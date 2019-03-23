Barr Reviews Mueller Report – Pelosi Huddles With Team for Strategy…

Posted on March 23, 2019 by

According to most media reporting AG William Barr is meeting with Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein today and reviewing the completed Mueller report.  At the end of this review, according to statute, AG Barr will commission a “Principle Conclusion” summary report that he will deliver to congress.  As of 4:00pm EST, the White House has not been privately briefed on the Mueller findings.

The summary report from AGBarr will be given to House and Senate judiciary oversight committees before wider dissemination. The Chair of the House Judiciary Committee is Jerry Nadler (ranking member Doug Collins); the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee is Lindsey Graham (Vice-Chair Dianne Feinstein).  AG William Barr may also brief those committees, or he may assign DAG Rosenstein to the briefing.

Depending on conversations between the DOJ and congressional leadership, there’s also a possibility of a more extensive briefing covering details within the Mueller investigation.  However, that briefing would likely be reserved for the intelligence oversight group known as the “Gang of Eight”: Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy, Adam Schiff, Devin Nunes, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Richard Burr and Mark Warner.

Due to the politics surrounding the Barr report, it is likely the White House will be given the Principle Conclusion Summary around the same time as congress.  The White House (executive branch) may also be able to review the full underlying documentation behind the summary…. that’s likely where the political fight for the ‘narrative’ will take place.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi tipped her hand at the Democrat approach during a strategy meeting today.  According to early reporting Pelosi will refuse to attend any ‘Gang of Eight’ briefing and will demand the full investigative file be declassified:

This Pelosi approach aligns with what we suspected the Democrats would demand.  They want the full Mueller investigative file including: every wiretap, every recording, every intercepted communication; every interview, every transcript, every FBI note (FD-302 report), every conversation, every lead, every tip, everything the Mueller team did to investigate President Trump and every member associated therein.

“It is imperative for Mr Barr to make the full report public and provide its underlying documentation and findings to Congress,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said late Friday in a statement, adding that Barr should not give Trump any “sneak preview.” (link)

With the investigation spanning 22 months, over multiple continents, that full investigative file would be like a massive grand jury library of evidence.  Likely millions of pages of documents, multiple reports, interviews etc.

Keep in mind this file also would include wiretaps, electronic intercepts and physical/electronic surveillance.  Most of that file would be innuendo, supposition, suspicion and investigative lines of inquiry.   That file would hold the seeds for weaponizing unfounded accusations etc; that’s why Pelosi and Schumer would want it.

Also keep in mind Mueller’s team is almost guaranteed to have been telling their allies about all of the juicy accusations they were investigating.

It’s highly likely Pelosi, Schumer and the Lawfare community already know, in summary, what is deep inside the Mueller Team’s investigative file.  The majority of that file is unfounded speculation that was researched; but it would be the holy grail of opposition research for weaponization; including the possibility of wiretaps inside the White House.

Having spent the past two years claiming that any republican declassification request was undermining the institutions and intelligence agencies of our government, the Democrats will now flip positions and demand transparency and declassification to save the institutions of and intelligence agencies from corruption.  Their hypocrisy is boundless.

This will likely be the battle-space for the next several weeks/months that AG William Barr will have to navigate. The Democrats and their allied media will accuse him of covering-up for high crimes and misdemeanors….  We will also likely see the members of the Mueller team providing the feeder material for this effort.

Each of the Mueller team members will be leaking information, and building innuendo narratives about their investigative activity, to the Lawfare community and media.  The ‘small group‘ effort will certainly work in concert with political allies in congress and the DNC.  This is just how they roll.

Keep in mind the larger picture and most likely political sequence:

  1. Mueller report.
  2. Chosen One.
  3. Cummings Impeachment Schedule, known as “oversight plans” (April 15)
  4. Horowitz report

#2 and #3 are not sequence specific; they may reverse.  However, the larger objective of the resistance apparatus will remain consistent.

The narrative around the Mueller investigative material will launch the chosen DNC candidate (possibly Biden).  The professional political class will work to lift this candidate by exploiting the Mueller investigative file as ammunition against President Trump.

As pre-planned within Speaker Pelosi’s rules, House Oversight Chairman has until April 15, 2019, to deliver his schedule for congressional hearings to Speaker Pelosi.  That hearing schedule is based around witnesses they can extract from the Mueller material.

Nothing happens organically.  All of the broad strokes are planned well in advance, and the democrats just fill in the details as they successfully cross pre-determined tripwires.  Once we know where the tripwires are located, their behavior becomes predictable.

(Pelosi Plan)

A good working relationship between Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and President Trump will now become more important.

As Pelosi and Schumer wage their political battle and attempt to weaponize the Mueller report for maximum damage, Senator Graham will be exploring the DOJ and FBI corruption of the FISA court and spygate.  That angle is a risk to multiple Obama-era administration officials.

President Trump and team have genuine political ammunition that includes FISA abuse, the ‘spygate’ surveillance scandal and an upcoming OIG Horowitz report.

Speaker Pelosi and team have the fabricated political ammunition of the Mueller probe to weaponize.

Both teams will now go to battle on the road to 2020.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2020, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Russia, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, TowerGate, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

302 Responses to Barr Reviews Mueller Report – Pelosi Huddles With Team for Strategy…

Older Comments
  1. Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
    March 23, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    I’ve lost count of the meltdowns.
    Their intensity seems to be increasing, though.
    Tickles me to the point of being beside myself.
    MAGA!! KAG!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Daniel says:
      March 23, 2019 at 7:55 pm

      A few realized the media had been lying to them after the election. More began to realize it as Trump’s executive policies (“bread crumbs”) began to produce good things. Still more began to realize as the left had doubled, tripled and quadrupled down and have gone absolutely nuts.

      #walkaway is real and so is #ImStayingHome. While some realized earlier than others, the actual support for Democrats and the media is going to be a lot lower than advertised. Trump is expected to win all over the US in massive numbers.

      I’m far more interested in keeping the movement going and ensuring the right candidates appear in congress and other elections. We can’t get a third term for Trump. And we can’t rely on Pence to be anywhere near as dynamic and powerful as Trump. We absolutely MUST look further into the future than “next election.” This is what the Democrats do. They need the same crap done to them. If Trump runs unopposed (as he should) then vote in Democrat primaries for the least likely to win.

      We’ve got to develop more energy if we’re going to take our country back. And we absolutely MUST allow failing Democrat policies to fail as Trump has done with his policies already. You don’t need to be “an activist.” You just need to be more active. Active and vocal.

      Liked by 15 people

      Reply
      • ILOT says:
        March 23, 2019 at 9:26 pm

        Spot on. Momentum is key and the adage all politics are local is huge right now, I think making examples of the activists pretending to be commissioners in Seattle is a start and there is more that can be done in that fashion. Enough of it and the national media will not be able to ignore, especially as citizens point to and take exception with the results. The left is literally coming unglued and sane observers can easily see why. Dems are nothing more than disjointed, unhinged groups of activists with no soul, no message, no cohesion. Pelosi simply doesn’t know what to do with this mess they have created. PDJT will astutely call them out as:
        Anti-Jewish
        Anti-Black
        Anti-Hispanic
        Anti-American
        Pro-socialist
        Pro-infanticide
        Pro-open borders
        Pro-jihadi

        The left somehow has to make sense of:
        Pro-socialist Cortez, Tlaib, Omar et al
        No indictments from meuller
        Strong economy
        Anti-Jew dem candidates for 2020
        Anti-Jewish, Anti-Semitic comments from the left daily
        The ongoing border crisis
        Improved poll numbers for PDJT with women, hispanics, blacks, independents. Watch the Jewish and Catholic numbers start to creep up.

        There is no better man than PDJT to exploit all their weaknesses, but he needs hel

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • Vince says:
        March 23, 2019 at 10:41 pm

        I have stated a few times that what we need even beyond candidates is our own PACs. MAGA PACs, funded by American exporters, will produce MAGA Candidates.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • PBR says:
        March 23, 2019 at 11:01 pm

        There’s one thing I don’t understand about what Sundance is saying: I have heard statements emphatically claiming that any leaks by the former Mueller team, even after a release of whatever Barr chooses, will be met with indictments of those individuals.

        Like

        Reply
      • Annie Ok says:
        March 23, 2019 at 11:12 pm

        Mike Pompeo is the only one nearest Trump, and in his mold, to succeed him. I’ve been watching.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Jim Meyer says:
        March 24, 2019 at 12:24 am

        Unfortunately, we still have to contend with 1) the(evil) power of Google/FaceBook/Twitter, and 2) Fraudulent voting/vote counting/Ballot Harvesting. :- (

        Like

        Reply
    • JDubb says:
      March 23, 2019 at 11:37 pm

      I think Chuckie Schumer looks more ‘morgue-slab frozen’ than ‘melted-down’ in that glamour-shot photo of him with Nancy above, Charlotte.

      He actually looks like the spitting image of Hermann Goerrings’ Death Photo after the former Luftwaffe Blimp chomped-down on the cyanide capsule.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. mtk says:
    March 23, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    The summary and outline of the Democratic tactics on weaponing the Mueller Investigation File is beyond disgusting.

    The only thing that tops this outrage, is after the President in targeted by Lawfare/MSM partners for the next ten months is to then have SDNY come out of its closet and spring criminal charges on the President just in time for the election.

    Yep, the plan is that transparent.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. CNY3 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    Sundance: “This is just how they roll.”
    Isn’t that leaking Illegal?????

