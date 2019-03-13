Report: ICE Agents Given Access to Private License Plate Database….

The more important lead story of this article is buried within the outcome story of ICE agents using a private license plate database to capture illegal aliens. First the headline story:
WASHINGTON – Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been using over the past year a vast license plate database to identify the location of vehicles associated with immigrants who do not have legal status, according to documents released Wednesday by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
More than 9,000 ICE agents have been given access to the controversial database, which contains hundreds of millions of license plate scans from across the U.S., according to the documents obtained by the ACLU through a Freedom of Information Act request. ICE employees are able to use the database to obtain information on where individuals have been and when they were there, with data going back as far as five years.
“With access to this database, ICE can pinpoint the exact location of drivers going about their daily lives,” Matt Cagle, technology and civil liberties attorney with the ACLU, told The Hill. Cagle pointed out that ICE can use the database to identify detailed information on anyone — not just individuals wanted for deportation.
“ICE is not prohibited under this program from tracking the locations of citizens,” he said.
The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill. (more)
If you continue reading the story you come across this:
[…] “Unrestricted law-enforcement access to massive private-sector databases housing location information on hundreds of millions of Americans is clearly an idea the Framers hadn’t considered,” Wyden said.
ICE entered into a contract with Thomson Reuters at the end of 2017 for access to the license-plate reader database, which is run by a company called Vigilant Solutions. The documents released by the ACLU reveal details about how the agency has used the database since entering into that contract. (cont.)
Keep in mind, what we are talking about here is a private sector tracking database; something that might trigger long-time CTH readers to remember from several years past (2013-2014). As an outcropping of an unrelated story, we went deep, very deep, into the assembly of a nationwide private database as it was being constructed.
Use a private-sector database to track down people for missed property tax payments; or use the database to track lawful gun owners; or use the database to stop a traveler from entering an airport until they pay an unpaid parking fine, and hey, no biggie. But start using that private database to arrest illegal aliens…. and Whoa, now the ACLU says we’ve got a problem.
Hey, at least now they are admitting the database exists. Considering how strongly everyone denied it was being established six years ago, well, that’s progress I guess.
What we are talking about here are private companies, actually four specific companies, that invested multi-millions in creating a proprietary network that allowed them to build a database. Later, once that database was established, they become federal contractors and/or sell access to that database to federal contractors.
To say I found myself on the wrong side of the people assembling the process, when I was warning about them, well, would be akin to saying the Miami Dade School Police were an amicable bunch of Ward Cleaver-type chaps during our 2013 MDPSD investigation.
They ain’t. I digress…
Once they established the database the private companies then become federal contractors or sell access to the database to federal contractors. Who runs airport security? Who runs the toll booths? Who runs just about every governmental process in the day life of civic engagement? Yup – govt. contractors.
I wrote about this, and tried to warn about this, at the time (Patriots Day 2014):
As I have spent quite a bit of time researching this issue I’ve realized all of the data is essentially “vendor driven”. Meaning that 3rd parties are buying/selling (contracting) information about YOU to/from the government as a service for revenue enhancement.
The APLR system is essentially a tool in this type of service.
Let’s say you are behind on a civil fee, or local tax, or maybe you just have outstanding parking tickets……. – the 3rd party (contracts with the govt) to harvest the information, then they mine government data bases and compile a hub of information.
The vendor then becomes the extension of government collection.
You come walking out of the grocery store and find your car has a “wheel boot” which disables your ability to drive. Under the wiper is a ticket with the number to call to have the boot removed – when you call the number you find out that you must first pay “the fee or municipal tax you are in default” to get the boot removed.
The data base is proprietary to the vendor. The government entity just allows the vendor to mine their existing data network to create a hub of centralized connected data about you. The vendor gets a fee and/or percentage of payment recovery.
Where is it going …. ? Everywhere.
You go to check in at an airport (now considered a federal building) and find out your travel is suspended until you pay the municipal parking ticket from 2 years ago in Chicago that you totally forgot about (you live in Dallas).
However, the clerk smiles and says “you can pay for it right here if you like, just give me your credit card and we can take care of it for you”….
The private business (airline collector) gets a cut of the collection fee.
