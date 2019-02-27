Michael Cohen Admits to Coordinating Scripted Testimony With Lanny Davis, Adam Schiff and Elijah Cummings…

Those who follow closely will note Speaker Pelosi’s plan to weaponize congressional oversight is a carefully orchestrated campaign with three key figures: Adam Schiff, Elijah Cummings and Jerry Nadler.
Representative Jody Hice questions Michael Cohen about the construct and background of his congressional appearance. Within the answer Cohen admits his handler, democrat operative Lanny Davis, coordinated with key congressional leadership to include Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings and HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff.
.
The way to defeat the Pelosi/Schumer impeachment scheme is to expose the cornerstone of the political fraud the scheme relies upon.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has worked closely with House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings to use President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen as the cornerstone to a carefully planned democrat impeachment effort.
Working collaboratively with current officials inside the U.S. Department of Justice, specifically Robert Mueller and the Southern District of New York, Speaker Pelosi organized a deferment of prison sentence for Mr. Cohen so he could testify to the House committees. Toward that end, and in fulfillment of his agreement to House Democrats via Lanny Davis, we see the Cohen testimony.
Depending on how well the media is able to exploit the damaging testimony from Cohen, Special Counsel Mueller will time his investigative report to AG William Barr.
The background battle between Pelosi/Schumer’s congress and Attorney General William Barr will be aided by the leverage Pelosi, Adam Schiff (HPSCI), Elijah Cummings (Oversight), and Jerry Nadler (Judiciary) are able to generate from Michael Cohen. That’s why Cohen’s public testimony was never optional.
All of this is carefully designed. None of this is organic. All of the participants have networked contacts acting as intermediaries (like Lawfare) to provide arms-length plausible deniability to the larger political scheme. These plans and schemes are all professional Democrats spend time thinking and talking about. This is what they do. This is all they do. This is their purpose in life; nothing else matters.
In the new House Rules Pelosi unveiled last December, HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff has until April 15th to organize his summer hearing schedule for attacks against the White House. Pelosi hasn’t tried to hide the plan; heck, she’s published it for all to see.
Expose the scheme, by outlining the sequence of events prior to their ability to trigger them, and the fraudulent House of sketchy cards collapses.
Dear Mr President, please allow me to HIRE your future legal staff, I promise you will never have such dimwits on the payroll again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let me brief you on New York city, it like most towns in America are corrupt, if you are a developer as Trump was, he hired people to navigate the corruption to get the job done, remember Trump is a very busy man, he didn’t ask questions on how the job got done.
Cohen appears to be a fixer….he got the job done….he is in jail because he got caught up in his own dealing….not Trump’s
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree with GL- I had been thinking along these lines a few days ago – Trump most likely had confidene in being president and getting things done for a few reasons – one reason would be brass ba lls.
another is that he has experience getting projects done in many jurisdictions, where nearly ALL of them have some degree of corruption – at least schmoozing.
One of his natural skills may be figuring out “the lay of the land” – how to get things done, by hook or by crook.
You cannot get anything built of any magnitude anywhere by only relying on those pure as the driven snow. You cannot bring your own team. You have to use locals to get contracts, building permits, to bail a laborer out of the local hoosegow for a dispute with an organized crime-linked prostitute, etc.
I believe the Swamp is so deep, and such a different nature, that he was not fully prepared for what he has run into.
LikeLike
Still makes him a RAT in that environment, RAT’S are not real safe in prisons to say the least. Even white collar prisons are Not Fun!!! I hope he enjoys it. His little stunt has endangered our country, greatly. He has handed the enemy (Democrat) ammo to disrupt the tremendous progress we have made in such a short time. He is not a patriot at all, he is a sleeze bag hanging on for the highest bidder. Profits from any book he writes should be used to pay back the monies spent prosecuting him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember this is a civil war. the other side is doing everything imaginable. Our side must join the battle
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Trump base aka Deplorables have to climb in the Marxist RAT sewer and fight back smarter and use their tactics back on them.
I have absolute faith and confidence in Our Donald. Absolutely nothing the MSM or Marxist say will change my faith in Donald Trump. I believe he was sent by God to save this country and our future!
LikeLike
Repos have to Get Out and vote again like 2012.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 14 people
Lynne. Always pure class.
