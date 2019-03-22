Fox News Publishes Set of Andrew McCabe Texts With Lisa Page – Notes Main Justice Concerns With FBI FISA Source/Motive…

Fox News has published a small set of text messages between FBI Deputy Andrew McCabe and his DOJ Attorney Lisa Page. The set of messages released come from the device(s) of Lisa Page and outlines that she must have shared with investigators the totality of her texting and not just messages between herself and FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok.

The aspect covered within the release speaks to a concern from Main Justice toward the FBI application of the FISA warrant used against Carter Page. Specifically, concerns held by Stuart Evans, then the DOJ’s National Security Division deputy assistant attorney general, about the bias held by the FBI source, Christopher Steele.

FOX NEWS – Just nine days before the FBI applied for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant to surveil a top Trump campaign aide, bureau officials were battling with a senior Justice Department official who had “continued concerns” about the “possible bias” of a source pivotal to the application, according to internal text messages obtained by Fox News.

The 2016 messages, sent between former FBI lawyer Lisa Page and then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, also reveal that bureau brass circulated at least two anti-Trump blog articles, including a Lawfare blog post sent shortly after Election Day that called Trump possibly “among the major threats to the security of the country.” (read more)

The issues presented within the Fox article are well known and have been widely discussed. Essentially further evidence of some people within Main Justice having concerns with the FBI’s aggressive approach toward gaining a sketchy FISA warrant.

However, the revelation that Lisa Page shared text messages beyond those previously outlined in communication with Peter Strzok now leads to a possibility that investigators have much more internal communication that previously understood. It would appear Ms. Page was considerably more forthcoming than other members of the small group.

Additionally, the leaking of this information to Fox News might indicate the investigation by Inspector General Michael Horowitz could be approaching completion.

