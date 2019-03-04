Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: “in the Senate there will be votes to pass the resolution of disapproval”…

Mitch McConnell doing what Mitch McConnell does best…. Setting-up, isolating, President Trump to own the National Border Security declaration without party support:

Reminder (February 14th, 2019):

..”and I’ve indicated to him that I’m going to support the national emergency declaration”…

This is what Mitch McConnell does.

Mitch gets what he wants (a UniParty approved budget) by walking his political opposition (in this example the president) into a tenuous position, and informing them of his support.

Then, when it really matters, Mitch retreats and isolates his opposition, forcing them to carry the consequences for the position that he really never did support, while protecting his UniParty position.

This is so typical of Mitch McConnell.

You will note that Democrat Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid never brought up a bill that democrat President Obama would have to intentionally veto.  Leader Reid protected his leadership. Whereas Mitch McConnell leaves his leadership undefended.

This is yet another example of why CTH has consistently said:

…”BEWARE OF MITCH MCCONNELL.”

  1. Caius Lowell says:
    March 4, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    Thank you SD for teaching us that the Chamber of Commerce (CoC, or is it Koch?) is an evil, vile, destructive, and traitorous organization…

  2. redline says:
    March 4, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    Mitch McKilo and Lindsey Half-a-gram.
    Nevertrusters, first, last, always.

