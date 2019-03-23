Barr Reviews Mueller Report – Pelosi Huddles With Team for Strategy…

According to most media reporting AG William Barr is meeting with Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein today and reviewing the completed Mueller report. At the end of this review, according to statute, AG Barr will commission a “Principle Conclusion” summary report that he will deliver to congress. As of 4:00pm EST, the White House has not been privately briefed on the Mueller findings.
The summary report from AGBarr will be given to House and Senate judiciary oversight committees before wider dissemination. The Chair of the House Judiciary Committee is Jerry Nadler (ranking member Doug Collins); the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee is Lindsey Graham (Vice-Chair Dianne Feinstein). AG William Barr may also brief those committees, or he may assign DAG Rosenstein to the briefing.
Depending on conversations between the DOJ and congressional leadership, there’s also a possibility of a more extensive briefing covering details within the Mueller investigation. However, that briefing would likely be reserved for the intelligence oversight group known as the “Gang of Eight”: Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy, Adam Schiff, Devin Nunes, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Richard Burr and Mark Warner.
Due to the politics surrounding the Barr report, it is likely the White House will be given the Principle Conclusion Summary around the same time as congress. The White House (executive branch) may also be able to review the full underlying documentation behind the summary…. that’s likely where the political fight for the ‘narrative’ will take place.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi tipped her hand at the Democrat approach during a strategy meeting today. According to early reporting Pelosi will refuse to attend any ‘Gang of Eight’ briefing and will demand the full investigative file be declassified:
This Pelosi approach aligns with what we suspected the Democrats would demand. They want the full Mueller investigative file including: every wiretap, every recording, every intercepted communication; every interview, every transcript, every FBI note (FD-302 report), every conversation, every lead, every tip, everything the Mueller team did to investigate President Trump and every member associated therein.
“It is imperative for Mr Barr to make the full report public and provide its underlying documentation and findings to Congress,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said late Friday in a statement, adding that Barr should not give Trump any “sneak preview.” (link)
With the investigation spanning 22 months, over multiple continents, that full investigative file would be like a massive grand jury library of evidence. Likely millions of pages of documents, multiple reports, interviews etc.
Keep in mind this file also would include wiretaps, electronic intercepts and physical/electronic surveillance. Most of that file would be innuendo, supposition, suspicion and investigative lines of inquiry. That file would hold the seeds for weaponizing unfounded accusations etc; that’s why Pelosi and Schumer would want it.
Also keep in mind Mueller’s team is almost guaranteed to have been telling their allies about all of the juicy accusations they were investigating.
It’s highly likely Pelosi, Schumer and the Lawfare community already know, in summary, what is deep inside the Mueller Team’s investigative file. The majority of that file is unfounded speculation that was researched; but it would be the holy grail of opposition research for weaponization; including the possibility of wiretaps inside the White House.
Having spent the past two years claiming that any republican declassification request was undermining the institutions and intelligence agencies of our government, the Democrats will now flip positions and demand transparency and declassification to save the institutions of and intelligence agencies from corruption. Their hypocrisy is boundless.
This will likely be the battle-space for the next several weeks/months that AG William Barr will have to navigate. The Democrats and their allied media will accuse him of covering-up for high crimes and misdemeanors…. We will also likely see the members of the Mueller team providing the feeder material for this effort.
Each of the Mueller team members will be leaking information, and building innuendo narratives about their investigative activity, to the Lawfare community and media. The ‘small group‘ effort will certainly work in concert with political allies in congress and the DNC. This is just how they roll.
Keep in mind the larger picture and most likely political sequence:
- Mueller report.
- Chosen One.
- Cummings Impeachment Schedule, known as “oversight plans” (April 15)
- Horowitz report
#2 and #3 are not sequence specific; they may reverse. However, the larger objective of the resistance apparatus will remain consistent.
The narrative around the Mueller investigative material will launch the chosen DNC candidate (possibly Biden). The professional political class will work to lift this candidate by exploiting the Mueller investigative file as ammunition against President Trump.
