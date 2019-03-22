Important Report: McCabe and Page Text Messages Withheld From Congress by DOJ Officials…

Not a Tick-Tock
All day long, even before the Mueller news broke, Fox News reporter Catherine Herridge has really been leaning-forward, giving insight into the pending Inspector General report by OIG Michael Horowitz. Herridge is one of those reporters who is careful not to get out in front of her skis. Ms. Herridge is not a book-selling member of the tick-tock community of pundits.
We noted earlier how the specific emphasis of Ms. Herridge seemed to indicate the Horowitz report was closer to the surface of completion than previously thought.
Immediately after the Mueller news broke (around 5pm EST), Herridge filed her first live report providing details of the Mueller report. Within that first report Herridge stated she was previously bound to “confidences” until the Mueller probe was complete.
In subsequent reporting we begin to see what those confidences are, and how they connect to her exclusive reporting on text messages between Andrew McCabe and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.
Ms. Herridge is strongly emphasizing a few key points that need additional emphasis:
♦ First, IG Horowitz is looking into the leaking of memos that contain classified information by “Senior FBI Executives”. This bullet-point directly relates to the James Comey memos that were leaked to the New York Times by Comey himself. On this first point, that would mean Comey is under investigation by the DOJ for those leaks.
♦ Second, IG Horowitz is following up on his own investigative finding where he found FBI officials were taking gifts from media. This violates FBI policy and could be a bigger ethical issue depending on the details. Interestingly, connecting this path to bullet-point #1, Herridge says: “by those same Senior Executives.” That would indicate former FBI Director James Comey, and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe would be under investigation for taking gifts from media.
♦ Third, Herridge reports on what we already knew. IG Horowitz is investigating FISA surveillance abuse that stems from the fraudulently obtained FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant gained on Carter Page. This third point we knew about; however, Herridge then drops a bombshell...
Herridge notes she has exclusively gained 40 pages of text messages and communication between Andrew McCabe and Lisa Page. Her reporting from earlier today only revealed two of those pages.
Additionally, Herridge reveals these McCabe/Page messages were not provided to congressional oversight while republicans were in charge of the committees. This is huge, because this speaks to two key issues:
#1) corruption that existed inside the FBI (2017, 2018) that was/is keeping information from congress; and…
#2) the possibility of AG William Barr changing the dynamic so those same corrupt officials can no longer hide the information.
On both of those points, everyone following the story closely has noted that current DOJ and FBI officials were actually part of the corruption. Those officials were responsible for deleting text messages, and redacting text messages damaging to the institutions.
With Mueller completing his two-year probe, we might see those corrupt officials no longer able to hide damaging details. At least this seems to be the overall tone behind how Catherine Herridge is conveying her reporting (ie. prior confidences now removed).
Unfortunately Fox News has not uploaded the Herridge segments. However, the key segment is available below prompted to 29:18 WATCH:
.
(IG Report – DOJ/FBI Misconduct)
Perhaps there’s reason for cautious optimism that AG William Barr might provide the change needed to finally start seeing some measure of accountability.
With Mueller now out of the way it would appear the impediment to President Trump declassifying the FISA documents has been removed.
Great reporting as usual from Ms.Herridge. Given the current state of Fox news , how long before she gets suspended?
If they even hint at suspending this brilliant investigator then Fox News should be the recipient of a minimum one month boycott (after which time we can easily prove their irrelevance). Ms. Herridge is one of the very, very few journalists in today’s world with ethics and morals. There is never any doubt when she reports that the report is well-researched and highly accurate. If there isn’t a Truth in Journalism Award then Catherine Herridge should receive the first and then it should be named for her.
Like. I’d add that Sharyl Attkisson is another investigative reporter who reports the facts and is not in the bag for Pravda and Tass (my designation for all MSM outlets with exception of Fox which is trying hard to get into the club).
And note what Attkisson said about Horowitz’ investigation of her computer being illegally accessed by the government.
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/crime/item/28455-sharyl-attkisson-igs-office-swapped-out-my-hard-drive-after-fed-agents-hacked-my-computer
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-01/hacked-ex-cbs-journalist-says-obama-doj-swapped-her-hard-drive-while-inspecting
Remember what happened to Sheryl Attkinson.
The only competency these corporate employers want is “go along to get along” with the corporate agenda as dictated by the central committee of their particular corporate state.
Fox is no longer watchable I quit Sept 2018 after listening to Rush. Says you will feel better .Alt media for me only. x22report.com gerorgewebb.com truth leaks.crowdsourcethetruth.com.americanintelligencemedia.gatewaypundit.co truepundit.com johgbwells.com caravan to midnight.redpill.com
I think you have some typos. can you recheck your urls?
i agree.
X22report on youtube actually sites conservative treehouse as a source.
i watch / listen everyday. great stuff. Also, FOX has moved so far away from it use to be, I don’t watch much any more these days.
chipin8511 — I no longer watch Fox either except Saturday nights (Gutfeld) and Sunday nights (Levin) and thirty minutes of Fox and Friends while I exercise.
I like Tucker but despise the Fox Format where they have a Dem. spouting Dem. talking points and a Repub/Conservative trying to debate. It’s like arguing with a brick wall yet they continue to do it. So no Tucker. I catch his monologues here and they’re good. Same with Laura and Hannity. Fox Format. “Fair and balanced” I guess which means the Left has all the channels to get out their propaganda and the non Left has 1/2 of one. I KNOW the Dem. talking points. They’re EVERYWHERE. Furthermore the nonLefties they invite on except for a few are lousy debaters.
I have moved to Fox Business. I’m sure it’s a matter of time before the Murdoch boys’ wives infiltrate them, but right now Varney is excellent and, of course, there is Lou Dobbs whom I love but who would interrupt our Lord in the middle of a sermon or a blessing. What he does do VERY right is he doesn’t use the Fox Format.
