NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow -vs- Chris Wallace…

National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow appears on Fox News Sunday to discuss economic policy, budgets and taxes. Since the discussion is the economy, Wallace quickly puts on his doomsday hat.
Wallace used to try to hide the fact that he is a tool. No longer!
Shopping at Costco yesterday- Chicken thighs DOWN 20 cents/lb to $.99. 1.75L AMERICAN Vodka DOWN $3.00 to $12.99/bottle. Milk Gallon $2.19. Too bad Porterhouses are $16,00/lb. Local gas- $2.39 and diesel for my F-250 is $2.79. Good housing is in high demand as well.
Funny that. #MAGA #KAG
Yes, noticed the gas in our area was down from $2.89 to $2.39!
Coldest winter in decades here in Chicago (-45 wind chill). The heater was going full blast all month. My gas bill was $200. They were typically over $400 during Bush and Oboso.
Kudlo interviewed by the nepoite pantyhose doll.
Has his wife written another cook book?
Is it just me, or has Larry gotten really puffy? I had to do a double take. Perhaps negative aftermath of his heart attack. I hope he’s OK.
It seems that way. Maybe it’s a side effect of whatever meds they have him on for his heart?
My guess is he is puffy b/c of cardiac medications he may be taking. He sounded good and strong though.
I noticed Wallace showed him more deference than he usually does “POTUS’ people”
but as usual he leads with the negative framing of the questions. Kudlow countered Wallace well, however.
True. Wallace was slightly less obnoxious with Larry.
Chris the wallace is hard to take!Larry,is right on!
Love these Kudlow vs Swamp Keep Wallace interviews.
That slime Wallace was openly rooting for the economy to fail. He expounded on every negative. Kudlow did a masterful job though for those with the intellect to follow. ( eg..the loons).
Should be sans the loons. Doh,
90% of DC and the same percentage of Wall Street financial analysts want him to fail. It’s despicable.
Kudlow is top notch. Everybody from all sides of the political spectrum knows that.
98% negative coverage of our wonderful gift from God PDJT. Why I don’t watch the Pharisees “news”
