Happy Panda – Ambassador Lighthizer and Secretary Mnuchin Meet Chairman Xi Jinping…

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin concluded the second round of trade negotiations in China with a meeting with Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping and Vice Premier Liu He.
Both teams are working on a way-point memo of understanding (MOU). Talks will continue. Both sides extending diplomatic courtesies and presenting an optimistic face.
[White House] This week, at the direction of President Donald J. Trump, officials from the United States traveled to Beijing to continue negotiations on the trade relationship between the United States and China. On the United States side, the talks were led by Ambassador Robert E. Lighthizer, the United States Trade Representative, and the Honorable Steven T. Mnuchin, the Secretary of the Treasury.
On the Chinese side, the talks were led by Vice Premier Liu He. On Friday, both delegations had the opportunity to meet with President Xi Jinping regarding their discussions. The talks also featured extensive technical exchanges between the professional staffs of both countries.
These detailed and intensive discussions led to progress between the two parties. Much work remains, however. Both sides will continue working on all outstanding issues in advance of the March 1, 2019, deadline for an increase in the 10 percent tariff on certain imported Chinese goods. United States and Chinese officials have agreed that any commitments will be stated in a Memoranda of Understanding between the two countries.
During the talks, the United States delegation focused on structural issues, including forced technology transfer, intellectual property rights, cyber theft, agriculture, services, non-tariff barriers, and currency. The two sides also discussed China’s purchases of United States goods and services intended to reduce the United States’ large and persistent bilateral trade deficit with China.
Next week, discussions will continue in Washington at the ministerial and vice-ministerial levels. The United States looks forward to these further talks and hopes to see additional progress. (link)
Panda is playing for time. They will try to delay the tariff affect by prolong the talk. They will give a little to plan the idea of progress to further delay the tariff. PDJT should stick with the original time table of March 1. Just tell the Chinese, Yes the tariff will be increase per time table but we will take it off as soon as the trade agreement signed by both party. So take your time…
Chinese news release on this event. Panda face intact. President Xi wants a win-win for both countries also. Personally, imo, China’s already had their win.
http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/201902/15/WS5c6694fda3106c65c34e99ea.html
I just want to grab an old hand mower and trim the table decorations. One up. One down.
🤣🤣
!
When looking at them, I think how miserable it must have been for Lightizer to waste his time with Canada’s Freeland.
Not even a warm up round, Canada.
Just a waste of time?
I dunno, maybe helped to develop team espri de corps, unit cohesiveness, a “practice” before China, which is for all the marbles!
Freelands demeanor of “I’m gonna walk my butt right over you didn’t get O Canada but anything but looks and giggles was my attitude. Xi is a cute Panda but needs a declaw job. Trump is more than happy to do the trimming….
here is the SCMP report that gives few more details, but is closely adhering to the WH read out.
https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/2186338/china-and-united-states-make-progress-beijing-trade-war-talks
Here is an article more accurately describing the impasse:
“‘Like pulling teeth’: In trade talks, China and US said to be far apart on structural changes by Beijing
China has proposed parallel talks aimed at resolving Huawei CFO’s extradition case, sources say
Reform verification mechanism could be a stumbling block in ending the trade war
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/2186228/trade-war-talks-china-and-us-said-be-far-apart-framework
Here is an article accessing China’s economic risks if the trade ‘war’ continues:
“Donald Trump’s March tariffs could hit China’s GDP by under 1 per cent – but do lasting wider damage, experts warn”
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/2186408/donald-trumps-march-tariffs-could-hit-chinas-gdp-under-1-cent
That’s a wrap. For now. To be continued…….
Correction: assessing 😀
Further bits from the grapevine:
“Chinese vice premier Liu He is scheduled to arrive in Washington DC on Feb. 19, and the next round of trade talks will be held on Feb. 21 and 22.”
“Lighthizer feels China’s concession in this round of trade talks has been below expectation. Beijing offered an invitation for President Trump to visit and an order of 5 million tons of U.S. soybeans, but showed little intention to compromise on SOE reform etc.”
“China is working toward a framework agreement with U.S. before March 1 deadline. China will move forward on structure &enforcement issues. One or two more talks will be held in Feb. A final deal will be signed in a proposed visit of president Trump to China.”
(Then some snarky bits)
“Treasury hold an off-the-record meeting with a very few journalists and told them that Trump wants a political victory, Mnuchin wants an economic victory and Lighthizer only wants a personal victory.”