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Margaret Berger says:
    March 23, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    If President Trump doesn’t drain the swamp when he is out of office will they will continue to try and destroy him, his family, his friends and the American people.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    March 23, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    SD is correct that Pelosi and Schumer already have much of the info from leaks–Weissman and the other angry Dem lawyers. And likely they’ve leaked to the press as well–wonder if they paid the press like the other members of FBI/DOJ?

    But here are two things to help assuage us today, at least.

    1) Lindsey Graham was in Mar a Lago last night for a Republican fundraiser. I”m betting that he and POTUS played a round of golf. And strategized. Notice no tweets so far from Pres. Trump?

    2) I posted on the Presidential thread a story from WSJ–the Dep US Attorney for SDNY–Khuzami–is leaving to “spend more time with his family”. Suuuuure. I think Barr is continuing to clean house. Khuzami is the one that led the case against Michael Cohen.

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
    • amwick says:
      March 23, 2019 at 7:34 pm

      Oh 😮😉 TY

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • jupitercomm says:
      March 23, 2019 at 8:08 pm

      Lindsey Graham is the leader of the Republicans in Congress, “the people’s champ.” I’ve tried to cut Cocaine Mitch a break but Sundance is right: Mitch is beyond repair, & he always was, & he knows it

      A lot of ppl were skeptical of Graham but for some reason I wasn’t…. it made sense to me like this: Trump’s presidency is the only shot some of these Senators & Congressmen have to be a big shot & do something for real. & I’ve kept an eye on who was really taking the chance to shine, Graham been on my radar since the Repeal & Replace debacle: I think he sensed McCain would spike it, & that was when the two began to part ways

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Chip Doctor says:
        March 23, 2019 at 8:20 pm

        Never, ever, ever, ever trust Lindsay Graham. A snake in the grass. Swamp rat.

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
        • jupitercomm says:
          March 23, 2019 at 9:46 pm

          I’m not inviting him to dance w/ my mother, I’m counting on his self-interest & access, esp to money

          Dems be busy raising that money & harvesting that sweet data for Uncle Joe. 2020 ain’t gonna be easy

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Beggiin' ya here... says:
            March 24, 2019 at 12:23 am

            Oh,plz, not thug rap…I’m on my knees here…one of the best things about O leaving was that his normalization of it would finally be over.

            Like

            Reply
        • swimeasy says:
          March 23, 2019 at 10:34 pm

          Trust but verify. And read again an excerpt from SD’s post:

          “A good working relationship between Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and President Trump will now become more important…”

          Like

          Reply
    • Shiggz says:
      March 23, 2019 at 8:54 pm

      Thanks for this helpful response!

      Like

      Reply
    • Marygrace Powers says:
      March 23, 2019 at 9:15 pm

      Trump Celebrates End of Mueller Witch Hunt — Goes Golfing with Kid Rock/

      Jim Hoft by Jim Hoft March 23, 2019

      On Saturday President Trump celebrated the end of the Mueller witch hunt by golfing with Kid Rock.

      Kid Rock

      @KidRock
      Another great day on the links! Thank you to POTUS for having me and to EVERYONE at Trump International for being so wonderful. What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!! -Kid Rock

      22.4K
      2:55 PM – Mar 23, 2019

      12.2K people are talking about this

      https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/trump-celebrates-end-of-mueller-witch-hunt-goes-golfing-with-kid-rock/

      Like

      Reply
      • TreeClimber says:
        March 24, 2019 at 12:08 am

        Would just like to point out Kid Rock is/was involved in WWE, which is run by Vince McMahon, husband of the Secretary of Small Business and long-time friend of Donald Trump… when I still had access to watching RAW/SmackDown/PPVs, WWE also had a tendency to be in the same cities as MAGA rallies or go where diplomatic “carrots” (as opposed to sticks) had just been introduced. I still say Vince is doing some off-the-record diplomatting.

        Like

        Reply
  6. Gary Wilmott says:
    March 23, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    Trump also knows all about Obama’s identity fraud and unconstitutional status. He was provided all the evidence in early 2011 by an Arizona contingent. Additional information was provided at a later date at Trump’s request. Trump doesn’t believe aka Obama was born in Hawaii. He just said so for political expediency. Is it any wonder that the treasonous Obama-Clinton sychophants in the DOJ and intelligence community are fighting like crazy to neutralize or better yet eliminate the Trump threat?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • jeans2nd says:
      March 23, 2019 at 8:09 pm

      Then-candidate Trump never said Obama was born in Hawaii. Then-candidate Trump said Obama was born in the United States. There is a difference. Think about it.
      (where was “Barry Soetero” born vs where was “Obama” born…)

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Gary Wilmott says:
        March 23, 2019 at 11:05 pm

        You’re correct. But I don’t believe Trump believes aka Obama was born in the USA. He only said he was to get the media off his back and to strengthen his chances to win the election. Political expediency. Trump is well aware that aka Obama is a fraud. Question is will he ever expose the bastard?

