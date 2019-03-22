Fox News Publishes Set of Andrew McCabe Texts With Lisa Page – Notes Main Justice Concerns With FBI FISA Source/Motive…

Fox News has published a small set of text messages between FBI Deputy Andrew McCabe and his DOJ Attorney Lisa Page. The set of messages released come from the device(s) of Lisa Page and outlines that she must have shared with investigators the totality of her texting and not just messages between herself and FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok.
The aspect covered within the release speaks to a concern from Main Justice toward the FBI application of the FISA warrant used against Carter Page. Specifically, concerns held by Stuart Evans, then the DOJ’s National Security Division deputy assistant attorney general, about the bias held by the FBI source, Christopher Steele.
FOX NEWS – Just nine days before the FBI applied for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant to surveil a top Trump campaign aide, bureau officials were battling with a senior Justice Department official who had “continued concerns” about the “possible bias” of a source pivotal to the application, according to internal text messages obtained by Fox News.
The 2016 messages, sent between former FBI lawyer Lisa Page and then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, also reveal that bureau brass circulated at least two anti-Trump blog articles, including a Lawfare blog post sent shortly after Election Day that called Trump possibly “among the major threats to the security of the country.” (read more)
The issues presented within the Fox article are well known and have been widely discussed. Essentially further evidence of some people within Main Justice having concerns with the FBI’s aggressive approach toward gaining a sketchy FISA warrant.
However, the revelation that Lisa Page shared text messages beyond those previously outlined in communication with Peter Strzok now leads to a possibility that investigators have much more internal communication that previously understood. It would appear Ms. Page was considerably more forthcoming than other members of the small group.
Additionally, the leaking of this information to Fox News might indicate the investigation by Inspector General Michael Horowitz could be approaching completion.
Tee-hee…..she’s going to bring them all down.
the lovely layer….
I’ve always said… One by one until there are NONE!
Amen.
I had the feeling she was rolling over. Felt like she was betrayed by a lot of the team there and that she felt used… hoping there’s a lot more to come
When does a bird sing? When it feels safe! She has been singing like a bird for some time. Imagine what the prospects of life in prison for, what was POTUS tweet again?, TREASON. Or worse, being at the end of a rope by your neck.
I think Brucie might be in that same club.
Lisa Page was stabbed in the back by just about everyone she associated with, so her cooperation is somewhat understandable.
Brucie appears to still have a career he cares about. The problem is what happens to his wife?
Bruce seems to be the most honest by far.
He’s possibly the most exposed.
And he seems to love his beautiful wife.
FusionGPS needs to be investigated and exposed. We’ve got Glenn Simpson on far more perjury than P-dop, Flynn, Stone, et al. and that was with many lawyers and Feinstein transcript release.
When I first signed on here I was going to be “Be a Patriot, Lisa!”
All seems to finally be coming to a head. My guess, Barr will inform the public that Trump has been cleared of any wrong doing and work toward rehabilitating DOJ. Will the culprits in the scheme be punished? My guess, a public shaming by Trump who will move on to re-election and making America great. In end, the media loses, democrats and never trumpers lose, and anything thrown at the President is just “ the boy that cried Wolf” effect. President Trump rolls toward re-election. Wish we would see the scoundrels prosecuted but not likely. Trump becomes stronger.
If Barr doesn’t take some very visible steps to ensure the whole country that this misuse of power will never happen again, there will be no peace. Trump will probably be re-elected but we need the assurance that this fraud has been stopped. We just can’t keep accepting this two-tiered justice system.
Completely agree. I think Barr being there means that a negotiated cleaning has been arranged. We won’t get the real ring-leaders at the very top, but a whole lot of the names on the picture above could go down. A realistic housecleaning has to take place, not just for Justice, but to right the balance a bit toward what this meant in the last elections as well.
MEDIA are the most dangerous wing of the Democrat party.
Even if judged to be”free press” malicious libel against public figures isn’t protected.
They need to be sued.
And we also need to correctly define MSM as DNC SuperPAC
I agree with you wholeheartedly. If Trump does not tell Barr to go after them with everything possible, then what is to say they won’t destroy Trump and his family after he leaves office. We cannot allow that to happen.
if there aren’t severe repercussions and consequences then there will be no reason not to keep on keeping on with their bullshit. new rules are for fools. remember the rules are not there for them and Trumps presidency will pretty much just be a foot note.
I disagree. This should happen to the next Democratic President and guess what? A thorough investigation cannot help but find corruption.
