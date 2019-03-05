Border Report: Since October 260,000 Illegal Aliens Apprehended Crossing Border, 66,000 in February Alone…

~ Compare and Contrast ~
To adequately absorb the scale being outlined here: it must be remembered in July 2014 President Obama and DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson declared a “border crisis” and requested $3.7 billion in budget appropriations for a total of 60,000 illegal border crossings during the migrant travel season. That’s 60,000 TOTAL in 2014.
According to NPR, citing current DHS Border Patrol stats, in the period of October 2018 through last week there have been more than 260,000 border apprehensions.
(Via NPR) The U.S. Border Patrol apprehended more than 66,000 migrants at the Southern border in February, the highest total for a single month in almost a decade.
The majority of those arrested were migrant families or children traveling alone or without a parent, according to figures released Tuesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Many of the migrants say they’re fleeing criminal gangs and poverty in Central America to seek asylum in the United States.
“This is clearly both a border security and humanitarian crisis,” said CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan at a press briefing.
Between October and last week, Border Patrol agents have picked up more than 260,000 people — a 90 percent jump over the same period a year ago.
“The entire system right now is at full capacity. Actually, it’s overwhelmed,” said Manuel Padilla, a veteran Border Patrol agent who’s now director of Joint Task Force-West in San Antonio, part of the Department of Homeland Security. (read more)
Again, for scale: 2019 (Trump) -vs- 2014 (Obama):
July 10th, 2014 – Facing pushback from congress as well as sticker shock at the $3.7 billion he was requesting, President Obama sends his DHS team to Capitol Hill to ramp up anxiety, and threats of consequences:
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said Thursday that as many as 90,000 unaccompanied child migrants could cross the southwest border before the end of this fiscal year in September.
That will place a huge strain on immigration agencies, which will badly need new money to get through the summer, Johnson says.
The 90,000 number — the highest yet given by the administration — is spelled out in written Senate testimony by Johnson as well as Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell, who must also deal with the border crisis.
“We are preparing for a scenario in which the number of unaccompanied children apprehended at the border could reach up to 90,000 by the end of fiscal 2014,” Johnson’s testimony reads, and he bluntly warns that without an infusion of new funds, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will run out of money in August. (read more)
Now to 2019:
[…] Between October and last week, Border Patrol agents have picked up more than 260,000 people — a 90 percent jump over the same period a year ago. (read more)
We need the microwave ray!
I’m really beginning to hate the GOPe more than the Marxist Demtards. Oh wait…they’re basically the same. How foolish of me.
REMEMBER the names of those FAKE Republicans who vote AGAINST our President! REMEMBER THEM when it’s time for their re-election. POST their names on Billboards and stuff flyers in doors. These traitors need to be flushed like the fecal matter they are.
Mark the Artist- you are 100% right.
A first time for everything, Seneca! Thank you!
At least the Democrats are fairly transparent about their goals for our country. In my book, the cowardly lying and backstabbing of the GOPe (who, you are right, have the exact same goals) makes them the more despicable of the two. I held my nose and voted for Ted Cruz. I can just as easily hold it and vote for a Dem if if no one will primary against Cornyn here in TX. SD just reminded us of the rules of engagement here so I can’t say all the names I really, really want to call these #>{£#*s.
You’re spot on! Traitors are worse than the enemy you face. Maybe perhaps we need to send a copy of SD’s report ALONG WITH ALL THE COMMENTS to every GOPe with an attached “YOU’RE PRIMARIED” note.
AustinHoldout,
We do have a previous Republican who tried last time to primary Cornyn (and got stomped) that has seen how the system is rigged and will be running as an Independent this time. His name is Dwayne Stovall. He ran a decent campaign, and got decent votes, but there was no way anyone but Cornyn was going to win. So, Stovall is going to bypass the primary process and run as in independent to try to gather the discontents with Cornyn. Go to redblueortexan.com I think.
http://redblueortexas.com/
If I were restricted to cast only one vote.. Only one choice.. Across the whole board of races and candidates.. From dog catcher to the Presidency..
I would vote for Dwayne Stovall for Senate..
Because all the rest.. Are just politicians..