LikeLiked by 3 people
An interesting tidbit I heard on the radio (I was doing stuff, and DH had the radio on.) fits well with what Sundance has written above. Someone (don’t know who as I just caught this in passing) was asking Cohen how he had gotten Lanny Davis as his attorney. Cohen seemed to be taken aback by the question, he paused, then kind of stuttered that his previous attorneys had recommended Lanny Davis. He was then asked if he had reached out to Lanny Davis or had Lanny Davis reached out to him. He stated that he had reached out to Lanny Davis. (There were some “clarifying” comments amongst that line of questioning. What I really took away from that was who contacted Cohen’s former attorneys??? That’s the 64 dollar question. Lanny Davis surely wasn’t recommended out of the blue by the former attorneys.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He couldn’t even remember the Name of his former attorneys, he had to turn around and ask ole Lanny ….
LikeLike
Frankly, I think Jussie Smollete could have written a better script for Pinocchio Cohen than Lanny Davis did. He probably would have charged him less too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
$1750, or $3500 if you bring your brother.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a good analysis of Cohen’s testimony:
LikeLiked by 2 people
The local media hammers on whatever bits they like, mainly that the President is a racist and bad man.
I certainly liked these clips better. That was fun. They all got murdered.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Drudge headline. “Dems draw blood”. Cohen unloads on Trump.
Figures.
They got him this time!
LikeLike
They -the demoncats – are a bunch of corrupt criminals whose money is about to be cut off by shutting down the bush-clinton-cia smuggling line from the south, (A CIA officer got caught driving a bunch of dope through a port of entry within the last couple of weeks or so.) Plus, they must have YUGE amounts of ignorant socialist illegals to vote or they will win NOTHING, The demoncats are destroying themselves. We’ll give them a little push, if necessary. See Epoch times piece on YouTube about Communist PartyUSA members in demoncat party. Names names and more. MAGA
LikeLike
Lindsey Graham, my Senator, weighs in, and I told him, well here (I hope)
:
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lyin Pauly Ryan set up the transition of power to the democRats in the House. He declined to run for office again, Yet clung to the Speaker’s position, Why? No effective Repub Campaign was mounted for the 2018 elections. Campaign Money went unspent.
Obamacare went unrepealed despite it being the Central Campaign Promise of the Repubs for 10 years. Border Fence Funding was Not Done for 2 years under Speaker Pauly Ryan.
“The way to defeat the Pelosi/Schumer impeachment scheme is to expose the cornerstone of the political fraud the scheme relies upon.” Speaker Pauly Ryan.
Repubs are fraudlent Swampsters too! …… and unlike the dims who at least support their voters, Repubs detest the Tea Party who put them into power back in 2010, and just abhor Trump’s “Deplorables” almost as much as Hilarity Clintoon.
LikeLike
The most disappointing and revealing information I learned today is that Meadows and Cummings are best friends.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are three ways by which to tell a man: his eyes, his favorite quotes and the friends he keeps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmm…what a waste of time. Coming from Congress who spent taxpayers’ money to pay off sexual harassment. The real criminals are still serving in Congress since 1981.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Once he realized he was screwed Cohen went back to the dark side, not that he ever left full time.
The ‘rats set this whole dog and pony thing up, probably promised him gold and unicorns, that if he helps take Trump down they’ll get him out of jail first thing after they win in 2020.
But, Cohen is showing his stupidity and desperation. The ‘rats have a reputation of throwing these people under the bus when things go south, and sooner rather than later. Christine Blasey Ford being just one of many examples.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cohen is protecting his wife.
LikeLike
What happens after they’re done rubbing our noses in their high crimes, sedition and treason, after most of them are allowed to walk free with their federal pensions and in some cases, millions each in ill gotten gains via misuse of their positions?
We can’t vote them into being held accountable for their crimes.
They’ll never stop ignoring us barking at their closed doors.
All other courses of action are illegal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The silence is deafening from RINO Kevin McCarthy (sp?) after such a circus. so much for his support for the work of the minority committee members.
LikeLike
McCarthy said he stands with POTUS and House vote is nowhere near 2/3 (necessary to override veto) and the bill is, therefore, dead.
LikeLike
P.S. McCarthy did nothing for 2 years to build the wall.