Trish Regan on FOX business is a no BS type also!
Dems must go to school on how to dominate the conversation. There is a continuous stream of talking points and they WILL NOT SHUT UP! They interrupt and talk over the conservative avoid9the topic and prattle on to their own talking points.. It is infuriating. I refuse to watch it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m the same as you on all your points. I doubt we are along.
We subscribed to oan last night after cutting the cord several years ago. Quit fix news years before cutting the cord. Only watched clips posted here.
Oan seems to be a good choice thus far.
I have been with my carrier for 30+ years (Cox Cable) and have no complaints with them. But we well may change because Cox does not carry ANY nonbiased news. Fox comes closest and as we know Fox is on its way to becoming what CNN used to be (biased but subtle about it).
I watch the real news on OANN as well. I will watch Lou Dobbs and Charles Payne occasionally on Fox Business. That’s it. The “fake debates” on all the other shows get on my nerves so I quit watching.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unfortunately Fox took the 6PM spot away from Payne and put him on a 2PM.
I agree with all of the above comments regarding Fox programming. FBN is the only worthwhile channel. I used to sit down for a cup of tea here in CA at 3pm when Payne came on, but now that his time was switched it is no longer convenient, bummer. I get up early for Varney and I watch Dobbs late afternoon.
Fox is maneuvering into a propaganda network. It’s not worth watching Hannity for an hour only to get 5 min of drips of info that he talks over. Relevant clips are on the internet quite quick. Save money and don’t waste your time. Send a message to Fox by not listening if you don’t like it- that’s what I did- cut the entire cable except internet. It’s so weird that now that I’m retired I have less time for tv.
What a timely reply!
Lionel Nation recommends the President start a Trump TV channel, and this would be perfect for Catherine Herridge, Judge Jeanine, Tucker Carlson, Dan Bongino and all the other conservative reporters that may be getting dropped by Fox news as it rapidly becomes a left-wing channel. There aren’t a whole lot of other options for balanced reporting, and somewhere conservative voices must be heard.
LikeLiked by 14 people
He can’t do that for all kinds of reasons. We just have to accept that Fox too is now lost. We are probably better informed by seeking out all the new conservative information sites.
He should put Eric Trump in charge of setting it up right now. In 6 years, Trump will be out of office and get things rolling for a couple of years, then he’ll be old and ready to hand it off to Melania!
The channel should be named “The Right Stuff”……
Mark B — add in Eric Bolling who lost his son and his job in raid succession, in effect destroying his life. I saw him on You Tube last night and he looks crushed. He described an event where some low life came up to him and said something awful about his son’s death. The time is ripe for an unbiased news channel like Fox once was.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She will be gone within 2 years . along with Lou Dobbs. Being an actual reporter isnt allowed these days in the propaganda media.
Ms Herridge is tops! Just the facts ma’am reporting. An absolute perfectionist with her reporting, just doing her job unlike other biased reporters.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I only wish Fox had kept James Rosen as well.
Great point. She reports straight down the middle.
All roads in this Mueller Witch Hunt and the DOJ and FBI corruption debacles lead back to bath House Barry HUSSEIN Soetero OBAMA mark my words.
LikeLiked by 28 people
George Soros, Bill and Hillary Clinton including the Clinton Foundation and many employees. Waiting🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🍩☕️
LikeLiked by 11 people
James Comeys brother is the CPA for the Clinton Foundation. Ron Rosenstinks wife is one of there attorneys. Comey has spent most of his career being the Clintons go-to attorney when it comes time to exonerate them for there crimes, all the way back to Whitewater and the Riady/John Huang/Charlie YahLie Trie connections with Red China back 30 years ago. Just to shiwo how incompeteent Comey truly is, he was the “prosecutor” who couldnt put the biggest mafia loudmouth in history away, John Gotti. Gotto gor the nickname “the Teflon don” mostly because of Comeys incompetence.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Don’t forget Algore’s Buddhist Monk Money Laundry and the global Obama/DNC credit card donation scam.
Then there’s Clinton championing Big Pharma TV advertising, correspondingly high drug prices, legalized price fixing, and money pouring into media, pouring into Big Pharma sales, pouring into DNC coffers, pouring into DNC candidate TV advertising.
Looking in my rear view mirror looking at the next car back looking in the rear view mirror looking at the next car back looking in the rear view mirror ….
Damn. This traffic jam.
Send the bill for Mueller to Comey he has the 25 million the cheat liar coward. Lisa Page mother Iranian Perter Strokz born in Iran enough said. Follow the families gerorgewebb.com truth leaks it is all there learn Muller father and grandfather all in the uranium business.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FYI, I do not walk on water. But with the many years of corruption and promoters not only will it be very difficult if at all possible to start locking up the big crooks or find a honest prosecutor and judge to convict them.
Keep reading, hoping, praying.
I believe I will resolve myself to the second coming. Whether one believes or not. Only a fool would dare doubt HIM.
I find it hard to believe that the Deep State will go down without a fight. I look for Nadler or Schiff to announce a major investigation either this weekend or early next week to prevent Trump from releasing any damaging information (declassifying). I shudder to think of what kind of false flag operation may be unleashed. This is Amageddon for the Resistance if the Truth is allowed to be made public.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Guess you haven’t been reading too well…THE PRESIDENT HAS THE ULTIMATE SECURITY AUTHORIZATION TO DE-CLASSIFY DOCUMENTS AND RELEASE THEM INTO THE PUBLIC DOMAIN!!!
I agree, he could probably insist that the stake holders back off and make un-redacted copies available for release.
Form the outside looking in, it appears PT has a couple of options: do a victory dance over the mueller collapse and move on to fart around with “bi-partisan” infrastructure bills, China, NK… touchy feely legacy stuff.
