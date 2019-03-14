Representative Doug Collins Releases Congressional Transcript of Peter Strzok…

Representative Doug Collins has released the transcript of Peter Strzok [SEE HERE] from his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee in June 2018. Working with a small group within the DOJ and FBI, agent Peter Strzok was at the center of a 2016 election effort to assist Hillary Clinton and remove Donald Trump. Here’s the transcript:
Advertisements
Oh man, and I had so much junk to do today.
God bless Rep. Doug Collins.
LikeLiked by 20 people
I’m still on part one of the Lisa Page transcripts!
LikeLiked by 7 people
HaHa! I know my eyes are blurry.. but Im ready to start on this one!!
I love this Collins guy!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
bessie, and soon we have Ohr’s as Collens is requesting it. Soon we will have a library full of documents!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bessie –
I know I am biased but it strikes me that Lisa Page is a bit sucky sucky in these exchanges? Fake friendliness to the guys asking the questions – too ‘charming’ by half!
Anyone else pick up on this ? (especially lady treepers)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. Self-preservation is the phrase that comes to my mind.
LikeLike
riverelf, me too so I saved it for later reading. So glad to see these items being open to us at long last.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Finally, a Republican with some cajones.
LikeLiked by 20 people
From the land of Stacey Abrams, no less.
Indeed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Easy. Akindole.
We are very different from Atlanta in the GA 9th District (Northeast GA).
LikeLike
FYI: “Cajones” (drawers in Spanish) is what we all have in our living quarters. “Cojones” is was PDJT has (the brass type), as well as VERY few other GOP reps and senators.
LikeLike
what, not was
LikeLike
Imagine the panic when the players in this despicable, criminal enterprise realize that they are eventually going to be exposed, after years of enjoying blanket immunity from accountability. I am eternally grateful to Rep Collins for his unwavering determination to expose the corruption to the American people. His patriotism cannot be overstated. It is the first domino to fall in fixing the vile two-tier justice system, and hold people accountable, no matter their standing.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Exposed…sure. Held accountable? I’m not convinced.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Today I’m from Missouri… However I am hopefull!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just remember Sundance in your good wishes! He/She is a big part of this too.
LikeLike
I wonder if the the JFK Library Foundation will give Congressmen Nunes and Collins the coveted “Profiles in Courage Award” any time soon… Yeah, probably not… But they should… Because JFK would be run out of this Democrat Party as a right-wing extremist…
LikeLiked by 10 people
No, but they could get the Profiles in Annoying Us By Exposing the Truth and Blocking Our Agenda Award.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Profiles In Annoyance”… I like that… We can start with Willard Romney and the bunch of Republican hacks who just voted against our President…
LikeLiked by 3 people
JFK would indeed be run out of the democrat party if he were around today. He railed against communism in his last speech just a half hour before he was shot.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes… that and about 100 other reasons would make him a Conservative Republican today… He’d be well to the right of most of the 12 backstabbing Republicans who just voted against President Trump’s State of Emergency… The stabbing is a day early… Don’t they know ‘The Ides of March’ isn’t until tomorrow? Et tu, Willard (Romney)? Hack!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank-yew Utah ! (sarc) Such a prissy putz. Can’t believe I ever voted for him and Lyin Ryan.
John Adams had a quote that the Revolution occurred before 1775 in the minds of the colonists. 1775 only marked the outbreak of hostilities.
I am light years different from the 2008 and 2012 sElections,.Many must have changed as well; after all Trump vanquished the Elitist NWO Rino-repubs in 2015-16
LikeLiked by 2 people
livefree, and they know it is power and duty for this emergency crisis. Unfortunately the 2 in 1 party wants all the powers that only belong to a president. Where were they with O’s many emergency crisis power? They are only hurting themselves in any further election and that is not a bad thing because so many need to be removed after way too many terms. So Paul Ryan was openly against Trump and now is saying the opposite. Yep, this is how both of the 2 n 1 party works. We truly have to seek out real patriots and educate them on what they can and cannot do and thin out a lot of these are due up for re-election next year. NEXT YEAR is sooo darn near so we must start action now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s despicable, Carrie… They are all frauds and violators of their oath to protect this country… I believe there are 32 active States of Emergency in this country right now (including this one)… I’d love to see each and every one of them matched up against the crisis on the southern border… My guess is that it is one of the few valid ones.
