Representative Doug Collins Releases Congressional Transcript of Peter Strzok…

Posted on March 14, 2019 by

Representative Doug Collins has released the transcript of Peter Strzok [SEE HERE] from his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee in June 2018. Working with a small group within the DOJ and FBI, agent Peter Strzok was at the center of a 2016 election effort to assist Hillary Clinton and remove Donald Trump.  Here’s the transcript:

81 Responses to Representative Doug Collins Releases Congressional Transcript of Peter Strzok…

  1. riverelf says:
    March 14, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    Oh man, and I had so much junk to do today.
    God bless Rep. Doug Collins.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  2. Harlan says:
    March 14, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    Finally, a Republican with some cajones.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  3. EnoughIsEnough says:
    March 14, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    Imagine the panic when the players in this despicable, criminal enterprise realize that they are eventually going to be exposed, after years of enjoying blanket immunity from accountability. I am eternally grateful to Rep Collins for his unwavering determination to expose the corruption to the American people. His patriotism cannot be overstated. It is the first domino to fall in fixing the vile two-tier justice system, and hold people accountable, no matter their standing.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  4. livefreeordieguy says:
    March 14, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    I wonder if the the JFK Library Foundation will give Congressmen Nunes and Collins the coveted “Profiles in Courage Award” any time soon… Yeah, probably not… But they should… Because JFK would be run out of this Democrat Party as a right-wing extremist…

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • necsumadeoinformis says:
      March 14, 2019 at 3:11 pm

      No, but they could get the Profiles in Annoying Us By Exposing the Truth and Blocking Our Agenda Award.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • livefreeordieguy says:
        March 14, 2019 at 3:30 pm

        “Profiles In Annoyance”… I like that… We can start with Willard Romney and the bunch of Republican hacks who just voted against our President…

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • The Devilbat says:
      March 14, 2019 at 3:12 pm

      JFK would indeed be run out of the democrat party if he were around today. He railed against communism in his last speech just a half hour before he was shot.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • livefreeordieguy says:
        March 14, 2019 at 3:29 pm

        Yes… that and about 100 other reasons would make him a Conservative Republican today… He’d be well to the right of most of the 12 backstabbing Republicans who just voted against President Trump’s State of Emergency… The stabbing is a day early… Don’t they know ‘The Ides of March’ isn’t until tomorrow? Et tu, Willard (Romney)? Hack!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • GenEarly says:
          March 14, 2019 at 3:47 pm

          Thank-yew Utah ! (sarc) Such a prissy putz. Can’t believe I ever voted for him and Lyin Ryan.
          John Adams had a quote that the Revolution occurred before 1775 in the minds of the colonists. 1775 only marked the outbreak of hostilities.
          I am light years different from the 2008 and 2012 sElections,.Many must have changed as well; after all Trump vanquished the Elitist NWO Rino-repubs in 2015-16

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • Carrie2 says:
          March 14, 2019 at 3:48 pm

          livefree, and they know it is power and duty for this emergency crisis. Unfortunately the 2 in 1 party wants all the powers that only belong to a president. Where were they with O’s many emergency crisis power? They are only hurting themselves in any further election and that is not a bad thing because so many need to be removed after way too many terms. So Paul Ryan was openly against Trump and now is saying the opposite. Yep, this is how both of the 2 n 1 party works. We truly have to seek out real patriots and educate them on what they can and cannot do and thin out a lot of these are due up for re-election next year. NEXT YEAR is sooo darn near so we must start action now!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • livefreeordieguy says:
            March 14, 2019 at 4:10 pm

            It’s despicable, Carrie… They are all frauds and violators of their oath to protect this country… I believe there are 32 active States of Emergency in this country right now (including this one)… I’d love to see each and every one of them matched up against the crisis on the southern border… My guess is that it is one of the few valid ones.

