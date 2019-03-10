NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow -vs- Chris Wallace…

National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow appears on Fox News Sunday to discuss economic policy, budgets and taxes. Since the discussion is the economy, Wallace quickly puts on his doomsday hat.

  1. WSB says:
    March 10, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    Wallace used to try to hide the fact that he is a tool. No longer!

    • itsarickthing says:
      March 10, 2019 at 2:24 pm

      Shopping at Costco yesterday- Chicken thighs DOWN 20 cents/lb to $.99. 1.75L AMERICAN Vodka DOWN $3.00 to $12.99/bottle. Milk Gallon $2.19. Too bad Porterhouses are $16,00/lb. Local gas- $2.39 and diesel for my F-250 is $2.79. Good housing is in high demand as well.

      Funny that. #MAGA #KAG

    • bour3 says:
      March 10, 2019 at 2:29 pm

      Kudlo interviewed by the nepoite pantyhose doll.

  2. John Allan Wilson says:
    March 10, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    Has his wife written another cook book?

  3. law4lifeblog says:
    March 10, 2019 at 2:25 pm

    Is it just me, or has Larry gotten really puffy? I had to do a double take. Perhaps negative aftermath of his heart attack. I hope he’s OK.

  4. N C Patriot says:
    March 10, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    My guess is he is puffy b/c of cardiac medications he may be taking. He sounded good and strong though.

    I noticed Wallace showed him more deference than he usually does “POTUS’ people”
    but as usual he leads with the negative framing of the questions. Kudlow countered Wallace well, however.

  5. mike diamond says:
    March 10, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    Chris the wallace is hard to take!Larry,is right on!

  6. silentmajority4life says:
    March 10, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    Love these Kudlow vs Swamp Keep Wallace interviews.

  7. Payday says:
    March 10, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    That slime Wallace was openly rooting for the economy to fail. He expounded on every negative. Kudlow did a masterful job though for those with the intellect to follow. ( eg..the loons).

  8. thegoosefish says:
    March 10, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    Kudlow is top notch. Everybody from all sides of the political spectrum knows that.

  9. coveyouthband says:
    March 10, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    98% negative coverage of our wonderful gift from God PDJT. Why I don’t watch the Pharisees “news”

