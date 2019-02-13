U.S. Trade Delegation Likely to Meet Chairman Xi Jinping Friday….

Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Robert Lighthizer are currently leading another round of trade negotiations in China. Recent reporting indicates the U.S. team will meet with Chairman Xi Jinping at the conclusion of this round of discussions.
At the conclusion of the previous round of discussions in Washington DC, President Trump invited the Chinese delegation to the Oval Office. The surface panda-face diplomacy appears to be based on reciprocity; however, there is no indication President Trump and Chairman Xi are making any efforts for a meeting.
BEIJING – China’s President Xi Jinping “is scheduled to meet” key members of the US trade talks delegation, including US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in Beijing on Friday, according to sources close to the matter.
“Xi is scheduled to meet both Lighthizer and Mnuchin on Friday,” one source briefed on the arrangements told the South China Morning Post.
A second source said Xi was expected to meet the US delegation in Beijing this week, although the specific time had not been confirmed.
In addition, a banquet would be hosted for the US delegation in “a Chinese cuisine restaurant” in downtown Beijing later this week, with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He expected to toast the US delegates, the first source added.
[…] Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he would consider pushing back the March 1 deadline for trade negotiations with China if both sides were close to making a deal.
He said he could see himself “letting that slide for a little while”, referring to the looming deadline, at which point US tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports are scheduled to increase from 10 to 25 per cent. “But generally speaking, I’m not inclined to do that,” he added. (read more)
Speek softly and carry a BIG stick VSG!
Great news!!!
President Trump’s assembled Trade negotiators have been working non-stop for two year. They’ve been working as hard as the President. What a dedicated, great team.
I think they (negotiators) are all working their dream job.
To be able to have the rebuilding of American industry as your signature achievement after making millions/billions is something.
Well, here it is only the 13th and there is ‘possibly’ some good news. At least they are talking and no threats are being made. I believe that China, and Chairman Xi, know Trump means what he says. That much has been established. Teddy says, “Walk softly and carry a big stick”, all over again……
We have excellent people negotiating for the US. IF a deal can be reached the markets should explode to the up side.
You notice the ads on the side margins of many of these sites that show Xi looking at a speaking bho? Xi has an expression on his face that says, “I’ve got this chump.”
Today Xi looks at POTUS and thinks, “I wish the chump was back.”
Remember Xi forced BHO to exit the AF1 by service stair to attend Hangzhou G20 conference in 2016
What’s embarrassment for the USA?? I am no Obama lover but I would force Xi plane to land in municipal airport the next time he visit USA
“Remember Xi forced BHO to exit the AF1 by service stair”
Barry Hussien was lucky Xi didn’t force him to use the rear stairs.
Or the inflatable emergency slide.
IIRC candidate Trump said if China did something like that to him he’d tell the pilot to take the plane back up! LOL!!
The tariffs shouldn’t be delayed ! China will never voluntarily meet our demands because they can’t. In fact the purpose of the tariffs isn’t to bring balance and legal compliance to our trade but to push the US supply chain completely out of China. There’s long been an imperial reach from China at our expense and we’re just now waking to that reality. There is nothing good coming from China as far as our future is concerned.
Do you really blame anyone for disrespecting zero? Guy was such a joke, nobody took him seriously besides his groupy clowns
Boy this is great site. All of us who read this site should get turn on Brietbart readers to this site. Brietbart is a repeater site snd Trump voters are scared. My friend in Texas told me the wall is bieng built. 2020 will be another landslide.