            Like

            Reply
    • dd_sc says:
      March 14, 2019 at 3:34 pm

      Probably run Bobby out of the party, too.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. rmramerica says:
    March 14, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    Just curious, why wasn’t this released 6 months ago? Collins had the transcripts. Funny this comes out as it becomes evident that the investigation is concluding. Many questions about the behavior of these people would have come to the forefront and publicly discussed. Or, was the Collins release of this information helping push the Mueller people to wrap this up? The timing of this release seems a bit odd. Nothing new here that people hadn’t heard about or suspected.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • dd_sc says:
      March 14, 2019 at 3:41 pm

      I believe the Committee voted at the time of the interview to keep the transcripts sealed for a certain amount of time. Normally, I don’t think the transcripts of closed door hearings are released to the public at all.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Carrie2 says:
        March 14, 2019 at 3:51 pm

        dd_sc, and they definitely should be as we the People and Government and Power pay our hired/elected employees to work for us and not against us. Yep, think cleansing of many in 2020.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • MelH says:
      March 14, 2019 at 3:45 pm

      Why and how were the Page and Strzok papers released by reps we have not known were on top of the Spygate scandal? Why did they suddenly emerge from the shadows?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Catherine Thompson says:
        March 14, 2019 at 4:08 pm

        Ryan would not allow Nunes and the freedom caucus to do this. They wanted to he stopped a lot of this. In Trump’s latest interview with Breitbart he stated Ryan wouldn’t let Nunes go after the dems.

        Like

        Reply
        • MelH says:
          March 14, 2019 at 4:47 pm

          What was in it for Collins, I wonder? If Ryan could curb Nunes, why couldn’t he curb Collins? Who directed Collins to stick his neck out? The ever-growing cast of Spygate characters ( both black and white hats), is really stunning!

          Like

          Reply
    • mr. deacon says:
      March 14, 2019 at 4:44 pm

      Investigations and subpoenas to push for impeachment brought out this little fan to clear some of the smoke the Dems are blowing in the public’s face. Pelosi was on the Gang of Eight when Brennan was pushing the Dossier. Harry Reid ran with it. Pelosi, Schumer and Schiff were all betting their eye teeth on Mueller’s report and the fact the public would be kept in the dark and now it is on the public record what was happening. Mueller and his crew, the FBI, DOJ, Dems, RINO’s, Clintons, Obama, and the mainstream media are now “officially” liars and co-conspirators in an ongoing coup to overthrow a sitting president.

      Like

      Reply
      • sentinelle says:
        March 14, 2019 at 5:06 pm

        Yes, I agree with you totally mr. deacon! I, like many others, kept expecting something to happen each time new information was released and more of these players became exposed. Expecting someone to do something, take action. File charges. But, what I see is a whole lot of exposure as the swamp water drains and these players all stand there exposed. I wonder if Trump puts some people in leadership roles that are not on board with his plans to expose them as they resist being directed or as previously hidden facts come out, there they are with no place to hide.

        Like

        Reply
  6. CMDCMRET says:
    March 14, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    For those of you who are just figuring out that Q is not a LARP. WELCOME ABOARD!
    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸🇺🇸😂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
      March 14, 2019 at 3:18 pm

      what does “Q” have to do with any of this?
      “It’s coming”! Trust the plan?
      Think…
      sheesh

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • CMDCMRET says:
        March 14, 2019 at 3:29 pm

        Q has told us all of this is coming. In some cases Q was vague, in many Q was quite specific. The Q army (that Lt Gen Flynn TOLD you exists), made up of “bakers”, “autists”, “followers”, etc., has done so very much to point the spotlight at corruption, inform the public, and support those whose spirits were flagging that they (we) will be remembered by history. Your disbelief has been understandable as Q has been attacked relentlessly (part of the deep state strategy) but I can assure you that if you look at what Q has told us would happen you will find that the accuracy of those posts is stunning. What does Q have to do with any of this? Everything.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • jackphatz says:
          March 14, 2019 at 4:17 pm

          So did Sundance. All of us who have frequently read what’s presented here have known well in advance all of this and more. I find myself reading stuff elsewhere and thinking yeah, yeah, yeah…tell us something we don’t already know. The only thing not known yet is AG Barr’s future actions.
          Is Q is stealing from SD?

