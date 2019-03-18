President Trump Highlights Tucker Carlson “Russia Hoax” Opening – Here’s The Video…

On the same day that polls show Americans increasingly see through the false premise of the Mueller investigation, and now agree that it’s a ‘witch hunt’, President Trump tweeted out a video segment from Tucker Carlson’s opening monologue. The video is below. The topic is how the Russia Hoax was pushed on the U.S. electorate:

Poll: Half of Americans say Trump is victim of a 'witch hunt' as trust in Mueller erodes https://t.co/MnJWuVIGTJ via @usatoday — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) March 19, 2019

Advertisements