As pre-planned within Speaker Pelosi’s rules, House Oversight Chairman has until April 15, 2019, to deliver his schedule for congressional hearings to Speaker Pelosi. That hearing schedule is based around witnesses they can extract from the Mueller material.
Nothing happens organically. All of the broad strokes are planned well in advance, and the democrats just fill in the details as they successfully cross pre-determined tripwires. Once we know where the tripwires are located, their behavior becomes predictable.
A good working relationship between Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and President Trump will now become more important.
As Pelosi and Schumer wage their political battle and attempt to weaponize the Mueller report for maximum damage, Senator Graham will be exploring the DOJ and FBI corruption of the FISA court and spygate. That angle is a risk to multiple Obama-era administration officials.
President Trump and team have genuine political ammunition that includes FISA abuse, the ‘spygate’ surveillance scandal and an upcoming OIG Horowitz report.
Speaker Pelosi and team have the fabricated political ammunition of the Mueller probe to weaponize.
Both teams will now go to battle on the road to 2020.
I’ve lost count of the meltdowns.
Their intensity seems to be increasing, though.
Tickles me to the point of being beside myself.
MAGA!! KAG!!
A few realized the media had been lying to them after the election. More began to realize it as Trump’s executive policies (“bread crumbs”) began to produce good things. Still more began to realize as the left had doubled, tripled and quadrupled down and have gone absolutely nuts.
#walkaway is real and so is #ImStayingHome. While some realized earlier than others, the actual support for Democrats and the media is going to be a lot lower than advertised. Trump is expected to win all over the US in massive numbers.
I’m far more interested in keeping the movement going and ensuring the right candidates appear in congress and other elections. We can’t get a third term for Trump. And we can’t rely on Pence to be anywhere near as dynamic and powerful as Trump. We absolutely MUST look further into the future than “next election.” This is what the Democrats do. They need the same crap done to them. If Trump runs unopposed (as he should) then vote in Democrat primaries for the least likely to win.
We’ve got to develop more energy if we’re going to take our country back. And we absolutely MUST allow failing Democrat policies to fail as Trump has done with his policies already. You don’t need to be “an activist.” You just need to be more active. Active and vocal.
Spot on. Momentum is key and the adage all politics are local is huge right now, I think making examples of the activists pretending to be commissioners in Seattle is a start and there is more that can be done in that fashion. Enough of it and the national media will not be able to ignore, especially as citizens point to and take exception with the results. The left is literally coming unglued and sane observers can easily see why. Dems are nothing more than disjointed, unhinged groups of activists with no soul, no message, no cohesion. Pelosi simply doesn’t know what to do with this mess they have created. PDJT will astutely call them out as:
Anti-Jewish
Anti-Black
Anti-Hispanic
Anti-American
Pro-socialist
Pro-infanticide
Pro-open borders
Pro-jihadi
The left somehow has to make sense of:
Pro-socialist Cortez, Tlaib, Omar et al
No indictments from meuller
Strong economy
Anti-Jew dem candidates for 2020
Anti-Jewish, Anti-Semitic comments from the left daily
The ongoing border crisis
Improved poll numbers for PDJT with women, hispanics, blacks, independents. Watch the Jewish and Catholic numbers start to creep up.
There is no better man than PDJT to exploit all their weaknesses, but he needs hel
I have stated a few times that what we need even beyond candidates is our own PACs. MAGA PACs, funded by American exporters, will produce MAGA Candidates.
There’s one thing I don’t understand about what Sundance is saying: I have heard statements emphatically claiming that any leaks by the former Mueller team, even after a release of whatever Barr chooses, will be met with indictments of those individuals.
Mike Pompeo is the only one nearest Trump, and in his mold, to succeed him. I’ve been watching.
Unfortunately, we still have to contend with 1) the(evil) power of Google/FaceBook/Twitter, and 2) Fraudulent voting/vote counting/Ballot Harvesting. :- (
I think Chuckie Schumer looks more ‘morgue-slab frozen’ than ‘melted-down’ in that glamour-shot photo of him with Nancy above, Charlotte.