LikeLike
Probably run Bobby out of the party, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just curious, why wasn’t this released 6 months ago? Collins had the transcripts. Funny this comes out as it becomes evident that the investigation is concluding. Many questions about the behavior of these people would have come to the forefront and publicly discussed. Or, was the Collins release of this information helping push the Mueller people to wrap this up? The timing of this release seems a bit odd. Nothing new here that people hadn’t heard about or suspected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe the Committee voted at the time of the interview to keep the transcripts sealed for a certain amount of time. Normally, I don’t think the transcripts of closed door hearings are released to the public at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
dd_sc, and they definitely should be as we the People and Government and Power pay our hired/elected employees to work for us and not against us. Yep, think cleansing of many in 2020.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why and how were the Page and Strzok papers released by reps we have not known were on top of the Spygate scandal? Why did they suddenly emerge from the shadows?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ryan would not allow Nunes and the freedom caucus to do this. They wanted to he stopped a lot of this. In Trump’s latest interview with Breitbart he stated Ryan wouldn’t let Nunes go after the dems.
LikeLike
What was in it for Collins, I wonder? If Ryan could curb Nunes, why couldn’t he curb Collins? Who directed Collins to stick his neck out? The ever-growing cast of Spygate characters ( both black and white hats), is really stunning!
LikeLike
Investigations and subpoenas to push for impeachment brought out this little fan to clear some of the smoke the Dems are blowing in the public’s face. Pelosi was on the Gang of Eight when Brennan was pushing the Dossier. Harry Reid ran with it. Pelosi, Schumer and Schiff were all betting their eye teeth on Mueller’s report and the fact the public would be kept in the dark and now it is on the public record what was happening. Mueller and his crew, the FBI, DOJ, Dems, RINO’s, Clintons, Obama, and the mainstream media are now “officially” liars and co-conspirators in an ongoing coup to overthrow a sitting president.
LikeLike
Yes, I agree with you totally mr. deacon! I, like many others, kept expecting something to happen each time new information was released and more of these players became exposed. Expecting someone to do something, take action. File charges. But, what I see is a whole lot of exposure as the swamp water drains and these players all stand there exposed. I wonder if Trump puts some people in leadership roles that are not on board with his plans to expose them as they resist being directed or as previously hidden facts come out, there they are with no place to hide.
LikeLike
For those of you who are just figuring out that Q is not a LARP. WELCOME ABOARD!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸🇺🇸😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
what does “Q” have to do with any of this?
“It’s coming”! Trust the plan?
Think…
sheesh
LikeLiked by 2 people
Q has told us all of this is coming. In some cases Q was vague, in many Q was quite specific. The Q army (that Lt Gen Flynn TOLD you exists), made up of “bakers”, “autists”, “followers”, etc., has done so very much to point the spotlight at corruption, inform the public, and support those whose spirits were flagging that they (we) will be remembered by history. Your disbelief has been understandable as Q has been attacked relentlessly (part of the deep state strategy) but I can assure you that if you look at what Q has told us would happen you will find that the accuracy of those posts is stunning. What does Q have to do with any of this? Everything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So did Sundance. All of us who have frequently read what’s presented here have known well in advance all of this and more. I find myself reading stuff elsewhere and thinking yeah, yeah, yeah…tell us something we don’t already know. The only thing not known yet is AG Barr’s future actions.
Is Q is stealing from SD?
LikeLiked by 2 people
OH GAWD……..another “Trust the Plan” Q Boomer….good God. How are you people this gullible.Hold on, hold on…..Stealth Jeff and Undercover Mueller bringing down the Deep State in 3….2…..NO NO…I mean…..lets move the goal post bc “TRUST THE PLAN!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Inkan you are obiviouly blind about Q ! If you would have patience and studied Q consistently and others that decoded Q such as praying medic the lights would of been turned on! Even our President has given MANY hints and clues connecting to Q in his tweets! Q even stated in some cases he has to give false info! If you can’t see why he had to do that which he didn’t do often you need to open your mind more! In many cases Q posts were way ahead of event happenings! Some of his posts a year ago or more are finally bearing fruit! Overall it all takes patience which many people here don’t have! I definitely can see our President involved in a plan like Q because he is like no other President!!!
LikeLike
I have no use for cryptic riddles and decoded messages.
That’s what LARPs traffic in
They are always right because they never state specifics.
Hey, FWIW, I say “All hands on deck” in this fight but please, don’t point to some inoccuos post weeks/months ago and claim anything happening today is fulfillment of previous proclamations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Q….
A useful tool to keep people waiting.
Nothing will happen as described by the one-letter wonder, but enough will be done to prevent uprising.
And so it goes in the last throws of the modern empire…
(Not bashing America, just recognizing the poison pumped into the veins of the body politic by the twin vipers of Paperclip Naz ism and global Communism.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly!
LikeLike
Q or no Q, it’s irrelevant to argue. The salient point is that If the Rule of Law is not Reestablished, It’s Over, and for everyone, even the despicable Progs. the ship is going down, CYA because no one else is going to. Gun Control is moving ahead, the Feral Gov is spending into bankruptcy, neither Pol Party cares. Trump’s budget balances the “deficit” in 15 Years??? ROFLMAO. and we keep trusting worthless paper/ or worse Digital “money”.