Sounds like a wonderful scenario. My skepticism arises as one considers the investment the losers have in such a flea bitten dog. Media, Democrats and Never Trumpers have heavily invested in TDS derived programming and copy. Losers they certainly are, a pivot to defame Trump in any manner will begin AFTER giving up on the Mueller. inspired take down.
let me reiterate my prediction from 2 years ago:
PDJT and the black hats and their enablers made a deal that they will clear him in exchange for him not prosecuting the black hats..
Mueller and Barr are going through with their side of the bargain.
PDJT has seemingly gone through with his side.
And in a couple of months, when the dust settles, PDJT will gloriously and justifiably ‘renege’ on the deal, and sic the hounds on the black hats.
The art of the deal includes the art of screwing over the bad guys who you made a deal with.
F them all! They deserve it.
Why would the president or anyone make a “deal to not be prosecuted” for something they didn’t actually do?
I’m surprised they didn’t come up with deep fake “evidence”….
We’ll see how much Mueller tries to smear PDJT in report
I cannot see PDJT making the deal you describe. Why would he agree to be magnanimous after everything he’s been through? That’s not a deal it’s a capitulation.
Remember the speculation regarding AG Barr and the observations that we would know by the end of March? Well it’s almost the end of March and I think we know. IMO Barr told Mueller that the fishing expedition was done; that unless he had solid unrefutable evidence relating to the original purpose of the investigation that it was over. Otherwise Meuller would still be trying to blackmail Corsi into admitting guilt for something that probably wasn’t illegal.
I hope that AG Barr goes after every single one of the traitorous sedition group. All of them. If no one is punished then this will happen again.
If you think this handful of a half dozen that are exposed is the totality of the deep state, you are sadly in the wrong. This is but a few of the many, many corrupt state hacks, and they will be more than happy to bide their time for another 4 years, waiting for the day they can get back to full sale business as usual.
No, not this time. I cannot believe that President Trump will work this hard, and sacrifice so much, simply to turn the country back over to the same treasonous filth he had to fight so hard for over two years. But, no one can possibly know who will get prosecuted, and who will not…..we have no choice but to wait and see.
Either Lisa Page has one heck of an immunity deal to be revealing so much information that shows her bias and involvement in the coup, or else Horoiwitz got so much on her that she cannot try to hide her involvement and risk charges of perjury or, in DOJspeak, “exhibiting a lack of candor.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
The same thought occurred to me. I wouldn’t be surprised if a bunch of immunity deals have been handed out like candy. In this instance, simply to avoid a prosecution. It also prevents full disclosure by witnesses.
Makes you wonder, if the DOJ put HRC’s prosecution off the table, why they would have handed out immunity? I havent seen anyone ask that question yet.
Rats squeal when trapped. She’s not the only one spilling the beans.
Do we know that she revealed this information?
Lots of talk, little action…how long have I been reading about all these players? And just who is going to stand before the bar and plead? I don’t see anyone even walking near a courthouse.
The joke is on who? Seems like it is on me and millions more Americans who more than sense a two tier justice system being imposed.
Note how many in government have been to law schools! They learn how to admit nothing, deny everything, and talk around any subject…weasels all!
We have been gamed, conned and left with a warn sack of (you know what) all the while Hillary, Obama and their pals go about laughing and enjoying life.
Hello suckers!
RJ, relax, things are now finally coming out. Now the Mueller report has been handed in I think you will see the gloves come off. First lets see if the msm picks this up, I don’t know what Barrs going to do but I think it’s a little too early to discount him.
RJ you really don’t get it do you?
Further evidence that the FISA application was the majority of the so-called insurance policy. Without the retroactive legalization of the NSA database/FBI contractor spying which the FISA afforded, the FBI and basically the entire US intelligence community would’ve been caught in a scandal that would have resulted in the elimination of these tools and systematic deconstruction of intelligence contractors. Note that these contractors, such as Fusion GPS, are still operating today.
They had to get the FISA application at any cost.
All of this is the ongoing saga of the US domestic effort against Candidate Donald Trump. George Papadopoulos has a book coming out very soon and has been teasing that the international community is going to be exposed in an effort against Candidate Donald Trump.
The Mueller report was released.
As some of you may recall, I teased some information a couple weeks ago that I had learned about Atty Huber from Utah. In light of the completion of the Mueller report, I’m now comfortable sharing it.
During their meeting, Huber informed Barr that his work is complete, minus some loose ends.
Barr told him to wait, and not close up shop yet.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent, I hope that is indeed accurate and that everything gets exposed and prosecuted!
Thanks for the info!
Chojun: Thanks for this! I have been waiting for the answer to your tease! It sounds positive! I guess we will just have to wait to see what happens!
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/doj-inspector-general-confirms-year-long-investigation-into-fisa-abuse-is-still-active
LikeLiked by 3 people
Robert: This is the DoJ IG Michael Horowitz not Huber just to clarify.