LikeLike
Here’s the thing these Congresscritters are missing. We elected Trump because we were not going to fall for these types of shenanigans. The media didn’t get the message, the pollsters didn’t get the message and the DNC didn’t get the message. Heck they never even bothered with a necropsy after the 2016 implosion. The NeverTrumpers never really got aboard, they just allowed themselves to be swept up in the hysteria thinking they mattered.
Succinctly, this is exactly why we elected Trump. To make their stoopid heads explode. They are only proving our votes correct.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The lunatic fringe Lefties are cheering the dumb House Hearing today as the other 90% of the country yawns. Meanwhile our president is busy overseas hammering out a deal for lasting peace. As North Korea has already stopped its former constant saber rattling, most Americans are happy with the president’s successful negotiations so far.
Expect mainstream news to be up to its usual tactics.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right on cue…. Our buddy Chris Christie is out there pointing out that no Republicans in the hearing today, refuted any of the substance of the claims by Cohen.
This guy makes me want to puke.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is because Cohen had no substantive claims to refute!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump has never been known to hit women, so no way would he beat up Melanie. She is a strong woman and she would kick his behind if he even thought of doing such a thing. Desperation getting deeper and deeper as they try to find any little tidbit a way to impeach our President and either don’t know or don’t want to admit we can impeach them, and that is a far wiser happening. Sorry, democrats but you are forcing us to close down the Congress and YES WE CAN because you are our employees and we want to get rid of you and the other party, and search out far better candidates for the Congress and advising them what they can and cannot do. We, the People are the Government and THE POWER. They keep this up the 2nd revolution will happen pretty darn quickly and surprise the hell out of them.
LikeLike
YES! CARRIE! THIS ^^^^^ !
LikeLike
1. Cohen said President Trump is a code talker for nefarious purposes. Hmmm…if PDJT=CTfNP, then PDJT=Q = Boom WTF!
2. @WomenForCohen is still up on Twitter. Cohen can enjoy his prison time re-reading all his self-idolizing Tweets. Jagazz.
LikeLike
I guess the important question is whether Mueller thinks today’s hearing helped or hurt his path forward.
LikeLike
The Dems will impeach him in the House just because they hate him. What I worry about are the 20 Decepticons that might betray the country in the Senate.
LikeLike
Well we could also start murdering democrats and their families.
LikeLike
Crazy and inappropriate remark. Just 100% wrong.
Hope it is deleted
LikeLike
another troll trying to get this site shut down
LikeLiked by 1 person
not worth my time
LikeLike
OK, the future of the country is at stake but I get it you have to wash your hair tonight.
LikeLike
another revelation today: it seems that in fact Cohen did not perjure himself in his previous testimony re the trump tower moscow project. today he reveals that in fact nothing was being done to further the project during 2016; the trump org was waiting for felix sater to get the okay on the potential purchase of the land in question.
so, it seems like cohen ‘admitted’ or copped to at least two non-crimes: the moscow project ‘perjury’ and the stormy daniels payments (which are not campaign finance violations according to black letter law). this was obviously done because of the coercion of the SDNY and Mueller–they had him for legitimate crimes pertaining to his taxi business and bank loans and tax evasion, and offered to lessen his sentence if he would cop to non-crimes.
this is coercion. more importantly this is a fraud on the court and obstruction of justice. if the white hats want to wake up and impeach the SDNY and Mueller probe (via this line of attack and countless others), they may want to begin now.
enough is enough
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is not a perfect man. None of us are. But he sure has been a great president.
He has been spot on almost every issue that middle America cares about, and the Swamp wants to destroy him because of that. Let’s pray that the Swamp loses.
LikeLike
I’m so curious what the highest lawman in our nation thinks of this sh*t show and the embarrassment it created for America? Will Mr. Barr put an end to it and actually start putting swamp creatures in prison?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am very impressed with all the Republican Senators expressing their overwhelming support for PDJT when the President was subjected to the lies and fabrications in today’s House hearing. Kudos to them for sticking together as a team and defending him in the media and on the floor of the Senate……………….OOPS – SORRY – SLAP MY FACE. I must have been dreaming. Its the Dems that stick together. Sorry…………………… Nothing to see here.
LikeLike