        Like

        Reply
  7. Retired USMC says:
    March 23, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    Looks to me like all the black hats have left are smoke rounds…white hats have full magazines of he and a few tactical nukes…I’ll take those odds…time to CRUSH the left.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. The Gipper Lives says:
    March 23, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    Not a single Democrat came to question Bruce Ohr. That says to me they are perfectly at ease with a seditious conspiracy to rig elections–as long as it is their team doing it. It tells me if they ever gain power again, they will do it again–and even more. After eight years of Clinton corruption, eight years of Bush indifference, eight years of Obama radicalism and two more years of Trump Derangement Syndrome, Democrats (and Uni-Party Republicans) have become “normalized’ to Deep State sedition.

    If President Trump did to his political opponents any of the crimes that were (and still are) being committed against him, Democrats would howl until the moon fell out of the sky.

    Inserting spies into campaigns. Allowing “contractors”, private opposition research firms, to paw through all of the government’s top secret NSA files on behalf of the Clinton Campaign (not to mention their Russian clients!). That’s how Nellie Ohr put the wrong Michael Cohen in Prague. Weaponizing the CIA for partisan politics. The FBI. The State Department. The DOJ. The NSC. And the Perma-Blob Bureaucracy.

    This cannot go by the boards. This is not “boys will be boys”. A House Redacted Against ****** Cannot Stand. This two-tiered “Justice” System–one for the Clinton/Obama Machine and illegal aliens, another for everybody else–must end. Either we expose, punish and reject this Deep State Sedition, or we lose our democratic Constitutional Republic.

    One way or the other, there will be a Reckoning. Either the Obama/Clinton Junta is held accountable now, or at some point, the Swamp will go full-Police State, having met no pushback today. They took great pains to hide their sedition this time. Next time, they might not even bother.

    Free and fair elections are how we settle things instead of using violence. If I know you have rejected free and fair elections in favor of Police State election-tampering, then I must never allow you to gain power again, and “by any means necessary”. Then we’ve reached the end of the political consensus that allows for a democratic Constitutional Republic. We couldn’t keep it, Dr. Franklin.

    Step away from the Abyss, people and come back to your Constitution. That’s what it’s there for. And we need it now more than ever. EVER.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
    • KnowSERENoFear says:
      March 23, 2019 at 7:45 pm

      Well said, and completely over target, but they won’t. Even here. Mention that declared emergencies are unconstitutional, and be ready for massive flak. Unconstitutionality is vogue when “your guy” does it.

      Like

      Reply
    • Annie Ok says:
      March 23, 2019 at 11:20 pm

      Then the most important thing now to work on is election fraud. The Dims are planning more of it, in many different ways. If we can overcome the Dims plans to rig elections, I am convinced Trump can win hands down in 2020. Otherwise… the Dims will steal the elections. And what chaos that will create.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Kathylee choi (@Kathyleechoi2) says:
    March 23, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    please dain the swamps president,

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Dr.Jay says:
    March 23, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    I do not see how the dems can succeed. The executive can now move forward and declasiffy all the stuff on the list. That should effectively cut-off the narritive at the knees, and many bad people with it. Perhaps a bit off timing for maximum effect, but thats not really needed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • benifranlkin says:
      March 23, 2019 at 7:48 pm

      The President is in the catbird seat. He can choose to declassify or not declassify…and that includes the Mueller Report. Executive privilege, baby!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Blue Moon says:
        March 23, 2019 at 8:28 pm

        I wouldn’t think he could declassify the majority of the Mueller report because it will be about everyone that was charged, interviewed etc and he cannot speak for them. If they are innocent also then PT cannot release info concerning them.

        Like

        Reply
    • wlbeattie says:
      March 23, 2019 at 9:17 pm

      IIRC Yesterday “Shoeless-Joe” suggested he wanted #Trump’s first tweet after #MuellerTime to be the release of all Numes et al memoes docs etc. (The Catch-22 ones).
      Full Transparency – I totally agree!

      Like

      Reply
  11. Former lurker says:
    March 23, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Things are happening fast and I apologize in advance if this has been covered, but I’m wondering about the “Job interview” PDJT had with Mueller the day before Mueller was named Special Counsel? Mueller was and is term limited, and had already been granted a special two year extension by an act of Congress at Obama’s request because Steady Eddy Bob Mueller was needed at the helm while new CIA and DOD heads were broken in (Petraeus/Panetta) and the Patriot Act was up for renewal, also letting Obama hold off on Confirmation battles until after the 2012 elections.

