Donald Trump Jr. Discusses the Mueller Report, Media Lies and the Collusion Delusion…

President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., appears on Fox News with Tucker Carlson to discuss the vindication for the President within the Mueller Report, and the political intransigence of the media to admit their two-year-long delusion.
Stalwart.
Never showed fear and ALWAYS punched back. Plus he never misses a chance to espouse great, American values.
Just try and tell me he isn’t Presidential material.
President Trump might have moved on from the Mueller witch hunt if it were he alone targeted.
Don Jr. reminds everyone they also went after his family. I am so glad he has been speaking out so much on this.
This is all a rough remake of the Dreyfus Affair, with Donald Trump as t Alfred Dreyfus, Barack Hussen Obama as Ferdinand Walsin Esterhazy and Robert Mueller as Edouard Drumont. History seldom repeats, but it often certainly rhymes a lot.
Reminds me more of Monty Python’s In search of the Holy Grail, POTUS as King Arthur and the Democrats as the Black Knight at the bridge. Pouts Hacks the democrats to pieces and the democrats refuse to relent in spite of their obvious defeat! “Tis but a flesh wound”
The Trump family, administration, and the American people deserve a public apology from the fake news media who pushed lies for the Democrat party night after night for over 2 years. Apologize! Failure to do so will show the World just what you are – abusive, power-hungry vile people who go after innocent people to retain power.
Apology H3LL!! We want meat.
Don’t you know they were just kidding about that silly collusion thing?
DJT Jr. speaks eloquently but forthrightly. He never stuttered, or searched for words. Had substantive repolies for every question and even expanded several times withoiut repeting himself. Impressive.
And if I could type as accurately as he spoke I’d be better off…. 🙄
Don, Jr., you did a FANTASTIC job on T.Carlson tonight! Just perfect!
I thought I saw cold anger in Jr. tonight. Good. He has influence with POTUS!
Don Jr. was very good, but the best part of Tucker’s show tonight was his conversation with Glen Greenwald. He’s really on the media’s ass and he came right out and accused Maddow and all the others on Msnbc of saying what they do for the money and he calls the network out for employing a spook, Brennan, whose job is to feed them misinformation.
Agreed. That should be a historic interview. Not that he’s a huge figure or anything, but what he said was very powerful.
Ha ha ha.
My first thought was planning on using that revolver rather than an escape to Cuba.
So the comments from Bryan Dean Wright are interesting (and funny). Is he ex-CIA? Think he might know more about Brennan?
It makes me wonder if there aren’t some darn thick books (BINDERS full of witnesses 🙂 ) of testimony from regular folks that despise the Obama SES undercover bureaucrats and their treachery.
Great segment on media lies…
Go to 37:20. Tucker nailed it. This is what the leftists in this country think of you middle America.
We cling to our God and our guns as Obama famously said.
We are “dregs” as Crazy Joe Biden called us.
We are the deplorables as loser Hillary called us.
Never forget this is what the left thinks of you.
Starts at 27:25
I’ve never been exposed to him before, but I like his plain spoken, honest assessment of what’s going on. It was so normal that it seemed almost abnormal. He just said it like any other normal person would say it. Weird.
Except he lied about no WMDs in Iraq
