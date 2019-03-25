Donald Trump Jr. Discusses the Mueller Report, Media Lies and the Collusion Delusion…

Posted on March 25, 2019 by

President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., appears on Fox News with Tucker Carlson to discuss the vindication for the President within the Mueller Report, and the political intransigence of the media to admit their two-year-long delusion.

20 Responses to Donald Trump Jr. Discusses the Mueller Report, Media Lies and the Collusion Delusion…

  1. Joe says:
    March 25, 2019 at 11:17 pm

    Stalwart.

    Never showed fear and ALWAYS punched back. Plus he never misses a chance to espouse great, American values.

    Just try and tell me he isn’t Presidential material.

  2. Republicanvet91 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 11:21 pm

    President Trump might have moved on from the Mueller witch hunt if it were he alone targeted.

    Don Jr. reminds everyone they also went after his family. I am so glad he has been speaking out so much on this.

  3. Carson Napier says:
    March 25, 2019 at 11:30 pm

    This is all a rough remake of the Dreyfus Affair, with Donald Trump as t Alfred Dreyfus, Barack Hussen Obama as Ferdinand Walsin Esterhazy and Robert Mueller as Edouard Drumont. History seldom repeats, but it often certainly rhymes a lot.

    • EJS says:
      March 26, 2019 at 1:48 am

      Reminds me more of Monty Python’s In search of the Holy Grail, POTUS as King Arthur and the Democrats as the Black Knight at the bridge. Pouts Hacks the democrats to pieces and the democrats refuse to relent in spite of their obvious defeat! “Tis but a flesh wound”

  4. Rynn69 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 11:39 pm

    The Trump family, administration, and the American people deserve a public apology from the fake news media who pushed lies for the Democrat party night after night for over 2 years. Apologize! Failure to do so will show the World just what you are – abusive, power-hungry vile people who go after innocent people to retain power.

  5. Donzo says:
    March 25, 2019 at 11:49 pm

    Don’t you know they were just kidding about that silly collusion thing?

  6. GB Bari says:
    March 26, 2019 at 12:09 am

    DJT Jr. speaks eloquently but forthrightly. He never stuttered, or searched for words. Had substantive repolies for every question and even expanded several times withoiut repeting himself. Impressive.

  7. Ivehadit says:
    March 26, 2019 at 12:10 am

    Don, Jr., you did a FANTASTIC job on T.Carlson tonight! Just perfect!
    xxxooo

  8. Chip Doctor says:
    March 26, 2019 at 12:16 am

    I thought I saw cold anger in Jr. tonight. Good. He has influence with POTUS!

  9. Tl Howard says:
    March 26, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Don Jr. was very good, but the best part of Tucker’s show tonight was his conversation with Glen Greenwald. He’s really on the media’s ass and he came right out and accused Maddow and all the others on Msnbc of saying what they do for the money and he calls the network out for employing a spook, Brennan, whose job is to feed them misinformation.

  10. NJF says:
    March 26, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Ha ha ha.

    My first thought was planning on using that revolver rather than an escape to Cuba.

    • wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
      March 26, 2019 at 1:41 am

      So the comments from Bryan Dean Wright are interesting (and funny). Is he ex-CIA? Think he might know more about Brennan?

      It makes me wonder if there aren’t some darn thick books (BINDERS full of witnesses 🙂 ) of testimony from regular folks that despise the Obama SES undercover bureaucrats and their treachery.

  11. GH15 says:
    March 26, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Great segment on media lies…

    • MTeresa says:
      March 26, 2019 at 1:22 am

      Go to 37:20. Tucker nailed it. This is what the leftists in this country think of you middle America.

      We cling to our God and our guns as Obama famously said.

      We are “dregs” as Crazy Joe Biden called us.

      We are the deplorables as loser Hillary called us.

      Never forget this is what the left thinks of you.

  12. GH15 says:
    March 26, 2019 at 12:46 am

    Starts at 27:25

  13. Elle says:
    March 26, 2019 at 1:15 am

    I’ve never been exposed to him before, but I like his plain spoken, honest assessment of what’s going on. It was so normal that it seemed almost abnormal. He just said it like any other normal person would say it. Weird.

