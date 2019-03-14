Representative Doug Collins Releases Congressional Transcript of Peter Strzok…

Representative Doug Collins has released the transcript of Peter Strzok [SEE HERE] from his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee in June 2018. Working with a small group within the DOJ and FBI, agent Peter Strzok was at the center of a 2016 election effort to assist Hillary Clinton and remove Donald Trump. Here’s the transcript:

Today, https://t.co/40xuX9Yq3h will be available for Americans to review the transcript of Peter Strzok during his interview with the Judiciary Committee. pic.twitter.com/lOMaJvY0uo — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) March 14, 2019

Thank you, @JudiciaryGOP RM @RepDougCollins, for your commitment to releasing these transcripts for the American people to judge for themselves: STRZOK: https://t.co/XAiyxKBg2B

PAGE: https://t.co/Zk60zUrl4U

OHR: https://t.co/F2eJvfOEOc — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) March 14, 2019

