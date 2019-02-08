Spartacus Compares Bovine Flatulence Regulation to Defeat of Nazis and Moon Landing…

Cory “Spartacus” Booker rallies his presidential coalition to advocate for the Green New Deal by comparing bovine flatulence regulation to the U.S. moon landing and defeat of World War II Nazism.
The over-their-head irony is that “Nazism” is technically national socialism; which is exactly the current point of political advocacy within the Spartacus coalition. WATCH:
These four 2020 presidential candidates have now signed themselves up to defend all of the ridiculous points of advocacy within the Green New Deal.
.
Advertisements
And one more interesting item:
Perhaps somebody can get the concept across to Booker, AOC, Warren, Gabbard, et al, that the paymasters BEHIND their “advisors” are the ones in control of the GreenCOMMUNISTAgenda. When the usefulness of Booker, AOC, Warren, Gabbard, et al is used up if and when (GOD FORBID) the GreenCOMMUNISTAgenda is implemented—they will either be marginalized, replaced, or perhaps dealt with in a similar way to how Lenin dealt with his old Bolshevik/Menshevik “comrades” after he didn’t need them any more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Concerned: Aaaah, but they must all faithfully obey the Dem’s Pied Piper as he leads them over the cliff!
It is not for them to reason why, but to do and die!
LikeLike
For immediate release;
Ladies, and Gentlemen, my team and I have been working around the clock for last few years for just this sort of event. It is with great pride we bring you the
F A R T.- Flatulence Accumulating Recycling Technology
Just one of our revolutionary F A R T devices can power a small city. No longer are herds of Bovines to be feared. We now have the technology to turn that gas into something useful. We need to follow the lead of India and worship these creatures of God, because they are our future.
Join our mailing list and pass along this important information to your community leaders.
For a limited time, we are making this ground breaking technology available to all who have the good sense to use it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kill all the hippo’s too !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saving the world one fart at a time.
LikeLike
There will be no more pulling of fingers. Up to $50,000 fine/3 yrs. prison. No probation if instigator sharts.
Seriously, Democrat Communists of America are way past “theatre of the absurd”.
Didn’t believe ANYONE can be this ignorant, a new low in American Congress, I am truly embarrassed by these addled drug abusers.
The rest of the world is watching, laughing, and planning.
Me? I’m just cleaning and oiling critical machinery, for when the day the skies turn dark.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mine has been oiled and ready ever since the big eared marxist was elected. We are dangerously close to the tipping point in this country. At least the enemy is as dumb as a box of rocks for the most part. Delusional city dwelling freaks that think the government is their friend.
LikeLike
I hear one unicorn fart can cancel out 100 cow farts, replenishes the ozone, and smells like strawberry vanilla. I think Spartacus, Willie Brown’s GF, and Alexandria Occasio Cortezowitz should all invest in unicorn research as a part of their plan.
LikeLike
The funniest name given to AOC is Occasionally Conscious. I roared with laughter at that.
LikeLike
AOC is like Alice in Wonderland…she’s definitely fallen through the rabbit hole and is hanging out with the Smoking Caterpillar and the Mad Hatter. Unfortunately, Cortez and her commie cohorts have to be taken seriously as they are true “enemies of the state”. What scares me is that she and her Commie/Nazi band, were elected to office and their followers actually believe in the tooth fairy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A.O.C. is America’s Little Nutjob. She’s the modern version of Gidget goes to Washington.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The Breakfast Club,” Booker revealed that he was “dating somebody really special.”
“I, I got a boo,” said the 49-year-old Democratic senator from New Jersey and candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination.
“I got a boo”….that didn’t make since. Now, I get it.
MOOOOOOOO!!!
LikeLike
These Leftist’s seem like they are “high” on something. Is it pot, or LSD, or Cow farts. Their eyes are all bugged out … in hyper mode and seem to have “revelations” that only those “high” on extreme drugs can relate to. Far out, man, far out! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here are the topic five ruminant countries with their percent of world ruminant population:
1 Brazil 211,764,292 14.43%
2 India 189,000,000 12.88%
3 China 113,500,000 7.73%
4 United States 89,299,600 6.08%
5 Ethiopia 54,000,000 3.68%
According to another chart I found, worldwide RICE agriculture generates 100 Mt of methane while worldwide ruminants generate 80 Mt annually.
WE MUST DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS… and thereby starve a few billion people to death.