All of this is from private-public business partnerships – constructed as a business model – from 3rd party vendors who purchase access to data and legally act as an authorized party/agent on behalf of the government. (link)
When we originally said this is a dangerous slippery slope, the ACLU, civil rights groups and *most* conservative groups said not to worry because this isn’t government collecting data; these are only private companies. Blah, blah, blah, wash-rinse-repeat. No, honestly, the level of anger at exposing the system (as it was being built) was off-the-charts.
Well, five years later this process is now being used to capture illegal aliens. NOW, the ACLU and others have suddenly found themselves taking issue with it.
PS. Did you know that anytime you write the words “Patriots” and “Day” together in a sentence, you enter the NSA PRISM priority system for auto-review.
Patriots Day, Patriots Day – Oh and did you hear me PATRIOTS DAY
Frau Blucher!
Neigheighieh!
Excellent article Sundance…
x1000
Patriots Day!
"Did you know that anytime you write the words 'Patriots' and 'Day'"
Patriots Day? I LOVE Patriots Day!!!
There. A Two-Banger. I won’t even get into my long-time following of a certain football team… In my neck of the woods, EVERY day is Patriots Day.
Patriots Day !!
Wow
PATRIOTS DAY
PATRIOTS DAY
PATRIOTS DAY
Beware the leaven of the Pharisees!
hey remember the ACLU protesting Drone Thursdays under 44? or protesting the database the Dimms raved about owning with all the info on anyone?? me neither…ACLU: “without double standards, we’d have no standards”
LikeLiked by 8 people
All Criminals Left Unpunished
Ever notice the cop cars with what looks like a zillion cameras on the hood? That is part of the real time tracking.
LikeLiked by 4 people
AOC will need to know if Wells Fargo loaned $$ to Vigilant Solutions 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
Also the rear deck. License plate trackers.
I’ve seen local police with the cameras driving through the WalMart parking lot, up and down the lanes. No doubt just taking pics of plates. I’ve seen them park at the forward edge of turning lanes scanning plates in both directions. Just building the database.
Five years from now they will know that someone was driving a car registered to you, at a particular time and location. It’s not right.
Coming to a Home Depot parking lot near you!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I live in San Diego and have noticed more ICE vehicles on the freeway lately. Every time is see one, I thank God for Donald Trump and pray for the safety of the agents. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 8 people
You’re seeing Border Patrol and CBP vehicles. ICE and HSI have unmarked cars with ordinary California plates.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh thanks Joe. The green and white ones I’ve been seeing are California Border Patrol…I thought they were ICE. Makes sense they’d be unmarked.
Just an FYI:
ICE/ERO (a division of ICE) vehicles are marked units. ICE/HSI (also a division of ICE) vehicles are unmarked.
The Border Patrol is a division of CBP. All CBP vehicles are marked units.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you see one put the lights on and abruptly turn around in a hurry it’s probably because the plate scanner picked up a plate of interest and they’re on it. It’s all real time, immediate. From the camera to the database and back to the car. Boom.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like the system in China.
Social Credit?
LikeLiked by 3 people
What is happening in China is the beta-testing of what they want to implement in every nation. In some places one can’t use their own toilet without being facially recognized by AI(artificial intelligence)!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you have been following this investigation, part 10 linked below, you might come to the conclusion that the software in China and the US might be the same. Its all about population control.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/this-clinton-foundation-scandal-is-larger-than-uranium-one-covered-up-by-fbi-doj-before-2016-election-part-x/
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have been reading that. It is a very good article.
the Dems would like nothing better than for the Social Credit system to be mandated…
LikeLiked by 2 people
With them in charge of course.
LikeLiked by 2 people
the stupid party wouldn’t know what to do with it.
The ‘stupid party’ doesn’t need to know what to do with it. All they need to do is play ‘follow the leader’, with the leader being their handler.
Patriot Day!
MAGA you deepstate Clowns!
We have created a monster and this monster must be destroyed before it destroys us!
Happy Patriot's Day!!
ICE should just call it the Dangerous White Supremisist Tracking System. Then…no problem
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bet they cannot read an image… HT SD Mickey
LikeLiked by 11 people
A meme is born!