Or go total offense. None of the “counter-punch” baloney. Total offense with all available means. He can not tweet them into submission. Crusade mode is the only path to victory, and survival. The DS will never stop, with him or any other disobedient leader. The full force of the bureaucracy will continue to try to destroy him. Unless he takes it to them. Once he shows willingness to engage he will be supported.
Release it ALL the documents. Investigate ALL criminal activity (wherever it leads), prosecute and punish EVERYONE convicted. He is the president, he was not elected to kick the can.
Declassifying the FISA documents while the Mueller investigation was ongoing would have triggered obstruction impeachment charges from the Dems and half the Republicans in the Senate. It was a trap which he avoided.
Declassifying the FISA documents while the Mueller investigation was ongoing would have triggered obstruction impeachment charges from the Dems and half the Republicans in the Senate. It was a trap which he avoided.
Schiff is done. ZERO credibility. His claims of “evidence” are proven lies. Mueller was the the rickety 3-legged stool holding 99% of this BS up. Nadler is the impeachment “vehicle” and Nancy pulled the plug on that. The Dems won’t touch it before the election. By then they won’t be able to drag it back from the dead. The Truth will be revealed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Next for Schiff is the connection to the Hansen spy case. And after that, the NXIVM sex trafficking case. I want to hear him howl in agony as he is led away.
If you stopped 1000 people on the streets of your hometown and asked for their opinion of Adam Schiff, you would probably get 999 blank stares.
The vast majority of working, normal Americans don’t even know he exists. He is a legend in his own mind and significant on political websites such as this one.
Imputing any power to nonentities such as he is foolishness.
Trump is THE MAN ….all others are bit players.
Dr. – No one is imputing any power. Famous or not, he may have taken Chinese money in exchange for U.S. intelligence.
If it’s not a doj investigation then it’s not obstruction. When it is released even the appearance of obstruction goes away
If it’s not a doj investigation then it’s not obstruction. When it is released even the appearance of obstruction goes away
So the DS hasn’t been fighting all along? It’s OK to now accept that PDT and supporters now have the upper hand. The House committees are impotent and will become more so as the real news comes out.
On CNN this morning, Spygate is referred to as “Trump’s Alternative Reality”. The term “Spygate” is not mentioned. But in discussing when Congress might get some Mueller-info from Barr, they talk about Trump’s response will likely echo his constant talk and references to his Alternate Reality….and of course all said in a scoffing tone! We will be hard-pressed to EVER get the left to believe the truth of Spygate UNLESS there are really relevant criminal charges, but you already knew that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
“…lead back to bath House Barry HUSSEIN Soetero OBAMA…” probably true, but the ill-mannered, empty suit obama probably wouldn’t have been there in the first place if he hadn’t agreed to be the DS errand boy. As odious as obama was, it’s really the DS that’s the problem, and has been at least since JFK.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is there a place where we might find names, or titles, attached to those people comprising the Deep State?
Indeed – but if a tree falls in the woods and no reporters are there to mention it, did it really happen? Without an honest journalism core, its almost irrelevant where it leads and what the “truth” is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are several Canadians that post comments here and all or most of them support President Trump and a stronger USA including me. But there are also many carefully chosen Americans that often appear on Canadian TV to disparage and denounce P Trump. I doubt the irresponsible biased network has ever mentioned anything about the corruption in the DOJ and FBI or would ever include any mention of Herridge’s e-mail findings etc. in any of their reports.
The CBC makes MSNBC look like amateurs in some ways. This is a link from yesterday about the Mueller report concluding. It is the 1st story after a 48 second intro to the “CBC National.” But that wasn’t enough for the anti trump CBC, so they also replayed a sick anti Trump hit job documentary that I linked to a few weeks ago. it starts at 31:48.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Note: The 2nd Replayed segment is at 24:40 not 31;48. ?? More anti Trump Americans brainwashing low information Canadians.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hello Ontarian here and have not and refuse to watch CBC. Justine gave the outlet millions of dollars, therefore the reporting on Trudope has been all peaches and cream and PDJT they have crucified, however only the mentally challenged believe much of what they spew. I will read the Globe and Mail at times and the Toronto Star with a grain of salt. What happened to Peter Mansbridge and Wendy M are they gone or still on? I had some respect for Peter years ago, but won’t watch anymore. Rosemarie is another piece of work. God Bless PDJT. There are more Canadians that love him, than they CBC would like to say.
LikeLiked by 2 people
GSparrow and Donna – Thanks for your comments, guys. Good to know what is actually going on with our neighbors up north. I feel for you guys. What do you think the odds are of Justine keeping his job at this point?
You’re welcome ow21.
Thanks to all that commented on this thread. I enjoyed reading them all.
Here is a link to a positive Canadian story I stumbled across today when I looked up Mansbridge. My son’s grandpa might have been in this unit though all I know for sure is he did help liberate Holland. A sniper knocked him down for awhile a few weeks after D-Day but he rejoined his Regina Rifle’s Regiment well before the war ended.
Most of us support Trump and want the USA to be great etc. but we still love our country, despite the Fake News etc.
I am Canadian also and am disgusted with the CBC, Canada’s “national” news network funded by taxpayers. For example, today the news lead with no mention of the Muller Report being good news for the President and Americans. Instead they had sound bites from Nader, Harris et al implying the report is hiding the President’s collusion. And on TV, it is worse as the talking heads turn themselves into pretzels to find the President guilty of something. Meantime, we have our sock boy PM floundering in scandal but nothing to see here. God bless President Trump.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Sorry for mangling the surnames!
“hiding” Collusion. Yeah, far left commie RAT Andrew Weasel punk would “hide collusion”. Hilldebeeches former “lawyer” Jennifer Ryu would “hide collusion”. Truth is .Muleturde entire collection of “lawyers” were nothing but RAT shills.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are going to find out this all goes to the Queen and privy council and five eyes the Queen is going to be exposed England is our enemy, not Russia or China England.americanintellegencemedia.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Unfortunately, I run into Canadians every day who can’t believe that I support the President and think Americans are great neighbors. They are like a cult, force fed the CBC and CNN messages and believe it all. It is baffling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Inconvenient truths. lol.