He actually looks like the spitting image of Hermann Goerrings’ Death Photo after the former Luftwaffe Blimp chomped-down on the cyanide capsule.
The summary and outline of the Democratic tactics on weaponing the Mueller Investigation File is beyond disgusting.
The only thing that tops this outrage, is after the President in targeted by Lawfare/MSM partners for the next ten months is to then have SDNY come out of its closet and spring criminal charges on the President just in time for the election.
Yep, the plan is that transparent.
Democrat tactics…nothing democratic about them.
Except for the fact that the SDNY is under the authority of the US Attorney General and cannot make criminal charges without his authorization.
A2–that plays into the dims hands. If the SDNY DOESN’T bring charges then the dims will holler obstruction. You have to remember that to understand the dims you have to think of them as spoiled 4 year old brats–PERIOD
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL, so true. 😄
Something else to remember, the NY AG is also trying to play. If the SDNY can’t bring charges I suspect he will. Even if they have to be dropped later.
But the lawyer who managed the Cohen case (And convinced him to plead guilty to campaign finance charges—-when they weren’t.) is gone, and Weismann can’t go there because Barr removed him from the DOJ period ! Barr is keeping an eye on this ahead of time.
The Dems have no control over Barr.
This seems correct, as now the Dems are going to try to take Barr down. He’s in for the fight of his life.
Yep.
That plan will be disrupted by POTUS’ declass. of selected documents—and , I believe some indictments.
Sundance: “This is just how they roll.”
Isn’t that leaking Illegal?????
LikeLiked by 4 people
lolol Since when did “illegal” stop them?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Think aliens! To them, illegal aliens just means an additional voting class to be exploited!!
If President Trump doesn’t drain the swamp when he is out of office will they will continue to try and destroy him, his family, his friends and the American people.
LikeLiked by 10 people
That is why Trump will destroy them He knows what they will do to him after he leaves office. The BIG HURT is coming soon.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I think you make a good point. And NOW he has some MEGA/MAGA ammunition in the full report which he will definitely use to full advantage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree….they were stupid enough to even say that they will purse criminal charges against him and his family. The poked the Lion. I pray to God they are brought to justice.
LikeLike
SD is correct that Pelosi and Schumer already have much of the info from leaks–Weissman and the other angry Dem lawyers. And likely they’ve leaked to the press as well–wonder if they paid the press like the other members of FBI/DOJ?
But here are two things to help assuage us today, at least.
1) Lindsey Graham was in Mar a Lago last night for a Republican fundraiser. I”m betting that he and POTUS played a round of golf. And strategized. Notice no tweets so far from Pres. Trump?
2) I posted on the Presidential thread a story from WSJ–the Dep US Attorney for SDNY–Khuzami–is leaving to “spend more time with his family”. Suuuuure. I think Barr is continuing to clean house. Khuzami is the one that led the case against Michael Cohen.
Oh 😮😉 TY
Lindsey Graham is the leader of the Republicans in Congress, “the people’s champ.” I’ve tried to cut Cocaine Mitch a break but Sundance is right: Mitch is beyond repair, & he always was, & he knows it
A lot of ppl were skeptical of Graham but for some reason I wasn’t…. it made sense to me like this: Trump’s presidency is the only shot some of these Senators & Congressmen have to be a big shot & do something for real. & I’ve kept an eye on who was really taking the chance to shine, Graham been on my radar since the Repeal & Replace debacle: I think he sensed McCain would spike it, & that was when the two began to part ways
LikeLiked by 3 people
Never, ever, ever, ever trust Lindsay Graham. A snake in the grass. Swamp rat.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’m not inviting him to dance w/ my mother, I’m counting on his self-interest & access, esp to money
Dems be busy raising that money & harvesting that sweet data for Uncle Joe. 2020 ain’t gonna be easy
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“A good working relationship between Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and President Trump will now become more important…”
LikeLike
LikeLike
Would just like to point out Kid Rock is/was involved in WWE, which is run by Vince McMahon, husband of the Secretary of Small Business and long-time friend of Donald Trump… when I still had access to watching RAW/SmackDown/PPVs, WWE also had a tendency to be in the same cities as MAGA rallies or go where diplomatic “carrots” (as opposed to sticks) had just been introduced. I still say Vince is doing some off-the-record diplomatting.
