National Security Adviser John Bolton Discusses North Korea and Kim’s Dance With The Dragon…

National Security Adviser John Bolton appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss recent reports that Kim Jong-un is moving toward more nuclear testing.
Obviously that discussion moves quickly into the influence of China and Chairman Xi Jinping.
The frustrating question no-one ever seems to ask is not “if” China controls the DPRK government, but rather “to what extent”?
It has become more obvious in the past few years that North Korea’s Chairman Kim Jong-un has much less control over officials and military leadership within his own government than previously thought.
Does Chairman Xi and Beijing structurally control everything around Kim? Is Kim a hostage; forced to ride a dragon he doesn’t control? I think the answer is yes.
Once people start to realize that China controls North Korea as a proxy province, then the discussion can evolve toward the true nature of the challenge, and the way President Trump is precariously negotiating a hostage release while refusing to pay the ransom.
In the second part of the interview Ms. Bartiromo discusses the scale of the threat from China; military, economic and national security. Here’s where John Bolton becomes less valuable to President Trump, and oddly Bolton even seems to admit it.
NSA John Bolton can assist and advise President Trump on the best way to move troops, position logistics, and bomb the shit out of an geopolitical adversary. However, the concept of using trade, finance and economics, as a much more powerful national security tool, is outside Bolton’s skill-set.
As a direct consequence of Bolton’s lack of expertise in the use of economics to achieve national security objectives, in the Dance with The Dragon he becomes less influential; you can see it in his responses…. that stuff is just foreign to him.
Deep inside the geopolitical fight against China the most valuable Generals are corporate titans, captains of industry, apex predators and business ‘killers’ who know how to contracts to remove the flesh from a financial adversary and enjoy the challenge of doing it.
The essential truth about the Norks.
Which is why Establishment tools in the GOP that don’t like Trump’s hardline approach with China on trade are such idiots…..or worse.
There was a rumor that Bolton messed up a deal by throwing chemical weapons into the mex at the last minute. Don’t know if that’s true, and it may not be germane in light of the China connection, but it doesn’t seem like we need to care much about chemical weapons – compared to nukes.
Into the mix
Sentient: I don’t believe the rumor regarding Bolton. There has been so much Fake News over the past few years that I believe none of what I hear and only half of what I see, because even my eyes might be lying to me. It really is that bad when it concerns the rumor mill.
Chemical weapons were under discussion before, but in my opinion a waste of US time. They are fairly easy to make and easy to conceal when testing/producing. Look at Syria. I think the Bolton rumor is just that, a rumor.
Nucs are hard to make and deliver, and testing is impossible to conceal. PDJT has repeatly said the goal is NoKo denuclearization. He walked away in Hanoi because Kim apparently wanted at least some sanctions relief in exchange for not enough denuclearization progress. That is why PDJT reportedly laid out intel evidence for additional NoKo nuclear sites that Kim had not put on the table.
Proper to let NoKo cook for a while. The Xi summit is postponed; Easy to see why if you step into Xi’s shoes after what Clinton did to Ryu. Proper to let that cook for a while also. Other sides have a lot of internal recalibrating to do before more progress can be made.
To Trigger Treeper Thoughts, what are our greatest threats, and in what order?
• D-rat Socialists … our Traitorous Enemy inside the Gates.
• Infrastructure Infiltration that could shut it down, compromise finance or corrupt trust.
• EMPs with Satellite or Hypersonic Delivery over the USA.
• Biowarfare in all its genetic permutations.
• Nukes.
The enemy within…
Bolton wasn’t in NK with them—was he?
Sundance’s 3 Powerful Observations on National Security:
1 – NSA John Bolton can assist and advise President Trump on the best way to move troops, position logistics, and bomb the shit out of an geopolitical adversary.
2- However, the concept of using trade, finance and economics, as a much more powerful national security tool, is outside Bolton’s skill-set.
3 – Deep inside the geopolitical fight against China the most valuable Generals are corporate titans, captains of industry, apex predators and business ‘killers’ who know how to contracts to remove the flesh from a financial adversary and enjoy the challenge of doing it.
IMPLICATION: President Trump is the only leader on the planet capable of REINVENTING Geopolitical Security and PREVAILING against all odds.
• He’s put SoS Pompeo in charge of resetting Geopolitical Relationships and standing up a State Department [leveraging the contributions of a redirected CIA] that can and will prosecute our America-First Agenda.
• It’s creating and running the Wolverine Team that makes the difference in WINNING.
• NSA Bolton needs to be damned sure POTUS has the heads-up on all potential threats to prevent them from ever materializing, along with the coordinated execution on all fronts to make that happen.
Good summary BKR!
And yet we wonder why no mention of US contractors starting rumors about NK reactivating sites when the proof isn’t there. Noise coming from every direction. Let see what circus they televise at our next trump negotiation conference.
“The frustrating question no-one ever seems to ask is not “if” China controls the DPRK government, but rather “to what extent”?”
Every breath you take
Every call you make
Xi wants to be controlling you
Every single day
Every word you say
Xi wants to be controlling you
Every step you take
Every moment you’re awake
Xi wants to be controlling you
Xi controls Kim is a given. However, Kim will never give up his nukes even if Xi commands, as nukes are his only deterrent from regime change. Kim would be dumb if he didn’t learn the lessons from Saddam & Gaddafi. The US track record in these matters make them not a credible negotiating partner. The next POTUS may not abide by the assurances provided by President Trump just as the assurances provided Gorbachev to withdraw his forces from Eastern Europe were discarded by Dubya under influence by neocons like Cheney and Bolton.
I believe that Kim would get rid of his nukes if Xi instructed him to do so. Not following instructions from the Red Dragon would result in regime change IMO.
Don’t see it that way.
Kim’s biggest regime change threat is internal if things go sufficiently schief. Like Maduro in Veneuela. Of course, NoKo starts from a much lower level than Veneuela did—but the risk is similar. OTOH, the NoKo sanction are much harsher than what we have on selected Venezuelan targets of opportunity.
Neither Iraq nor Libya are good analogs. Iraq attacked Kuwait first. 41 did not finish the retaliation job, so 43 did—then bungled the followup.
Qudaffi faced an internal ‘Arab spring’ Libyan uprising he was brutally supressing; we just belatedly chose sides. NoKo guarantees since three Kim generations that there will never be a ‘NoKo spring’. In a perverted sense, Quadaffi was not brutal enough. Kim is.
