry, but I liked it.
Bravo!!!
Where thoes tornado sharks? Let me at `em! Grrrrrrrrr
I despise this RINO who voted against Trump’s emergency order for the wall.
Booyah!!!👊🏻 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🍷
Ronald Reagan proposed a Green New Deal at CPAC in 1975;
“Shorn of all side issues and extraneous matter, the problem underlying all others is the worldwide contest for the hearts and minds of mankind. Do we find the answers to human misery in freedom as it is known, or do we sink into the deadly dullness of the Socialist ant heap?
Those who suggest that the latter is some kind of solution are, I think, open to challenge. Let’s have no more theorizing when actual comparison is possible. There is in the world a great nation, larger than ours in territory and populated with 250 million capable people. It is rich in resources and has had more than 50 uninterrupted years to practice socialism without opposition.
We could match them, but it would take a little doing on our part. We’d have to cut our paychecks back by 75 percent; move 60 million workers back to the farm; abandon two-thirds of our steel-making capacity; destroy 40 million television sets; tear up 14 of every 15 miles of highway; junk 19 of every 20 automobiles; tear up two-thirds of our railroad track; knock down 70 percent of our houses; and rip out nine out of every 10 telephones. Then, all we have to do is find a capitalist country to sell us wheat on credit to keep us from starving!”
Ahead of his time, as usual. Or as he put it: “I do not want to go back to the past; I want to go back to the past way of facing the future.”
Elsie Says
Vote Republican before
we have a Cow-Tastrophe!
Sorry , Mike is an enabler of junior Senator Willard..he’ll duck and cover on crucial votes.
Elsie Wants to Know!
When will Adam Schiff stop milking
The Russian Conspiracy?
Last One
Man… I SO want that photo of Ronaldus Magnus on the back of a velociraptor.
By the way.. we don’t want those stinky tauntauns here in Alaska. We’re fine with sled dogs and snowmachines!
I believe that the proper term for a velociraptor, when ridden by Ronaldus Magnus, is “Jesus Horse.”
As for memes…
I don’t think of myself as a hero. My country called, so I memed.
How come the polar bears didn’t get to vote?