Trump also knows all about Obama’s identity fraud and unconstitutional status. He was provided all the evidence in early 2011 by an Arizona contingent. Additional information was provided at a later date at Trump’s request. Trump doesn’t believe aka Obama was born in Hawaii. He just said so for political expediency. Is it any wonder that the treasonous Obama-Clinton sychophants in the DOJ and intelligence community are fighting like crazy to neutralize or better yet eliminate the Trump threat?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Then-candidate Trump never said Obama was born in Hawaii. Then-candidate Trump said Obama was born in the United States. There is a difference. Think about it.
(where was “Barry Soetero” born vs where was “Obama” born…)
You’re correct. But I don’t believe Trump believes aka Obama was born in the USA. He only said he was to get the media off his back and to strengthen his chances to win the election. Political expediency. Trump is well aware that aka Obama is a fraud. Question is will he ever expose the bastard?
Looks to me like all the black hats have left are smoke rounds…white hats have full magazines of he and a few tactical nukes…I’ll take those odds…time to CRUSH the left.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ret USMC I so hope you are correct. I like to send at least a few of those tactical nukes right up their individual and collective wazoo.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not a single Democrat came to question Bruce Ohr. That says to me they are perfectly at ease with a seditious conspiracy to rig elections–as long as it is their team doing it. It tells me if they ever gain power again, they will do it again–and even more. After eight years of Clinton corruption, eight years of Bush indifference, eight years of Obama radicalism and two more years of Trump Derangement Syndrome, Democrats (and Uni-Party Republicans) have become “normalized’ to Deep State sedition.
If President Trump did to his political opponents any of the crimes that were (and still are) being committed against him, Democrats would howl until the moon fell out of the sky.
Inserting spies into campaigns. Allowing “contractors”, private opposition research firms, to paw through all of the government’s top secret NSA files on behalf of the Clinton Campaign (not to mention their Russian clients!). That’s how Nellie Ohr put the wrong Michael Cohen in Prague. Weaponizing the CIA for partisan politics. The FBI. The State Department. The DOJ. The NSC. And the Perma-Blob Bureaucracy.
This cannot go by the boards. This is not “boys will be boys”. A House Redacted Against ****** Cannot Stand. This two-tiered “Justice” System–one for the Clinton/Obama Machine and illegal aliens, another for everybody else–must end. Either we expose, punish and reject this Deep State Sedition, or we lose our democratic Constitutional Republic.
One way or the other, there will be a Reckoning. Either the Obama/Clinton Junta is held accountable now, or at some point, the Swamp will go full-Police State, having met no pushback today. They took great pains to hide their sedition this time. Next time, they might not even bother.
Free and fair elections are how we settle things instead of using violence. If I know you have rejected free and fair elections in favor of Police State election-tampering, then I must never allow you to gain power again, and “by any means necessary”. Then we’ve reached the end of the political consensus that allows for a democratic Constitutional Republic. We couldn’t keep it, Dr. Franklin.
Step away from the Abyss, people and come back to your Constitution. That’s what it’s there for. And we need it now more than ever. EVER.
Well said, and completely over target, but they won’t. Even here. Mention that declared emergencies are unconstitutional, and be ready for massive flak. Unconstitutionality is vogue when “your guy” does it.
Prove the emergency declaration is unconstitutional. You can’t, because it isn’t.
IMO you’ve misinterpreted the comment, I did also on the first read – but I then reread it!
POTUS’ primary job is protecting the homeland—-that is in keeping with the Constitution.
Then the most important thing now to work on is election fraud. The Dims are planning more of it, in many different ways. If we can overcome the Dims plans to rig elections, I am convinced Trump can win hands down in 2020. Otherwise… the Dims will steal the elections. And what chaos that will create.
please dain the swamps president,
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is doing his very best, day in and day out. I believe that completely.
Bless him, and his family.
