President Trump Sends Notification of Veto for H.J. Res. 46 to House of Representatives…

Earlier today President Donald Trump formally vetoed H.J. Res. 46, a joint resolution that would terminate national emergency declaration 9844. U.S. Attorney General William Barr outlined the legal predicate for the executive branch authority to declare a national emergency under the National Emergencies Act.
ATTORNEY GENERAL BARR: Mr. President, your declaration of an emergency on the southern border was clearly authorized under the law and consistent with past precedent.
As you said, the National Emergencies Act directly authorizes the President, and gives broad discretionary authority to the President, to identify and respond to emergent circumstances that require a decisive response.
And the humanitarian and security crisis we have on the border right now is exactly the kind of emergency that Presidents are permitted to address under the National Emergencies Act.(link)
President Donald Trump notifies the Speaker of The House of Representatives:
[Via Executive] To the House of Representatives:
I am returning herewith without my approval H.J. Res. 46, a joint resolution that would terminate the national emergency I declared regarding the crisis on our southern border in Proclamation 9844 on February 15, 2019, pursuant to the National Emergencies Act.
As demonstrated by recent statistics published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and explained in testimony given by the Secretary of Homeland Security on March 6, 2019, before the House Committee on Homeland Security, our porous southern border continues to be a magnet for lawless migration and criminals and has created a border security and humanitarian crisis that endangers every American.
Last month alone, CBP apprehended more than 76,000 aliens improperly attempting to enter the United States along the southern border — the largest monthly total in the last 5 years. In fiscal year 2018, CBP seized more than 820,000 pounds of drugs at our southern border, including 24,000 pounds of cocaine, 64,000 pounds of methamphetamine, 5,000 pounds of heroin, and 1,800 pounds of fentanyl.
In fiscal years 2017 and 2018, immigration officers nationwide made 266,000 arrests of aliens previously charged with or convicted of crimes. These crimes included approximately 100,000 assaults, 30,000 sex crimes, and 4,000 killings. In other words, aliens coming across our border have injured or killed thousands of people, while drugs flowing through the border have killed hundreds of thousands of Americans.
The current situation requires our front-line border enforcement personnel to vastly increase their humanitarian efforts. Along their dangerous trek to the United States, 1 in 3 migrant women experiences sexual abuse, and 7 in 10 migrants are victims of violence.
Fifty migrants per day are referred for emergency medical care, and CBP rescues 4,300 people per year who are in danger and distress. The efforts to address this humanitarian catastrophe draw resources away from enforcing our Nation’s immigration laws and protecting the border, and place border security personnel at increased risk.
As troubling as these statistics are, they reveal only part of the reality. The situation at the southern border is rapidly deteriorating because of who is arriving and how they are arriving. For many years, the majority of individuals who arrived illegally were single adults from Mexico.
Under our existing laws, we could detain and quickly remove most of these aliens. More recently, however, illegal migrants have organized into caravans that include large numbers of families and unaccompanied children from Central American countries. Last year, for example, a record number of families crossed the border illegally. If the current trend holds, the number of families crossing in fiscal year 2019 will greatly surpass last year’s record total.
Criminal organizations are taking advantage of these large flows of families and unaccompanied minors to conduct dangerous illegal activity, including human trafficking, drug smuggling, and brutal killings.
Under current laws, court decisions, and resource constraints, the Government cannot detain families or undocumented alien children from Central American countries in significant numbers or quickly deport them. Instead, the Government is forced to release many of them into the interior of the United States, pending lengthy judicial proceedings. Although many fail ever to establish any legal right to remain in this country, they stay nonetheless.
This situation on our border cannot be described as anything other than a national emergency, and our Armed Forces are needed to help confront it.
My highest obligation as President is to protect the Nation and its people. Every day, the crisis on our border is deepening, and with new surges of migrants expected in the coming months, we are straining our border enforcement personnel and resources to the breaking point.
H.J. Res. 46 ignores these realities. It is a dangerous resolution that would undermine United States sovereignty and threaten the lives and safety of countless Americans. It is, therefore, my duty to return it to the House of Representatives without my approval.
LikeLiked by 17 people
The scumbag democrats are relying on millions of new arrivals to vote for them. No doubt they are also taking money from the drug cartels. Add to this that the pedophile ring in Washington DC that serves our politicians need the border open so they can be supplied with children.
And don’t forget the other Republican Senators who were “let off the hook” by McConnell: John Thune, John Cornyn, John Barasso, Mike Crapo, Ben Sasse, Thom Tillis & Cory Gardner. If they are your Senator, I hope people in their states will continue to call them out for this.
I called Tillis’ office and continued to hammer him for what he did. I sent an email and received a ridiculous excuse. I let his office know that we aren’t so stupid that we know McConnell let Tillis off the hook in the hopes that most would forget by the time 2020 comes around. I made it clear that he won’t be forgiven for this.
I hope that someone intends to Primary Tillis next year. He’s just awful!
Thank God a greater percentage of Republicans in the House would stand with the president in an attempt to overturn this veto.