As Solzhenitsyn said, and I paraphrase: “We deserved what we got”
LikeLiked by 3 people
” If…if…We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation…. We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.”
LikeLike
Q is no better a prognosticator than half a dozen other people that have researched and studied the matters at hand. Keep predicting “big things” over months and months your bound to get one right now and then. However having said that, the concept that Q is directly responsible for “keeping people waiting” is pure BS. EVERYBODY has been waiting. Q followers. Bongino followers. Sundance followers. etc. etc. Bitching about things is not taking action. It’s just another form of waiting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…you’re not your.
LikeLike
Can we not?
LikeLike
Well Q did state that Nellie Ohr was CIA last August.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So basically when Dan Bongino and others covering Spygate were also saying the same. HAHAHA……you got an email account I can send My Nigerian Prince scam to?
LikeLiked by 3 people
So basically you and Bongino and others are confirming Q. Send me your account number.
LikeLike
Easy to do when it was already pretty much determined in Dec 2017.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-14/court-filing-confirms-fusion-gps-hired-doj-officials-cia-wife-dig-dirt-trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
The site owner here has already (repeatedly) stated for us to knock off the Q stuff.
LikeLiked by 2 people
After it seems Paul Ryan didn’t allow subpeonas of dims, it’s not a surprise that this kind of offense only happens now and not October.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I think the FBI is an extraordinarily competent, proud, and vital part of the protection of the rule of law in this country…”
Lost me there Pete. I need to go outside and breathe some fresh spring air.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My guess is that the Mueller report is final, notarized, stamped, and handed over to the authorities for prerelease. Team members are fleeing the ship, I mean, moving on to other opportunities.
Sen Collins knows this, and is shoving all the transcripts out now that whatever is written about them in the report will be indefensible.
At best, it provides a means to point at the Mueller report as the hack job it is sure to be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Team members are fleeing the ship”
You misspelled “rats”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Representative Collins….Susan is the RINO Senator 🤗
LikeLiked by 1 person
BWAHAHA……YOU Q PEOPLE ARE NUTS
LikeLiked by 3 people
I will trust only when Mueller and his whole team officially get closed. We were hearing Mueller is going away before mid-term. Regarding deep state and previous administration indictments, I can not see that far even Hannity saying daily it’s coming.
LikeLike
Strokz explanations to Gowdy of his texts to Page are absolutely ludicrous.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“That’s a great answer to a question I didn’t ask.”
My feelings towards Trey Gowdy remain decidedly chilly, but he’s always reliable entertainment in hearings like this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t get over Strzok demented facial expressions. The range of emotion makes him look like a super villain from a comic book. Downright psychotic even.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Page 16 – John Giacalone’s name comes up. Clinton Fixer who resigned February 2016.
“Based Op – Some highlights:
Lead FBI agent John Giacalone abruptly resigned in the middle of the investigation in February 2016.
pay-for-play involving the Clinton Foundation were not properly vetted, ultimately white washed
FBI agents were blocked from serving search warrants to retrieve key evidence
FBI agents were not allowed to interrogate witnesses and targets without warning
FBI agents had been trying to interview Clinton since December 2015, approval delayed by top brass
FBI agents believed Clinton case was being “slow-walked” to run-out-the-clock
FBI agents stunned that targets Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson were permitted to sit in on Hillary Clinton’s FBI interview.
Clinton and aides cited amnesia. In Clinton’s case she claimed due to medical complications.
Attempts to secure Clinton’s medical records to confirm her head injury were sabotaged by FBI Director James Comey
The FBI case agents and support personnel are forbidden to “go public” or comment on the record to share their frustrations and dismay because they each signed an unprecedented confidentiality agreement prior to signing onto work the Clinton investigation. Violating that agreement would likely cost them their careers and pensions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Doug Collins deserves a Medal of Honor. I hope he has really good security
LikeLiked by 3 people
where’s the ‘other’ men in congress.
LikeLike
As I said yesterday both Ohio senators are leftists. ESAD portman!
http://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/meet-12-gop-senators-voted-terminate-trumps-national-emergency
Meet the 12 GOP senators who voted to terminate Trump’s national emergency
LikeLiked by 1 person
oops wrong thread Mea Culpa
LikeLike
Yes, one is a D the other is an R-D. At least Brown is honest about his leanings.
LikeLike
Page 22 Strzok mentions Assistant Director Randall Coleman and Charles ‘Sandy’ Kable.
Coleman came up through Little Rock. How convenient.