    Since he legally can’t hold the job, why talk to him about it? Has this ever been explained?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • amwick says:
      March 23, 2019 at 7:39 pm

      Funny, I was just wishing that down the road VSGPotus would write a book, and clarify some odd/interesting stuff. That meeting should have its own chapter.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Former lurker says:
        March 23, 2019 at 7:56 pm

        McCabe, in his book, claims Rod R. said Mueller left his phone behind. Rattled?
        Also, McCabe claims Rod R. said John Kelly might be named FBI director without giving up his Homeland Security Director post. Strange stuff.

        Also, a Trump friend claimed that Mueller and PDJT had “a private talk” during this mystery meeting.

        IIRC there was a recent story claiming that Mueller was aware of the Special Council role and wanted the “job” meeting to size up his target. Perhaps he had his measure taken by the Boss instead.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • jupitercomm says:
      March 23, 2019 at 8:12 pm

      “Things are happening fast”

      Like

      Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      March 23, 2019 at 10:15 pm

      I don’t remember PDT or anyone else saying about why Mueller didn’t get the job. That would have some influence on him you would think. What I find interesting is that the president would even meet with him regarding it, considering the bad blood about his golf membership. ‘Just shows you that PDT is willing to talk to anyone he thinks is capable of filling a spot that he has. You rock Mr. President.

      Like

      Reply
  12. Carson Napier says:
    March 23, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Maybe Robert Francis O’Psycho will give PigLousy some of his magic dirt to eat to revive her spirits.

    Like

    Reply
  13. rayvandune says:
    March 23, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    I wonder if there is a significance to the President’s Twitter-silence. Maybe like when you go from commenting as a defendant to being on the prosecution team? I don’t use twitter, so maybe he has begun Tweeting again, but if not the silence should be giving the Dems pause, no?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Ozwitch says:
      March 23, 2019 at 8:21 pm

      Maybe he’s just reminding Twitter than when he speaks, traffic doubles. When he doesn’t . . . 😉

      Like

      Reply
    • stephen fenlon says:
      March 23, 2019 at 9:46 pm

      By being silent he denies the deranged bots an angle of deflection.
      Meanwhile, all they have is the Doom and Despondency as bad news trickles into their melted brains.

      Note Cenk Uygurs ” I’ve ALWAYS SAID Trump colluded AFTER the Election”
      Or “never mind, just wait for SDNY to start”
      Or Maddow’s tears

      Oh, and don’t forget the people gloating and ridiculing them mercilessly, there is definitely a lot of that going on !!!

      Like

      Reply
  14. evergreen says:
    March 23, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    Complete guess here:

    Trump will not let these weasels scurry away. He won’t allow them to trade their laying down of arms for legislative gains, either. To do so would be to allow bad actors to go outside the lines to obtain instruments of negotiation to be used against the likes of Trump. Aint’ going to happen.

    Instead, Trump will turn the heat up when the time is appropriate. When that is, I cannot fathom if it is not starting now. The guilty will see their time in the courtroom, either criminally or civilly against a Trump plaintiff attorney. These people will be squeezed for 5X their internet funded accounts and personal accumulations combined.

    These turkeys should never have checked in with the FISA court with their bogus dossier. Welcome to Hotel California, dudes.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • margarite1 says:
      March 23, 2019 at 9:49 pm

      Remember the photo of Trump in white tie and tails glaring at an oblivious Hillary who was laughing hysterically like she always does? We all know what he did to her after that took place.

      I wouldn’t want to be one of the people who tried to destroy POTUS thus incurring the wrath of Donald J Trump, President of the United States.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Bernard Vanasse says:
    March 23, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    Declassification by Trump may implicate Warner , Pelosi , Schiff etc . They may have to resign or be neutured .

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  16. GSparrow says:
    March 23, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    I wonder if Bill Barr is wishing he remained in retirement. sundance has presented quite an unpleasant but cogent scenario.

    If Barr is as unimpeachably sincere, honest, ethical and faithful to the people, the Constitution, his country and a fair and balanced Justice system as he seems to be, he must feel largely alone at that level of the DOJ.

    The vicious Coup remnants are still near him and the no holds barred tentacles of malicious and pernicious politics are getting ever closer and closer to ensnaring him. I suspect Mr. Barr is facing the biggest challenge of his legal career and I wish him all the best.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • mikeyboo says:
      March 23, 2019 at 8:00 pm

      I suspect Mr Barr knew the risks when he took the job.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • trump20162024 says:
      March 23, 2019 at 8:03 pm

      Let’s hope that AG Barr will harness patriots like Joe DiGenova, Victoria Toensing, and friends during a thorough, no-holds-“barred” counter offensive against the seditious deep sh8t state.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
      March 23, 2019 at 8:22 pm

      Barr is positioned to be one of the most consequential AG in American history.
      Either he will overhaul and cleanse the Deep State, or he will brush it all under the rug and proven to MAGA world that this is no longer a country of laws, not men.