Bless and keep you too KLC!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wouldn’t it be cool if he brought back Gorka and Bannon right now. dems would implode and explode all at once
and Flynn
I do not see how the dems can succeed. The executive can now move forward and declasiffy all the stuff on the list. That should effectively cut-off the narritive at the knees, and many bad people with it. Perhaps a bit off timing for maximum effect, but thats not really needed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wouldn’t think he could declassify the majority of the Mueller report because it will be about everyone that was charged, interviewed etc and he cannot speak for them. If they are innocent also then PT cannot release info concerning them.
IIRC Yesterday “Shoeless-Joe” suggested he wanted #Trump’s first tweet after #MuellerTime to be the release of all Numes et al memoes docs etc. (The Catch-22 ones).
Things are happening fast and I apologize in advance if this has been covered, but I’m wondering about the “Job interview” PDJT had with Mueller the day before Mueller was named Special Counsel? Mueller was and is term limited, and had already been granted a special two year extension by an act of Congress at Obama’s request because Steady Eddy Bob Mueller was needed at the helm while new CIA and DOD heads were broken in (Petraeus/Panetta) and the Patriot Act was up for renewal, also letting Obama hold off on Confirmation battles until after the 2012 elections.
Since he legally can’t hold the job, why talk to him about it? Has this ever been explained?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also, McCabe claims Rod R. said John Kelly might be named FBI director without giving up his Homeland Security Director post. Strange stuff.
Also, a Trump friend claimed that Mueller and PDJT had “a private talk” during this mystery meeting.
IIRC there was a recent story claiming that Mueller was aware of the Special Council role and wanted the “job” meeting to size up his target. Perhaps he had his measure taken by the Boss instead.
Mueller leaving his phone behind. Rattled? More like recording the conversation and after?
“Things are happening fast”
I don’t remember PDT or anyone else saying about why Mueller didn’t get the job. That would have some influence on him you would think. What I find interesting is that the president would even meet with him regarding it, considering the bad blood about his golf membership. ‘Just shows you that PDT is willing to talk to anyone he thinks is capable of filling a spot that he has. You rock Mr. President.
Maybe Robert Francis O’Psycho will give PigLousy some of his magic dirt to eat to revive her spirits.
I wonder if there is a significance to the President’s Twitter-silence. Maybe like when you go from commenting as a defendant to being on the prosecution team? I don’t use twitter, so maybe he has begun Tweeting again, but if not the silence should be giving the Dems pause, no?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe he’s just reminding Twitter than when he speaks, traffic doubles. When he doesn’t . . . 😉
By being silent he denies the deranged bots an angle of deflection.
Meanwhile, all they have is the Doom and Despondency as bad news trickles into their melted brains.
Note Cenk Uygurs ” I’ve ALWAYS SAID Trump colluded AFTER the Election”
Or “never mind, just wait for SDNY to start”
Or Maddow’s tears
Oh, and don’t forget the people gloating and ridiculing them mercilessly, there is definitely a lot of that going on !!!
Complete guess here:
Trump will not let these weasels scurry away. He won’t allow them to trade their laying down of arms for legislative gains, either. To do so would be to allow bad actors to go outside the lines to obtain instruments of negotiation to be used against the likes of Trump. Aint’ going to happen.
Instead, Trump will turn the heat up when the time is appropriate. When that is, I cannot fathom if it is not starting now. The guilty will see their time in the courtroom, either criminally or civilly against a Trump plaintiff attorney. These people will be squeezed for 5X their internet funded accounts and personal accumulations combined.
These turkeys should never have checked in with the FISA court with their bogus dossier. Welcome to Hotel California, dudes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember the photo of Trump in white tie and tails glaring at an oblivious Hillary who was laughing hysterically like she always does? We all know what he did to her after that took place.
I wouldn’t want to be one of the people who tried to destroy POTUS thus incurring the wrath of Donald J Trump, President of the United States.
Declassification by Trump may implicate Warner , Pelosi , Schiff etc . They may have to resign or be neutured .
LikeLiked by 9 people
Make my day!
