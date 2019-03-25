Chairman Lindsey Graham Holds a Press Conference on Mueller Report…

Posted on March 25, 2019 by

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham holds a press conference after receiving the Principal Conclusion notification from AG William Barr.  Within this presser Lindsey Graham starts the process toward public discussion of investigations against the FBI and DOJ around the fraudulent FISA application against Carter Page.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, Legislation, President Trump, Russia, Spygate, Spying, TowerGate, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

103 Responses to Chairman Lindsey Graham Holds a Press Conference on Mueller Report…

  1. chojun says:
    March 25, 2019 at 2:04 pm

    The Carter Page FISA is only like 15% of SpyGate. I sure hope that Graham focuses on more than just this aspect.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. Johnny says:
    March 25, 2019 at 2:07 pm

    The Worm is turning on the Coup perpetrators

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Elric VIII says:
    March 25, 2019 at 2:08 pm

    Finally, the worm is turning, After two years of false and baseless accusations against President Trump, imagine what the next two years will be like when he provides rock-solid evidence against the Deep State. It’s time to invest in popcorn futures!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. Greg1 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    Bring.It.On.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Mark Thimesch (Artist) says:
    March 25, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    “Russians did in fact hack into the DNC” – how do they know this if the server hasn’t been turned over? Am I missing something?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • dawg says:
      March 25, 2019 at 2:22 pm

      I got very concerned right when he said that. But then, there was a “but”. Thats when he started to reveal the point of his presser, which was basically that now, we look at them. When looking at the whole thing, that one point by LG, which I take issue with, becomes sort of insignificant. But, Im planning on calling his office and telling him that that is unproven. And, like you said, no way it could have been proven since the DNC refused to turn over the server.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • John B says:
      March 25, 2019 at 2:25 pm

      No, you are on point. They fooled the masses with fake indictments on Russians they know will never see justice and the left licks it up.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • srmikeinohio says:
      March 25, 2019 at 2:27 pm

      “Russians did in fact hack into the DNC” – how do they know this if the server hasn’t been turned over? Am I missing something?

      I would also like to know how SC Manure came to this conclusion. I’ll bet Roger Stone’s lawyers will demand this info from team Manure on discovery in his trial.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • lolli says:
      March 25, 2019 at 2:32 pm

      This is constantly repeated and I thought last year was found untrue. (hacking)

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Mr. T. says:
      March 25, 2019 at 3:56 pm

      I think they are talking about the Podesta email hack. The one that included emails from the corrupt Donna Brazile, (Fox reporter) that she gave debate questions to Hillary in advance.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        March 25, 2019 at 4:29 pm

        It was phishing, not a “hack”.

        Different definitions.
        From the ref. listed at the bottom:
        Hacking is using exploits to gain access to something to which you do not normally have access.

        Phishing is masquerading as a trustworthy source in an attempt to bait a user to unwittingly surrender sensitive information such as a username, password, credit card number, etc.

        Hacking and phishing are related in that they are both ways of obtaining information, but they differ in their choice of methods. A phish (which is ultimately a hack) occurs when a user is baited with an email, phone call, or, perhaps, a text message and tricked into “voluntarily” responding with information. The means of getting information is no more complicated than making your forged phishing email or website look official enough to trick the victim.

        But in a hack, information is extracted involuntarily, forcing the perpetrator to first take over your computer system, through brute force or more sophisticated methods, to access the sensitive data—that’s not the case with phishing.

        Note: Hackers can also use phishing as one vector in an attack with the goal of obtaining personal information that will help facilitate their break-in. In all fairness, there are ethical hackers—known as penetration or pen testers– who attack systems on behalf of owners to explore and document security weaknesses**.