      For now, I am hopeful he’s the former. muller would still be working had Barr not pulled the plug, Notice how quick this got wrapped up? muller may well be thinking if he calls it quits now, HE can salvage some sort or reputation.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Gail says:
        March 23, 2019 at 11:56 pm

        I’m not sure of that- salvaging his reputation. He and Rosenstein were involved in Uranium One. That will be one of the next shoes to drop.

        Like

        Reply
    • Skippy says:
      March 23, 2019 at 8:44 pm

      I pray for AG Barr throughout the day, that such a stalwart is in the right place at the right time for these United States.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  17. Tl Howard says:
    March 23, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    This what I fear:
    _________________________________________________________
    Matthew Dowd

    Verified account

    @matthewjdowd
    Follow Follow @matthewjdowd
    More
    Think of Robert Mueller like Johnny Appleseed: he planted a bunch of trees, and now he has finished his planting, so watch trees grow across the landscape, and fruit be harvested.

    Like

    Reply
    • Daniel says:
      March 23, 2019 at 8:00 pm

      No. While various activist judges will continue their crap, the hype the media has been pushing has been extinguished. They had all their hopes and dreams on Mueller.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Revenant says:
      March 23, 2019 at 8:47 pm

      No, this is just more goal-post shifting. Mueller was supposed to indict the president, if not on “collusion” charges, then obstruction charges. He was supposed to indict his son too, and maybe Kushner and Ivanka.

      There are no “seeds.” Its just the next iteration of increasingly-desperate talking points.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      March 23, 2019 at 8:48 pm

      Not to worry.

      Increasingly, PDJT, and now AG Barr, and many in Alt-Right media as well as several in Congress are collectively acting as a big can of Roundup and dumping it on all those seedlings Johnny Appleseed Mueller tried to plant.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      March 23, 2019 at 9:42 pm

      That’s a lot of Leftist wishcasting being done as self therapy.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  18. Tl Howard says:
    March 23, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    Let’s hope, however, that the Pelosi-Schumer team’s fabrications no longer are believed by the public. Most Americans had stopped believing in “Russia, Russia” anyway.

    “You keep makin’ up lies” should be what we say to them every time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. zombietimeshare says:
    March 23, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    “Their hypocrisy is boundless.” Their hypocrisy is the only thing larger than infinity.

    Like

    Reply
  20. thomaspsyche says:
    March 23, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    Need to attack google and Facebook. Robert Epstein has excellent work on their politicalization and he is a liberal! This needs to be fixed first!!

    Like

    Reply
    • neal s says:
      March 23, 2019 at 9:40 pm

      Attended a great presentation by Dr. Robert Epstein at the “Bringing America Back to Life” conference recently. ” Your Personal Data Is Being Secretly Mined By Mega Tech Companies ”

      He is a Jewish Liberal with surprising research results. Some might think it amazing that a Jewish Liberal got a standing ovation with a conservative christian crowd. Just imagine if the same presentation was given to demonrats from a conservative republican scientist. But he is an honest scientist and conservatives are not at all like leftists and demonrats.

      Like

      Reply
  21. 7delta says:
    March 23, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    This works too, for Dems, but I don’t think they’ll get it all. Law and all that inconvenient stuff.

    Like

    Reply
  22. joeknuckles says:
    March 23, 2019 at 8:18 pm

    I guess it wasn’t a witch hunt after all—-Hillary wasn’t indicted.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    March 23, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    Just curious, why isn’t President Trump not tweeting?

    Like

    Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      March 23, 2019 at 8:28 pm

      holding his cards close to his chest….he also is not in DC and perhaps he is waiting to confer with his AG.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • rayvandune says:
      March 23, 2019 at 8:34 pm

      I assume you mean why is he not Tweeting – double negatives can be confusing. Not being a Twitter user, I cannot confirm that he is NOT Tweeting – can anyone else?

      Like

      Reply
    • Skippy says:
      March 23, 2019 at 8:55 pm

      Two plus years later while on America’s call w our Flotus, I’d suggest a weekend of real relaxation by turning off the tweets:

      KC & The Sunshine Band’s 1975 hit “Get Down Tonight”

      LYRICS:
      Baby, baby let’s get together
      Honey, honey me and you
      And do the things, oh, do the things
      That we like to do
      Oh, do a little dance, make a little love,
      Get down tonight, get down tonight
      Do a little dance, make a little love
      Get down tonight, get down tonight

      Like

      Reply
    • jebg46 says:
      March 23, 2019 at 11:46 pm

      No need to, the President is enjoying the HILLARIOUS reactions.