Esteban – kinda like our own low info millennials, eh? Pretty sad stuff.
I’d be tempted to say wow, did you hear about the huge ethics issue with the administration, leaving open the implication that it’s with the United States? And then describe details what’s going on in Canada, then talking about the potential of the ouster of leadership – – and then mentioned that it’s trudeau instead of who they think assumed it was.
I too am Canadian. Our CBC is a national disgrace, and embarrassment to all sane Canadians.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wasn’t that one of the nafta stipulations? That Canada would open up media opportunities.
I’m Canadian. CBC is literally state funded and run media. I suggest you look at Trudeau’s budget released this week where he’s literally trying to buy the media’s silence across the board to the tune of $600 Million. A lot of us are furious with this traitor.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thanks GSparrow for your post. I am a Canadian as well and I have refused to watch ALL Canadian TV news since Trump became President. I have friends and relatives that I will not discuss politics with because they are so misinformed. They don’t even know that they are being brain-washed. Once in awhile I will go to Ezra Levant, but, he always has his hand out for money. for one thing or another, which irritates me. So, as a result, I am here and so grateful for CTH.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Post-Mueller, of whom pejoratives quite fail, Trump will handle the Banana-regime’s “unredacted declassifications” with his customary brio. Meantime, it boggles the mind that an elected President seems subject to the bureaucratic whims and wiles of such as Sessions, Rosenstein, Wray, perhaps Bill Barr, Esq. in context.
So far, from what I can tell – Bill Barr’s reputation of a$$ kicker is enough to topple the corrupt games played during the Session / Whitaker (Stone) embarrassments.
Watching….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Alan Dershowitz made the CORRECT comment on Fox that before ANYTHING is released from the report that deals with the PDJT White House that PDJT lawyers should be allowed to see it to prepare THEIR side of the story since the report is just one side of the story since adversarial defense input was not allowed by the nature of the investigation. That is EXACTLY why the Dims are demanding exactly the opposite.
ANY smear from the report must have the counter-argument released from the PDJT White House simultaneously or it will get drowned out and never heard in the leftist MSM.
If Barr doesn’t do this he will prove himself to be an idiot and/or not as much of a PDJT defender as I believe too many are making him out to be.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trump and lawyers could have fireworks and parades and parties to respond to it and the media would still drown it out. Why do you think his opportunity to respond would change anything about their behavior?
LikeLiked by 3 people
BroMole, BRAVO! The winning Comment of the day. Truth doesn’t get truer than that.
When W was president I saw an interview with Rumsfeld. It was about base closing and the details are fuzzy. But what I remember about the interview is that Rumsfeld basically said that as Sec Def he had no real power to close unnecessary bases, that he would identify same, instruct they be closed, and nobody would tell him NO! They just wouldn’t do it knowing eventually he’d be gone and they’d STILL BE THERE.
That, dear folks, is the Deep State in a nutshell. We might vote for a candidate and even elect him or her and s/he might appoint secretaries, but the power is in the bureaucracy what is running on auto pilot. I don’t know what CAN be done about it but first it must be IDENTIFIED. Trump has identified it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly. The embeds in the bureaucracies and agencies are going to keep on doing what they’re doing whether or not there is anyone on the scene to tell them to do it.
That is why I kept saying during the 2016 election cycle that I wanted to hear a candidate – any candidate – speak to that issue and propose some kind of scorched-earth application of existing firing authority, throughout all agencies and bureaucracies.
Never heard anyone talk about that. Still haven’t. It may be that Trump has identified it but there is almost nothing any President can directly do about it.
The majority of voter are pretty well illiterate regarding what made this Republic to begin with, so they have absolutely no interest in protecting it. It took obama to wake a bunch of people up. Yay. That’s nice. But the wake up may not have been early enough.
Our national house is on fire. That’s not negativity. That’s reality, and has been for some years. Under-estimating the size of the fire and mis-identifying the fuel sources are consequential misjudgments.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 22 people
Let’s get it on!
Volunteers? Volunteers? Please form a line on the right…
Filthy traitors get hanged, publicly. Firing squad too honorable IMO.
Brennan is one of the few people in life that I would actually wish this upon. Traitorous, lying, evil man. Spit….
With the Mueller report out of the way, we can now hear from Horowitz. The information from Catherine Herridge will be the first step of proving the scheme from the small group. I would bet, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Comey, and Brennan didn’t sleep very well last night. Steele and Simpson, not to mention all those connected to the dossier and the FISA mess are going to be exposed as well. Hillary and her merry band of thugs aren’t safe either. It’s gonna be a fun summer.
Let the games begin. It’s our turn.
LikeLiked by 18 people
…”it’s our turn”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hopefully it’s our turn to “Roger Stone” a few these slimey traitors.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We had better see a complete disclosure, including foreign participants, of all of the actors and actions undertaken by the various coupists.
Remember, Roger Stone was unjustly arrested. The weevils that were in on this coup must be properly arrested and charged.
The abuse of our President, and thereby his voters, through continuous Congressional investigation will continue until these actors are mortally wounded. This can only happen if declassification and prosecution are used collaboratively to expose Warner, Schiff, Feinstein, Clinton et.al., for their active participation in the most corrupt political undertaking in our history.
It starts with indictments of DOJ and FBI officials who will cooperate the minute their freedom is threatened. Only accountability will change our direction and allow us to “go forward” as a country.
LikeLiked by 13 people
And including the CIA, NSA, Brennan, Clapper, intelligence contractors and of course the Main Stream Media.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Osprey- I’m beginning to wonder if indictments are enough. At the very least these bastards need to have their homes raided at 4 am by the SWAT teams and taken out in handcuffs while their families are watching.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That’s too good for them.
