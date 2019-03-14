Lindsey Graham Senate Floor Speech on Mueller, FISA Abuse, and DOJ/FBI Investigations…

Posted on March 14, 2019 by

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham challenges Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to amend his Mueller report resolution and permit adding the appointment of a Special Counsel to look into the numerous 2016 election abuses by the DOJ and FBI.

Chuck Schumer says ‘go spit‘.  Graham stands back up and says: ‘thank you‘ but he shall endeavor to investigate the issues with, or without, Democrat support.

.

49 Responses to Lindsey Graham Senate Floor Speech on Mueller, FISA Abuse, and DOJ/FBI Investigations…

  1. WES says:
    March 14, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Has Miss Lindsey found some balls? Maybe Chuckie’s?

    Reply
    • barnabusduke says:
      March 14, 2019 at 9:48 pm

      Cue Dexter! He’ll show us! LOL

      Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      March 14, 2019 at 10:08 pm

      WES, Lindsay seems to have come a long way and I applaud him for wanting an investigation of the other side as a balance of law regarding Trump and Clinton (or better said the Clintons). We already know that Pelosi and Schiff have backed down on impeachment at least for a moment because they are afraid of all the information Trump has on them and many others. Now Schumer is back footing as well because i would thank at least 80% of Americans know that Hillary was committing criminal acts and lying like a rug on the floor. Odd it is that she is saying she will not run in 2020 and then an about face that she will. The comedy or horror continues. Definitely we need a real SC to investigate no matter what Mueller comes forth with. So many millions of dollars and he pursues not Trump but others strikes me that is not what he was “hired” to do but then again we are looking at Rod Rosenstein. Well, as many have said here, keep popcorn handy and I like my air puffed and salt and butter on it.

      Reply
      • kiskiminetas says:
        March 14, 2019 at 10:42 pm

        Carrie2 we do not need another special counsel. He would be nothing more than Swamp friendly and lead to no real prosecutions. Kudos to LG but in reality he is a swamp rat on borrowed time. What we need is someone who is not in league with the DC swamp. A stealth one that used to be AG and wants to clean up the DOJ, FBI and other crooked swamp creatures. What I am saying is we need to use the BARR on these people.

        Reply
    • Bucky Badger says:
      March 14, 2019 at 10:11 pm

      Reply
  2. barnabusduke says:
    March 14, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    How do I agree with him so many times here lately??? 😉

    Reply
  3. Robert Smith says:
    March 14, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    That picture of the good Lyndsey is what I hope he can lives up to. I think he is smart enough to see the Trump train crushing all before it.

    Reply
  4. necsumadeoinformis says:
    March 14, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    The Big Ugly looms again. Senate only, not the House.

    Reply
  5. SR says:
    March 14, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    It seems we all become lawyers with so much information and leaks from last 2 years but there is no coverage on fake msm any of these stuff. Only way fake msm would cover is with indictments of bad people.

    Reply
  6. The Akh says:
    March 14, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    “We’ll see, if there is there there”

    Did Lindsey just troll?

    Reply
  7. Fools Gold says:
    March 14, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    The 20 Triilion dollar question is what is Barr gonna do? We need justice department investigations, not special councils Lindsey you lick.

    Reply
    • John55 says:
      March 14, 2019 at 9:56 pm

      How can the DOJ investigate itself for its corruption?

      Reply
    • Joe says:
      March 14, 2019 at 10:01 pm

      I don’t buy it. I think that this is phase two after Mueller cleaned up the evidence of corruption. Washington always protects itself first and foremost.

      Reply
      • Fools Gold says:
        March 14, 2019 at 10:52 pm

        If another SC is appointed your exactly right imho and I would predict more SC leaks negative on Trump as well all the way to 2020. SC’s are everything but partisan and are the cover up crew just like Mueller’s SC.

        Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      March 14, 2019 at 10:14 pm

      Fools Gold, apparently Barr has a meeting with Weisenwhatever, who despises Trump and was a major part of the Mueller investigation, then he immediately up and “quit” and apparently will be passing along his miserable understanding of real law in a NY university. A good start for Barr, who perhaps like our President absorbs but also has known a lot of what has been going on and so knows more than we might think. The fact that Schuller hired ALL past Clinton attorneys on his “search” has irritated me from the very beginning showing nothing but bias at the start. No balance bothers me in Mueller.

      Reply
    • kiskiminetas says:
      March 14, 2019 at 10:47 pm

      I agree with you Fools Gold as special counsels are swamp friendly.

      Reply
  8. dianeax says:
    March 14, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    I fear it’s just more theatrics.

    Reply
  9. Linda K says:
    March 14, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    When Lindsey is good, he is very, very good.

