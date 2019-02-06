President Trump’s Strategic Statement Toward Beijing and Pyongyang…

One of President Trump’s more strategic messages within the State of the Union speech last night surrounds his statement toward China, Chairman Xi, and the proxy province of North Korea, Chairman Kim. Emphasis mine:
[…] “As part of a bold new diplomacy, we continue our historic push for peace on the Korean Peninsula. Our hostages have come home, nuclear testing has stopped, and there has not been a missile launch in 15 months.”
“If I had not been elected President of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea. Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong Un is a good one. And Chairman Kim and I will meet again on February 27 and 28 in Vietnam.”
Beyond announcing the dates and location for the next summit between President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un; many domestic political opponents, and even some allies, might criticize the highlighted part of the statement from the position of self importance.
However, the key to understanding the geopolitical value is to stand back from U.S. and allied perspectives and look at the Trumpian statement from the position of Chairman Xi Jinping and Chairman Kim Jong-un:
President Trump says: “If I had not been elected President of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea.”
Both Chairman Xi and Chairman Kim would be reviewing that message for the implied statement it contains; thinking to their collective and political-selves: “Rut-roh, this American President was factually willing to go to war?”…
Yes, the implied message is rather stark.
Heck, from the position of Chairman Kim and/or Chairman Xi that implied message is actually stunning. It forces both China and North Korea to recognize how close to the precipice things actually were.
If Beijing and Pyongyang thought their previous negotiations were cunning geopolitical contests, with the outlook of war as a long distant possibility adverse to the political interests of the United States, their internal disposition would be strengthened and more confrontational. However, POTUS Trump just informed them: the military option wasn’t just on the table, it was ON THE TABLE and within reach.
Considering that USTR Ambassador Lighthizer and Secretary Mnuchin are heading to China to put the finer points on expected trade deliverables… well, that statement last night just reminds both Beijing and Pyongyang these negotiations have some very real implications if a deal is not reached…
Very smart message by President Trump.
Elections have consequences.
Clinton I could see at war. Yelling charge from the rear as it always goes. Trump also mot d the potential loss of life, if I remember
“Noted”. If i remember he used a number in the millions. Sounded very scary.
I took that statement as meaning that HRC would have gotten us into a war.
Agreed, I’m not sure how Sundance gets “this American President was factually willing to go to war” out of what Trump said. Had Sundance said “this country” then of course whole different story.
Sundance’s conclusion is still correct though that it was a smart statement on his part, potential exaggerated rhetoric aside.
Presidents don’t raise the specter of war at whim it is always a threat.
Consider this the same reliable war mongers that would have supported a revitalization of an endless war in Korea, just voted to admonish Trump’s move to wind down Syria and Afghanistan.
Taking that into consideration he just told Xi and Kim, ” I like you guys and am standing in the breach. When I am gone these guys are back in power we need to get this done”
I believe that this American President IS STILL willing to go to war if he believes that there is a real and imminent threat to the American citizenry. It would be unwise IMO for a foreign adversary to test his will. President Trump has the trump card and I believe he will use it if needed.
Agreed. I don’t get there on Sundance’s statement.
I take the comment to mean that if they don’t do a deal with Trump, the next president will likely push for war. They know Trump is there only temporarily and they know that there is a massive war industry in this country pushing for it.
I think he just put them on the clock.
I’m certain that the military/industrial complex would have rewarded her handsomely via massive contributions to the Clinton Crime Foundation
It is not just his “opinion”. Connecting with what he said before that Obama told him on the inauguration day about N. Korea being the most urgent matter to be dealt with, I would say there was something more he saw. .
When he said that I swear I thought PIGLOSI was going to stroke out.
How would we have been able to tell…sick joke for a Wed morning
You know, after all of her years in politics, you would think that Pelosi would realize that the images of her sitting behind the President making faces and chewing her cud will last forever. These are not flattering images and reflect badly on HER and her party, as she is considered a party leader. Trump didn’t look bad – SHE did!
And a bit of a slap at the Swamp critters trying to tie his hands on troop removal from Syria and Afghanistan.
I took the message to mean that Hillary Clinton would have been a war monger.
