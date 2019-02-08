Spartacus Compares Bovine Flatulence Regulation to Defeat of Nazis and Moon Landing…

Cory “Spartacus” Booker rallies his presidential coalition to advocate for the Green New Deal by comparing bovine flatulence regulation to the U.S. moon landing and defeat of World War II Nazism.

The over-their-head irony is that “Nazism” is technically national socialism; which is exactly the current point of political advocacy within the Spartacus coalition. WATCH:

These four 2020 presidential candidates have now signed themselves up to defend all of the ridiculous points of advocacy within the Green New Deal.

  1. Concerned Virginian says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    And one more interesting item:
    Perhaps somebody can get the concept across to Booker, AOC, Warren, Gabbard, et al, that the paymasters BEHIND their “advisors” are the ones in control of the GreenCOMMUNISTAgenda. When the usefulness of Booker, AOC, Warren, Gabbard, et al is used up if and when (GOD FORBID) the GreenCOMMUNISTAgenda is implemented—they will either be marginalized, replaced, or perhaps dealt with in a similar way to how Lenin dealt with his old Bolshevik/Menshevik “comrades” after he didn’t need them any more.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • WES says:
      February 8, 2019 at 4:25 pm

      Concerned: Aaaah, but they must all faithfully obey the Dem’s Pied Piper as he leads them over the cliff!

      It is not for them to reason why, but to do and die!

      Like

      Reply
    • Tom says:
      February 8, 2019 at 6:24 pm

      For immediate release;
      Ladies, and Gentlemen, my team and I have been working around the clock for last few years for just this sort of event. It is with great pride we bring you the
      F A R T.- Flatulence Accumulating Recycling Technology
      Just one of our revolutionary F A R T devices can power a small city. No longer are herds of Bovines to be feared. We now have the technology to turn that gas into something useful. We need to follow the lead of India and worship these creatures of God, because they are our future.
      Join our mailing list and pass along this important information to your community leaders.
      For a limited time, we are making this ground breaking technology available to all who have the good sense to use it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. srmikeinohio says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    Kill all the hippo’s too !!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. MIKE says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    There will be no more pulling of fingers. Up to $50,000 fine/3 yrs. prison. No probation if instigator sharts.
    Seriously, Democrat Communists of America are way past “theatre of the absurd”.
    Didn’t believe ANYONE can be this ignorant, a new low in American Congress, I am truly embarrassed by these addled drug abusers.
    The rest of the world is watching, laughing, and planning.
    Me? I’m just cleaning and oiling critical machinery, for when the day the skies turn dark.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • poweranalysisltd says:
      February 8, 2019 at 6:32 pm

      Mine has been oiled and ready ever since the big eared marxist was elected. We are dangerously close to the tipping point in this country. At least the enemy is as dumb as a box of rocks for the most part. Delusional city dwelling freaks that think the government is their friend.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Justin Green says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    I hear one unicorn fart can cancel out 100 cow farts, replenishes the ozone, and smells like strawberry vanilla. I think Spartacus, Willie Brown’s GF, and Alexandria Occasio Cortezowitz should all invest in unicorn research as a part of their plan.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Paco Loco says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    AOC is like Alice in Wonderland…she’s definitely fallen through the rabbit hole and is hanging out with the Smoking Caterpillar and the Mad Hatter. Unfortunately, Cortez and her commie cohorts have to be taken seriously as they are true “enemies of the state”. What scares me is that she and her Commie/Nazi band, were elected to office and their followers actually believe in the tooth fairy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. G3 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    “The Breakfast Club,” Booker revealed that he was “dating somebody really special.”
    “I, I got a boo,” said the 49-year-old Democratic senator from New Jersey and candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination.

    “I got a boo”….that didn’t make since. Now, I get it.
    MOOOOOOOO!!!

    Like

    Reply
  7. jack says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    These Leftist’s seem like they are “high” on something. Is it pot, or LSD, or Cow farts. Their eyes are all bugged out … in hyper mode and seem to have “revelations” that only those “high” on extreme drugs can relate to. Far out, man, far out! 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Zippy says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    Here are the topic five ruminant countries with their percent of world ruminant population:

    1 Brazil 211,764,292 14.43%
    2 India 189,000,000 12.88%
    3 China 113,500,000 7.73%
    4 United States 89,299,600 6.08%
    5 Ethiopia 54,000,000 3.68%

    According to another chart I found, worldwide RICE agriculture generates 100 Mt of methane while worldwide ruminants generate 80 Mt annually.