You don’t have an accurate list
Not only vote for them but to also be their life long clients (of the state). Dems are able to maintain the voter roles you mention by having an underclass, inhibiting their upward mobility and grooming the following generation for more of the same great service. Simple and evil.
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
I hope you’re right but this veto ceremony is something Sessions would have been all over as well.
The AG was probably correct to attend, but IMO was under no obligation to voice as full-throated support of the President’s action as Barr did. I’m not going to read between the lines, but it’s an encouraging development.
This on top of Barr “encouraging” (?) Andrew Weissman to leave the Special Council yesterday. Woot!
Now we wait for the Hawaiian judge
If President Trump is building the wall in Texas and that’s where the emergency funds are being spent then a Hawaiian federal judge might not have jurisdiction since it’s not within the District of Hawaii!
Hard to argue with his justification. He’s on the right side of the arguement, time is on his side.
I follow AOC on twitter just for perspective, everything is about race, gender and inequality Frankly it’s getting boring.
Biden, Beto and Bernie, the three amigos. I wish I had video editing skills to start a meme.
Nothing whatsoever to do with an “humanitarian crisis”. This is an invasion. That phrase belings in the same dumpster as, “Oh, the children”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
"Oh, the children".
No, give it back when they make laws justifying the murder of OUR children.
You can say that again!
Nothing whatsoever to do with an "humanitarian crisis". This is an invasion.
Cannot wait to see/hear the voters of each state where the Reps and Sens who decided to disapprove of the National Emergency Declaration. If there is something my tax dollars can support in a National Emergency this is it.
Rand Paul responded to my email by only acknowledging receipt and giving me a phone number to call if I have anything really urgent to contact him on. Really concerned isn’t he. And yes I know this is how they operate. In about 2 months from now I will get a reply and thank you for contacting him.
And a request for money. 💰
The border security issue reminds me of the “when does life begin” debate we used to wage with libs / lefties. Turns out they believe life is worthless and can be terminated even after birth. So too, the borders are NEVER to be secured, and even the RINOs agree!
The citizens of the United States have been abused for decades and were required to pay for it thanks to subversives at the highest levels in government. I am so proud and grateful for President Trump.
Where would we be without him.
It ain’t Jackson’s Bank Veto, but it plants a flag and makes its points.
The President lays it out in brutally stark and simple language that even AOC and the other sub-average intellects in Congress can understand. But of course they won’t own that understanding, rather they’ll pretend the President’s words were never rendered to them.
So it’s the usual story, rinsed and repeated a thousand time, yet the ball remains in Congress’ court to solve the urgent problems plaguing the nation. Chances are excellent that Congress does nothing to find those solutions, leaving it up to the electorate to hold officials’ feet to the fire.
The persistent question remains: will we the voters exercise our “unalienable right” to send the inadequate fools packing and replace them with a better grade of representation? Do we have the will to act as the situation demands? In view of election history optimism is unwarranted, far too many notorious examples are glaringly obvious, but if we can even make a dent, replace just a few of the key Unipartisan obstructionists, it will be a great day in America.
PTrump will soon be unleashed! Hopefully we will get to see zpTrump full time in action- unsaddled by the Mueller investigation. Finally it looks like we have the right AG who as Toensing said has a love of the law.
Now we enter into the coup cleanup- hope Barr is tough on the rogue DOJ and IC people who did this.
In my view, Barr has to be tough on the rogue DOJ, IC AND politicians. Otherwise, the ‘Never again’ that PDJT will happen. No country can afford to have a two-tiered justice system. If they are able to take out the president of the United States, duly elected by the people, the USA is in very big trouble.
PDJT is incredibly smart, and genuinely loves America and the American people. I don’t think he will let America be betrayed by the treasonous gang. They will be dealt with -so that this will never happen again.
PDJT has said his presidency is a vocation (i.e. a call from God). I thank God that PDJT said yes, because we are all free to reject God’s call.
‘Never again’ that PDJT will happen should be the ‘Never again’ that PDJT vowed, will happen again.
I believe the AG defended the LAW. PDJT just happened to be on the right side of the law. Saying the AG defended his President infers and gives ammunition to PDJT’s detractors that the AG is a partisan hack – the President’s personal defense lawyer. Not a good idea.
Very good point. I agree.
F them. They’ll LIE no matter what anyways.
Obimbo had his wingman, VSGPOTUS perhaps now has him.
Just following the babe!
Thanks. I do understand the distinction. However in defense of the law he defended the President.
Exactly what would Eric Holder do for Obama, Janet Reno for Clinton? Though what you say is exactly right in a just world, we’d better understand that we’re dealing with corruption that runs so deep, our Republic will be lucky to survive it.
Also, I would say the activity at the DOJ from Crossfire Hurricane for President Trump, and the Midterm Exam of Hillary Clinton (exoneration), to the Insurance Policy and on to the appointment of Robert Mueller pretty well has the Rule of Law on the sidelines. Your semantic argument is exactly what the left and the Uni-party will hope for. We stand on ceremony while the USA disappears.