      Like

      Reply
  24. littleflower481 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    Barr is a straight shooter; can’t believe how quickly he put an end to the Mueller debacle. I am beginning to trust him. He’s methodical and knows what he is doing and what he can do…it can’t all happen at once. At this point I am impressed.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • jebg46 says:
      March 23, 2019 at 11:53 pm

      It’s truly amazing that he got Mueller to end it considering their friendship. We were all suspicious how it would play out. After listening to him during his hearing , I did sense his resolve and admired his standing up against many ridiculous demands. We can only hope and pray that he’ll see this through with equal justice for all and to actually prosecute all the coupists.

      Like

      Reply
  26. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 8:41 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  27. Mark McQueen says:
    March 23, 2019 at 8:42 pm

    Kudos, SD, for all the work and thought going into your view of the Dem plans, but it’s not going to work out for them. I seriously doubt Barr is going to publicly release anything near the full report. The Dems will have to leak classified/privileged material and that won’t work out well for them. Their already treading on thin ice and it’s getting warmer every day. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Genie says:
    March 23, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    After Mueller
    We gonna let it all come out
    After Mueller
    We gonna un-redact no doubt
    Gonna stimulate some action
    We gonna get some satisfaction
    We gonna find out what it was all about
    After Mueller
    We gonna let it all come out

    After Mueller
    We gonna make Schifty come clean
    After Mueller
    Strzok gonna pay for the scheme
    Gonna clean up fraud and suspicion
    Steele gonna get a extradition
    We gonna show what it was all about
    After Mueller
    We gonna let it all come out

    Like

    Reply
  30. Big Daddy (@ODA562) says:
    March 23, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    President Trump: You tell ’em I’m coming… and hell’s coming with me, you hear?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. jojotom01 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    I’m not an attorney, but I was told over three decades ago, that one cannot voluntarily give up their rights. (This prevents someone from abusing your rights and saying you agreed to it.) So if no indictments or wrong-doing is presented in the Mueller Report, it cannot be made public. That would violate not only Trump’s rights, but possibly many others’ rights. (Contrary to many Democrats and MSM, Trump still has rights!)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  32. snarkybeach says:
    March 23, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Nunes is on The Mueller Report (replacement for Judge Jeanine’s show tonight) talking again about the secret scope memo. I’m glad that he is bringing this issue up in every interview…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. Justin Green says:
    March 23, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Somehow I don’t think that turning over illegally obtained evidence (of nothing, really) to Congress is a good idea.

    Now we need a criminal/civil rights investigation of this whole FISA abuse scandal. I would expect a report to conclude that FISA law and regulations were violated.

    We also need to follow up on the NSA abuse that took place PRIOR to the FISA scandal.

    Let’s see some real indictments.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Rhoda R says:
      March 23, 2019 at 10:20 pm

      I’d also like to see an Administrative ruling that ONLY Federal workers can access the NSA data base and only at legitimate need as well as another one that directs the FBI and all other Federal law enforcement agencies to video tape all interviews with suspects and that video tape should include a wall clock located behind the person being questioned.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  34. mallardcove says:
    March 23, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    I wonder if liar Trust the Plan moron Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) still thinks Mueller and Rosenstein are white hats.

    Like

    Reply
  35. pattyloo says:
    March 23, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    interesting that Pelosi has time for work meetings on a Saturday, but when the Government was shut-down and PDJT was calling for meetings to resolve and get it open – she went on vacation!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Justin Green says:
      March 23, 2019 at 9:25 pm

      Well, it makes sense. She doesn’t work for American citizens. She works for the Democrat cabal. This work furthers the interests of the Democrat cabal, whereas negotiating a compromise to the shutdown didn’t really matter to the Democrat cabal.

      It’s a very good point you raise. But it’s not hard to figure out why!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • pattyloo says:
        March 23, 2019 at 9:46 pm

        was hoping someone in the msm might point out the bad ‘optics’ of Nan’s working weekend only because of Mueller’s report, juxtaposed with how she couldn’t be bothered to be in DC during the shutdown.

        but, since the msm has already forgotten that Mueller was their hero…i guess they’ll forget about the way the Dems behaved during the shutdown.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  36. Summer says:
    March 23, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    The rats can demand whatever they want. Proper procedures must be followed according to the law, regardless. There is an excellent opportunity to remind them about the precious sources and methods that must be protected, as they were pointing out themselves not so long ago.
    Let alone the privacy of innocent people who have never been charged with any crime.
    There is also an excellent opportunity to stonewall the D the same way the R were stonewalled.

