Spartacus Compares Bovine Flatulence Regulation to Defeat of Nazis and Moon Landing…

Cory “Spartacus” Booker rallies his presidential coalition to advocate for the Green New Deal by comparing bovine flatulence regulation to the U.S. moon landing and defeat of World War II Nazism.

The over-their-head irony is that “Nazism” is technically national socialism; which is exactly the current point of political advocacy within the Spartacus coalition. WATCH:

These four 2020 presidential candidates have now signed themselves up to defend all of the ridiculous points of advocacy within the Green New Deal.

.

.

Advertisements