        **My former emplioyer used that exact method on a 24/7 basis to ensure our systems were essentially bullet proof. Our authorized, well-paid hacking team worked in a super secret area affectionately called “the bat cave”.

        ref.: https://www.varonis.com/blog/whats-difference-hacking-phishing/

        Like

        Reply
    • mycroftxxx000 says:
      March 25, 2019 at 4:29 pm

      I would not be at all surprised to learn “they” have traffic logs showing such activity.
      If there is a connection logged from “russia” to the DNC server what else would it be? 😉

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. Bob Woodworth says:
    March 25, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    I want the EC and an inspection of it’s tendrils… and most of all I want convictions – including media – to keep this from tearing our country apart again.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Justice Warrior says:
    March 25, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    Let the prosecutions begin! We must secure our nation, or we won’t have one the next time we face this coup de tat!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Ernest Marsalis says:
    March 25, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    Wait and see, this is Grahamnesty we are taliking about.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. dawg says:
    March 25, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    “……..Lindsey Graham starts the process toward public discussion of investigations against the FBI……….”

    This part is key. Need to go on offense! Flip the script!

    Like

    Reply
  10. Zaza says:
    March 25, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    Please don’t tell me you all are going to fall for this charlatan,, yet again. Blinsey is an attention princess and nothing more.

    Falling for the same lies over and over isn’t insanity as often proclaimed, but it is stupidity.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Sprawlie says:
    March 25, 2019 at 2:32 pm

    I don’t trust this supposedly reformed never-trumper Grahamnesty. He strategized over the past year to get this position as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman. Until I see otherwise, he’s just as bad as Dianne Feinstein, who happens to be the Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary.

    I hope I am wrong, but Graham looks to be in the perfect position to block and obfuscate the larger problems the Russia fraud has exposed for the swamp.

    Like

    Reply
    • Zaza says:
      March 25, 2019 at 2:43 pm

      I hope I am wrong, but Graham looks to be in the perfect position to block and obfuscate the larger problems the Russia fraud has exposed for the swamp.
      ————————————————–
      Indeed, just as we have seen in the past with the likes of those such as Rooster Gowdy, we can conclude that at the end of the day, NOTHING HAS CHANGED in the DC swamp.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. Chip Doctor says:
    March 25, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    We are in trouble if the payback is left to Lindsay “Gowdy” Graham. Can you say Benghazi all over again? Never, ever, ever trust this snake in the grass. Swamp rat!

    Like

    Reply
  13. stburr91 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    If we have learned nothing, its that congressional investigation are a dog, and pony show.

    Nothing short of an aggressive special counsel with no connections to the DC establishment will give us any chance of holding those responsible for this fraud accountable.

    I’m not holding my breath.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Jederman says:
    March 25, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    I hope this is a genuine effort to reveal the truth, wherever it leads. Given Graham’s new found zeal, and his historic establishment roots, I’m waiting and open to be convinced. And hopeful.

    The ugliness he likely will face from the “inclusive” Left will not be pretty. He already had a brief unfortunate dose of it right after the new House members were seated.

    The polarization and animus between the two major political forces in this country and the run up to 2020 will be a mess. It’s not sustainable, but we all know by now the DS/Left will never stop until they’re stopped.

    Our side, as a whole, has now IMO come to terms with the fact that the Left intends no compromise and no coexistence. What that means will soon sink in to every fence sitter with rose colored glasses on our side. The unfortunate ugliness the Left has displayed for the past 2-3 years will probably escalate. HTFU, this was handed to our generation, we need to see it through.

    Like

    Reply
  15. tonyE says:
    March 25, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    Another Special Prosecutor could block Trump from releasing the paperwork to the public, huh?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Ray Runge says:
      March 25, 2019 at 3:57 pm

      You are obviously thinking too much. AND what you write sounds correct to me. I would only hope the SCZ is appointed after the prevailing congressional requests for unreacted documents are given to the congressional committees.

      “Shine the Light” needs to be a healing benefit to USA citizens as well as expose and punish law breakers.

      Like

      Reply
  16. BarneyRubble says:
    March 25, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    All roads lead to John Roberts and his handler/blackmailer Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Blue Moon says:
    March 25, 2019 at 3:08 pm

    It was brought up this morning on Fox & Friends that Graham made mention of setting up a SC to investigate how this started and Trey Gowdy was mention as heading it up.