    Let them scream.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  37. trishinsouthernillinois says:
    March 23, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Hmmm, makes me wonder what was in those final JFK files that haven’t been released.
    Maybe they should be opened up now, for starters. 😁

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. joeknuckles says:
    March 23, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Here it is! Evidence of collusion with foreign nationals to impact our election:

    Like

    Reply
    • Kent says:
      March 23, 2019 at 9:48 pm

      ….but…but…buttbuutttttt…undermine trump! must undermine….msut…sqqqwwaakkk..undemrine….gag…choke…choke…

      Like

      Reply
    • pattyloo says:
      March 23, 2019 at 9:52 pm

      this is why it’s so frustrating for normal people to get involved in this sickening charade called ‘government’. the other side does BLATANT illegal things all the time, and they are never even investigated, much less punished! no one calls them on it except commentors on sites like this or some of the foxnews crew. what about obama’s statements on microphone that he’d have more flexibility to help putin after the election? if that isn’t collusion with russia, i don’t know what is! and the times i’ve mentioned some of these things to liberal ‘friends’ (using the term loosely), they just come back with that’s all BS – it never happened!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  39. MaineCoon says:
    March 23, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Watch this. Wow. JohnWickOfPolitcs gives a fully, packed decisive explanation of how Barr works, what he wil/won’tl do with Report, and the absolute traps that have been set for leaks, how Barr’s actions in future will be for DoJ clean up. He goes on and on. Very believable. Haves his own sources. He has always seemed credible to me.

    He then switches to Assange, says the Ecuadoris embassy is surrounded (tweet @ 3/22), thinks this had to do with the Report release timing.

    Very encouraging Periscope.

    #Mueller Report Follow Up & Assange Update – Are They Linked? https://t.co/IO52vDmlBE— JohnWickofPolitics (@Gingrich_of_PA) March 22, 2019

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Like

    Reply
  40. L4grasshopper says:
    March 23, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    My nephew just sent me this. It’s that old movie clip of Hitler going crazy that folks have used countless times to put their own captions on for comedic effect.

    Somebody just did one about the release of the Mueller Report, with Schiff as the Hitler character. I still have tears of laughter in my eyes…

    https://www.captiongenerator.com/1336342/No-Collusion

    Like

    Reply
  41. Zorro says:
    March 23, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    I think Barr will take Chuck U Schemer’s and Nanny State Pelosi’s attempted intimidation as a challenge.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  42. TMonroe says:
    March 23, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. If sunlight and hearings and declassification is what they want, there’s plenty of places for sunlight needed on the germination of all things Russia narrative.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Hopper Creek says:
    March 23, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    There s a lot of squirming colluding DemCraps got a LOT to LOSE..a bunch of Repugnants too..

    Like

    Reply
  44. TMonroe says:
    March 23, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    “Keep in mind this file also would include wiretaps, electronic intercepts and physical/electronic surveillance.”

    As has been pointed out here, so much of which figures to be culled from the unauthorized system searches that Flynn had to act to stop, so the breadth of what would be ceded could be considerable.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  45. antitechnocracy says:
    March 23, 2019 at 10:47 pm

    Look, I think we all know that the Uniparty/Ruling Class pseudo-elites continue to be viciously dangerous. Let no guards down!

    That said, lately I’ve lost a lot of respect for how supposedly cunning they are. It’s still to-be-determined whether any of the seditious bastards ever face justice. If they manage to skate by again unscathed, I guess we can marvel at how conninving, shameless, and persistently immoral they are. But they simply ain’t that bright.

    The truth is, without the media completely in their pockets, these people would have been exposed as a ridiculous clown show long ago. They have to be the most pathetic, mediocre, and worthless “elite” in American history.

    Like

    Reply
  46. InkanPatriot says:
    March 23, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-23/russiagate-over-wheres-hillary

    ^^^^^^
    THIS….FOR THE GOD PLEASE READ THIS AND DONT LOSE SITE THAT THE REAL FIGHT GOES BEYOND RUSSIAGATE/SPYGATE. WE HAVE TO STAY VIGILANT AND DIG IN TO FIGHT FOR GENERATIONS TO COME…

    Like

    Reply
    • AnotherMDConservative says:
      March 23, 2019 at 11:12 pm

      Hillary indicting herself? Interesting and unique take but no way do I want that to happen regardless of the red meat that would offer the Deplorables. Nope! ALL need to go down for their treason…NO DEALS!

      Like

      Reply
  47. alonzo1956 says:
    March 23, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    I hope the Democrats run Biden, although I don’t think they will. There is ample evidence of Joe’s corruption setting up Hunter to be a rich man at the expense of foreign entities. I believe it will sink him after the public is aware of what has occurred. For the longest time I thought it would be Michelle Obama, however it appears that her husbands corruption may throw a wrench into the works so much that she isn’t interested.

    It will be interesting for certain.

    Like

    Reply
  48. MattG says:
    March 24, 2019 at 12:26 am

    “…every wiretap, every recording, every intercepted communication; every interview, every transcript, every FBI note (FD-302 report), every conversation, every lead, every tip, everything the Mueller team did to investigate President Trump and every member associated therein.”

    All Bar needs to do is utter these 5 words… ‘Subject to an ongoing investigation’

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s