    Reply
  10. decisiontime16 says:
    March 14, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Senator Graham did himself proud today. Once this lid blows off, watch out!

    Reply
  11. Landslide says:
    March 14, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Hahaha! Just get back up and repeat your viewpoint as if Chucky never spoke! Graham is not going to let this one go. I can’t eat popcorn, but I may just sit back and watch the show anyway! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

    Reply
  12. bullnuke says:
    March 14, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Bla bla bla. Only thing I heard that got my attention was the Senate will be in recess. That would be a first under President Trump. Perhaps he can make his recess appointments. The turtle has kept the senate in session throughout his presidency so far. Probably will happen again.

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      March 14, 2019 at 10:16 pm

      bullnuke, we hired them to work and not constantly taking vacation/breaks/or whatever but stay on the job and get things done but only after listening to we the people and not doing what they want to do.

      Reply
    • H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
      March 14, 2019 at 10:19 pm

      It’s not McConnell alone. ANY Senator can force the issue. But, with the Republican majority in chaos and in a self denial, self-preservation, butt kissing mode it will never happen. Don’t forget these people HATE the President because he is ending their comfy little world as they have known it.

      Reply
  13. Matt says:
    March 14, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    I can’t help but get the feeling that Lindsey and Mitch are running a good cop/bad cop game on VSGDJT.

    I really, really want to believe in this new version of Lindsey – who single-handedly delivered Kavanaugh – but the track record of RINO behavior is long and distinguished.

    Reply
  14. The Boss says:
    March 14, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    Schumer better be careful what he wishes for insofar as Graham’s Judiciary Committee is concerned. It wold be wise if Schumer spent his recess “thinking long and hard” about what he said.

    Reply
  15. littleanniefannie says:
    March 14, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    Don’t quit Lindsey. Keep fighting for your amendment. Are there no more senators with guts enough to sign on? Trump didn’t obstruct Mueller like Schumer is trying to obstruct this one.

    Reply
    • LBB says:
      March 14, 2019 at 10:35 pm

      Trump didn’t obstruct or fire Mueller, or have a nervous breakdown. All that was predicted early on in the process, and was probably counted on to happen. Now PDJT truly has them surrounded, but just standing still. The strength of truth.

      Reply
  16. Chilidog says:
    March 14, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    So Graham wants to start a new investigation three years after the fact. After everyone has gotten their stories straight. After all the smoking guns have been scrubbed clean. I’m sure they’ll find the swampiest deep stater to lead this new investigation.

    Reply
  17. InkanPatriot says:
    March 14, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    FINALLY!!!!! HOLY MOTHER OF GOD, FINALLY!!!

    GET THOSE SONS OF ****** LINDSEY!!!

    PS. Don’t any of you DARE say anything about some trust the plan garbage and ruin this moment!!

    Reply
    • Daniel says:
      March 14, 2019 at 10:39 pm

      Nice invite. Fact: the qanon pointed out some very specific information about facebook and its DARPA origins and indicated the US intelligence agencies have enjoyed constitutionally unencumbered access to those resources for the entire time. But a day or two after that, Facebook and related services go down. Maybe it’s just a coincidence.

      Reply
  18. mr.piddles says:
    March 14, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    Schumer: Reading from a script.
    Graham: Speaking from the heart and with conviction.

    That’s probably all you need to know right there.

    Reply
  19. Avi says:
    March 14, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    i prefer Lindsay 2.0

    Reply
  20. Daniel says:
    March 14, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    Graham points out to well established criminal malfeasance and very serious crimes surrounding Clinton. But Schiff calls that “other matters.” What a piece of garbage. More Democrats are walking away. That I can tell you.

    Reply
  21. Brant says:
    March 14, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    Someone noted recess appointments and Mitch has not allowed Trump any. We have all complained about the lack or fortitude of the appts so far. Sometimes we kinda sorta question Trumps thinking. We all hope Barr actually does something. I wonder if Trumps appts are those he has been “allowed” to appoint. If he had 5-10 mins of a recess, would he appt some real tough guys? And tell them you have just months to get some action.

    Reply
  22. Carson Napier says:
    March 14, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    The anti-American disgraces, the FBI and DOJ, remain little more than criminal handmaids to the democrat party. There are worse than cockroaches and should be exterminated.

    Reply
  23. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    March 14, 2019 at 10:47 pm

    Graham has many redeeming qualities. Regardless of his moderate views and his penchant for “crossing the isle” in a spirit of bipartisanship, he is for the most part supporting President Trump’s agenda, and seems genuine in his efforts to expose the rot within the rogue Deep State.

    Reply