    WE MUST DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS… and thereby starve a few billion people to death.

    What a consistently insufferable bunch of morons (or shysters) constantly catering to our far too large population of morons…

    Like

    Reply
    • Zoe says:
      February 8, 2019 at 5:49 pm

      Didn’t Obama’s science Zar want to reduce the earths population to 500,000 people. Do you know what this really is about? Earth worship. The rats think that humans are detrimental to the planet. His is what believing in evolution bring a belief that the earth has some other function than supporting life.

      Like

      Reply
  9. andyocoregon says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    Here are the five leading Dem contenders in the 2020 election who support A.O.C.’s Green New Deal B.S.

    1. Cory Booker
    2. Elizabeth Warren
    3. Kirsten Gillibrand
    4. Kamala Harris
    5. Bernie Sanders
    6. Jay Inslee

    Remember them and remind them how stupid they were next year.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Jack says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    Landing moons is about the only thing these people are capable of.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Justice says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    Being stupid is permanent and it gets worse as people age. The information they gather is always false so it builds up over time.

    They do not know they are stupid. Any attempt to help them is met with anger and hostility. So, they mobilize together to be among other stupid people.

    The deep state hacks know their plebes are stupid and intend to keep them that way. The plebes have no idea they are being manipulated.

    We are hated because they know we are intelligent and we have them figured out. When they crybaby about Trump being an immoral racist, they are really saying, “Trump is exposing us!!! Destroy him!”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. TwoLaine says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    Let me put my tin foil hat on first. I’ll be back.

    Like

    Reply
  13. tappin52 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    These people have gone bat guano crazy. the idiocy is stunning to witness.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Polish Rifle says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    Impose a carbon tax on butt plugs. Sodomites should pay their fair share too.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Gunner says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    Honestly, after I read this crap pretending to be possible legislation, I just knew it was some sort of parody. Now, I read all the leftist losers who endorse it, I realize the left is beyond any kind of help.

    The truly scary part of all this is the huge number of voters in this country that can be swayed to believe this bull…t.

    Scary times…but, I’m keeping the faith.

    Like

    Reply
  16. DJT2020 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    This is great news! They will all be crushed.

    Like

    Reply
    • Michael Todaro says:
      February 8, 2019 at 6:05 pm

      It’s 1972 redux. Dems lost 49 states. Same events now as then. Campus crazies, angry negroes, leftist crapola…MAGA/KAG !

      Like

      Reply
  17. Sentient says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    Thpartacuth is going nowhere. Neither is the Green New Deal.

    Like

    Reply
  18. PInky1920 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    None of this is remotely funny; we laugh at them, but they are deadly seriously.

    If the majority of Americans were unarmed, they’d have us in concentration camps by now.

    That’s not funny at all.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. ShibaDad says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    Soylent Green is people!

    Like

    Reply
  20. Mike says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    Can’t get to the moon on electricity.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. JonS says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    I think he believes his own bull excrement

    Like

    Reply
  22. Ausonius says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    Above, Zippy wrote:

    “According to another chart I found, worldwide RICE agriculture generates 100 Mt of methane while worldwide ruminants generate 80 Mt annually.

    WE MUST DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS… and thereby starve a few billion people to death.”

    Socialists/Communists have already starved millions to death: 12 million Ukrainians were murdered by Stalin in the 1930’s, before Hitler got going in National Socialist Germany, and Mao-Tse-Tung also murdered between 25-50 millions in China by starvation.

    So, yeah, massive starvation: it’s what Socialists do!

    Like

    Reply
  23. G. Combs says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    These Luddites want to return us to ~1790 (Yeah the SEVENTEEN HUNDREDS!)
    For 2050, EU leaders have endorsed the objective of reducing Europe’s greenhouse gas emissions by 80-95% compared to 1990 levels Obama wanted to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants by 90 percent in 2030 compared to 2005 levels. (Aug 3, 2015 announcement)

    A rough calculation of what an 80% reduction in CO2 means:
    The average energy use per person for the USA is 335.9 million BTUs per person. (Total population: 246,081,000)
    wwwDOTnuicc.info/?page_id=1467
    or
    wwwDOTfas.org/sgp/crs/misc/R40187.pdf

    In 1949, U.S. energy use per person stood at 215 million Btu.
    This is when the USA changed from horses to tractors.
    h ttp://epb.lbl.gov/homepages/Rick_Diamond/docs/lbnl55011-trends.pdf
    or
    h ttp://www.agmrc.org/markets__industries/energy/energy-industry-profile

    The U.S. in 1800 had a per-capita energy consumption of about 90 million Btu. (Total population: 5,308,483)
    h ttp://www.bu.edu/pardee/files/2010/11/12-PP-Nov2010.pdf
    >>>>>>>

    f the USA reduces its energy consumption by 80% it equals 45.18 million Btu. per person IF THE POPULATION WAS THE SAME.

