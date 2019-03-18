President Trump Highlights Tucker Carlson “Russia Hoax” Opening – Here’s The Video…

Posted on March 18, 2019 by

On the same day that polls show Americans increasingly see through the false premise of the Mueller investigation, and now agree that it’s a ‘witch hunt’, President Trump tweeted out a video segment from Tucker Carlson’s opening monologue. The video is below.  The topic is how the Russia Hoax was pushed on the U.S. electorate:

40 Responses to President Trump Highlights Tucker Carlson “Russia Hoax” Opening – Here’s The Video…

  1. necsumadeoinformis says:
    March 18, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    I can’t wait till the undeniable evidence is out that Spygate was the original thing that happened, and the Mueller “investigation” was meant just to keep that from coming out, and point people in another direction.

  2. rf121 says:
    March 18, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Tuckers time at Fox, 3, 2, 1…..

  3. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    March 18, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Tucker, you most likely may go the way of Judge Jeanine.

    Make sure you sue for at least the amount it will cost you to pursue your livelyhood and future defamation as an unabashed truth teller.

  4. emet says:
    March 18, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    Well…how DID Putin get to Mueller? Need another Special Counsel to look into Russiam interference with the Special Counsel.

  5. NvMtnOldMan says:
    March 18, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Tucker–My memory tells me that Hildebeast started the birther stuff about obozo when she was running against him in 2008. Am I wrong??Anyone??

    • dd_sc says:
      March 18, 2019 at 10:34 pm

      You are correct. She was first to bring it up.

    • Carson Napier says:
      March 18, 2019 at 10:35 pm

      Rahm Emanuel and David Axelrod have both given their highest personal assurance that they have seen the Divine One’s actual long form Certification of Live Immaculate Conception and in Holy Script! Rahm Emanuel saw it from one hospital and David Axelrod saw it from another one! Twice the absolute incontrovertible proof! I don’t know what more any sane person could possibly want!

      This is all a vile and mass racist conspiracy of trying to goad Barack Hussein Obama, our Dear Leader with the Certification of Live Immaculate Conception from no less than two locations, and at lest two parents of unquestionable American loyalties and citizenship, into a game of COLB, thereby and with malice of forethought, molesting, tormenting, and otherwise annoying our beloved Dear Leader, his wonderful wife Michelle Antoinette, and all their loyal subjects. Verdict first, evidence later. Off with their heads! And Hillary’s first!!!

    • gofer says:
      March 18, 2019 at 10:38 pm

      His biography by his book publicist stated he was born in Kenya. That went on for years and was only changed in 2007 right before running for President. How would the publicist have any idea where he was born unless he provided the information?

      • margarite1 says:
        March 18, 2019 at 10:51 pm

        Either he was lying because he thought it made him look more interesting and provided advantages by being a foreign minority, or he was telling the truth – he was born in Kenya and then proceeded to lie about it to become President.. Either way it is bad.

        Interesting to behold how they manipulated anyone who asked the logical questions into being a right wing whacko.

    • nimrodman says:
      March 18, 2019 at 10:43 pm

      All the commie so-called “fact checkers” have been conscripted (direly threatened?) to answer “No”

      This article from fairly late in the 2016 campaign (Hillary had already collapsed into that van, and her campaign was collapsing as well) has a somewhat more nuanced view.

      Perhaps most hilariously, Candidate Trump drove the media bat$hit by playing coy and refusing to address the issue late in the campaign, they wanted desperately to catch him in some poorly worded trip-up trap.

      How ‘Birtherism’ became Hillary’s Waterloo
      https://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/presidential-campaign/296548-how-birtherism-became-hillarys-waterloo

    • sedge2z says:
      March 18, 2019 at 11:00 pm

      Hillary – not DJT – started the question of O’s fake birth records.

      When will that birther stuff be resolved? Need to know before our 12 years on this planet have expired.

  6. stymietime says:
    March 18, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    Momentum. He finally has it going solidly in his direction after two years of pushing this heavy rock uphill and into the wind. I always think back to his speech to the boy scouts about the importance of momentum. Poorly delivered story, but the message stood out for me. This is one of those times where you can feel him gaining the momentum. Feels good, man.

    • gymcy81 says:
      March 18, 2019 at 10:41 pm

      ….something to consider…(and not “feel good” about)
      …the ‘investigation’ used tax payer funds
      to perform opposition research and collect – from within the most secure govm’t. sites etc….
      on a candidate and president (and associates).