I agreed with you, that if Hillary was elected she would be at war with NK.
interesting that the day after he announce the meeting Cohen magically is set to testify on the 28th.
and?….time for Trump to leave Cohen and this absurd investigation in the dust and not look back
Our POTUS is a genius on foreign policy. I think this was the biggest and most pleasant surprise of his presidency for me. I knew he was the man 👨 for the job on our economy but he has shown himself to be a masterful politician.
Sub the word politician with World Leader and I agree.
Some may find it rather ironic for Washington to be negotiating peace talks in Vietnam to officially end the Korean War. Red China was America’s principal opponent in both conflicts though you wouldn’t know it according to leftwing academia and their mandatory K-12 education gulags. And yet here we are some 60+ years later . . . Capitalism wins & Communism loses, as always.
There might be some meetings with the Vietnamese after NK’s meeting regarding more trade with USA.
That was a very distinct change in tone in his speech, and, of course, now that you point it out, it is obvious that he is, in the blink of an eye, changing into negotiation mode with Xi and Kim, then just as swiftly, switches back to reporting to our nation. Once academia puts behind its Cultural Marxism deviation, this could become a classic speech worthy of study on many levels.
The audible reaction of the audience iinitially came across as “Trump’s full of crap”. But on reflection, the reaction could just have well as been “First Northam speaks the truth. Now Trump. We are so screwed”. I’m thinking more the second than the first.
Doppler — agree. There was a change in tone as the President ceased speaking only to America and opened a conversation with his counterparts in China and North Korea.
Coming immediately after the Senate’s war-mongering vote, President Trump was effectively saying to President Xi that Chinese support for the CoC, GOPe, Business Roundtable and such could rebound with a war-inclined new president, willing / ready / eager to launch foreign wars — based on the “composed intelligence” of 4 – 10 – 17 – 1,999 agencies.
yes…nuclear war was baked in! Crooked and her band of demons looked to militarily engage one of the most economically powerful areas of the world to advance Globalism!
Why the undermining at home continues….“In the interests of the investigation, Michael Cohen’s testimony has been postponed until February 28th,” the committee’s chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said in a statement.
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/cohen-testimony-house-intel-committee-postponed/story?id=60885165
*While
I took his statement to mean “We’d be at war with a HC President”. Not that he was willing to go to war. I could be wrong
President Trump understands that it is far better for opponents to be cognizant of the full range of options…and not to take for granted what we (the US) might do.
Obama was a far less able poker player–heck he didn’t just hint at what he’d do–he told our enemies what he’d do! And just as bad, he threatened and then did not follow through.
I admit I flinched on this remark by the President and I see your angle on why he said it, but it contains a logical fallacy. If Trump had not been elected president, then HRC would be our president and I doubt she would have gone to war with North Korea. Rather, she would have pursued some weak, typical Democrat response of appeasement. Maybe Trump should have said something like, “Had we not negotiated…” or “Had circumstances not changed…then we would have gone to war” type of statement.
Great analysis Sundance.
One other thing stood out to me.
The location of the meeting supports his position on endless.wars. Endless Korean conflict, endless Vietnam war.
Thank you God.
War is a very undesirable option. He has made that clear. He also, however, sees the destructive gravity beyond just economic consequences of the cancer this country has become infested with by the Uniparty (He doesn’t hold China responsible, he holds U.S. leaders responsible). China is not the enemy of the people. Our U.S. leaders have become the enemy.
But he means business, and he intends to make the rest of the world know — you do not mess with the United States. Yes we are negotiating for real with a master negotiator who has assembled a team of master negotiators who are kicking but all over the world. But take note — it is not just words and business deals on the table. Some of our enemies are now gone or neutralized (and he listed them, some from WWII on). And yes, war is still on the table.
The world is watching, and cheering for us, and what the United States stand for. They are watching our current President and his leadership. But the most important entity that the world is paying attention to is not an individual….
The greatest power in the world, whether they understand it or not, is the people who make up our Republic. Our great Lion made some masterful progress toward healing and unification of the people of the United States. There is much cancer to debulk, chemotherapy, and dead tissue to excise. Eating habits and exercise (I am speaking figuratively) need to improve in our economy, government, and function as a country. But most important, we as a country need to again recognize that blueprint we must follow is that of our Creator, who designed the DNA in every cell of our body, our brains, our spirits, this great land we are stewards of, and our government. I think his last words were, “Under God”.