I wonder if Bill Barr is wishing he remained in retirement. sundance has presented quite an unpleasant but cogent scenario.
If Barr is as unimpeachably sincere, honest, ethical and faithful to the people, the Constitution, his country and a fair and balanced Justice system as he seems to be, he must feel largely alone at that level of the DOJ.
The vicious Coup remnants are still near him and the no holds barred tentacles of malicious and pernicious politics are getting ever closer and closer to ensnaring him. I suspect Mr. Barr is facing the biggest challenge of his legal career and I wish him all the best.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
T-2016:
Great top picks for Barr allies. Other “friends” would include Sidney Powell, Harmeet Dhillon (etc) and Dershowitz on some matters.
Barr is positioned to be one of the most consequential AG in American history.
Either he will overhaul and cleanse the Deep State, or he will brush it all under the rug and proven to MAGA world that this is no longer a country of laws, not men.
For now, I am hopeful he’s the former. muller would still be working had Barr not pulled the plug, Notice how quick this got wrapped up? muller may well be thinking if he calls it quits now, HE can salvage some sort or reputation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not sure of that- salvaging his reputation. He and Rosenstein were involved in Uranium One. That will be one of the next shoes to drop.
I pray for AG Barr throughout the day, that such a stalwart is in the right place at the right time for these United States.
This what I fear:
_________________________________________________________
Matthew Dowd
Verified account
@matthewjdowd
Follow Follow @matthewjdowd
More
Think of Robert Mueller like Johnny Appleseed: he planted a bunch of trees, and now he has finished his planting, so watch trees grow across the landscape, and fruit be harvested.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree. that’s why so many of the media and politicians are jumping up and down. I bellieve it is fear as much as anger and frustration.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, this is just more goal-post shifting. Mueller was supposed to indict the president, if not on “collusion” charges, then obstruction charges. He was supposed to indict his son too, and maybe Kushner and Ivanka.
There are no “seeds.” Its just the next iteration of increasingly-desperate talking points.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Increasingly, PDJT, and now AG Barr, and many in Alt-Right media as well as several in Congress are collectively acting as a big can of Roundup and dumping it on all those seedlings Johnny Appleseed Mueller tried to plant.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s a lot of Leftist wishcasting being done as self therapy.
Let’s hope, however, that the Pelosi-Schumer team’s fabrications no longer are believed by the public. Most Americans had stopped believing in “Russia, Russia” anyway.
“You keep makin’ up lies” should be what we say to them every time.
Or . . . .”There you go again.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Their hypocrisy is boundless.” Their hypocrisy is the only thing larger than infinity.
Need to attack google and Facebook. Robert Epstein has excellent work on their politicalization and he is a liberal! This needs to be fixed first!!
Attended a great presentation by Dr. Robert Epstein at the “Bringing America Back to Life” conference recently. ” Your Personal Data Is Being Secretly Mined By Mega Tech Companies ”
He is a Jewish Liberal with surprising research results. Some might think it amazing that a Jewish Liberal got a standing ovation with a conservative christian crowd. Just imagine if the same presentation was given to demonrats from a conservative republican scientist. But he is an honest scientist and conservatives are not at all like leftists and demonrats.
This works too, for Dems, but I don’t think they’ll get it all. Law and all that inconvenient stuff.
I guess it wasn’t a witch hunt after all—-Hillary wasn’t indicted.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just curious, why isn’t President Trump not tweeting?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I assume you mean why is he not Tweeting – double negatives can be confusing. Not being a Twitter user, I cannot confirm that he is NOT Tweeting – can anyone else?
Yes, sorry, didn’t mean the double negative. Written too quickly.
Two plus years later while on America’s call w our Flotus, I’d suggest a weekend of real relaxation by turning off the tweets:
KC & The Sunshine Band’s 1975 hit “Get Down Tonight”
LYRICS:
Baby, baby let’s get together
Honey, honey me and you
And do the things, oh, do the things
That we like to do
Oh, do a little dance, make a little love,
Get down tonight, get down tonight
Do a little dance, make a little love
Get down tonight, get down tonight
No need to, the President is enjoying the HILLARIOUS reactions.
