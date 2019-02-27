Breakout: President Trump and Chairman Kim Day #2 Greeting…

President Trump and Chairman Kim initial one-on-one meeting to begin day two. Both leaders appear engaged and cautiously optimistic. Again, President Trump focuses on the economic potential for a denuclearized North Korea. [Transcript will follow]
Kim Jung Un mirrors President Trump’s in the press conference. 🙂
Notice the chairs? They’re different sizes.
And that BIG table that kept them far apart…..?
All about “face.”
Good remarks. Chairman Kim is still optimistic. President Trump is “in no rush” to simply get a deal; it must be a good deal.
The fact that this is happening is at all is a win for the U.S. And the MSM would rather focus on Bull Crap. Because a.) they hate Donald J. Trump, and b.) they hate the U.S… but mostly “a”.
I would suggest (c) They are woefully and dangerously ignorant of what is more important to the economic health and long term viability of this country.
I believe the intellectual development of an alarmingly large number of Americans has been stunted by a defective education system combined with a media industry (that includes the social media giants) that has deliberately limited Americans access to the full range of facts and information that would enable Americans to make better choices at the ballot box.
Kim looks so much more relaxed at this second meeting.
Alternative news media is the only news media. The rest is some combination of fluff and propaganda. Thank God for The Internet and Smart People! Which should give us all a bit of hope, IMO.
The pictures of the US, NK, and Viet Nam flags together, on street lamps and other places, had me shaking my head. My father was in the Marine’s front lines in the Chosin Reservoir battle, the Frozen Chosin, in December 1950. I missed the Viet Nam war draft by a year or two. Living through all that, and those times, through my father and personally, the picture of those flags really hit me, in most positive and patriotic way. God bless you, President Trump
It’s what I thought. Things aren’t going well. Look at Kim’s hands all throughout the clip, even rubbing his thigh, and no smiles. If anything, PDJT seems angry.
As I mentioned earlier on another post, Kim arrived thinking he was Superman and he could control PDJT. However now I think PDJT is playing the Art of the Deal. Looking at Kim’s body language says it all.
On another later clip, we see how happy Kim is with Pompeo while ignoring PDJT. That means ‘help me – get me away from that man’.
I really think we’re witnessing the Art of the Deal in full play. Bad cop, good cop.
The trip was well worth it. Billions in investment. Meanwhile, Kim will be the bad guy while PDJT will be the good guy. Kim better wake up.