    If we look at farming with horse drawn factory made equipment, we are looking at 1890 not 1800 although the energy consumption per person would be more.

    1890 – 40-50 labor-hours required to produce 100 bushels (5 acres) of wheat with gang plow, seeder, harrow, binder, thresher, wagons, and horses
    1890 – Most basic potentialities of agricultural machinery that was dependent on horsepower had been discovered
    1890-99 – Average annual consumption of commercial fertilizer: 1,845,900 tons
    ……
    1945-70 – Change from horses to tractors and the adoption of a group of technological practices characterized the second American agriculture agricultural revolution

    …..

    [COMPARE TO TODAY]

    1987 – 1-1/2 to 2 labor-hours required to produce 100 pounds (1/5 acre) of lint cotton with tractor, 4-row stalk cutter, 20-foot disk, 6-row bedder and planter, 6-row cultivator with herbicide applicator, and 4-row harvester

    1987 – 3 labor-hours required to produce 100 bushels (3 acres) of wheat with tractor, 35-foot sweep disk, 30-foot drill, 25-foot self-propelled combine, and trucks

    1987 – 2-3/4 labor-hours required to produce 100 bushels (1-1/8 acres) of corn with tractor, 5-bottom plow, 25-foot tandem disk, planter, 25-foot herbicide applicator, 15-foot self-propelled combine, and trucks
    h ttp://inventors.about.com/library/inventors/blfarm1.htm

    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    Some scientist think that human produced CO2 is the only thing keeping the earth from descending into an Ice Age.

    Lesson from the past: present insolation minimum holds potential for glacial inception (2007)

    ….Because the intensities of the 397 ka BP and present insolation minima are very similar, we conclude that under natural boundary conditions the present insolation minimum holds the potential to terminate the Holocene interglacial. Our findings support the Ruddiman hypothesis [Ruddiman, W., 2003. The Anthropogenic Greenhouse Era began thousands of years ago. Climate Change 61, 261–293], which proposes that early anthropogenic greenhouse gas emission prevented the inception of a glacial that would otherwise already have started….

    Can we predict the duration of an interglacial?

    …We propose that the interval between the “terminal” oscillation of the bipolar seesaw, preceding an interglacial, and its first major reactivation represents a period of minimum extension of ice sheets away from coastlines…

    …thus, the first major reactivation of the bipolar seesaw would probably constitute an indication that the transition to a glacial state had already taken place….

    …With respect to the end of interglacials, the MIS 5e– 5d transition represents the only relevant period with direct sea-level determinations and precise chronologies that allow us to infer a sequence of events around the time of glacial inception…

    …Thus, glacial inception occurred ~3 kyr before the onset of significant bipolar-seesaw variability…

    …Given the large decrease in summer insolation over the Last Interglacial as a result of the strong eccentricity-precession forcing, we suggest that the value of 3 kyr may be treated as a minimum. We thus estimate interglacial duration as the interval between the terminal occurrence of bipolar-seesaw variability and 3 kyr before its first major reactivation….

    …Comparison [of the Holocene] with MIS 19c, a close astronomical analogue characterized by an equally weak summer insolation minimum (474Wm−2) and a smaller overall decrease from maximum summer solstice insolation values, suggests that glacial inception is possible despite the subdued insolation forcing, if CO2 concentrations were 240±5 ppmv (Tzedakis et al., 2012).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. G. Combs says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    Obummer and the EPA have already gutted the US energy infrastructure. ~ 40% of our energy is from coal, 19% from Nuclear and ~8% from Hydro.

    From WUWT

    Something never mentioned with Wind power: According to an engineer I talked to, on the Columbia River the extremely expensive dam hydro turbines are wearing out much faster these days due to having to be adjusted so much because of the uneven power load forced on the BPA by the many wind farms in the area. Replacement parts are not only expensive, but impossible to have made in the US. These uneven loads are also very hard on transformers at substations.
    Norm B. February 16, 2014 at 5:39 pm

    1. The Eco-nuts are having dams removed and the USA recently has amended the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act that pretty much kills any new hydro. 65 Dams Removed to Restore Rivers in 2012 “American Rivers announced the annual dam removal list today, bring the total for U.S. dam removals up to nearly 1,100.”