Thanks for the info. Cornyn and Cruz need to go, they are both despicable
I’ve known Dwayne for a long time and he’s the real deal. In the last primary (and against 7 candidates including Cornyn) he came in third. Second was a sitting State Congressman the GOPe rant to split Dwayne’s voters. I think by running as an idependent, he has a chance.
The Dems with Trump in office ARE worse than GOPe. Be patient. Revenge is a dish bedt served cold. Wait. When POTUS is out if office be it 2021 or 2029 THEN is when you strike back at GOPe. Vote against them by writing in Trumps name, not by voting Dem.
When I get phone solicitations for money from RNC, RNCC, I name the names and so NO😡
Same here! I get fake Republican solicitors quite often and I tell them they ain’t getting a dime, a nickel, nor a penny from me! I donate directly to President Trump because I can TRUST him, even if he can’t do everything I’d like!
Yes, because he’s the only one who would do what we want.
But, but, but how can we vote against them? If we flush them what is in there place… a democrat. If you are talking about primarying them ONLY – sure but where are we going to get MAGA candidates that have the ability, time, money and infrastructure to beat them.
I agree with your sentiment, but I don’t have a real solution that works. Nor have I seen anyone else articulate a solution that works. If we had a grassroots uprising it would take several elections to make any difference. Tea party didn’t do it, MAGA is a 1 man show.
I think we are screwed trying to work within the system. Pressure/Force needs to come to bear where these SOB’s fear losing EVERYTHING (Money, position, power, and anything else they love) by going against US/POTUS.
We need a full-time airlift immediately bringing them down to Tierra del Fuego.
We could save money by taking them halfway to Tierra del Fuego.
So what happened to the 260k people apprehended? I’m sick and tired of seeing reports of this many people crossed illegally, and that many people requested asylum, and this many at port of entry, blah blah blah…
I want to know what happened to them from there! I want to know where they went and what the process is GOING FORWARD.
I WANT TO KNOW HOW MANY WERE SENT BACK!
Once they set foot in America I don’t think any of them are sent back, until they’ve had their day in court to plead for asylum. They can only be detained for a few weeks? and must then be released into our homeland (bussed at taxpayer expense all over our country) with a court date far in the future, for which 90% never matriculate.
Dream – even the little kids with no parents? Who do they get released to?
LikeLike
Pedos
LikeLiked by 1 person
ZERO. the laws the Dems passed regarding refugees are still on the books. the commies in the ACLU and other aid organizations are coaching the invaders the language they need to get their golden ticket. I believe we could stop some of this by defunding the aid charities that funnel the illegals hither and yon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too, I couldn’t even read the whole article, it’s so ridiculous.
Sometimes the hubs and I wish we could move to sane country, but there isn’t one.
Vote them out, yeah right, then you know what we say…well better to vote for them than a dem, same crapola.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In a few more years, there should be plenty of room in south America, bring guns.
Lurking Lawyer here.
Some data you could have looked up, but did not. Under the current terrible US law contraveneing its 1951 Refugee Convention treaty obligations, any ‘refugee’ setting foot in the US is entitltled to adjudication despite having been offered refugee status elsewhere prior ( legally, the optional ‘refugee reassignment’ treaty clause). BAD.
BUT, 85% are eventually denied under current US law. Good.
The problem is ‘eventually’. BAD.
You could have attempted to answer my question, but did not. Where did these people GO?
Dawg – I don’t know for sure but based on my experience here in Utah many of these “illegals” are probably sponsored by different church/rescue groups and slowly assimilated into the community of that particular organization until their future court date, for which they never show up. For some reason, these “rescue” groups think that taking care of illegals is more important than taking care of Americans. I don’t get it. I would bet there is money involved somehow, given from the feds to these organizations. I think it is a pretty big business with some churches actually.
Good question, dawg. I suspect the answer would make us sick.
Perhaps 85 % of the ones that eventually 𝒂𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒅 their hearing are denied. That, unfortunately, is not 85 % of those 𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒆𝒂𝒓. Significant distinction….
From what I understand the disappear and never go to the “eventual” court hearing. They just stay.
Listen to the Border Security Press Conference posted on the Presidential Thread, dawg – to answer your first question – the answer to your second question is – not enough of them.
