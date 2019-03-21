Biden-Abrams…

The club sure is testing this one hard:
No. Way.
So the rats want to run someone who lost for Governor, someone who lost for Senate, someone who climbed up on her back, someone who lied about her heritage, a communist who enjoys his capitalistic perks, a woman whose speech about global warming was delivered while she was being pelted with snow, a guy who is giving it one more shot before he dies, …
etc. etc. etc.
Oh man, what a freak show!
Yes. Way.
I still think a Weiner-Holder ticket would keep the Lefts’ hands-full in 2020.
Scooby Van gonna need bigger springs and vanity mirrors.
Airbags!
Air canisters and plugs.
Forget that. It’s gonna need a box trailer … or maybe a horse float.
Double tires 🤣🤣🤣🤣
OMG!!!!!!!! They are getting desperate.
Makes the NYC Council look serious.
😂😂🤣
He’d be just dumb enough to pick her. She’s walk all over him. As VP, she would make Dick Cheney look like a shrinking violet lol. Oh and she would lead the impeach parade……
Dick Cheney is pretty smart. I don’t think Abrams is—a leftist, identity politics forcememe.
I’m not comparing the two, certainly not in the brains dept….but only in terms of a VP dominating a President.
don’t underestimate her
You’re correct.
Abrams is an identity politics multiple warhead:
Black
Female
Fat
One will NOT be allowed to criticize her, no matter what kind of foolishness comes out of her gap-toothed mouth.
And I am sure we are to find out she is a lesbian before this is all over.
Still, no way.
“One will NOT be allowed to criticize her, no matter what kind of foolishness comes out of her gap-toothed mouth.”
And with that, Mr. President Donald J. Trump says, Hold my Diet Coke. Lol
They will never keep up with PT. Better have a backup candidate for both slots.
Indeed. And Joe has never performed well in a national campaign, gaffes, nastiness , foot in mouth always follow. If he’s doing well in the polls it’s cause the rest of the Dems are horror shows. Didn’t he announce he’s running by mistake the other day and jumped the gun….Lord
Politics has become nothing but identity politics…forget about ability to do the job…as long as they check off the right minority group boxes who cares if they could even run a Dairy Queen?
Well I care…but the left has gone infantile.
Biden’s photo reminds me of when the alien in Men in Black had to find a human skin to wear like a suit. Is there anything IN there?
The Groper and the Gaper
We will really really need voter ID—
Pretty viscerally gross ticket all around then.
Imagine the groping Biden would do. bwhahahahaha
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣omg
Ewwww.
TBF, she’s probably the only woman he wouldn’t have any trouble keeping his hands off of.
…but then again…
… she might be offended if he didn’t! ….
Ha!
Very early – remember in 2016 how ODD it was for Cruz to name a running mate – the inherent awkwardness being manifested in physical awkwardness, almost slapstick – w/ primary elections still outstanding & delegates still up for grabs? And that was late in the game
They’re trying to ascertain to what extent they can bring the radical elements into the fold, is my guess; & my guess is they aren’t too optimistic about the result. Hence they push this early & hard
It is early and Biden is trying too hard to make people think he is a Progressive. He’s so desperate. Yeah, maybe he should stick with Abrams then the Moderate Left will have no one to vote for.
Trump ain’t giving her any of the most delicious chocolate cake in the world…..
Pedo and me..me..me 2020 ticket
Biden has a total of 1 functioning carotid artery to feed his brain. Don’t think that his gaffes now are just Joe being Joe. He has dementia. He sounds feeble.He is indecisive. He will not last on the campaign trail without going into hiding every other week for hyperbaric oxygen treatment And if ever, God forbid, he and Stacey make it to the WH say Hello to President Abrams …oh..on about June 2021. Dead….man…walking….
Do they honestly think they have a chance?? 🙄
Look treepers you are all taking this the wrong way!
You should be giving the Dems positive feedback on this pairing!
This would be the first ever time a vice presidential candidate announced that the presidential candidate that picked her was racist. Should be fun.
And he cheated her because she and Everyone knows She should be president not that vice thing.
She should forget about politics for a little while and join Weight Watchers. It would be for her own good.
Biden’s brush with death came two decades ago, just months after he gave up his own campaign for president. Biden, who had suffered headaches for weeks, found himself with a headache so severe that he lay down in a fetal position, then passed out for five hours. Upon awakening, he made it to a hospital, where doctors discovered a ruptured aneurysm — a condition so severe that a priest said he was called in to administer the last rites. Video Watch Dr. Gupta explain Biden’s aneurysm »
A brain aneurysm is a bulging blood vessel, which occurs when a spot in the vessel weakens and blood pressure forces it out like a balloon. A ruptured aneurysm is generally extremely painful — many doctors say it is typically the most painful headache you’ll ever experience.
About half of all ruptured aneurysms prove fatal, and many others lead to lifelong disability. Neurosurgeons at Walter Reed Hospital were able to save Biden’s life by putting a metal clip on the artery to stop the bleeding. Biden also survived a blood clot that lodged in his lung as he recuperated.
Through screening, a second aneurysm was discovered a few months later and surgically removed before it burst.
Just because she’s black doesn’t mean Abrams is a net positive for them.
Play the videos 24/7 . Case closed.
The only place this sore loser needs to run is on a treadmill. It would do her a world of good because all that fat is not healthy at all.
How many photos of Lunchbox Joe feeling up and massaging and hugging boys and girls do we need to see?
How many more accounts of Hunter Biden getting huge sweetheart deals in China and Ukraine right after Daddy visited, as hussein’s VP, do we need to hear about?
How many more times do we need to hear of Stacey Abrams BDS support?
How many more pictures do we need to see of Stacey hugging AntiIsrael, Antisemite, cheerleader for Female Genital Mutilation Linda Sarsour?
I know the dhimmicrat party is dirty, insane and corrupt…. but these two dirtbags?????
Abrams is the poster child for the complete folly of college based affirmative action. In a merit based society she’d be cleaning rooms at the Motel 6!
This is hilarious. Please democrats, go all in. Have the Privileged White Male, an old beltway hack, appoint a “woman of color” to the bottom of the ticket and send them around the country to tell us to nevermind the economy — Trump is holding down minorities. Please, do it. The woke resistance will hardly notice much less mind that a talented Black woman is being asked to suck it up and wait her turn. “The most important thing is beating Trump!” they will say.
The democrat establishment is delusional, and that includes nearly every presidential candidate so far. Even Cory evidently doesn’t check enough “marginalized” boxes and is promising to select a woman VP. I don’t think they understand what the last two years of crazy has done to the left. If the DNC can’t manage to rig things again, the D primary might be quite interesting.
Nope. Not going to fly. The radical left in the Democrat Party is not going to go for Biden.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