So it was not a problem until it affected non US citizens…. Go figure.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cue the widespread use of the term “whataboutism” when we start pointing out that the three letter agencies were using these sources and methods against American citizens.
Does anyone else see this as a 4d chess move? The current administration uses the tactics of the deep state to deport illegals, exposes the program then gets the media arm of the criminals to insist it be halted immediately? Or am I seeing it through rose colored glasses? (which is entirely possible).
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good point.
Probably the rose colored glasses……
Remember we have TWO tiers of justice. The APLR will be banned from tracking the illegals but will be unobstructed in its tracking of US nationals who vote Republican, blog conservatively, or legally own firearms.
I’m trying to be cynically absurd but I’m not sure that’s possible anymore.
Sorry Mr and Mrs Consumer …you’re only authorized to purchase Soylent Green at the Sector 9 dispensary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At least there using it for something good. BTW HAPPY PATRIOTS DAY!!
Welcome to los Estados Unidos, illegals!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hacer que América vuelva a ser grande
It doesnt translate well.
MAGA!
Data harvesting. NYT has new story regarding FB. Snip
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/facebooks-data-deals-are-under-criminal-investigation/ar-BBUK1BA?li=BBnb7Kz
“Federal prosecutors are conducting a criminal investigation into data deals Facebook struck with some of the world’s largest technology companies, intensifying scrutiny of the social media giant’s business practices as it seeks to rebound from a year of scandal and setbacks.
A grand jury in New York has subpoenaed records from at least two prominent makers of smartphones and other devices, according to two people who were familiar with the requests and who insisted on anonymity to discuss confidential legal matters. Both companies had entered into partnerships with Facebook, gaining broad access to the personal information of hundreds of millions of its users.
The companies were among more than 150 firms, including Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Sony, that had cut sharing deals with the world’s dominant social media platform. The agreements, previously reported in The New York Times, let the companies see users’ friends, contact information and other data, sometimes without consent. Facebook has phased out most of the partnerships over the past two years.”
Dear ACLU, if we had the wall, we would not have to track license plates,,,,
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wasn’t there a company called Fusion GPS believed to be give access to raw data as a third-party contractor for . . . Oh, nevermind
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jour patriote
But, of course, I used Google translate, so you know it got gigged by the NSA.
There go my chances of returning to employment within the Baby Killing Machine (aka DoD).
I think I’m gonna get a few Russian dash cams. Surely I can get the software to run and build my own database. Sell it to Putin for sure.
Oh no, I used the word of our Russkie Premier too. I must be on fire at NSA…
Lockheed was caught making the yellow to red too short so drivers get ticketed more. Lockheed got a cut from all the tickets. Hotels people are cooped by the fbi to watch customers. Best Buy computer repair people encouraged by the FBI to look at all the hard drive data for pornography or anything else. Obama has a database too. Don’t like your neighbor down the street because he doesn’t cut his bushes- no proble access the citizen database to see what you can find, exaggerate, or even trump up.
It’s sad to see organizations like ACLU not supporting the constitution or their cause in general. ACLU advocates only for their narro interests. These data bases lead to citizen brown shirts. The FBI shouldn’t be forcing company like Apple and hotels as effective FBI agents working for them. This is just a way for the government to circumvent the laws and constitution to create a police state. Moreover, people given a profit motive to find or make up/exaggerated wrong doing on others will cause a civil war.
LikeLiked by 3 people
4 years ago the state of Georgia required all signal cams had to add one second to the yellow lights and it decimated the cities with them. It cut the number of offenders down by 50% and that was covered only by the cities.
Let’s say a city made $86,000 a year, the company that reviews them and sends out the tickets charges $40,000 a year. A 50% reduction means the total take is only $43,000. The company still takes $40,000 and the city gets $3,000 instead of $46,000. Oh, and the company charged the city $70,000 to install the cameras.
More and more cities and towns are tossing them out since $3,000 is not worth so many of their citizens complaining at city council meetings.
So if Vigilant Solutions makes campaign contributions, those receiving funds would be adverse to the wall, correct?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No sweat for me as I prefer my bicycle anyway.
YEA IT'S PATRIOTS DAY!!!!
YEA IT'S PATRIOTS DAY!!!!