Me, too – Dawg. I want to know what has happened to them as well. Anyone? Poor little kids that are being sent over as bait. The President was right when he said that building the wall was an act of love.
Well you paid for them a bus ticket to a city in the heartland. Then you gt to pay each and every month to feed, cloth, house, educate, medical and etc etc, for years to come., So, maybe you need to get back to work, you have a lot of mouths to feed.
PS- next month we will need a little more money, more folks arrived, can you put in for some overtime?
/S
the laws must change…Congress???
Publius – the sad thing is that most Americans know exactly which laws need to be changed to squelch this invasion – catch release – birthright citizenship – lottery immigration. Unfortunately, I don’t see that happening ever. Trump will try, but it will never happen. We are screwed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
haha omg haha. You expect congress to change laws? That is not what they do, 1st they need to grandstand TDS hearings, then it is spring break, then TDS hearing, then Summer Break, Then some TDS hearings, then they take a break from breaking and go on vacation, then some TDS……
Changing the laws is a solution only if those laws are enforced. Law enforcement is no longer the norm.
The Satanic Demon Rats are assaulting our President Trump and the Deplorables from every possible angle. They are coming at us via the invasion of our borders and not just the southern one. Illegals and assorted barbarians are getting in every way they can in every state of the Union.
They are coming at us through the Gestapo “hearings” and “investigations”. that have been non-stop for the last 2 years and which will be ongoing even after our President leaves office if something isn’t done by the spineless jellyfish Repubicans.
Mark Levin was on fire tonight on his radio show regarding Gonads document demands that are an affront to our Constitution and what’s left of our rule of law. I hope that someone from Team Trump was listening and taking notes.
Every single day it’s another massive attack on all of us. The Demon Rats never sleep, they work together in lockstep and they want to see us dead.
WHERE THE HELL is the Cavalry? WHERE THE HELL are the reinforcements? WHERE THE HELL are the GOP Congress people?
Our President Trump cannot do this alone with just a few good men and women. There are millions of us out there in every part of the Country, who are waiting to mobilize one way or the other. I don’t know what form this call will take, but I fear we are getting closer every day to an all out civil war. We Deplorables are being pushed to the limit. I don’t think the Demonics realize who they are f**** with.
God bless our magnificent President and God Bless America the Beautiful.
My neighbors(foreign-born) seem committed to being in D.C. for the 4th celebration by rail, and I plan to join them. It’s the first time he’s(VSGPDJT) asked anything of us and if it’s God’s will, I’m there. What if 18 million of us show up?
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
” he can’t make that mistake again.”. Hate to break it to you, he just did it last week
Then again, it doesn’t help that we have a kindergarten teacher running DHS
The essential argument is rarely heard. The corporatists always want to privatize profits and socialize costs (or losses). The RINO salesman for corporations will extol the profits made by their favorite donor, but are mum about the costs in terms of welfare, education etc. This of course helps the socialists, always at the ready to provide more social solutions (pre-K, single payer and 100s more) .
Orwell said (of the Spanish civil war) if you are a pacifist, you are demonstrably pro-fascist. Socialism can be good for the pocket book of oligarchs…the rest of us, not so much.
And the uniparty is still trying to say the emergency at the border is fake?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
VOTE OUT THE REPUBS WHO WISH TO DO NOTHING TOO..
LikeLiked by 7 people
If every one of those people on Nadler’s list refused his requests, and then sued him and the rest of the democrats on his committee, it might have some effect. People have a right to live without being persecuted. You may not investigate a person – you may only investigate a crime. WHY ARE THEY NOT PUSHING BACK ON THIS????
LikeLiked by 1 person
Company offers to build 234 miles of border wall for $1.4 billion
We Can Build 234 Mile Wall For Just $1.4 Billion – Saving $6.6 Billion From Estimate
A U.S. company is offering to build 234 miles of President Trump’s border wall for just $1.4 billion, a fraction of the $8 billion the Trump administration is hoping to use for that project.
Fisher Sand and Gravel Company‘s President and CEO Tommy Fisher said the government is overpaying and said that for $4.31 billion, he can build the wall and incorporate paved roads and border technology plus warranty.