Barr is a straight shooter; can’t believe how quickly he put an end to the Mueller debacle. I am beginning to trust him. He’s methodical and knows what he is doing and what he can do…it can’t all happen at once. At this point I am impressed.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It’s truly amazing that he got Mueller to end it considering their friendship. We were all suspicious how it would play out. After listening to him during his hearing , I did sense his resolve and admired his standing up against many ridiculous demands. We can only hope and pray that he’ll see this through with equal justice for all and to actually prosecute all the coupists.
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/acfe69f1c59850c6af0e576455c6f1595e150324b467c265dda3dc273ac2d852.jpg?w=800&h=168
Kudos, SD, for all the work and thought going into your view of the Dem plans, but it’s not going to work out for them. I seriously doubt Barr is going to publicly release anything near the full report. The Dems will have to leak classified/privileged material and that won’t work out well for them. Their already treading on thin ice and it’s getting warmer every day. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re…
…thin ice (politically).. I meant to say.
After Mueller
We gonna let it all come out
After Mueller
We gonna un-redact no doubt
Gonna stimulate some action
We gonna get some satisfaction
We gonna find out what it was all about
After Mueller
We gonna let it all come out
After Mueller
We gonna make Schifty come clean
After Mueller
Strzok gonna pay for the scheme
Gonna clean up fraud and suspicion
Steele gonna get a extradition
We gonna show what it was all about
After Mueller
We gonna let it all come out
President Trump: You tell ’em I’m coming… and hell’s coming with me, you hear?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not an attorney, but I was told over three decades ago, that one cannot voluntarily give up their rights. (This prevents someone from abusing your rights and saying you agreed to it.) So if no indictments or wrong-doing is presented in the Mueller Report, it cannot be made public. That would violate not only Trump’s rights, but possibly many others’ rights. (Contrary to many Democrats and MSM, Trump still has rights!)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nunes is on The Mueller Report (replacement for Judge Jeanine’s show tonight) talking again about the secret scope memo. I’m glad that he is bringing this issue up in every interview…
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s wonderful that he is keeping a flame under Rosenstein’s backside…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Somehow I don’t think that turning over illegally obtained evidence (of nothing, really) to Congress is a good idea.
Now we need a criminal/civil rights investigation of this whole FISA abuse scandal. I would expect a report to conclude that FISA law and regulations were violated.
We also need to follow up on the NSA abuse that took place PRIOR to the FISA scandal.
Let’s see some real indictments.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’d also like to see an Administrative ruling that ONLY Federal workers can access the NSA data base and only at legitimate need as well as another one that directs the FBI and all other Federal law enforcement agencies to video tape all interviews with suspects and that video tape should include a wall clock located behind the person being questioned.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if liar Trust the Plan moron Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) still thinks Mueller and Rosenstein are white hats.
LikeLike
LikeLike
interesting that Pelosi has time for work meetings on a Saturday, but when the Government was shut-down and PDJT was calling for meetings to resolve and get it open – she went on vacation!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, it makes sense. She doesn’t work for American citizens. She works for the Democrat cabal. This work furthers the interests of the Democrat cabal, whereas negotiating a compromise to the shutdown didn’t really matter to the Democrat cabal.
It’s a very good point you raise. But it’s not hard to figure out why!
LikeLiked by 3 people
was hoping someone in the msm might point out the bad ‘optics’ of Nan’s working weekend only because of Mueller’s report, juxtaposed with how she couldn’t be bothered to be in DC during the shutdown.
but, since the msm has already forgotten that Mueller was their hero…i guess they’ll forget about the way the Dems behaved during the shutdown.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t remember the MSM ever criticizing Nancy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The rats can demand whatever they want. Proper procedures must be followed according to the law, regardless. There is an excellent opportunity to remind them about the precious sources and methods that must be protected, as they were pointing out themselves not so long ago.
Let alone the privacy of innocent people who have never been charged with any crime.
There is also an excellent opportunity to stonewall the D the same way the R were stonewalled.