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
      • InkanPatriot says:
        March 14, 2019 at 3:30 pm

        OH GAWD……..another “Trust the Plan” Q Boomer….good God. How are you people this gullible.Hold on, hold on…..Stealth Jeff and Undercover Mueller bringing down the Deep State in 3….2…..NO NO…I mean…..lets move the goal post bc “TRUST THE PLAN!”

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Sharon says:
          March 14, 2019 at 4:15 pm

          Inkan you are obiviouly blind about Q ! If you would have patience and studied Q consistently and others that decoded Q such as praying medic the lights would of been turned on! Even our President has given MANY hints and clues connecting to Q in his tweets! Q even stated in some cases he has to give false info! If you can’t see why he had to do that which he didn’t do often you need to open your mind more! In many cases Q posts were way ahead of event happenings! Some of his posts a year ago or more are finally bearing fruit! Overall it all takes patience which many people here don’t have! I definitely can see our President involved in a plan like Q because he is like no other President!!!

          Like

          Reply
          • Doug says:
            March 14, 2019 at 4:25 pm

            I have no use for cryptic riddles and decoded messages.
            That’s what LARPs traffic in
            They are always right because they never state specifics.
            Hey, FWIW, I say “All hands on deck” in this fight but please, don’t point to some inoccuos post weeks/months ago and claim anything happening today is fulfillment of previous proclamations.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
    • Sofa King says:
      March 14, 2019 at 3:19 pm

      Q….
      A useful tool to keep people waiting.
      Nothing will happen as described by the one-letter wonder, but enough will be done to prevent uprising.
      And so it goes in the last throws of the modern empire…

      (Not bashing America, just recognizing the poison pumped into the veins of the body politic by the twin vipers of Paperclip Naz ism and global Communism.)

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • dawg says:
        March 14, 2019 at 3:34 pm

        Exactly!

        Like

        Reply
      • GenEarly says:
        March 14, 2019 at 4:06 pm

        Q or no Q, it’s irrelevant to argue. The salient point is that If the Rule of Law is not Reestablished, It’s Over, and for everyone, even the despicable Progs. the ship is going down, CYA because no one else is going to. Gun Control is moving ahead, the Feral Gov is spending into bankruptcy, neither Pol Party cares. Trump’s budget balances the “deficit” in 15 Years??? ROFLMAO. and we keep trusting worthless paper/ or worse Digital “money”.
        As Solzhenitsyn said, and I paraphrase: “We deserved what we got”

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • GenEarly says:
          March 14, 2019 at 4:14 pm

          ” If…if…We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation…. We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.”

          Like

          Reply
      • Mark McQueen says:
        March 14, 2019 at 4:45 pm

        Q is no better a prognosticator than half a dozen other people that have researched and studied the matters at hand. Keep predicting “big things” over months and months your bound to get one right now and then. However having said that, the concept that Q is directly responsible for “keeping people waiting” is pure BS. EVERYBODY has been waiting. Q followers. Bongino followers. Sundance followers. etc. etc. Bitching about things is not taking action. It’s just another form of waiting.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • OmegaManBlue says:
      March 14, 2019 at 3:21 pm

      Can we not?

      Like

      Reply
    • Zorro says:
      March 14, 2019 at 3:34 pm

      Well Q did state that Nellie Ohr was CIA last August.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Alligator Gar says:
      March 14, 2019 at 4:49 pm

      The site owner here has already (repeatedly) stated for us to knock off the Q stuff.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  7. Brant says:
    March 14, 2019 at 3:19 pm

    After it seems Paul Ryan didn’t allow subpeonas of dims, it’s not a surprise that this kind of offense only happens now and not October.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. riverelf says:
    March 14, 2019 at 3:19 pm

    “I think the FBI is an extraordinarily competent, proud, and vital part of the protection of the rule of law in this country…”
    Lost me there Pete. I need to go outside and breathe some fresh spring air.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. PS says:
    March 14, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    My guess is that the Mueller report is final, notarized, stamped, and handed over to the authorities for prerelease. Team members are fleeing the ship, I mean, moving on to other opportunities.