It’s like the punch line from the old joke about lawyers at the bottom of the ocean: “It’s a start.”
I am waiting for Rosenstein to be led out in handcuffs. This garbage, including Jeff Sessions recusing himself, wouldn’t have happened without Rosenstein.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I had to listen to people praising the honorable Robert Mueller on Fox radio today, one after another, “straightshooter,” “by the book…”. Let’s see, he chose as his team members Weissmann (Enron case), Rhee (Obama White House), Zebley (prepresnted the guy who smashed Hillary’s phones), Stzrok and Page (no comment required.) Seems to be a select team of highly partisan actors to me. One of his informers, George Nader, represented by Katherine Ruemmler, Obama’s chief counsel and fixer. You don’t need any other evidence, judge him by the company he kept. Mueller is far from honorable: he is a senior Swamp affiliate. I came home nauseated, overdosed on lies and spin.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Brilliant, Ned – thank you for that post. I didn’t know the background of some of these weasels..
For some context and thoughts.
At the time of the Comey firing, many of the Republicans were serious about looking for Russian Collusion (and many probably wanted to get rid of Trump, including Lindsey Graham). The press inundated the public with the Dossier, leaked transcripts from Flynn, Don Jr, Carter Page, George Pap, Mannafort etc.. Many of which came from the FBI and intelligence community including Clapper and Brennan which was amplified through the Post and Times through the cable news outlets. As we know it was a shit storm.
The press was out of control nuts every night. Just remember after the White House physical, at the press conference the reporters were distraught that the President was healthy. For me this was textbook Trump Derangement Syndrome on display. How can he be healthy if he eats McDonalds, how can he be mentally fit.
Originally the Dems (Cumming, Conyers and Schiff) were the ones who requested an inspector general investigation into the Clinton email case. At the time they wanted Comey thrown out of office for costing Hillary the election. Horowitz saved the bacon by looking at the motivation of the FBI/DOJ, originally around the Clinton email case and once Horowitz released the text messages he effectively left a flaming bag of dog shit and rang the doorbell outside Schiff’s congressional office. Mueller at this point probably figured out what was going on and requested some clarity from Rosenstein.
I would like to see the Rosenstein memo to Mueller but I suspect the texts further limited the Mueller investigation, not expanded it. Rosenstein knew at that point he signed a bullshit FISA application compliments of Andy McCabe and distanced himself from that group (probably the source of their public feud).
Saying all this, what probably saved his presidency from impeachment was getting Gorusch confirmed, it solidified his base and provided a backstop for the Conservative reps to back him up publicly. Nunes, Ratcliffe and Gowdy made the bias publicly clear and figured out who paid for the dossier, another nail the coffin.
BTW – Wray came with a strong recommendation from Chris Christie (who used Wray to defend him on the GW bridge “construction” plan to tie up traffic). Before we throw him under the bus, he needs to defend the institution in public and stand by his employees and not seen as political. Saying all that, I would prefer a non-lawyer to head up investigation and leave the lawyering to the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 15 people
And then there was the voice of journalistic reason—Catherine Herridge.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You mean Kavanaugh? I actually look back at that day Lindsay G reamed them out as a crucial turning point of public opinion of how horrid the Democrat party really is.
LikeLiked by 8 people
beach lover – I agree. Gorsuch’s confirmation was a nothingburger compared to the corrupt Kavanaugh hearings.
John- nice analysis, well done. I had no idea about the Christie/ Wray connection.
I remember well. It was a full court press against the Trump presidency.I really believe the political-media-financial establishment thought he would throw his hands in the air and resign. John Kerry, who fought in Vietnam, told foreign leaders Trump would be gone in a year. You can bet Obama was doing the same thing as he visited the same countries.
Trump is a man of steel. He said in October 2016 he would take the slings and arrows for us. He did not let us down, and we cannot let him down. The public must demand accountability for this unjust horror show against our elected president.
LikeLiked by 10 people
It literally brings tears to my eyes to think about what he and his family and his associates have been through. Unprecedented.
I pray that Trump starts his own news network after he has finished his second term.
Why do we have to wait until the President finishes his second term, to start his own network? What will that accomplish? No matter when he starts it, the left will claim it’s all conspiracy theory. Besides, aren’t networks like bars and liquor stores, in terms of licensing……the Deep State decides who gets to go into those businesses.
Folks – start to email your congress critters today and demand accountability. Not that I think it will actually do any good, but at least it will bother them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Literally no man in the history of the world has faced a more withering media attack from all sides than Donald Trump since he was elected. All across the globe, every financial, legal and political attack possible has been thrown at him, with few allies willing to stand and fight by his side.
I don’t believe there is a single other Republican politician that could have handled it as well as Trump. If he were a Democrat, he would already be a lionized figure of myth in school books.
I was with you until I saw the words “Chris Christie”.
This guy is the weakest link in the chain of illegal activity against citizen Trump.
For his own good he should be in the Witness Protection Program soon.
And, John Brennan would likely be better off residing in GITMO awaiting his “TRIBUNAL” than exposed to Hillary’s henchmen on the street.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh the CLAP. well his name implies a diesease, in reality he is one.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The only protection program Clapper belongs in should include striped clothes and a cell.
Have you all ever watched the documentary on Edward Snowden? If not, I think it is worthwhile. Clapper is a stone cold liar and should be in jail.
Good review John.
“The press was out of control nuts every night.”
But a few on CNN were quite sane and even looked fair and competent last night for a brief period. Some were unrecognizable as they spoke positively about the end of the Mueller investigation and how it was good news for Trump etc.
But I’m sure they’ ll be back reading the anti Trump scripts again in a nutty way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree with you, all these networks stop their agendas for a few sound bites from time to time. More than likely just staged events allowing the term balNce to be used as news. 👎
There’s nothing quite like a $250 mil. defamation suit by a 16 year-old plaintiff to encourage reflections on style.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep. Once the lawsuit is settled I am sure CNN
will be back to thier usual self. Until then enjoy the
occasional sane moment here and there from them.