What a consistently insufferable bunch of morons (or shysters) constantly catering to our far too large population of morons…
LikeLike
Didn’t Obama’s science Zar want to reduce the earths population to 500,000 people. Do you know what this really is about? Earth worship. The rats think that humans are detrimental to the planet. His is what believing in evolution bring a belief that the earth has some other function than supporting life.
LikeLike
We are the Eloi. They are the Morlocks.
LikeLike
Here are the five leading Dem contenders in the 2020 election who support A.O.C.’s Green New Deal B.S.
1. Cory Booker
2. Elizabeth Warren
3. Kirsten Gillibrand
4. Kamala Harris
5. Bernie Sanders
6. Jay Inslee
Remember them and remind them how stupid they were next year.
LikeLike
Landing moons is about the only thing these people are capable of.
LikeLike
Being stupid is permanent and it gets worse as people age. The information they gather is always false so it builds up over time.
They do not know they are stupid. Any attempt to help them is met with anger and hostility. So, they mobilize together to be among other stupid people.
The deep state hacks know their plebes are stupid and intend to keep them that way. The plebes have no idea they are being manipulated.
We are hated because they know we are intelligent and we have them figured out. When they crybaby about Trump being an immoral racist, they are really saying, “Trump is exposing us!!! Destroy him!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let me put my tin foil hat on first. I’ll be back.
LikeLike
Nah, didn’t help.
Bluto, wherefore art thou Bluto?
LikeLike
These people have gone bat guano crazy. the idiocy is stunning to witness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Impose a carbon tax on butt plugs. Sodomites should pay their fair share too.
LikeLike
Honestly, after I read this crap pretending to be possible legislation, I just knew it was some sort of parody. Now, I read all the leftist losers who endorse it, I realize the left is beyond any kind of help.
The truly scary part of all this is the huge number of voters in this country that can be swayed to believe this bull…t.
Scary times…but, I’m keeping the faith.
LikeLike
This is great news! They will all be crushed.
LikeLike
It’s 1972 redux. Dems lost 49 states. Same events now as then. Campus crazies, angry negroes, leftist crapola…MAGA/KAG !
LikeLike
Thpartacuth is going nowhere. Neither is the Green New Deal.
LikeLike
Good Sentient. Thpartacuth’s lisp is as bad as Manchelles’s.
LikeLike
None of this is remotely funny; we laugh at them, but they are deadly seriously.
If the majority of Americans were unarmed, they’d have us in concentration camps by now.
That’s not funny at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rush expressed similar serious concerns on his show today.
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2019/02/08/democrat-socialism-must-be-taken-seriously/
As asinine as they and their policies are, they have millions of “true believers” who worship them and will vote for them. We already know that they represents a sizeable political force that we should NEVER brush off as being foolishly irrelevant in politics. Not until at least half of the MSM finally admits the utter ridiculousness of, and threat to this country by just about everything they propose.
LikeLike
Soylent Green is people!
LikeLike
Can’t get to the moon on electricity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he believes his own bull excrement
LikeLike
Above, Zippy wrote:
“According to another chart I found, worldwide RICE agriculture generates 100 Mt of methane while worldwide ruminants generate 80 Mt annually.
WE MUST DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS… and thereby starve a few billion people to death.”
Socialists/Communists have already starved millions to death: 12 million Ukrainians were murdered by Stalin in the 1930’s, before Hitler got going in National Socialist Germany, and Mao-Tse-Tung also murdered between 25-50 millions in China by starvation.
So, yeah, massive starvation: it’s what Socialists do!
LikeLike
These Luddites want to return us to ~1790 (Yeah the SEVENTEEN HUNDREDS!)
For 2050, EU leaders have endorsed the objective of reducing Europe’s greenhouse gas emissions by 80-95% compared to 1990 levels Obama wanted to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants by 90 percent in 2030 compared to 2005 levels. (Aug 3, 2015 announcement)
A rough calculation of what an 80% reduction in CO2 means:
The average energy use per person for the USA is 335.9 million BTUs per person. (Total population: 246,081,000)
wwwDOTnuicc.info/?page_id=1467
or
wwwDOTfas.org/sgp/crs/misc/R40187.pdf
In 1949, U.S. energy use per person stood at 215 million Btu.
This is when the USA changed from horses to tractors.
h ttp://epb.lbl.gov/homepages/Rick_Diamond/docs/lbnl55011-trends.pdf
or
h ttp://www.agmrc.org/markets__industries/energy/energy-industry-profile
The U.S. in 1800 had a per-capita energy consumption of about 90 million Btu. (Total population: 5,308,483)
h ttp://www.bu.edu/pardee/files/2010/11/12-PP-Nov2010.pdf
>>>>>>>
f the USA reduces its energy consumption by 80% it equals 45.18 million Btu. per person IF THE POPULATION WAS THE SAME.
