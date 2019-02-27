Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses President Trump and Chairman Kim Hanoi Summit..

Senator Lindsey Graham discusses his recent conversation with President Trump surrounding the Hanoi summit with DPRK Chairman Kim Jong-un; and the political schemes of Democrats to undercut the peace objectives of the administration.

  1. Chip Doctor says:
    February 27, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    Never ever ever trust Lindsay Graham. Snake in the grass. Total swamp.

    • Kimmy K says:
      February 27, 2019 at 11:25 pm

      This^^^

      Along with about 600+ other CONgress creatures. (Creatures is from my 90 y.o. father-in-law) LOL

      Another good one he says…
      the banksters

  2. anotherworriedmom says:
    February 27, 2019 at 11:29 pm

    Sen Graham’s threats to Chairman Kim while PDJT is having meetings are not helpful. Not at all. Sen Graham – please stop talking.

    • GB Bari says:
      February 27, 2019 at 11:36 pm

      Yes I thought his remarks directed to Chairman Kim were unnecessary.

      Other than those unfortunate short remarks, Senator Graham voiced a rather realistic assessment of the situation. I think he was trying…maybe not as tactfully as he could have….to voice “solid support” for the President while the negotiations are in progress. I’ll give him a B+ for effort.

    • Kimmy K says:
      February 27, 2019 at 11:38 pm

      Exactly my thoughts when I watched the video.

      Must be he couldn’t hold back his inner McCain.

      We truly need better. Hopefully all PDJT supporters will help in this effort for 2020.

  3. annieoakley says:
    February 27, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    I don’t know what to say about the entire legislative branch of the government. There is something really wrong with all of them. There are a few responsible House Republicans but are they really dependable? The Dems don’t have to ask.

  4. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    February 27, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    Perhaps Graham’s comments were “excess to requirements” but I doubt that anything he said is news to Kim or the North Koreans. They knew (and know) that President Trump is tough, and is a man of his word–no empty threats. So the choice as stated by Graham is, imho, realistic as Bari says above–peace and prosperity, or nukes and military engagement. I surely don’t want the latter but without toughness, one never gets to a win/win.

    Anybody that can’t take that heat is advocating regression to the namely/pamby Obama/Kerry/Clinton style of enabling and paying off dictators–exhibits readily available in Iran and Cuba.

  5. Newton Love says:
    February 28, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Here’s an interesting set of optics to consider. I’m still pondering it.

    When Kim Jong-Un (KJU) came off the train, he was surrounded by his top staff and security detail. It was a mob scene.

    When PDJT arrived, he walked down the stairs of AF-1 by himself. He met the dignitaries there, by himself. When they gave PDJT the customary flowers, an aide emerged from the side, and took the flowers away, leaving PDJT to walk the hand shake line by himself.

    What do these two entrance optics mean?
    I have some opinions, but want to hear Treepers on this topic.

  6. Payday says:
    February 28, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Why is Mrs Lindsay on TV every night and not getting these judges out of Committee and confirmed?