      Who all has had, or is going to have, access to that information?

      p.s.
      And keep in mind, there is a party that also has no problem mis-charactering people (with made up, hyped up stuff) to defeat them during campaigns. (ala Herman Cain, Roy Moore, B. Kavanaugh….. etc.)

      imho
      I do not know

      …love thy neighbors…
      Mark 12:7

  8. CNY3 says:
    March 18, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    We all knew it was a hoax and a cover for the corrupt FBI/DOJ to keep Hillary in the race, which we are all supremely grateful she lost, and attempt a treasonous soft coup against our wonderful President. But I am rather surprised that Tucker didn’t do his homework and expose the fact that it was Hillary Clinton’s campaign back in 2008 that started the Obama “birther” issue, not Trump. (And at the liberal rate Fox is moving, Tucker will be next to go…)

  9. TrumpsterinPa says:
    March 18, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    Always sensed that it was all about “Timing” when the hammer would finally come. Prep the battlefield. 50% is a threshold…the time is here. If 50% don’t believe the mueller hoax, add 10. It’s time to blow this thing wide open. Seems to me President Trump is pretty close to unleashing the reckoning on the bad guys. Something is brewing.

  11. James Carpenter says:
    March 18, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    When/If Fox goes completely wobbly (Custer’s last stand will be Bartiromo reined in or “suspended”), where will we go? Even as Breitbart NN censors “words” and Discus de-platforms individuals with “conectivity” issues?
    The ferocity of Leftist attack on true diversity of free speech is telling. The flak is always heaviest when you are directly over the target.

  13. Carson Napier says:
    March 18, 2019 at 10:32 pm

  14. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    March 18, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    “Facebook abruptly censored the account of President Trump’s chief social media guru, blocking him for simply responding to a question from a reader. Dan Scavino Jr. said on Facebook that his page was blocked without notice.
    ‘AMAZING. WHY ARE YOU STOPPING ME from replying to comments followers have left me – on my own Facebook Page!!?? People have the right to know. Why are you silencing me??? Please LMK! Thanks,’ he wrote today.
    Scavino is responsible for several of the president’s and White House’s social media accounts. He has been with the president for years. His accounts have a tremendous following, so a block on Facebook has a big reach.” ~ Paul Bedard, Washington Examiner 3/18/19

    Conservatives under siege.
    Facebook, Twitter, Utube, and now even Fox News.
    Stand your ground Tucker Carlson.

  15. Paul Tibbets says:
    March 18, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    This did not start with Hillary, it started with the CIA and Obama.

  16. Jack Dempsey says:
    March 18, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    Attorney Zainab Agmad (who was Weismann’s DOJ co-conspirator in early small group briefing)
    now leaving Mueller team.
    https://www.politico.com/story/2019/03/18/another-prosecutor-leaving-muellers-team-1226464
    This is one week post Weismann exit.
    “The walls are closing in…”

  17. Right to reply says:
    March 18, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    I hope that when Trump leaves office in 2024, that he sues every last one of them!

  18. Republicanvet91 says:
    March 18, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    I still would like to see a timeline of dates when significant events happened in this whole spygate/Muh Russia! fiasco.

    As I understand it, the FBI claims they started their investigation into Trump/Russia in July 2016. Around but after that start, McCain, Steele and Simpson were working hard on pushing their dossier to the media and anyone else that would listen.

    As I was reading today, Steele met with someone at the State Department in October 2016, and had pushed his dossier to several media outlets at the same time.

    Unless I am mis-remembering dates, why would Steele continue pushing his dossier so hard if the FBI was already investigating? Why would he be meeting with people at State to push his dossier if the FBI already had his info? Why would they be pushing it to the media after the FBI started investigating?

    I believe it was also July 2016 when the first FISA was sought and granted.

    It’s almost like there were two operations, with Steele not knowing the FBI was conducting it’s own operation initially with info from Nellie/Bruce, and then they used whatever information they gathered from Steele pushing his information to other sources.

  19. booger71 says:
    March 18, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    I keep waiting for one Fox person to say something in defense of the good Judge. I remember many, many people from Fox standing with Tucker when he was being stalked by the leftist loonie bins. I imagine they have been warned