The 2014 link to the reporter's story is no longer good. They pulled down the page?

1984 is here.
1984 is here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah I found that also. Also the article URL referenced by the first comment posted under that 2014 CTH article is no good.
Patriots Day!
ICE and the Border Patrol should have the name Department of Defense.
You mean Department of De Fence
LikeLiked by 3 people
Felicidades a dia de los Patriotas !!!!
I encourage everyone to go to you tube and start watching 1st amendment audits. You will see the police state in action and we have camera people out risking their lives to preserve our freedoms. You will see many violations in action. They get beat up, arrested and even killed. One of them was just recently shot by a crazy security guard. They do follow through with complaints and lawsuits. I even donate to some of them. Please go check it out. it will make you sick what the police state is doing. They do not just cover the first, they cover the 2nd and the 4th. They refuse to ID and see how the cops respond. You only have to show ID when you are charged with a crime and cops don’t know that.
LikeLike
Happy Patriots Day everyone! Hi ICE! Hi letter agencies which need to be disbanded and salted over! I just LOVE guns and the 2nd Amendment! Melania is real! SPLC is evil! Jesus Saves! God Bless President Trump and MAGA-KAG!!!!!
Ok, enuff lists? 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sweet!
Patriots Day! I refuse to be ashamed of my country. God Bless America! Oh, and btw, “Build the Wall!”
Dear Ice, Houma, LA today at Sams club there were many illegals using EBT cards..
https://www.photoblocker.com/
I’ve been arguing about this to family & friends for years, albeit I didn’t necessary consider the next step.
It always rubbed me the wrong way, all these companies & services demanding more and more info.
Visit a walk in clinic. We need your drivers license
No you don’t
Well then we won’t serve you.
Go to a new high tech dr office, we want to get a hand print bc we’re changing our “system”
But I don’t want to give you my handprint
Well then the insurance won’t cover you.
Start a new
Job. Whoa. Background checks, you’re handing off banking info bc “we only do direct deposit”, . I just started a new job & bc the employer verifies you’re eligible to work in US, I have to hand over my passport & driver’s license info.
My friends laughed at me, but of of course deep down it was obvious what would happen with the info.
When the commercials for “Ancestry DNA” came out, I thought my God people are voluntarily giving away their DNA????!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry for the rant!
Republican Senator Mike Lee will vote for resolution ending Trump’s national emergency declaration – spokesman pic.twitter.com/hd9DWrWIGB
— Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) March 13, 2019
And then there were five: Lee, Tillis, Paul, Collins and Murkowski.
So then … the 4th Amendment effectively, no longer exists. Ohhhh … that ollld US Constitution is so outdated … we now have the ability to surveil and farm data in our modern technological society. Our forefathers were ignorant about how wonderful and profitable personal data collection can be. They would have chosen profit over privacy had they known. Sheesh. I’m moving into the remote mountains and off the grid totally … at least that’ll slow down their efforts to spy on me. I refuse to live in their twisted world of big brother/sister/trans Govt. bureaucrats intruding into my privacy. I need to find a remote property where I can physically live out my life … Constitutionally.
Oh, and BTW using the database to collect ILLEGALS … non citizens … who should NOT enjoy 4th Amendment protections while they break our LAWS … is just fine by me. Boot their lawn service truck. I don’t care.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Next up: “Social Credit” aka mouth PCBS or die (“no-one in this Emergency Room calls Benedict Barack Gangrenous by his name aright”).
Any private-firm Gestapo aggregating personal data for commercial use, from any source public or private, can damn well pay a dollar a day for the privilege or or be sued to oblivion for bearing extortionate false witness under RICO pretenses.
Why not declare the entire country a Sanctuary Zone exempt from Big Gummint “searches and seizure” equivalent to excessive fines as revenue-raising equivalents of Asset Forfeiture? (See ye ole SCOTUS ruling yesterday.)
Watch how license plate readers are but one very small part of a global Ccbernetic beast system going up right now:
*AGE OF DECEIT 3* (FULL) Remnants in the Cyber_Hive Earth… 2:38.57 hours long
Last week I noticed my phone was using the cloud because I synced my contacts and bookmarks with my computer. In fact, all my recipes were also on the cloud. So I deleted them all except a shopping list and unsynced all my computers, phones and tablets. I emptied the trash on the cloud and yet my space usage remained the same as before I did anything. I rebooted my computer, I came back the next day, and yet my space usage remained the same.