Pundits on CNN knew yesterday that Fox News would be looking for ridiculous soundbites from the liberal channels that could be played over and over. Hannity was already playing them last night – so the ones that want a career in the future will make terse statements for the next few days until the heat over this topic dies out.
Trust me, those pundits will be back spouting the company line told them by the DNC once Schumer et al have figured out their next media narrative.
Everybody is asking for too much; take out Obama and the other 51 cards become piles of ashes. On a side note, the Canadian media this a.m. are focusing on the people that Mueller convicted who worked on President Trump’s campaign.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Did the investigative geniuses at the CBC find those mysterious 26 Russian trolls indicted for making funny memes about barking dog Hillary?
LikeLiked by 3 people
So was a CNN compilation that was on in the background.
I believe the epicenter of all of this is Hillary Clinton, and Bill to a lesser extent. It all goes back to Hillary, which begs the question — why? And further, how?
Bill Clinton has always been a scoundrel, but Hillary really took things to a whole new level of illegality and corruption.
Many, many people have protected the Clintons for many years, and it goes far beyond just a shared ideology.
Remember those 900 FBI files that they somehow got their hands on when they occupied the White House? Someone within the FBI had to give them those files.
Was the content in those files used as blackmail/leverage?
What was really going on in Arkansas?
Even when Bill & Hillary have left the stage, their fellow travelers will carry on “the mission”.
So, until these questions are answered/exposed, the corruption will just continue.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Liberty- it is no longer a matter of being exposed. Sundance has already exposed more in the couple of years than all of the MSM combined, yet what good does it do except to get us Treepers all hot and bothered.
The time for action is now. The battle for 2020 is ongoing and re-electing our President Trump is the only hope for this Country.
Clean house: take out the garbage in the FBI, CIA, Injustice Dept. and even more important, stop immigration and voter fraud.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Brennan and 5 Eyes was the Genesis. Of course, his blind love of all things Obama/Clinton played into it but the spy operation around Papadopolous seems to me to be the trailhead.
Hiltlery hiring Perkins Coie>>Fusion GPD>>Nellie>>Chalupa>>>Steele>>>MSM>>>>FBI
Brennan is SCUM.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Many people believe it was Brennan pulling Obama’s strings all along, not the other way around. Brennan was very possibly Obama’s CIA handler for many years before he was elected to the Senate.
all the long president Trump have bee telling use The truer believed him the being,
Holy smokes Sundance. Did I hear her right that Congress wasn’t briefed. Is this not the same issue you raised aka Rep Stefanik from NY when she caught Comey with his metaphorical pants down? Tell me if I am off base on this. This can’t be a movie, this whole mess will be a TV series..
LikeLiked by 2 people
[“Unfortunately Fox News has not uploaded the Herridge segments.”]
FOX News is currently undergoing its metamorphosis to an ABC News look alike in preparation for its sale to Disney. The segments are no longer suitable to be seen on FOX News.
Rupert, James, and Lachlan will no longer be regarded as pariahs while attending the media’s cocaine soirees in the Hamptons this summer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve noticed for a long time that the very best commentary segments from Tucker Carlson are never uploaded to the Fox News YouTube page.
LikeLiked by 4 people
YouTube has also crippled it’s search algo. Try entering Catherine Herridge and enabling items like “today” or “last hour” and you compile a list of videos from 2 years ago followed by anti Trump propaganda.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Today I tried to get the You Tube channel on my Roku TV. Did everyone but me know You Tube is owned by Google and you can’t see You Tube videos unless you have a Google mail account or let Google access your independent mail account? I will have to do without You Tube on my TV, to keep my boycott of FOX pure! WISH Californians could get OAN!
bitter- sad but true.
Your point is valid but just a clarification: Disney Company’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox will become official early Wednesday morning, with Fox News becoming a key part of the newly created Fox Corporation….which is officially a stand-alone, publicly traded company. It will begin trading on NASDAQ under the FOXA and FOX symbols. The company announced that former House Speaker Paul Ryan will join its board alongside Jacques Nasser and controlling shareholders founder Rupert Murdoch and CEO and chairman Lachlan Murdoch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wrong. FOXnews isnt part of the Disney deal. 21st Century FOX is what Disney bought. The entertaimment division of FOX only, not the news or sports segments.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I heard a guess of 90 days to the IG report release on Fox last night. I also heard Alan Dershowitz make the CORRECT comment that before ANYTHING is released from the report that deals with the PDJT White House that PDJT lawyers should be allowed to see it to prepare THEIR side of the story since the report is just one side of the story since adversarial defense input was not allowed by the nature of the investigation. That is EXACTLY why the Dims are demanding exactly the opposite.
ANY smear from the report must have the counter-argument released simultaneously or it will get drowned out and never heard in the leftist MSM. If Barr doesn’t do this he will prove himself to be an idiot and/or not as much of a PDJT defender as I believe too many are making him out to be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will justice finally arrive or will corruption continue? We all know, that these people should be in jail, now. Will those organizations claiming to be the news and acting like organized crime. Finally, be prosecuted? Will the DOJ and FBI organizations with all of their massive levels of corruption and reporting to Congress oversight finally be prosecuted? Will those in Congress responsible for DOJ and FBI oversight be fired or prosecuted for their involvement? Will America be America, if the actions outlined above do not happen?
Former CIA Director John Brennn, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, fired Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe and fired FBI Director James Comey all went on TV and claimed President Trump colluded with Russia to win the election.