Let them scream.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lawyer/client privilege.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe they should be opened up now, for starters. 😁
Here it is! Evidence of collusion with foreign nationals to impact our election:
….but…but…buttbuutttttt…undermine trump! must undermine….msut…sqqqwwaakkk..undemrine….gag…choke…choke…
this is why it’s so frustrating for normal people to get involved in this sickening charade called ‘government’. the other side does BLATANT illegal things all the time, and they are never even investigated, much less punished! no one calls them on it except commentors on sites like this or some of the foxnews crew. what about obama’s statements on microphone that he’d have more flexibility to help putin after the election? if that isn’t collusion with russia, i don’t know what is! and the times i’ve mentioned some of these things to liberal ‘friends’ (using the term loosely), they just come back with that’s all BS – it never happened!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watch this. Wow. JohnWickOfPolitcs gives a fully, packed decisive explanation of how Barr works, what he wil/won’tl do with Report, and the absolute traps that have been set for leaks, how Barr’s actions in future will be for DoJ clean up. He goes on and on. Very believable. Haves his own sources. He has always seemed credible to me.
He then switches to Assange, says the Ecuadoris embassy is surrounded (tweet @ 3/22), thinks this had to do with the Report release timing.
Very encouraging Periscope.
My nephew just sent me this. It’s that old movie clip of Hitler going crazy that folks have used countless times to put their own captions on for comedic effect.
Somebody just did one about the release of the Mueller Report, with Schiff as the Hitler character. I still have tears of laughter in my eyes…
https://www.captiongenerator.com/1336342/No-Collusion
LikeLike
That was a good one.
That’s is soooo funny!
I think Barr will take Chuck U Schemer’s and Nanny State Pelosi’s attempted intimidation as a challenge.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. If sunlight and hearings and declassification is what they want, there’s plenty of places for sunlight needed on the germination of all things Russia narrative.
There s a lot of squirming colluding DemCraps got a LOT to LOSE..a bunch of Repugnants too..
“Keep in mind this file also would include wiretaps, electronic intercepts and physical/electronic surveillance.”
As has been pointed out here, so much of which figures to be culled from the unauthorized system searches that Flynn had to act to stop, so the breadth of what would be ceded could be considerable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look, I think we all know that the Uniparty/Ruling Class pseudo-elites continue to be viciously dangerous. Let no guards down!
That said, lately I’ve lost a lot of respect for how supposedly cunning they are. It’s still to-be-determined whether any of the seditious bastards ever face justice. If they manage to skate by again unscathed, I guess we can marvel at how conninving, shameless, and persistently immoral they are. But they simply ain’t that bright.
The truth is, without the media completely in their pockets, these people would have been exposed as a ridiculous clown show long ago. They have to be the most pathetic, mediocre, and worthless “elite” in American history.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-23/russiagate-over-wheres-hillary
^^^^^^
THIS….FOR THE GOD PLEASE READ THIS AND DONT LOSE SITE THAT THE REAL FIGHT GOES BEYOND RUSSIAGATE/SPYGATE. WE HAVE TO STAY VIGILANT AND DIG IN TO FIGHT FOR GENERATIONS TO COME…
Hillary indicting herself? Interesting and unique take but no way do I want that to happen regardless of the red meat that would offer the Deplorables. Nope! ALL need to go down for their treason…NO DEALS!
I hope the Democrats run Biden, although I don’t think they will. There is ample evidence of Joe’s corruption setting up Hunter to be a rich man at the expense of foreign entities. I believe it will sink him after the public is aware of what has occurred. For the longest time I thought it would be Michelle Obama, however it appears that her husbands corruption may throw a wrench into the works so much that she isn’t interested.
It will be interesting for certain.
And there are the many videos of his groping women and especially young girls. Vile and disgusting person, not to mention his many racist faux pas.
“…every wiretap, every recording, every intercepted communication; every interview, every transcript, every FBI note (FD-302 report), every conversation, every lead, every tip, everything the Mueller team did to investigate President Trump and every member associated therein.”
All Bar needs to do is utter these 5 words… ‘Subject to an ongoing investigation’