So when you delete anything on the cloud, it just prevents you from seeing it. The three letter agencies will have it forever.
“All your everything are belong to us.”
Syncing sends it though their servers and they all keep it and can exploit it as they wish, even if you don’t store it with them. It’s in the small print.
I’ll throw my two most recent “favorite” two examples of these abuses into the discussion:
Cameras Embedded in Airline Passenger Seats
“This week, one passenger aboard a Singapore Airlines flight noticed a camera built into his IFE screen. Another passenger noticed a similar camera aboard his American Airlines flight.
Is someone spying on us? According to the airlines, no… ”
“”These cameras have been *****intended by the manufacturers for future developments*****.”
“These cameras are ****permanently disabled**** on our aircraft and ****cannot be activated on board****,” he added. “We have ****no plans to enable or develop any features using the cameras****.”
Yep. Manufacturers took on the expense and effort of incorporating cameras into airline seats “for future developments” despite “no plans to enable or develop” them by their customers. Makes total sense. And the airlines, which micromanage the number of peanuts in a package, are installing seating with cameras that serve no purpose for them and for which they have no future plans or use. Just ask them.
https://www.businessinsider.com/american-airlines-singapore-airlines-seats-have-cameras-why-2019-2
Taylor Swift Kiosks Use Facial Recognition Kiosks To ID “Stalkers”
At Swift’s shows, ISM installed cameras behind kiosks ****marked as “selfie stations”,**** drawing concert-goers in with Swift trivia and behind the scenes footage. Their ****hidden cameras**** scanned the facial features of fans interacting with the screens, the company explained in a series of posts on its website. ****They also outlined how this helped generate metrics used to enhance the tour, in a post that has since been removed…*****
And its website says, ****it uses those same smart screens to deliver demographic information and metrics to help educate promotors [sic] on how best to direct their marketing efforts.**** Both ISM and Swift’s team declined to provide further details on how the data was used.
ISM’s “data metric smart cameras” have been used at *****Nascar [sic] tracks, Daytona Beach’s luxury mall and at the Redskins’ FedEx field. Soon they will be at Minor League Baseball stadiums, and ISM hopes to integrate them into “smart cities”.**** Already, the company’s screens have captured engagement and demographic data on over 110 million event-goers at more than 100 venues, according to their website.”
Anyone doubt if ISM’s data finds its way to the NSA?
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/feb/15/how-taylor-swift-showed-us-the-scary-future-of-facial-recognition?CMP=fb_a-technology_b-gdntech
Rev. 13:11-18 And I saw another beast rising out of the earth, and it had two horns like a lamb, and it was speaking like a dragon. And it exercises all the authority of the first beast in the presence of it, and causes the earth and those dwelling in it, that they will worship the first beast, of whom its fatal wound had been healed.
And it works great signs, so that it should even cause fire out of heaven to come down to the earth in the presence of men. And it deceives those dwelling on the earth, by reason of the signs that were given to it to perform before the beast, telling those dwelling on the earth to make an image to the beast that has the wound of the sword and has lived. And there was given to it to give breath to the image of the beast, so that image of the beast also should speak, and should cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast would be killed.
And it causes all the small and the great, and the rich and the poor, and the free and the servants, that it should give them a mark on their right hand or on their forehead, and that no one should be able to buy or to sell, if not the one having the mark—the name of the beast, or the number of its name.
Here is the wisdom. The one having understanding, let him count the number of the beast, for it is a man’s number, and its number is six hundred sixty-six.
Is that the metal poles with cameras and readers in the side of many highways?
In West Virginia the license plate readers alert the policeman if there is no record of auto insurance on file, if the probable driver has a valid driver’s license, etc. They pull the vehicle over, ticket or arrest the driver, and impound the vehicle.
Last I looked, there are 1.7 million illegals with deportation orders. Those people are in the Us illegally and that would seem enough reason to use one of the databases to find them so they can be booted out ASAP.