    Sen Collins knows this, and is shoving all the transcripts out now that whatever is written about them in the report will be indefensible.

    At best, it provides a means to point at the Mueller report as the hack job it is sure to be.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. InkanPatriot says:
    March 14, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    BWAHAHA……YOU Q PEOPLE ARE NUTS

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. SR says:
    March 14, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    I will trust only when Mueller and his whole team officially get closed. We were hearing Mueller is going away before mid-term. Regarding deep state and previous administration indictments, I can not see that far even Hannity saying daily it’s coming.

    Like

    Reply
  12. dawg says:
    March 14, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    Strokz explanations to Gowdy of his texts to Page are absolutely ludicrous.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. riverelf says:
    March 14, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    “That’s a great answer to a question I didn’t ask.”
    My feelings towards Trey Gowdy remain decidedly chilly, but he’s always reliable entertainment in hearings like this.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. jbrickley says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    I can’t get over Strzok demented facial expressions. The range of emotion makes him look like a super villain from a comic book. Downright psychotic even.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. WSB says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    Page 16 – John Giacalone’s name comes up. Clinton Fixer who resigned February 2016.

    “Based Op – Some highlights:
    Lead FBI agent John Giacalone abruptly resigned in the middle of the investigation in February 2016.
    pay-for-play involving the Clinton Foundation were not properly vetted, ultimately white washed
    FBI agents were blocked from serving search warrants to retrieve key evidence
    FBI agents were not allowed to interrogate witnesses and targets without warning
    FBI agents had been trying to interview Clinton since December 2015, approval delayed by top brass
    FBI agents believed Clinton case was being “slow-walked” to run-out-the-clock
    FBI agents stunned that targets Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson were permitted to sit in on Hillary Clinton’s FBI interview.
    Clinton and aides cited amnesia. In Clinton’s case she claimed due to medical complications.
    Attempts to secure Clinton’s medical records to confirm her head injury were sabotaged by FBI Director James Comey
    The FBI case agents and support personnel are forbidden to “go public” or comment on the record to share their frustrations and dismay because they each signed an unprecedented confidentiality agreement prior to signing onto work the Clinton investigation. Violating that agreement would likely cost them their careers and pensions.

    BREAKING: Lead FBI agent John Giacalone resigned from Clinton investigation in Feb 2016. Standard investigative tactics suspended. Agents blocked from serving search warrants to retrieve key evidence. Agents not allowed to interrogate witnesses and targets without warning. – MUCH MORE- VERY SPICY!! from HillaryForPrison

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Suzanne says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    Doug Collins deserves a Medal of Honor. I hope he has really good security

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. thirsty says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    where’s the ‘other’ men in congress.

    Like

    Reply
  18. mycroftxxx000 says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    As I said yesterday both Ohio senators are leftists. ESAD portman!

    http://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/meet-12-gop-senators-voted-terminate-trumps-national-emergency

    Meet the 12 GOP senators who voted to terminate Trump’s national emergency

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. WSB says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    Page 22 Strzok mentions Assistant Director Randall Coleman and Charles ‘Sandy’ Kable.

    Coleman came up through Little Rock. How convenient.

    In 2012, Mr. Coleman was promoted to special agent in charge of the Little Rock Division.”

    https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/randall-c.-coleman-named-executive-assistant-director-of-the-criminal-cyber-response-and-services-branch

    According to Priestap, Coleman had “set up a reporting mechanism that leaders of that team would report directly to him, not through the customary other chain of command” in the Clinton email investigation. Priestap, who said he didn’t know why Coleman had “set it up,” kept the chain of command in place when he assumed Coleman’s position in January 2016.”

    snip

    “McCabe, Strzok Moved to HQ for Clinton Investigation

    Starting in October 2015 and continuing through the first three months of 2016, FBI Director James Comey made a series of high-profile reassignments that resulted in the complete turnover of the upper-echelon of the FBI team working on the Clinton email investigation:

    Oct. 12, 2015: Louis Bladel was moved to the New York Field Office.
    Dec. 9, 2015: Charles “Sandy” Kable was moved to the Washington Field Office.
    Dec. 1, 2015: Randall Coleman, assistant director-head of counterintelligence, was named as executive assistant director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch, and was replaced by Bill Priestap.
    Feb. 1, 2016: Mark Giuliano retired as deputy director and was replaced by Andrew McCabe.
    Feb. 11, 2016: John Giacalone retired as executive assistant director and was replaced by Michael Steinbach.
    March 2, 2016: Gerald Roberts, Jr. was moved to the Washington Field Office.
    Comey was the only senior FBI leadership official known to have remained a constant during the entirety of the Clinton email investigation.

    Strzok told lawmakers last year that the “Mid-Year Exam” investigation on Clinton was opened out of headquarters by Coleman. Strzok also noted that Kable was involved in that effort. The FBI investigation into the Clinton emails was formally opened on July 10, 2015.”

    https://www.theepochtimes.com/testimony-reveals-fbi-official-in-charge-of-clinton-trump-probes-was-excluded-from-key-meetings-decisions_2786159.html

    https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/washingtondc/news/press-releases/charles-h.-kable-iv-named-special-agent-in-charge-of-counterintelligence-division-of-the-washington-field-office

    Like

    Reply
  20. jackphatz says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    I vote for a “text to speech” software for our aging eyes…please!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. Bruce_Dern's_Finger says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    Peter Strzok could win first prize for the scariest Halloween mask among government workers if his image was used to model the mask.

    Like

    Reply
  22. BarneyRubble says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    Now this! Their House of Cards is falling. What do you want to bet that the SPLC was one of Daniel Jones’s big FusionGPS donors?

    Maybe the WACO files are going to be redacted, ya think?

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/03/14/southern-poverty-law-center-fires-founder-morris-dees-suggests-misconduct/

    Like

    Reply
  23. phaedrus cj says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:51 pm

    Proverbs 6
    12 Scoundrels, villains, are they who deal in crooked talk.
    13 Shifty of eye, feet ever moving, pointing with fingers,
    14 They have perversity in their hearts, always plotting evil, sowing discord.
    15 Therefore their doom comes suddenly; in an instant they are crushed beyond cure.

    Like

    Reply
  24. concerned3 says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    Breaking: Transcript Reveals Dirty Cop Robert Mueller DID NOT Investigate Peter Strzok’s Vow to Stop Trump

    The Inspector General report released in June 2018 revealed a previously hidden, extremely damning text message from Peter Strzok to Lisa Page.

    The Trump-hating agent sent his mistress a text message saying “we’ll stop” Trump from becoming President.

    This text message from Strzok was sent to Page 9 days after “Crossfire Hurricane” was opened and 6 days before the “insurance policy” text.

    WaPo reported:
    Perhaps the most damaging new revelation in the report, according to multiple people familiar with it, is a previously unreported text message in which Peter Strzok, a key investigator on both the Clinton email case and the investigation of Russia and the Trump campaign, assured an FBI lawyer in August 2016 that “we’ll stop” Trump from making it to the White House.

    “[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” the lawyer, Lisa Page, wrote to Strzok.

    On Thursday Rep. Doug Collins released Peter Strzok’s private testimony to Congress.
    Rep. John Ratcliffe tweeted out this exchange he had with Peter Strzok during the hearing.

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/breaking-transcript-reveals-dirty-cop-robert-mueller-did-not-investigate-peter-strzoks-vow-to-stop-trump/

    Like

    Reply
  25. pigletrios says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    I think i will donate to his re-election campaign!

    Like

    Reply
  26. Austin Holdout says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    Question: Does anyone know if this is this transcript from the testimony we saw on TV or from a closed hearing?

    Like

    Reply
  27. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    Strzok should be given two choices: “If you flip and testify against everyone, you’ll only serve half the time you are sentenced to. Or, don’t flip and serve it all. You’ve got 30 minutes. Choose wisely.”

    Like

    Reply