It was a lie. They knew it was a lie.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/video-watch-shameless-deep-state-hacks-brennan-clapper-and-mccabe-lie-about-trump-russia-collusion-to-american-people/
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Will those organizations claiming to be the news and acting like organized crime. Finally, be prosecuted? Will the DOJ and FBI organizations with all of their massive levels of corruption and reporting to Congress oversight finally be prosecuted?”
No and of course not, respectively.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have taken their dirty hand off of the scales of Lady Justice. Now we must tear off her blindfold, that she may strike them with her sword!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lady Justice needs to check her underwear for deep skid marks, because based on her handling of the unconstitutional FISA process, it was terrible and it’s still not over. Have you seen anyone prosecuted yet?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I expect Attorney General Barr and Inspector General Horowitz to clean out the main corruptocrats because they can not ignore what they have done. The DemonizingRats will circle the wagons around Hillary and Obamabi and demand that treaties be made.
The DemonizingRats have successfully colluded in dragging the Trump presidency through the swamp of political mudslinging. They will now go full tilt to misrepresent the Mueller report and find every little barb possible for continuing to administer 10,000 cuts to President Donald J. Trump.
This is a “prediction” on my part based on years of following Water Gate, the Pentagon Papers, the Iran Hostage Crisis, the Iran-Contra Affair, White Water and the Starr report, the 9-11 Commission, etc. When the DemonizingRats start trotting out Jamie Gorelick, Richard Ben Venista and other stalwart cover-up artists, you will know how they are going to play the game and what game they are playing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Herridge:
“It’s unclear whether the confidential source in question was Steele or another individual. “Stu” was an apparent reference to Stuart Evans, then the DOJ’s National Security Division deputy assistant attorney general. In one previously unearthed and since-unredacted text message, former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok texted Lisa Page that he was “Currently fighting with Stu for this FISA” in late 2016.”
Sounds like we need to talk to Stu.
https://www.c-span.org/person/?108775
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does anyone think that any of this is related to the March 2016 Republican meeting in Sea Island, GA?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like!
Helen, are you referring to the meeting of bush limbog with never Trumper urqel erikkson and ruppy murdoch? The forerunner of the infamous and now all but forgotten Colorado RNC chapter that decided to cancel a primary rather than let Donald J Trump win it?
Odd how all the establishment Repubo’s seem to avoid that moment in history as much as possible, after all that was the turning point when these geniuses decided that little Jebbie Bushling would be the sacrificial idiot to run against Hitliary.
I am referring to when Ryan, McConnell, Carl rove, and other Neocons met in March 2018:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-03-08/gop-leaders-tech-execs
Sorry meant March 2016
that link didn’t seem to work for me, but this one does:
http://fortune.com/2016/03/08/aei-world-forum-trump/
yea I forgot the Deep State Repubo’s were having annual meetings on “what to do about Trump” back then. The one I refer to was held closer to Mar-alago iirc.
I think that meeting is where they plotted their surrender of congress back to democrats by organizing a mass retirement of several house members in a pathetic attempt to hamstring the President and protect Uniparty interests.
yep, that one was almost certainly AFTER the one I was thinking about which was a last ditch effort to prevent PresDJTrump from being on the ballot.
Sorry I should have made my comment is daily posts not in this thread. I don’t post much anymore and forgot the rules.
Not sure if I’m laid-back or a pragmatist, but at this point I’d give up indictments/life in prison/executions just to get them all out of power. They’ll face eternal rewards soon enough – and sooner rather than later in a lot of their cases – I just don’t want my children governed by them. If that means letting them live in their mansions for ten more years picking and biting at each other and blaming each other for “what happened,” that’s fine. Just get them out of power, and keep them out of power, and just desserts will eventually sort them out.
My expectations are a few will face criminal charges. Most likely in the high levels of the FBI. How high? Other depts? I don’t know. Personally, I’m not going to get all twisted up inside over stuff I can’t control.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So now the Mueller “investigation” has petered out. Next up is the Global Cabal attempting to limit our President on immigration reform, halting the US economic revival, and undermining our President until he is defeated in 2020. This game is not going to ever end until the outcome is Globalist control of everything. They won’t quit because their only hope to hold on to their wealth is in controlling the whole world’s economies.
We can defeat them easily, but only if we can regain control of our education and information bureaucracies. I don’t know how we can ever do that. We would have to win at least a generation of elections and learn how to be impervious to the machinations of the wealthiest enterprises in the world. It has never been accomplished before.
The Globalist fix is already in for at least the next 20 years. Communism will be their only choice if they want global domination of the means of production. Knowing our enemy is the first order of our effort. The Whittaker Chambers autobiography would be a good place to begin.
Ending the US Dept of Education would be a step in the right direction. It consolidates power in DC, and it has been influenced by the likes of communist terrorist Bill Ayers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ok…regarding Trey Gowdy, what’s the D word Catherine declined to say? Democrat?
dick…not the name, rather the anatomical one.
I thought the new name for the “D” word was Durbin 😜
IMO the POTUS will release the documents regarding the establishment of the special counsel; the development and use of the dossier; the FISA Warrants fiasco to totally crush his opposition
Tickets? Sports?? Meals??? Emoluments! That’s right, step right up and get your Emoluments!! Here ya go!! Get ya Emoluments right here!!!! Step right up to the Hoover Building Emolument Central!!! Get ya Emoluments right here!!!!!!!!!!!!
Thanks for posting the Executive Summary.
I started reading the 568 page IG “Summary,” then gave up in disgust.
A total whitewash of the DOJ and the FBI.
Nobody did anything wrong. Everybody had an alibi.
“Indiscretion” is about as serious as the charges get.
Sorry, Ms. Herridge. You may be an excellent reporter, picking at the issues on the margins. But, when it comes to trench warfare with the FBI/DOJ, IMO, you don’t stand a chance.
I haven’t had a chance to read all that has happened in the past 24 hours. I have been slacking for the past 3 days, but from the little I have read so far, my popcorn supply just won’t be able to handle this for much longer. Off to the store to get some more and settle in at the CTH and read. I love what I have seen so far. This is going to be a good weekend!