If we look at farming with horse drawn factory made equipment, we are looking at 1890 not 1800 although the energy consumption per person would be more.
…..
[COMPARE TO TODAY]
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Some scientist think that human produced CO2 is the only thing keeping the earth from descending into an Ice Age.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obummer and the EPA have already gutted the US energy infrastructure. ~ 40% of our energy is from coal, 19% from Nuclear and ~8% from Hydro.
From WUWT
1. The Eco-nuts are having dams removed and the USA recently has amended the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act that pretty much kills any new hydro. 65 Dams Removed to Restore Rivers in 2012 “American Rivers announced the annual dam removal list today, bring the total for U.S. dam removals up to nearly 1,100.”
Hydro has been reduced to ~7% recently.
Nuclear:
Thats a possible loss of ~ 6% of our stable base load power supply.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bovine flatulence is nothing compared to the stink that comes out of Booker’s mouth every time he makes a public statement.
LikeLike
So true Mikeyboo. And what about diaper gases from Crooked Hillary, Mad Maxine, China DiFi, Stinky Nancy…?
LikeLike
During the Jurassic Period, it is estimated that CO2 levels were 800 times what they are now. Was it do to all the meatasaurus farts?
OH MY GOD HISTORY IS REPEATING ITSELF
LikeLike
While these Demosocialists provide comic relief, it’s within the context of deadly seriousness. There are millions that believe this stuff and we, the taxpayers, have provided the financing for the propaganda. Many lack discernment because they have deserted God.
Trump can cure cancer and stop all wars, it means nothing. They are your betters and they want power. It’s either patriots win or Marxists win.
LikeLike
Climate change and political correctness were both communist inventions that were designed to takedown the west. The communist democrats are only doing what good communists do. Some of them of course (like Booker) are brainless idiots who likely don’t know the difference between capitalism and communism.
LikeLike
At 8 seconds WTF is Spartacus doing? That creepy crossed arms thing is definitely a cultish type of signal to his cohorts. It is totally unnatural and done as if on cue.
LikeLike
Indeed. This really annoys me; they are just terrible actors…geenish take some lessons will ya?
LikeLike
Recruited at Stanford as a football prospect, Booker failed miserably and was cut from the team. LACK OF CHARACTER !
LikeLike
And lack of genuine personality.
LikeLike
did all these liberal Democrats ride the short bus to school? or were the playing hooky when the class covered science…
LikeLike
Their helmets didn’t fit properly. Heads banging around in helmets is not a good thing. Look at how stupid the NFL kneelers are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If one of these clowns were to somehow cheat their way into the White House, it will be Civil War 2 in 3..2..1.
They are as bad as or worse than zerobama. It’s sickening that they are even taken seriously by the enemedia or anyone else. That alone is a sign we are a dying Republic, not a thriving one.
I very much fear that DJT is only holding back the chaos and the dark for a brief period. We should, those of us who are still proud Americans, all enjoy the sunset days of the US of A and not expect much of the handicapped generation (of which these morons are apparently typical examples) currently afflicting the high places of government.
LikeLike
Rudy, as a born again Christian, I am starting to believe more and more that God didn’t put President Trump in office to save this country but to pave the way for the Anti-Christ. Now, its not because President Trump isn’t trying to do good and tell truths to this country and world. In fact, that’s why they hate him.
President Trump has caused all kinds of evil, delusional people to come out of the woodwork. They don’t try to hide what they are anymore and NOTHING is too low or despicable for them to try. Just my opinion.
LikeLike
A bit extreme Binkser1
LikeLike
They are banking there being by 2020 enough illegals , and voter fraud to have nothing matter but the fact they want to pay people to stay home. Stupid can be a winning strategy. She’s dangerous….let’s hope she’s yesterday’s news by the the summer of 2020
LikeLike
So are family members going to start turning each other in to the secret poot police for farting? Will we have to wear “fartilizers” that count our farts and once we reach a certain limit we are fined or jailed?
This would all be so funny if these freaks weren’t serious and there weren’t so many people that probably agree with this.
LikeLike
I’m not real sure what bath salts are, do you bathe in it, but it appears demorats are eating the stuff by the pound. Can one survive a buffet of that stuff?
LikeLike