As far as setting a precedent for future presidents, that’s the same argument that the 12 wonderful Senators used to stand up to to our Great President Trump on his Emergency Declaration.
Though it may not be a good idea, it would certainly be nice for a change to see unity from the Executive Branch.
good comment.I know ithard…but lets stay right and be true to our laws and our Constitution 🙂
Yep- that’s exactly what Victoria Toensing said-Barr has a love of the law. Barr won’t be a partisan hack- that’s why Weissman backed down. So far Barr impresses me and it’s good for PTrump to have Barr advising him on the law. It should help show the Rhinos up when they wrongly spouted off the immigration laws, or any law, again. PTrump can bring Barr out to explain like he did today.
I think PTrump respects the law just like William Barr is reportedly does too. PTrump just needed a good top notch AG helping advising him rather than undermining and duping him.
Commented much more extensively on the previous veto video thread.
But this indelible ceremony, with its eyewitness testimonials, DHS breaking point statement, and Barr’s legal opinion, is all PDJT needs to submit in the required court filings against the several state and NGO lawsuits trying of overturn it.
VERY cost effective. As expected of a very successful businessman turned POTUS.
Ristvan, I wish you would put a link to your other post you reference. I’d really like to read it without having to sift through hundreds of comments. Grrrrr!
Thank you ristvan for pointing out this specific (that inclusive video serves judicial purpose too).
I admit to being very moved viewing it, from clear headed statement of legal and moral support from our new AG Barr, to all the testimonies both personal loss as well as sheriffs observations and needs. I am very hopeful this marks a new matured approach to our border immigration.
Btw, in case you don’t see/know it: many here respect your insights/knowledge and as such are very appreciative of your posts. I often see Tweepers stating they hope you weigh in. So a collective thank you to you as well as to Sundance et al for this remarkable site.
Now, can we please have some open season declared so that we may assist the ICE in their removal duties….unhindered by unneeded constraints …. ie: Our Constitution does NOT apply to anyone not a Citizen… Come’on, let us come out and play now!… Hell, I’d even go for a nationwide lottery, as long as we don’t have to travel to fill’em… Check-6
Could you imagine paying anonymous tipsters a $500 cash bounty for every illegal alien they turn in? That kind of program would pay for itself in no time.
VSGPDJT is so awesome. Imagine how much more MAGA we would be experiencing without the “Resistance”.
I forget where I read it yesterday but it was probably from a great Treeper comment but some of us feel robbed and are “owed” a third term. I know, bad precedent but don’t you feel the same?
That was an incredible and exhilarating defense of PT’s Emergency Declaration by A/G Bill Barr. Watching it once is not enough for me. He was very impressive. If Barr’s comments don’t lift the spirits of every Trump supporter, I don’t know what will.
Barr’s unequivocal support and endorsement of Trump’s border policy has further marginalized and alienated Willard’s (aka Mitt’s) and Lee’s team of GOP turncoats. Everyone of them betrayed their voters.. Their pro Dem vote was despicable given not only the emergent circumstances at the border but also the nation destroying policies that the Dem Presidential candidates are promoting.
I wonder if our forefathers ever thought that the entire government, majority of judges, would be corrupted to the point of damaging the country, with just the president acting in the interests of the constitution.
I know we have equal branches, however, it seems cumbersome and unbalanced when the majority do not have our best interests in mind.
gingergal:
I suspect they did fear such things and the debates the Founders had as the Constitution was being created seem to support that view. But nothing is impervious or unbreakable in this world when enough misguided or deranged people set out to destroy something.
However, the Founders likely never envisioned the vast size and scope of a biased corrupted MSM propaganda machine and the various lefty dominated education systems that produce millions of Americans that turn against their own country. Ambition, power and revenge etc are driving them to destroy P Trump.
“..We have no government armed with the power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion. Avarice, ambition, revenge, and licentiousness would break the strongest cords of our Constitution, as a whale goes through a net. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” John Adams
“moral and religious people” Today aka -kind, honest, compassionate, grateful, brave, generous, self reliant, hard working… etc people even if they are not a member of a specific church.
In tne primary, fine.
But if it’s him or a Dem, then not voting for Sasse only empowers the Dems. Sasse’ seat could be the difference to keep Schumer from running the Senate.
First time I’ve seen the AG defend the President in such a way since he was elected. Hoping Barr is the real deal. The 12 RINO’s should also not be forgotten………..THE DIRTY DOZEN!
P.S. We will NEVER FORGET the 12 corporatist republicans who voted against protecting our country at the border. EVER.
Shut the front door, the side door, and the back door. And pull up the ladder and shutter the windows…………America has had decade upon decade of massive legal and illegal immigration. We need an immigration time out.
The RINOS are now exposed but think about this…McConnell would not allow that unless they thought that 2020 has been prejudged with predetermined vote fraud. The fun part will be election day when they realize it didn’t work again. Meanwhile, of those 12 and the other 7 that “changed their minds”, make it our mission to primary every one of those PsOS that are up in 2020.