Stealth Huber activated!
Maybe it wasn’t ALL kabuki on the part of Sessions.
LikeLike
Electra: Well if true that might explain how they are complete! Seems strange one prosecutor can stop others from questioning witnesses! If so it makes cover ups very easy!
Agreed. I don’t see how Mueller can stop them from cooperating with another federal atty.
Except he did not interview Campbell U1 witness. I don’t call that complete unless the fix is in
” George Papadopoulos has a book coming out very soon and has been teasing…”
More tick tock. So sick of this. If you have something to disclose, disclose it. If you have a suspicion (versus facts), you can still disclose that also. Just label it clearly as your guess and differentiate it from hard evidence.
Oh…and the second raters pumping books and such. What a joke. Papa was a very mediocre student who’s never had a real job. And who tried to puff himself up like some big insider. What a joke, joke, joke.
Carter Page is similar, but not as bad. But similar. (And I went to the Boat School, worked in some similar circles as him in M&A. So I can evaluate him. Doesn’t surprise me that the Russians (I-bankers from his job, not election silliness) said he was a dope. Really surprised that Page was a Trident scholar but there are always some dopes that get high grades who aren’t that bright. And poly sci (“QPR high”) has a reputation for being a gut major.
And then you have Bongino selling ear wax. And Sidney Sheldon plugging her book non stop. It’s just so tawdry. I’m not begrudging anyone a living. But when you have people who say this is some national crisis and they are worrying about pushing their social media profile? Huh? Like if this is some national crisis, why don’t you disclose things now versus trying to sell some books?
Stay an
Stay anonymous
This is all great news, however….
How A.G. Barr will deal out the consequences, is the big question. The fate of ‘equal justice under the law’ hangs in the balance.
The entire FBI needs to be disbanded. But that won’t happen.
Sounds like more solid documentation about a coterie of FBI and DoJ people that initiated and then persisted in the belief that they knew and know more than the voters of the United States.
This an abiding central concern for me. Any measure of a how strong and resilient a country”s government can be will include the peaceful transfer of power after an election. Without thorough public investigation and punishment as warranted, USA will slip into a larger neighborhood where fellow Banana Republic nations allow corrupt insiders to usurp the choice of the people.
“Any measure of a how strong and resilient a country”s government can be will include the peaceful transfer of power after an election.”
My concern exactly. If not prosecuted for their crimes, then this will simply show that they are above the law and will be a dry run for the next soft coup and perhaps the time after that!
It’s been more than 2 years and we still have not yet had that full transfer of power from the 2016 elections, imo.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
🚨🚨🚨
Just saw a Breaking alert that House Judiciary has been told to expect notification that Mueller’s report has been delivered to Barr by 5pm today.
Let the games begin.
It seems to me that more and more is coming out that there was push back from lower level re fisa warrant concerns and that it was the corrupt high ranking players pushing this and twisting arms. Deep state being exposed.
Yep. I think the FISA fiasco is where heads will roll.
I thought some of her texting had been scrubbed…. lost phone, then later recovered?
Love the text where “Misunderstood” McCabe asks Lisa Page if she is related to Carter Page.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lisa Page’s mother is Iranian and Peter Strokz was born in Iran. There is a lot more to this story and Mullers father and grandfather in the Uranium business. Mueller trying to save his ass Uranium one.,
Wes, page’s mother may be Iranian. Oddly, Wikipedia does not have a page on Page. However, one source lists her religion as Christianity.
“https://www.dreshare.com/lisa-page-wiki-age-bio-net-worth-facts/
Peter Strzok’s birthplace is Michigan. I posted his info below.
From Wiki..
“Peter Paul Strzok II was born at the Kincheloe AFB Hospital near Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to Peter Paul Strzok and Virginia Sue Harris.[1] His father was a longtime member of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.[18] One of Strzok’s uncles is Father James Strzok, SJ, a Jesuit priest doing missionary work in east Africa.[19] The Strzok family hails from Poland. For high school, Strzok attended St. John’s Preparatory School in Minnesota, graduating in 1987.[20] He earned a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University in 1991 as well as a master’s degree in 2013.[21][22] After graduating from Georgetown in 1991, Strzok served as an officer in the United States Army before leaving to join the FBI in 1996 as an intelligence research specialist.[8][23] Strzok is married to Melissa Hodgman, an associate director at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.[24][25][26]”
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Strzok
It’s heeeere! Muller report has been released to billyBarr!
WE should bring “caning” to America for wayward Govt officials….in the public square….at noon!
Per Catherine Herridge.
Mueller report has been delivered to Barr.
No bias here
“The texts also reveal that bureau brass circulated at least two anti-Trump blog articles, including a Lawfare blog post sent shortly after Election Day that called Trump possibly “among the major threats to the security of the country.”
