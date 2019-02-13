U.S. Trade Delegation Likely to Meet Chairman Xi Jinping Friday….

Posted on February 13, 2019 by

Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Robert Lighthizer are currently leading another round of trade negotiations in China.  Recent reporting indicates the U.S. team will meet with Chairman Xi Jinping at the conclusion of this round of discussions.

At the conclusion of the previous round of discussions in Washington DC, President Trump invited the Chinese delegation to the Oval Office. The surface panda-face diplomacy appears to be based on reciprocity; however, there is no indication President Trump and Chairman Xi are making any efforts for a meeting.

BEIJING – China’s President Xi Jinping “is scheduled to meet” key members of the US trade talks delegation, including US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in Beijing on Friday, according to sources close to the matter.

“Xi is scheduled to meet both Lighthizer and Mnuchin on Friday,” one source briefed on the arrangements told the South China Morning Post.

A second source said Xi was expected to meet the US delegation in Beijing this week, although the specific time had not been confirmed.

In addition, a banquet would be hosted for the US delegation in “a Chinese cuisine restaurant” in downtown Beijing later this week, with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He expected to toast the US delegates, the first source added.

[…] Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he would consider pushing back the March 1 deadline for trade negotiations with China if both sides were close to making a deal.

He said he could see himself “letting that slide for a little while”, referring to the looming deadline, at which point US tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports are scheduled to increase from 10 to 25 per cent.  “But generally speaking, I’m not inclined to do that,” he added.  (read more)

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Auto Sector, China, Decepticons, Deep State, Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to U.S. Trade Delegation Likely to Meet Chairman Xi Jinping Friday….

  1. notfaded1 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Speek softly and carry a BIG stick VSG!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. tomasianews says:
    February 13, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    Great news!!!

    Like

    Reply
  3. quintrillion says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    President Trump’s assembled Trade negotiators have been working non-stop for two year. They’ve been working as hard as the President. What a dedicated, great team.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      February 13, 2019 at 9:36 pm

      I think they (negotiators) are all working their dream job.

      To be able to have the rebuilding of American industry as your signature achievement after making millions/billions is something.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  4. Curt says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Well, here it is only the 13th and there is ‘possibly’ some good news. At least they are talking and no threats are being made. I believe that China, and Chairman Xi, know Trump means what he says. That much has been established. Teddy says, “Walk softly and carry a big stick”, all over again……
    We have excellent people negotiating for the US. IF a deal can be reached the markets should explode to the up side.

    Like

    Reply
  5. hoghead says:
    February 13, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    You notice the ads on the side margins of many of these sites that show Xi looking at a speaking bho? Xi has an expression on his face that says, “I’ve got this chump.”

    Today Xi looks at POTUS and thinks, “I wish the chump was back.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. David says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    The tariffs shouldn’t be delayed ! China will never voluntarily meet our demands because they can’t. In fact the purpose of the tariffs isn’t to bring balance and legal compliance to our trade but to push the US supply chain completely out of China. There’s long been an imperial reach from China at our expense and we’re just now waking to that reality. There is nothing good coming from China as far as our future is concerned.

    Like

    Reply
  7. sjp says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Do you really blame anyone for disrespecting zero? Guy was such a joke, nobody took him seriously besides his groupy clowns

    Like

    Reply
  8. jmuniz1 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Boy this is great site. All of us who read this site should get turn on Brietbart readers to this site. Brietbart is a repeater site snd Trump voters are scared. My friend in Texas told me the wall is bieng built. 2020 will be another landslide.

    Like

    Reply
  9. crewdog52 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    test

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s