“Our whole point is to break through the government bureaucracy,” Fisher told the Washington Examiner. “If they do the small procurements as they are now … that’s not going to cut it.”
Invasion!!! Close the border militarily NOW!!!
Hordes are invading us. Mobs and endless mobs by the millions. All by design.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes indeed if Breitbart is reporting the fact vs fiction:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/03/05/illegal-immigration-under-trump-projected-to-surpass-obama-era-levels/
Nothing to see here people. Move along….
Eventually cold anger turns to exhaustion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
At what Fisher sand and Gravel says they could do it for, that would be over 300,000 miles of Wall, more than the distance between the earth and the its moon. I say the foot dragging Army Corp of Engineers should just get out of their way.
We have to remember —->>> These are **just** those illegal border crossers who have been caught! Many, many more are not caught. Rule of thumb: minimum double those that are caught for an accurate number of illegal border crossers!
It might be different for some groups who want to be caught and begin the process of getting citizenship and care via the backdoor but many do not intend to be caught … and aren’t!
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/ct-us-mexico-border-crossing-captures-20161006-story.html
Well! That’s a fine follow-up to bad news. Thx?
The ones who don’t want to be caught are likely carrying illegal drugs.
The replies to this are sick.
THey either support “letting desperate families in” or they don’t believe the #s.
Reality is different.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/country-facing-growing-emergency-border/?utm_source=ods&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=1600d
Eventually most of Central America and parts of South America will empty out into the US. There is absolutely zero stopping it. It will destroy us just like Europe being destroyed by African immigration. We cannot support multiple countries at once and that is exactly where this is heading.
Maybe the surge of illegals crossing the US/Mexican border is because of the US economy or the perception that the border is slowly but surely being built and it is now or never.
Both, I’d say. Plus Soros’ $$$$, just to exacerbate the tide.
WES – Both reasons are probably in play, plus the fact their own shizzhole countries are getting worse and worse due to corruption in their governments and drug cartels, so whatever good people still live there can’t wait to get out. It’s a perfect storm. At this point, I am actually in favor of brutal measures at the wall that will scare the shizz out of these invaders and make them think twice. Honestly, I am just so sick of it all and our limp wristed members of CON-gress – it is a bitter pill to swallow each and every day. Forgive the rant.
Barrier construction at a snail’s pace?
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/company-offers-to-build-234-miles-of-border-wall-for-1-4-billion
Company offers to Build 234 Miles of Border Wall for $1.4 Billion
My reply:
1. I’d sign the company up for 10 miles and see how they do, proven they can jump through some hoops.
2. I’d have multiple projects underway simultaneously.
If my math is correct, that’s about $6 Million a mile for fencing, cement, steel, and an access road.
Where do you think you are? If it were only that easy or logical.
Have you never heard of the Federal Acquisition Regulation, aka FAR? It’s the bible for federal acquisitions. It consists of almost a million pages of laws, rules, regulations, and policy guidelines to cover all government acquisitions. It’s a real puzzle palace.
I’m sure dealing with the federal acquisition process has to be one of the most frustrating aspects of the President’s job right now.
https://www.acquisition.gov/browse/index/far
Reposting from daily thread.
Seems hopeless if this is happening even under Trump. And most of these extreme third worlders will vote democrat … and early and often under multiple ID’s.
I do know first hand by a cardiologist that many are sick and are being given top notch medical care including very expensive heart surgery.
Repost:
It’s not often that I’m inspired to post a GP article but in this case Hoft NAILS the headline.
Republicans PUNKED POTUS on the border wall promise to support the ED in return for signing the last spending bill and now up to 10 and possibly more R’s plan to vote against it.
This. Is. WAR!
Can you imagine Harry Reid EVER doing this to Barry?
Is it time for a citizen militia to go down to the border and seal it? If they can’t cross over, they can’t do the phony asylum ploy. I would donate my vacation time to the cause.
It looks like they’re there. This is a 2 minute YouTube video that looks like it was made by a French news agency.
The Question to this madness should be the end result. How many were deported, how many are still incarcerated and how many were released?
