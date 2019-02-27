Incredible Results – President Trump Trade Ceremony: $21 Billion Deal U.S-Vietnam Aeronautic Sector Agreement..

On the sideline of the President Trump and Chairman Kim summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, President Trump and Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong participate in a signing ceremony worth a combined $21 billion value in U.S. trade.

Contracts were signed by Kevin McCallister – President and chief executive officer of Boeing commercial airplanes; and Allen Paxson, Vice President of GE aviation. On the Vietnamese side: Nguyen Thanh Hung, Vice Chairman of VietJet Air; and Nguyen Thi Phurong Thao, President and CEO VietJet. WATCH:

Details include: VietJet will buy 100 Boeing 737-Max jets and 215 GE/CFM joint venture engines. Bamboo Airways will buy 10 Boeing 787-9 jets, and Vietnam Airlines will buy $100 million in services and technology from Sabre Corporation. “These deals will support more than 83,000 American jobs and provide increased safety and reliability for Vietnamese International travelers.” (link)

.@realDonaldTrump is welcomed by school children in Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/Pw621N7tY4 — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) February 27, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump waves a flag as he participates in greeting with Nguyen Xuan Phu Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in Hanoi, Vietnam. #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/FOnfcuOi0u — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) February 27, 2019

President @realDonaldTrump arriving at the Office of Government Hall in Hanoi, Vietnam… pic.twitter.com/fGuAn5H2vk — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) February 27, 2019