In 2012, Mr. Coleman was promoted to special agent in charge of the Little Rock Division.”
https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/randall-c.-coleman-named-executive-assistant-director-of-the-criminal-cyber-response-and-services-branch
According to Priestap, Coleman had “set up a reporting mechanism that leaders of that team would report directly to him, not through the customary other chain of command” in the Clinton email investigation. Priestap, who said he didn’t know why Coleman had “set it up,” kept the chain of command in place when he assumed Coleman’s position in January 2016.”
snip
“McCabe, Strzok Moved to HQ for Clinton Investigation
Starting in October 2015 and continuing through the first three months of 2016, FBI Director James Comey made a series of high-profile reassignments that resulted in the complete turnover of the upper-echelon of the FBI team working on the Clinton email investigation:
Oct. 12, 2015: Louis Bladel was moved to the New York Field Office.
Dec. 9, 2015: Charles “Sandy” Kable was moved to the Washington Field Office.
Dec. 1, 2015: Randall Coleman, assistant director-head of counterintelligence, was named as executive assistant director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch, and was replaced by Bill Priestap.
Feb. 1, 2016: Mark Giuliano retired as deputy director and was replaced by Andrew McCabe.
Feb. 11, 2016: John Giacalone retired as executive assistant director and was replaced by Michael Steinbach.
March 2, 2016: Gerald Roberts, Jr. was moved to the Washington Field Office.
Comey was the only senior FBI leadership official known to have remained a constant during the entirety of the Clinton email investigation.
Strzok told lawmakers last year that the “Mid-Year Exam” investigation on Clinton was opened out of headquarters by Coleman. Strzok also noted that Kable was involved in that effort. The FBI investigation into the Clinton emails was formally opened on July 10, 2015.”
https://www.theepochtimes.com/testimony-reveals-fbi-official-in-charge-of-clinton-trump-probes-was-excluded-from-key-meetings-decisions_2786159.html
https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/washingtondc/news/press-releases/charles-h.-kable-iv-named-special-agent-in-charge-of-counterintelligence-division-of-the-washington-field-office
LikeLike
I vote for a “text to speech” software for our aging eyes…please!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Look at Voxdox for your android mobile device.
LikeLike
I have been told there is a program/app for that. Have yet to locate/apply it tho.
LikeLike
Peter Strzok could win first prize for the scariest Halloween mask among government workers if his image was used to model the mask.
LikeLike
Now this! Their House of Cards is falling. What do you want to bet that the SPLC was one of Daniel Jones’s big FusionGPS donors?
Maybe the WACO files are going to be redacted, ya think?
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/03/14/southern-poverty-law-center-fires-founder-morris-dees-suggests-misconduct/
LikeLike
Proverbs 6
12 Scoundrels, villains, are they who deal in crooked talk.
13 Shifty of eye, feet ever moving, pointing with fingers,
14 They have perversity in their hearts, always plotting evil, sowing discord.
15 Therefore their doom comes suddenly; in an instant they are crushed beyond cure.
LikeLike
Breaking: Transcript Reveals Dirty Cop Robert Mueller DID NOT Investigate Peter Strzok’s Vow to Stop Trump
The Inspector General report released in June 2018 revealed a previously hidden, extremely damning text message from Peter Strzok to Lisa Page.
The Trump-hating agent sent his mistress a text message saying “we’ll stop” Trump from becoming President.
This text message from Strzok was sent to Page 9 days after “Crossfire Hurricane” was opened and 6 days before the “insurance policy” text.
WaPo reported:
Perhaps the most damaging new revelation in the report, according to multiple people familiar with it, is a previously unreported text message in which Peter Strzok, a key investigator on both the Clinton email case and the investigation of Russia and the Trump campaign, assured an FBI lawyer in August 2016 that “we’ll stop” Trump from making it to the White House.
“[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” the lawyer, Lisa Page, wrote to Strzok.
On Thursday Rep. Doug Collins released Peter Strzok’s private testimony to Congress.
Rep. John Ratcliffe tweeted out this exchange he had with Peter Strzok during the hearing.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/breaking-transcript-reveals-dirty-cop-robert-mueller-did-not-investigate-peter-strzoks-vow-to-stop-trump/
LikeLike
I think i will donate to his re-election campaign!
LikeLike
Question: Does anyone know if this is this transcript from the testimony we saw on TV or from a closed hearing?
LikeLike
Closed hearing. Transcript says so right at the beginning.
LikeLike
I don’t know for a fact, but would assume it’s from the closed door portion of the proceedings because the public part was already out in the open.
LikeLike
Strzok should be given two choices: “If you flip and testify against everyone, you’ll only serve half the time you are sentenced to. Or, don’t flip and serve it all. You’ve got 30 minutes. Choose wisely.”
LikeLike