Michael Cohen Admits to Coordinating Scripted Testimony With Lanny Davis, Adam Schiff and Elijah Cummings…

Those who follow closely will note Speaker Pelosi’s plan to weaponize congressional oversight is a carefully orchestrated campaign with three key figures: Adam Schiff, Elijah Cummings and Jerry Nadler.

Representative Jody Hice questions Michael Cohen about the construct and background of his congressional appearance. Within the answer Cohen admits his handler, democrat operative Lanny Davis, coordinated with key congressional leadership to include Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings and HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff.

The way to defeat the Pelosi/Schumer impeachment scheme is to expose the cornerstone of the political fraud the scheme relies upon.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has worked closely with House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings to use President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen as the cornerstone to a carefully planned democrat impeachment effort.

Working collaboratively with current officials inside the U.S. Department of Justice, specifically Robert Mueller and the Southern District of New York, Speaker Pelosi organized a deferment of prison sentence for Mr. Cohen so he could testify to the House committees. Toward that end, and in fulfillment of his agreement to House Democrats via Lanny Davis, we see the Cohen testimony.

Depending on how well the media is able to exploit the damaging testimony from Cohen, Special Counsel Mueller will time his investigative report to AG William Barr.

The background battle between Pelosi/Schumer’s congress and Attorney General William Barr will be aided by the leverage Pelosi, Adam Schiff (HPSCI), Elijah Cummings (Oversight), and Jerry Nadler (Judiciary) are able to generate from Michael Cohen. That’s why Cohen’s public testimony was never optional.

All of this is carefully designed. None of this is organic. All of the participants have networked contacts acting as intermediaries (like Lawfare) to provide arms-length plausible deniability to the larger political scheme. These plans and schemes are all professional Democrats spend time thinking and talking about. This is what they do. This is all they do. This is their purpose in life; nothing else matters.

In the new House Rules Pelosi unveiled last December, HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff has until April 15th to organize his summer hearing schedule for attacks against the White House. Pelosi hasn’t tried to hide the plan; heck, she’s published it for all to see.

Expose the scheme, by outlining the sequence of events prior to their ability to trigger them, and the fraudulent House of sketchy cards collapses.