    American Rivers Hydropower Reform Initiative is one of our longest-running and best-known programs.

    We’ve been working with power companies and federal operators since we were founded nearly 40 years ago to try and reduce the harm to rivers from hydropower dams….
    (wwwdot)americanrivers.org/initiatives/dams/hydropower/

    Hydro has been reduced to ~7% recently.

    Nuclear:

    instead 5 existing nuclear units are being shut down by the end of next year, bringing the number of nuclear units in the United States to 99. Unfortunately, this may be the fate of many other nuclear units as well. There are a total of 38 possible units on a retirement list because they exhibit a number of risk factors …
    Nuclear energy currently generates 19 percent of our nation’s electricity. If all 38 units at risk were prematurely retired, about one-third of our nuclear fleet would be shut down and replaced with renewable and natural-gas generating technologies. Electricity prices would eventually increase as natural gas prices increase and as subsidies that mask the true cost of renewable energy are phased out…..
    http://www.instituteforenergyresearch.org/2013/10/14/several-u-s-nuclear-plants-retiring-early-others-at-risk/

    Thats a possible loss of ~ 6% of our stable base load power supply.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. mikeyboo says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    Bovine flatulence is nothing compared to the stink that comes out of Booker’s mouth every time he makes a public statement.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Jason Ross says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    During the Jurassic Period, it is estimated that CO2 levels were 800 times what they are now. Was it do to all the meatasaurus farts?

    OH MY GOD HISTORY IS REPEATING ITSELF

    Like

    Reply
  27. Zorro says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    While these Demosocialists provide comic relief, it’s within the context of deadly seriousness. There are millions that believe this stuff and we, the taxpayers, have provided the financing for the propaganda. Many lack discernment because they have deserted God.

    Trump can cure cancer and stop all wars, it means nothing. They are your betters and they want power. It’s either patriots win or Marxists win.

    Like

    Reply
  28. The Devilbat says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    Climate change and political correctness were both communist inventions that were designed to takedown the west. The communist democrats are only doing what good communists do. Some of them of course (like Booker) are brainless idiots who likely don’t know the difference between capitalism and communism.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Marc says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    At 8 seconds WTF is Spartacus doing? That creepy crossed arms thing is definitely a cultish type of signal to his cohorts. It is totally unnatural and done as if on cue.

    Like

    Reply
  30. snarkybeach says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    did all these liberal Democrats ride the short bus to school? or were the playing hooky when the class covered science…

    Like

    Reply
  31. Rudy says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    If one of these clowns were to somehow cheat their way into the White House, it will be Civil War 2 in 3..2..1.
    They are as bad as or worse than zerobama. It’s sickening that they are even taken seriously by the enemedia or anyone else. That alone is a sign we are a dying Republic, not a thriving one.
    I very much fear that DJT is only holding back the chaos and the dark for a brief period. We should, those of us who are still proud Americans, all enjoy the sunset days of the US of A and not expect much of the handicapped generation (of which these morons are apparently typical examples) currently afflicting the high places of government.

    Like

    Reply
    • Binkser1 says:
      February 8, 2019 at 6:12 pm

      Rudy, as a born again Christian, I am starting to believe more and more that God didn’t put President Trump in office to save this country but to pave the way for the Anti-Christ. Now, its not because President Trump isn’t trying to do good and tell truths to this country and world. In fact, that’s why they hate him.
      President Trump has caused all kinds of evil, delusional people to come out of the woodwork. They don’t try to hide what they are anymore and NOTHING is too low or despicable for them to try. Just my opinion.

      Like

      Reply
  32. paper doll says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    They are banking there being by 2020 enough illegals , and voter fraud to have nothing matter but the fact they want to pay people to stay home. Stupid can be a winning strategy. She’s dangerous….let’s hope she’s yesterday’s news by the the summer of 2020

    Like

    Reply
  33. Binkser1 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    So are family members going to start turning each other in to the secret poot police for farting? Will we have to wear “fartilizers” that count our farts and once we reach a certain limit we are fined or jailed?

    This would all be so funny if these freaks weren’t serious and there weren’t so many people that probably agree with this.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Rose says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    I’m not real sure what bath salts are, do you bathe in it, but it appears demorats are eating the stuff by the pound. Can one survive a buffet of that stuff?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