    Like

    Reply
    • Jenevive says:
      March 25, 2019 at 3:49 pm

      I wondered about that when it was said
      that Trey played golf in FL wiht POTUS.
      In the two years POTUS has been in office
      Trey said in an interview that he had never
      MET POTUS now suddenly he is at
      Mar-a-lago playing golf and attending a fundraiser?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • WES says:
      March 25, 2019 at 5:38 pm

      Blue Moon: Here we go again! This SC sh*t should be your big tip off that something is wrong!

      Haven’t you learned yet that when ever a congressional critter suggests a SC be set up, they want to ensure the guilty are never prosecuted! It is a swamp trick to pretend to being something while ensuring nobody gets prosecuted! Don’t fall for this sick trick!

      If there is one thing most experienced treepers know by now is that you do not want a SC prosecutor appointed, …… ever!

      What we want is an ordinary DoJ prosecutor. These guys get real convictions!

      Like

      Reply
  18. Niagara Frontier says:
    March 25, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    We’ve been down this road too many times with Congressional hearings. Their goals are to obfuscate and to give the appearance that something useful is being accomplished.

    Crimes already committed don’t need oversight. They require criminal investigations and prosecutions. That authority for those two acts rests with the Executive Branch of government, not Congress.

    Get on with it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. paulraven1 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    These Senators uniformly nauseate me. Graham must have dropped a dozen digs at Trump. Trump did NOTHING wrong. NOTHING.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Summer says:
    March 25, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    Lindsay Graham is anything but stupid. He cleverly positioned himself as a statesman who is Above Partisan Politics, who is all about Law and Order and who would never contemplate any cover-up.

    He is facing his re-election in 2020. I assure you, he will do everything in his power to establish himself as the best thing since sliced bread when it comes to investigating “the other side of the story.” He wants to be perceived as the savior of the Republic by the conservative voters in South Carolina.

    We shall see.

    Like

    Reply
  21. yy4u says:
    March 25, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    I like Graham. Always have. Even when he was being a pain in the posterior to POTUS. He’s funny and witty.

    His job now is to put lipstick on this pig, i.e. to save the Administrative State. Mueller’s job was to stop the hemorrhaging. Which he did. Most Americans are so sick of this “special counsel” crap they just want it to go away. Pressure will be brought on POTUS by the media to “let bygones be bygones”. Just as happened after the election. Which POTUS did.

    I suspect there will be a couple of sacrificial lambs — maybe Comey, maybe Page, maybe McCabe — although the latter has already said if he goes down, he’s taking the whole kit and kaboodle with him.

    I am in the minority but I think Comey was USED; that he is basically too stupid to be any kind of instigator. All this stuff he’s been doing is to save his a$$ and his reputation…too late for the latter but as I said he’s as dumb as a brick and doesn’t realize that. I believe McCabe (who is not stupid) went around Comey, that all this was cooked up by him and and Strzok and they used and manipulated Comey the way the Left uses and manipulates the African-Americans to mine their votes.

    I think Page figured out that she was going to be the sacrificial lamb and decided to be a canary instead. Strzok is so arrogant he thinks he can’t be touched. My guess is Comey is scared to death. His friend, Mueller, will protect him any way he can. Nobody wants Comey on the stand. Who knows what will slip out of his mouth.

    Lindsey has to shepherd this through the minefields, to make it all go away and if he can’t to bring some low ranking somebody to justice if necessary, but he, they’ve all been fired and/or resigned, haven’t they, so why pile on.

    I’d be very surprised if justice is served. Whether we admit it or not, ours no longer is a country of laws, ours is a country of “men” and there are some “men” who are above the law. Hillary Clinton being one and those who support her going along for the ride.

    That’s how I see it, how I would write it if I were writing this sordid novel.

    Like

    Reply
    • WES says:
      March 25, 2019 at 5:54 pm

      Yy4u: I am glad to see that you are aware of Graham’s nasty swamp trick of trying to get a SC appointed so he can lip stick the pig!

      Like

      Reply
  22. ristvan says:
    March 25, 2019 at 3:30 pm

    Unimpressed with LG on this, although he might do a better job on FISA and Clinton emails than Gowdy did on Benghazi. More for 2020 education than punishing bad actors to prevent recurrance.