I want the numbers. I know of this catch-and-release nonsense.
However, my understanding is that Mexico Citizens do not apply to this flaw/loophole…they are deported after catch. Since everybody outside of Mexico travels to Mexico to invade the USA….well….who has been caught and how how they been processed…etc.
Simple and legitimate question that needs to be provided.
Check how Fox’s Washington producer is reporting (gleefully) on the ED and ask yourself why you even watch it?
It was my understanding that millions have crossed every year. The Obama administration let the through and the Trump administration is detaining them. Isn’t stopping them what we want?
Chuck Scuhmer is the King of Human Trafficking and Drug Smuggling.
Nancy Pelosi is the Queen of Human Trafficking and Drug Smuggling.
Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell are the Princes of Human Trafficking and Drug Smuggling. .
I don’t get it. Why are MORE illegals coming in under Pres. Trump? Wouldn’t his policies deter them? Perhaps the numbers during Obama were purposely underreported?
The economy! There are jobs here. Further they fear he WILL close the border so this is their last chance to freeload on the bacms of the US taxpayer
Why are MORE illegals coming in
These are the numbers of immigrants being Apprehended. Trump is stopping them, thus the numbers go up.
Should be allowed to open fire against illegal crossing
Won’t stop until we do. Won’t happen.
So Mitch the BYTCH LIED to POTUS when he promised to get the Senate to pass the Emergency Declaration in return for POTUS signing the budget bill.
Mitch PLAYED POTUS and so did the lying fothermucking Republican Senaters
And now they’re taking cover by allowing the disgraceful, sickening Demonrat House inquisition to go on unquestioned knowing it’s a fishing expedition designed to collect opposition research on the taxpayer dime!
Oh, I. Am. LIVID!
Hate Pergram but this tweet was accurate:
1 – Trump will face some GOP defections on nat’l emergency.
2 – Nearly faced a mutiny to re-open gov’t during shutdown.
3 – Also has seen GOPers vote against him on Saudi Arabia & lifting Russia sanctions.
So if we do the math…….
66,000 in Feb alone x 12 months = 792,000 illegals x 4 (avg chain migration of family members) = 3,168,000 new illegals coming in over these next 12 months.
3,168,000 x $20,000 in avg cost to Americans to support each illegal = $63,360,000,000 in cost .
Thanks Rand Paul, no emergency here but the good news you only wanted Congress to spend $1.3B and in the end because of your arrogance we get to spend $63B! And that is just one year!
Maybe you and AOC should hook up!
So President Trump can save some time and just copy Obama’s border emergency declaration. Nice.
Biggest problem is Illegals have no respect for America and American laws. A lot of it is due to the fact that there is very little if any punishment for those of them that do break laws. When they have been caught even for very violent crimes many get released and will seldom show up for their court hearings. Violent offenders who get released or escape prior to their trial usually flee back south, coming back later & settling in another area.
Sadly many politicians encourage people to look the other way, even when the crimes they are committing hurt America and Americans. Identity thief is a felony, that affects millions of Americans yearly at a yearly cost of around 20 to 30 Billion year.. Over 1/2 of America’s Identity thief problem can be attributed to Illegals with majority of illegals guilty of it. DeLeon, people who disrespect a country and its laws are not “law abiding residents”
I have posted this before but the statistics on a 6 year study of crime and Illegals is not good. In fact crime rates for Illegals is horrid, especially considering that Illegals are supposedly less than 5% of the people residing in this country. One part of the stats that struck me the most was the homicide number over 6 years. According to the report Illegals are responsible for 33,000 homicides over a 6 year period, which makes 5,300 homicides a year. Considering that America’s yearly homicides are around 15,000 a year, that means Illegals are responsible for over 1/3 of America’s homicides.
20%, criminals in Federal custody Illegals
33,000 homicides committed by Illegals
663,000 violent crimes by Illegals
1,500 terrorism cases by Illegals
http://fullmeasure.news/news/cover-story/anti-sanctuary
Isn’t it time for our politicians to start protecting and taking care of America and Americans.