As Sundance said a few days ago: “Fu__ing John Brennan!”
1. Most won’t READ this believing Barr will now investigate and indict those who in FACT did commit the high crimes and Treason against the Heartland. And visciously slander this lawfully elected President Donald Trump and his family. Barr’s relationship with “Bob” and “Rod” including that of his wife’s, and that he also PRO BONO DEFENDED fbi Lon Horiuchi (Lon Tomohisa Horiuchi) and Dale Monroe for the murder of Vicki Weaver as she stood her’s and Randy Weaver’s 10 month old daughter Elisheba during ILLEGAL .gov action at Ruby Ridge, Boundary County ID. 21-31 Aug. 1992. Buried on pg. 29 (3rd paragraph) here. Takes a bit to load and may have to refresh: https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/William%20Barr%20Senate%20Questionnaire%20(PUBLIC).pdf. Horiuchi’s .308 round went through Vicki Weaver’s face killing her instantly then into Weaver family friend Kevin Harris’ chest. Harris survived his wounds. Randy Weaver, unarmed at the time, was also shot in the shoulder. There was NO “helicopter” hovering at the time for Weaver or Harris to “shoot down”. Other FBI agents present testified as much nullifying Horiuchi and Monroe’s lies.
2. US Marshal Wm. Francis Degan shot and killed 14 yr. old Sammy Weaver in the back who took them under fire after agents shot/killed his dog “Striker” who alerted on the group of Fbi/Marshals hiding in brush on Weaver property, in camo and UNidentified save for what they claim they verbally warned. Degan was seconds later also shot and killed though to this day that round has never been identified nor definitively proven as to who fired it.
3. Horiuchi and Monroe were charged with manslaughter and were subsequently acquitted off DoJust-Us machinations including that of BARR. For their parts, the Weaver family and Kevin Harris sued the FBI/Just-Us/ATF/USMS over the events of the firefight and siege. On Aug. 1995, the Weavers settled for $3.1M, Harris for only $380K in Sept. 2000. Randy Weaver served 18 mos. on the original/predicate Ruby Ridge charge of FAILURE TO APPEAR which was likely sent him with an erroneous appearance date to generate a FALSE bench warrant.
He waas NEVER a “White supremacist” nor member of “Aryan Nation”.
4. BOTH HORIUCHI and MONROE later participated in the siege against Branch Davidians in Waco TX. BOTH said had they were to participate at another Ruby Ridge and/or Waco incident they’d have done nothing different. HORIUCHI would have also been charged with murder at Waco had not the barrel of his issued sniper rifle been changed shortly after.
5. FBI’s E. Michael Kahoe, chief of violent crimes and major offenders section was
also charged with criminal conduct and subseq pleaded guilty to Obstruction of Justice for attempting to destroy internal FBI reports on Ruby Ridge that he could lay his hands on, according to evidence gathered by department investigators. He was sentenced to all of 18 mos.
5. THE FACTS:
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/william-barrs-connection-to-ruby-ridge-defending-fbi-snipers/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/01/james-bovard/william-barrs-connection-to-ruby-ridge-defending-fbi-snipers/
https://www.whiteoutpress.com/ruby-ridge-is-back-vicky-weaver-s-fbi-murderer-found/
https://www.britannica.com/event/Ruby-Ridge-incident
LikeLike
If the link in (1) fails, copy and paste this:
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/William%20Barr%20Senate%20Questionnaire%20(PUBLIC).pdf
LikeLike
Who was the Senior Justice Official who had “heartburn” over the Dossier 9 days before the issuance of the Warrant? Weren’t there resignations at that time?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seriously, I try to make damn sure I have all the Facts lined up… it was Clapper, no? The shear breadth of this Treasonous conspiracy against this lawfully elected President Trump sometimes obscures what I’ve studied early on since 12/2016. This is but one of the facets I just can’t place. Thanks.
LikeLike
I saw the name Stuart Evan s somewhere, a new actor for the Neverending Story
LikeLike
We need a better news channel for sure; Fox is on the wane. I had hoped Sinclair Broadcasting might step in with their 193 stations including those in NY and LA…but they are still knee deep in merger issues despite alleged help from DJT’s FCC. Then there is Sheldon Adelson who bought the LV Review-Journal as well as the largest paper in Israel and I felt it was only a matter of time before he launched into some effort; but his cancer is challenging and that avenue appears to be weakened now. Blaze and NewsMax have a presence but funding for expansion…yes, that is an issue, bigly. Trump TV, where there is a will there is a way.
Once again, this malfeasance isn’t simply an example of routine DC corruption by high ranking DOJ officials. Rather, it is part and parcel of widespread criminality within the Federal institution that is charged with upholding the laws of this country. These individuals committed numerous Class I felonies as part of a coup against an elected president and their actions comprise overt acts of sedition. These are not trivial crimes, and covering them up is actually worse than the original crimes. If Barr does not hold these in-house criminals to account and prosecute them, then it will forever codify a DC double-standard and encourage future DOJ criminals to repeat this conduct whenever a president is elected that they don’t like.
How many times will we be sold out by snakes in Republican administrations? Sessions was not only asleep at the wheel, he was interfering in investigations. Judicial Watch got shunned by the doj under Sessions as much as under Obama. Who’s advising Trump on these pics, and how is it they almost always prove to be betrayers? Enough already.
Catherine Herridge years ago gave part of her liver to her baby son. Does anyone know how the child had fared? Greta carried this story extensively. I miss Greta. Always watched her show. She was in the first wave of the Murdoch wives Fox purge. We need a new TV news source. Sinclairs where are you
Thank God he’s doing well as is her other son. His mother is the epitome of investigative journalism. https://ecelebrityfacts.com/images/53/catherine-herridge-53-2075-1473670850.jpg