    An obvious ‘bad actor punishment’ road to travel follows the IG Horowitz report on FISA, promised about a year ago so about due now. That will lead to criminal referals of McCabe (again), Comey, Yates for felonious false attestation, 18USC1018.

    Another obvious road to travel is Papadapoulus story, leading to Steele, Mifsud, Alexander, and such. That should take down Brennan and Clapper.

    Third road will be the criminal referrals Nunes has promised, which probably partly overlaps Horowitz and the Papadop saga.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • WES says:
      March 25, 2019 at 5:57 pm

      Ristvan: If AG Barr uses ordinary DoJ prosecutors then we will know he is dead serious about bringing the plotter’s to justice.

      Like

      Reply
  23. getfitnow says:
    March 25, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    FTA – When unraveling a whole cloth of lies, it is important to start pulling on the correct thread.
    Now that we know that the entire theory of Trump-Russia “collusion” cooked up by the Hillary campaign was a pure fiction, it is time to start inflicting the consequences on the miscreants. But that’s a process that could take time if and when A.G. Barr, or maybe U.S. attorney Peter Huber — commissioned by former A.G. Sessions to investigate possible FBI abuses — present evidence of criminality to a grand jury.
    In the meantime, there is some posterior-kicking, AKA public shaming, due. And I think Sharyl Attkisson has identified the first targets in need of disgrace, especially because of where that disgrace will lead:
    Sharyl Attkisson
    ✔ @SharylAttkisson

    If Clapper, Brennan, Rice, Power, Comey genuinely believed Trump “colluded” with Russia and he didn’t, what does that say about the judgement of our one-time top intel types?

    The biggest reason I want to start with shaming these people is what it says about the man who appointed them: Barack Obama. He entrusted our national security to a bunch of dishonest clowns. And their efforts have been aimed at covering up his culpability in the Hillary email scandal (because he received emails from her private account and lied about not knowing she had one, thereby incriminating him in improper handling — “gross negligence” — of classified material) and the even bigger scandal of authorizing spying on the presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/03/sharyl_attkisson_asks_the_key_question_postmueller_report.html

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    Uh oh.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Ray Runge says:
      March 25, 2019 at 4:05 pm

      So the SC 2 would seal the information about the FISA process that would implicate McStain and the current opportunistic Mr. Graham. DeClassify now and permit a group of federal prosecutors to investigate via a grand jury..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      March 25, 2019 at 4:40 pm

      Interesting admission. Graham knows that won’t win him any kudos from the President so maybe LG is trying to head off any accusations coming at him from McCain’s former associates. And/or, maybe someone associated with McCain still has something dark on Lindsey.

      It’s a gutsy move but I cannot find fault in LG for coming clean about it even though the timing raises one’s eyebrow a bit. I will remain cautious about LG and hope he really wants PDJT to win reelection. Only time will tell.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  25. saywhat64 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Mr Deep State Graham doing what he does best, Talking out of both sides of his mouth to advance his career which ever way the wind blows. I hope I am wrong but Graham needs to be watched closely.

    Of most interest is he is already parroting Mueller’s unsubstantiated (at this point) claim that the Russian were responsible for the DNC and Podesta hacks.

    Keep a very close eye on this guy.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • lolli says:
      March 25, 2019 at 3:55 pm

      I agree. Several things he said caught my attention
      LG has been a 🐍 for a long time.
      Would be amazing if he chooses the right side. Here’s to hope and prayer.

      Like

      Reply
  26. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 25, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    I like him more and more as time goes on. I am still not a 100% fan as I don’t completely trust him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • lolli says:
      March 25, 2019 at 4:10 pm

      Katherine, I think he is very likeable. Actually, He can be pretty funny. But I think unless he has had a “coming to Jesus” moment, history tells us he is not worthy of trust. But, maybe he did.

      Time will tell. Hope and prayers.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • CNY3 says:
      March 25, 2019 at 4:53 pm

      And I despise him more as time goes on. He can’t be trusted.