What you have to realize is that after Reagan left office, the border agencies, US Customs, INS, and Border Patrol, were discouraged from enforcement. I was in the midst of it, and witnessed the deterioration first hand. In case the agents and inspectors did not get the telegram, a major warning shot was the prosecution of INS Special Agent Joe Occhiponti for civil rights violations. He got too close to shutting down the big players, and was prosecuted by Jeh Johnson and imprisioned. By the mid-1990s enforcement was dead, and any officer who thought otherwise could expect the worse. It became a fantasyland, pretending to do something of benefit to border security. Enforcement theater. Enters President Trump, and now he wants enforcement of our immigration and importing laws. He wants opiods seized. He wants bad guys to be caught. Big, big culture shock for these agencies.
These numbers = an emergency. To all but GOP Senators.
The official number of illegals in the US is eleven million. Can you even imagine what the real numbers are? Something has to be done or we are all toast or maybe even taco’s.
11 million how many YEARS AGO?
I bet it’s every bit of 40 million by now
Someone posted women get lasik surgery and kids get braces?!?!?
How infuriating!
We couldn’t afford phase 2 of braces at 4k a pop for our 3 girls…
We the People need to do SOMETHING to help our President! This is beyond ridiculous.
Common Sense reveals not only a Border Crisis but a National Emergency!
Strangers are pouring over the US border each day to seek of USA Welfare Benefits and immunity from criminal prosecution . Absolute Strangers…strangers who TELL us what their names are and who their “children” are (child trafficking laws are somehow exempt for illegal aliens).
American Citizens HAVE to prove every aspect of their life to be part of US society. Think about that…you have to PROVE your kids, yourself and your income for 99% of what you “do” as a US Citizen.
Every professional Job I have ever held required a background check and qualifications.
The Illegal Aliens the Democrats are supporting have neither a true background nor verified qualification.
Absolute Strangers who have ZERO history of who they are nor their names.
Trojan Horse(s) galore come to mind!
Been thinking that since the train kids.
Back then the Border Patrol was saying that it was no longer families but about 2/3s males in their late teens and 20s. To me that is military/fighting age.
The other strange aspect about the train kids is that they were shipped all over the country prior to most people even seeing them. How soon people forget.
Hang on guys I have a feeling that if enough Americans don’t wake up, then we in for a H3ll of a ride. Yet it seems that most Americans don’t wake up until it gets to close to home. By too close to home I mean that they become one of the crime stats of the Illegal population by identity thief, or other crime.
These numbers pose a threat to 2020.
Remember, illegal aliens have a lot of political value to Democrats. And it’s not just about their votes, although that’s a side benefit.
The value of Illegal Immigration
THIS EXPLAINS A LOT……AND WHY THEY DON’T WANT TO ASK CITIZENSHIP QUESTION ON CENSUS….
The MAJORITY of Americans don’t realize just how much POWER & MONEY the Democrats make off Illegal Aliens being in our country even without voter fraud!!!
THIS is why they created ‘Sanctuary’ cities and states.
Simply by including their numbers as part of the population in the US Census, they get MOUNTAINS of money from the federal government and for every 770,000 illegal aliens in their Democrat-controlled area,
they get a seat in the US House of Representatives apportioned to their area following the census.
YES! READ IT AGAIN!!!
After the US Census (performed once every 10 years), the 435 seats in the US House of Representatives are divided up by state populations and the last one resulted in one seat for roughly every 770,000 people…
Soooooooo, let’s say California has about 4 MILLION non-citizens living there right now…
That means that FIVE of their seats in the US Congress are due to people who are not Americans being counted in the Census!!!
NOW, imagine if by 2020, when they do the next census, they had 10 MILLION non-citizens living in California..
That would mean California would get 10 SEATS in the US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES due to non-citizens…
NOW, do you see why Democrats want Open Borders???
Don’t believe it the next time you hear the bleeding-heart liberals and Democratic Party Leadership claiming how they ‘care’ about these poor illegal aliens.
The Democrats found a way to get m oney and seats in Congress without even having to rig elections!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
On top of that they love the no voter ID laws. These guys can be useful for multiple votes in multiple districts
All these senators who voting against are not running in 2020 or retiring. DHS sec. and Daniel coats need to resign. Daniel will be fired after Mueller report.