The Generals in attendance at the SOTU were all wearing their resting bitch faces during PDJT’s speech. Seems they don’t like getting their LOSING WARS taken away.
The did not seem to clap either, about any of the points in the speech. Only to people/guests in the balcony. I think I saw tears well in the face of the Joint Chief.
How did any of them earn a 4th Star? Or those chest full of ribbons?
Do we have ribbons for each disaster they oversee?
They have been in perpetual wars (scores of these wars “secret”) and we have not benefited except for weapons manufacturing jobs.
They also oversaw 18-22 suicides per day on average since 1999 (VA statistics).
That is over 100,000 KIAs (delayed but caused by war).
They enable a robust heroin trade.
They also have massive collateral casualties in all these wars they can’t win.
Millions of dead and wounded civilians in these “limited” wars.
Maybe they get ribbons for all these achievements.
It would be nice if we had a common sense military doctrine.
What does America First mean when projected as military action?
Who is the enemy?
How do we win?
When do we leave?
These are finite metrics that should be announced at the getgo.
Korea and Vietnam taught us nothing.
I wonder about that. And things like- should we protect the farmers in africa, somalians, etc.
What Trump has shown us, however, is that our economic power is more valuable than 5 aircraft carriers, if we can be united and keep our own bankers and corporations from buying off our government. His actions and the intent of his actions are undeniable. Who he is fighting for, is becoming more and more apparent: Blexit, minorities poll numbers going up, because they are prospering and experiencing freedom. Witness the awkward dance the ladies in white did: Did the continue to sit and scowl at his speech. His economic policies have done more in two years for “woman’s suffrage” than decades of their manipulative use of victimhood and anger. It was inappropriate to sit and scowl — they had to dance. But Trump took credit for it, and they could not deny it.
It’s not the Generals responsible, imho, it’s the CIA. They are part of the Deep State Globalist oppression. CIA wants wars for their drugs, and pedo trafficking.
There is nothing new under the sun….
“War is a racket. It always has been. It is possibly the oldest, easily the most profitable, surely the most vicious. It is the only one international in scope. It is the only one in which the profits are reckoned in dollars and the losses in lives. A racket is best described, I believe, as something that is not what it seems to the majority of the people. Only a small ‘inside’ group knows what it is about. It is conducted for the benefit of the very few, at the expense of the very many. Out of war a few people make huge fortunes.”
Summary of a 1935 short book written by Smedley D. Butler, a retired USMC Major General and two-time Medal of Honor recipient:
https://ratical.org/ratville/CAH/warisaracket.pdf
So grateful for his brilliance!
I am pretty sure VSG Trump sent a clear military message to Chairman Xi when he launched an array of Tomahawks at Syrian airfields while he asked Xi to pass the butter at the dinner table.
Also, back when Rocketman was performing up to his namesake, each time he fired off a rocket, Trump increased the financial pain on China. Rocket, tariff. Rocket, tariff. Rocket? Tariff! No Mo Rocket.
Clearly, Trump is using the Rocket Man, Xi, Tariff paradigm once again by scheduling his meeting with Chairman Kim at almost the same time that Chairman Xi needs to put up or shut up. These are all intrinsically linked.
No doubt about that. Little Kim is not getting nukes in Trumps tenure.
There is no doubt in my opinion that Obozo was preparing for war. Crooked would have pulled the trigger. And the UniParty neocons would all br celebrating now.
Im confident in the UniParty prediction as evidenced by the vote of perpetual war in Afganistan.
Thank god for President Trump not spilling blood all over the planet.
The immature, ill-mannered empty suit that occupied the WH for eight years prior to PT was not respected. Period. He was not capable of mano a mano discussions. Hence no significant foreign policy objectives met (to the extent they actually had any, aside from doing all possible to her the Iranians).
Only serious people can have serious discussions.
The chairman kim should working with President Trump,right now
kim has better opportunity for he’s country and He’s people,
Matter fact That He’s poor people are still living hungry,
as a leader he got to do Better for N/korean people,I hope,
I’m still furious over McConnell’s treachery over pulling the troops out of Afghanistan. 17 years is long enough. Trump is 100% correct here. I believe history, if it is honestly told and not revised, will confirm that President Trump’s position on this matter was the correct one.