Another sent by Page in July 2016 as the FBI’s counterintelligence probe into Russian election interference was kicking off, flatly called Trump a “useful idiot” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Page told McCabe that then-FBI Director James Comey had “surely” read that piece. Both articles were authored in whole or part by Benjamin Wittes, a Comey friend.”
It appears – imho – that this bias not reported to the FISA court is grounds for a felony charge against the perp(s) in the FBI and possibly the DOJ. This could be AG Barr’s first major test. If he aggressively pursues it, he wins my support. And then, Lisa Page better get in the Witness Protection Program.
Barr doesn’t even have to be aggressive. The dominoes have all been lined up. Even MSM can’t fake this one. Just a little nudge Bill.
Don’t think it was Her Choice to Share or Not. Messages on Govt Time & Phone is Govt’s.
2016-10-14 10:57:00 “Just called. Apparently the DAG now wants to be there, and WH wants DOJ to host. So we are setting that up now.”
WH in all her prior communications stood for White House. Obama implicated again as being “In the Loop”.
Administered by a “couple of ‘da boys”….
Chuck Norris
Clint Eastwood
“Indy jones” – prefers the “whip”….
stake out the best chair you can….
Let the show(s) begin.
Warner already putting out a statement demanding all of report be made available to congressional committees, including the underlying documents.
Of Course he did…….
They never thought she’d lose… none of this was ever to come up or see the light of day.
Somebody is going to come out of the closet and say that they trusted in the integrity of ” whomever ” , but that they were fooled . As in , ” I believed in the dude who cried Russian Collusion , but he / she / they deceived me . Therefor , I am as apalled as the rest of America at this chicanery .
Re “It would appear Ms. Page was considerably more forthcoming than other members of the small group.”
If the shenanigans of the FBI/DOJ were a 17th century period play, Lisa Page would be the proverbial woman scorned. Is it too much to ask that a fury unknown even in Hell pelts the heads of her previous cohorts?
Following quote annotated for brevity:
“Just nine days before the FBI applied for a FISA warrant to surveil a Trump campaign aide, FBI officials were battling with a senior DOJ official who had “continued concerns” about the “possible bias” of a source pivotal to the application….”
Bugs me we can’t know (other than by speculation) for sure who this guy is. Plus, the “continued concerns” comment strongly suggests this DOJ guy had been smelling FBI crap for quite some time.
It would be very interesting to (a) find out who this guy is and (2) if he is the same DOJ official who forced Comey to look publicly at the Weiner e-mails.
This guy?
FTA….”Specifically, concerns held by Stuart Evans, then the DOJ’s National Security Division deputy assistant attorney general, about the bias held by the FBI source, Christopher Steele.”
Maybe there is/was one white hat in the whole Department. Or at least a light beige one.
As to deals to limit the amount of disclosure, there’s much more at stake than Russia Gate and the Clinton Foundation, namely the routine functioning of the CIA, and the possibly routine or at least occasional use by FBI/DOJ of unauthorized access to NSA’s PRISM files for covert domestic surveillance (so much easier to check the database than to get a warrant). If FBI “cheated” on the 4th amendment in this respect, there are many convictions that could be overturned – any important evidence used that was fruit of that poisoned tree.
Barr was GHW Bush’s AG, and that Bush was the former CIA Director, elder statesman of the Deep State, so Barr’s likely to be familiar with the process of protecting the CIA from exposure, while relying upon its unique capabilities, and containing any fallout from partial disclosures.
Having watched President Trump through the entire Mueller investigation, especially his back-and-forths with the order to declassify, and firing of Rod Rosenstein, appearing to enjoy himself so much when he again changes direction unexpectedly, and I think on multiple occasions explaining that maybe the people don’t want or need to know everything, my anticipation is that Barr is drawing lines around non-disclosure areas. I’m hopeful they will satisfy President Trump, and his supporters, and nonetheless hold all the Russia-Gate scoundrels fully accountable, and bring the Clinton crime machine before justice, but without unexpectedly throwing open the entire record of covert services’ abuse of power. While I think we are not really free until that entire record is disclosed, I’ll nonetheless take what we can get.
It’s been entirely too distracting to have such an enormous scandal withheld under wraps for so long.
Can we start deriding RussiaGate conspiracy theorists yet?
Oh what the heck this is America after all. My choice to start the list is … Keith Obermann. He was out of the gates early and a hard charger but horseface ran out of steam in the first furlong.
McCabe at 1:28, barf! McCabe needs to ask himself if it’s appropriate to make up some BS reason to “investigate” (i.e., take out) a Presidential candidate just because he doesn’t want that candidate to win.