      Like

      Reply
  27. Doug Amos says:
    March 25, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    Obama committed treason; how’s that for an opener senator?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. littleflower481 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    I do not support a Special Counsel…Trump needs to declassify the material ASAP before Trey Gowdy and Graham take over and block everything again…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. Scott says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    Graham won’t be the first move. That would be Nunes who said he already has names to recommend for prosecution to Barr and would be doing so shortly.

    Like

    Reply
  30. treehouseron says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    My take on this is…

    I don’t trust Lindsey as far as I can throw him and I can’t even pick him up… BUT, he’s an asshole and this is the type of stuff a useful asshole is good for.

    I hope he ties up half of these traitors in red tape and investigations and public interrogations (I mean congressional testimonies) and lawsuits and obstruction charges for the next 20 years if it makes him happy to play his part that he’s so good at playing.

    As long as that doesn’t preclude the Justice Department running parallel investigations against the same people.

    If Lindsey grandstanding makes these people sweat a little harder I’m all for it. That bottom picture btw may be the best photo of the last 3 or so years. Says so much with so little.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. concerned3 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    Is this more of an effort on the part of the Socialist to keep the evidents classified or hidden? Do you really, think the RINO Graham can be trusted?

    Well, part of the job for the Special Council was to hide the corrupt actions of people like the DOJ and FBI. Is Graham wanting the Special Council to keep some acts of corruption hidden for another 2 years?

    It’s time for a Grand Jury!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. CNY3 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    While I can appreciate his “objectivity”, I am FURIOUS that Graham would put forth a “blame it on Russia” excuse for the criminals in the DOJ and FBI who intentionally lied to the FISA court, who became politically weaponized by Obama’s orders and made sure they got fake info to fill that dossier. They KNEW it was fake, yet Graham is giving a way out to Clapper and Comey and Brennan saying they truly believed the info was real. That is total BS and now I believe Graham is FOS!!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  33. Truthfilter says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    Lindsay said “we need to harden our vote counting” mechanisms. That means election reform. I have never believed that the Russians did much to affect anything in 2016 but the Democrats insist that they did. Ok, then— Let’s assess the weaknesses and pass reforms that will keep those Russians out! With a little strategy, the reforms will also result in less cheating by the Left.

    Like

    Reply
  34. AnotherView says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    Did anyone catch the ‘red flag’ McCain’s best buddy mentioned? Empowering police to seize guns. A big hit in Colorado. We’re attacked and smeared for supporting Trump, losing our free speech, and right to bear arms is next–yet we’re not supposed to notice these things I suppose. Instead we’re sent lots of tweets that we’re winning. Somebody wake me up when we’ve actually ‘won’ something.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Doug Amos says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    Miss Lindsey, Mrs Grassley Dithers and all these other useless paper tiger rinos still don’t get it. They come for our president, we go get theirs. That is the new reality; get Obama; punch a sewer rat in the face every time the opportunity arises. They started this, we will finish it. Fat pigs like Nadler can go to hell.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Truthfilter says:
    March 25, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    We don’t need a special council. Barr has enough information at his fingertips to bring charges against people. A special council will only tie up the classified documents for another 2 years. No. The documents will speak for themselves and AG Barr can view them and charge people accordingly. Besides, we will soon have the 2nd IG report. This has gone on long enough.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. lfhbrave says:
    March 25, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    Apparently, Graham has been deployed by the Deep State to manage the cleaning up operation – the time-tested controlled opposition at work again. The question is, is this with the WH acquiescence?

    Like

    Reply
  38. littleredmachine says:
    March 25, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    this ‘red flag’ proposal needs to be stopped in its tracks. Where’s the NRA on this?

    Like

    Reply
  39. GSparrow says:
    March 25, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    I was tallying up the questions to Sen Graham and expecting the score to be 15 or so to be Obstruction and 0 questions on “the other side of the story.”

    The fact that there were a few on the “other story” might indicate some hope that media interest might actually occur; esp. if indictments, vicious dirty tricks, collusion and a coup conspiracy are uncovered.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s