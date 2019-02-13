The al-Qaeda Rep. Questions Venezuela Special Envoy Elliot Abrams…

Posted on February 13, 2019 by

al-Qaeda is at the functional military end of the Muslim Brotherhood spectrum.  The Muslim Brotherhood is the umbrella political face for multiple factions of radical Islam.

al-Qaeda’s representative to congress, Ilhan Omar (AQ-MN), was given a seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Earlier today al-Qaeda’s rep had a heated exchange with Elliot Abrams, the U.S. special envoy to Venezuela.

The visual of al-Qaeda seated under the capitol dome of the U.S. congress is quite stunning. Watching al-Qaeda directly question U.S. officials from the dais of a congressional committee is something I never thought we would see. Quite remarkable:

