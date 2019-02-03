Sunday Talks: Jim Jordan Part 2 – The Mueller Report, Bruce Ohr, and FBI/DOJ Corruption…

In the second segment of the Jim Jordan interview with Maria Bartiromo the discussion turns to the issues surrounding the corrupt FBI/DOJ investigation; how DOJ deputy Bruce Ohr remained at the center of activity; and the ongoing purpose of the Mueller probe: to hide all the previous corrupt activity and continue investigating Trump.
.
Within the discussion Jim Jordan talks about the importance of Bruce Ohr as a bridge between Fusion-GPS/Glenn Simpson/Nellie Ohr/Chris Steele to the corrupt elements within the FBI headed by Andrew McCabe.
Last year we noted a letter between Senator Chuck Grassley and DAG Rod Rosenstein (Page 5, footnote #5) that outlines the FBI interviews of twice demoted DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr:
Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 11/22/16);
Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 12/05/16);
Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 12/12/16);
Ohr FD-302 12/27/16 (interview date 12/20/16);
Ohr FD-302 01/27/17 (interview date 01/27/17);
Ohr FD-302 01/31/17 (interview date 01/23/17);
Ohr FD-302 01/27/17 (interview date 01/25/17);
Ohr FD-302 02/08/17 (interview date 02/06/17);
Ohr FD-302 02/15/17 (interview date 02/14/17);
Ohr FD-302 05/10/17 (interview date 05/08/17);
Ohr FD-302 05/12/17 (interview date 05/12/17);
Ohr FD-302 05/16/17 (interview date 05/15/17).
However, we now know that Nellie Ohr began working for Fusion around the end of December 2015, and that Bruce Ohr met with Christopher Steele and Glenn Simpson prior to the FISA application (October 21st, 2016); including a briefing by Bruce Ohr for Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.
Bruce and Nellie Ohr met for a breakfast with Steele on July 30, 2016. Sometime in early August 2016, following closely on the July 30 breakfast meeting with Steele, Ohr reached out to McCabe in order to set up a meeting to detail the information he had been given by Steele. The meeting took place in McCabe’s office:
Q: “Shortly after you met with Christopher Steele on July 30, you had a meeting with Andy McCabe and Lisa Page?”
Ohr: “Yes.”
Q: “You said that meeting was at main Justice?”
Ohr: “No, that meeting was in Andrew McCabe’s office.”
Q: “It was in Andrew McCabe’s office.”
Ohr: “Yes.”
Q: “And it was sometime, you believe, in August, because it was shortly after the meeting with Christopher Steele?”
Ohr: “Probably, yes.”
Q: “And that was because, at that point in time, you wanted the FBI to have that information and be aware of your contact with Christopher Steele?”
Ohr: “Yes.”
Q: “Did anyone prompt that call to Andy McCabe?”
Ohr: “No, I don’t think so I think that was me. Just me.”
Q: “Sally Yates—she was your boss, right?”
Ohr: “Yes.”
Q: “You said she didn’t know that you were talking to Steele or Simpson?”
Ohr: “Correct.”
Q: “How do you know she didn’t know?”
Ohr: “Well, I didn’t tell her.”
Q: “Okay. So she may have known from some other source.”
Ohr: “Possible.”
Q: “Well, you would think she would, because over at the FBI, Andy McCabe knew that you were talking to Steele and Simpson as early as August of 2016.”
Ohr: “Right. But I don’t know what, if anything, was conveyed to Sally Yates.”
Q: “Andy McCabe knew. Did Jim Comey know in August of 2016 that you were talking to Christopher Steele and Glenn Simpson?”
Ohr: “I don’t know.”
Q: “Was Joe Pientka your go-between in December when you got additional information from either Christopher Steele or Glenn Simpson in getting it to the FBI?”
Ohr: “Joe Pientka, I believe, was my contact at that time, yeah.”
Q: “You immediately go to Joe Pientka, who immediately goes to Peter Strzok. Are you aware of that?”
Ohr: “No.”
Ohr: “So they [Strzok & Page] understood that I had received information, and they said they would get me an agent to talk to who would write the stuff down and do whatever—well, I don’t know if write it down, but that they would give me an agent to speak with and provide the information.”
Q: “Is that why there are 302s of you in the file?”
Ohr: “I believe so.”
Q: “That is the agent interviewing you?”
Q: “On page 2 of the letter it lists 12 separate dates and 302s where the FBI interviewed you indicating the first interview took place on November 22, 2016, and the last one on May 15, 2017. Is this list of interviews and dates generally consistent with your recollection?”
Ohr: “Yes. The caveat I would say is, I continued to have some conversations with Christopher Steele after May 15, 2017. I’ve reported all of those to the FBI, but I do not see any 302s relating to those conversations.”
Q: “Do you know anything different about those interviews or about those 302s as to why they wouldn’t have been produced in response to a request by Members of Congress?”
Ohr: “I don’t know if they did 302s later on. A lot of these conversations seemed less substantive, but I don’t know. I didn’t know about the original 302s either.”
Q: “Did you continue to meet with the FBI to discuss your conversations with Mr. Steele all the way up through late November of 2017?”
Ohr: “Correct.”
Q: “And who at the Washington field office conducted an interview?”
Ohr: “I cannot remember the names.”
Q: “But it wasn’t Pientka?”
Ohr: “Right.”
Q: “So it was somebody, another agent, or agents, at the FBI’s Washington field office?”
Ohr: “My recollection is at least on two occasions, I was handed onto a new agent.”
2017?
Question: where are the investigative documents pertaining to those meetings?
.
The DOJ and FBI: The al Qaeda and ISIS inside the gate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Jordan is one of a handful of people in Congress who actually support President Trump.
Some good supplemental reading to the Treehouse is “Research Matters.” Covers the 10 USC 284 easy way for Our Lion to build The Wall. Alternates between satire and anger in covering the Senate, the Intel community’s list of failures, The Wall, Northam, and Infanticide. Here’s the link:
https://howtobeyourowndetective.com/2019/02/03/research-matters-why-president-trump-can-build-the-wall/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Skimmed through it, interesting stuff, would note a few things, the list of INTEL failures on the CIA and others CANNOT BE AN ACCIDENT, sure there are some incompetents in the agencies but not at a failure of that rate. I’m often amused by those who associate Putin with the KGB as “proof he is evil” while then they bestow the virtues of CIA Bush. Unwillingness to admit or recognize the CIA=KGB is a sign of delusional disorder and cognitive dissonance.
On Belarus, it is to Russia much like Canada is to the USA, in fact even more closely, the Belarus “are Russians”. So many great minds and people hail from that region and are responsible for modern civilization, it is disconcerting that much of the current western culture partisans don’t understand that Western Civilization is a product of Russia as much as Europe and that it stretches around the globe because of Russia.
We are told by many of these same “hacks” that Ronald Reagan won the cold war, yet we must now double down on NATO to go all in because.. the Cold War. Again cognitive dissonance from the crowd of conventionalists that can’t see how the forest has changed for the trees they are securely blinded by. If you want to know where the Globalists came from, and why they exist, start by studying history for yourself, and don’t allow a politicized media lackey draw conclusions for you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a real bad look for the FBI and Ohr right there. So strange how these guys’ memories are all failing them so badly right now. I think I’d remember the name of someone I’d met over a period of months to collect info concerning the possibility the Pres of the United States might be a criminal. Maybe it’s just me, tho…maybe this happens all the time…
LikeLiked by 5 people
27 fbi raided roger stone for not remembering exact details but by golly all these fbi officlas are all lying through their teeth and everybody knew about it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
29 FBI agents.
LikeLike
Modern day Rosenbergs……shame we won’t prosecute and execute them like we did the Rosenbergs. But, we are so much more enlightened nowadays, huh?
LikeLike
Funny how that works out.
Failing Memories … Zero Charges.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry I can not even listen to these Rs now talking about crap. They held the house for two years and did not get it done. Nunez and Jordan may have let Ryan stop them short but shame on them for letting him. They are all uniparty now in my eyes every last one of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Koot, I agree. All talk. No action. Jim may have been a pretty good wrestler but he went down for the count long ago.
LikeLike
Say what you want about Jordan but he layed out the groundwork perfectly for a SC and the DOJ to take action, by SC I DO NOT mean Mueller who we already know is a hack, I mean A NEW SC that will actually investigate all of this FISA abuse and spying. It’s time for the PoTUS to move on from the tweeting of “witch hunt” and force action from the Dept’s he has control of, either that or admit the deepstate swamp has won.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Zaza: You do not ever want a SC appointed unless your desire is nothing happens!
If you want real prosecutions then you want a regular DoJ prosecutor!
The difference? A SC has to report everything they find to Congress (leaky ship)! A DoJ prosecutor does not report to Congress (non-leaky ship)!
LikeLiked by 1 person
the date for the 302’s to start disappearing is a week after Mueller was appointed, May 15, 2017……………do I have those dates correct?
Trump will not walk into the House Chamber without a major revelation surrounding the coup. Prognosticators die early, that idea has been with me since Pelosi retracted her invitation.
objectively, I don’t understand what else people think that Meadows, Jordan, and Nunes could have done.
this was a coup, not many books in print on how to maneuver through them, especially with a hostile press working to aid the perps. Not to mention a Special Counsel waving an obstruction of justice sword over Trump’s every move.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also, with their own party’s leadership (BOTH McConnell and Ryan) ACTIVELY INVOLVED in the coup…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
And DoJ
LikeLike
Right the only choice they have is to “report” to their respective chamber intel committee or if in the case of illegality the DoJ/FBI which isn’t a matter of open record. Going to the President is more of a “courtesy” or in this case possible circumvention of a incapable AG(like Sessions).
LikeLike
More hearings more bringing in so and so. Bring in Mueller ! Why stupid oaf Whitaker ? I want to hear Mueller under oath in public questioned by J. Radcliff.
All a bunch of bs until it eventually goes away. Two sets of rules in our country
LikeLiked by 2 people
Koot, short memory you have. Devin Nunes has begged and pleaded for anyone with the ability to release and declassify documents to do so. What ever the reasoning not to release the documents, Mr. Nunez is not part of that process.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nunes, Jordan, and Meadows have done yeoman’s work attempting to get even a miniscule portion, of the mountain of existing irrefutable evidence, released to the public. This has been made all the more impossible when their own party’s leadership (McConnell AND Ryan) have been ACTIVELY INVOLVED in the ongoing coup.
LikeLike
blame Lyin’ Ryan, he was the gatekeeper to what could come to the floor. Granted, they should’ve vacated the B*** once he “retired” but who would’ve replaced him? Lots of RINOs/GOPe and Dems and very few Freedom Caucus members.
LikeLike
They are not all uniparty. Keep that in mind during your 2020 primary. Vote better people into office. There ARE better people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Ohrs are an ugly couple. Inside, and out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And that is why they rose so high in the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I always assumed “Nellie Ohr” was Nelson Ohr, who had made a “life choice” so to speak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rosenbergs circa 2019
LikeLike
At this point, more detail is beyond the icing on the cake. Its the cherry on top. When you have enough confirmed information to know, then you know. More doesn’t change it.
What Congress failed to do is penetrate the firewall between the DOJ / FBI team, and the Obama team in the White House.
So there is no narrative in the public’s mind of “what did Obama know, and when did he know it.”
The slow-walk / delay tactics worked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’re not through pulling it all together yet by any means!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. Two years of constant Congressional hears are not enough.
LikeLike
When any nation has a national police force (examples, FBI, DOJ) it is but a few short steps away from living under a police state (examples, Gestapo, Stasi)
LikeLiked by 2 people
ICE arrest rapper…to deport..
LikeLike
44
You need to to pay attention to what thread your on,and this is not the right one for this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d generally agree (it bothers me too) but this story has the potential to become political bigly. Deporting a Black rapper who was here since age 12, back to the UK? Just wait for the outcry for amnesty now, Blacks uniting with Hispanics.
LikeLike
Oh, how I wish we could deport ALL the rappers. One of the worst things to happen to our social culture, and THE worst thing to happen to music ever.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We don’t want him back!
LikeLike
How could a great people go from Motown to rap? It has to be something to do with drugs?
LikeLike
Perhaps I’ve missed reporting on this.
Regarding the DJTjr. Trump Tower mtg,
I don’t recall much exposure of the FACT that the Russian lawyer , the Russian Intel officer and Simpsons Fusion peeps met before and after the mtg with TrumpJr.
This was clearly a setup.
Also their “fake news” meme that DJTjr called his dad right after said mtg, has been totally debunked.
I believe this was MuellEARS last viable path to nailing Jr.
Who the h€!! is left to squeeze by these thugs…Jerome Corsi???
What a bunch of nations.
I say Mr President if this report isn’t out very soon.
#RELEASETHEKRAKEN.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nations ???
That’s Maroons. Autocucumber@it again.
LikeLike
Ive also thought that was a glaring red flag, with absolutely no follow up. I have this feeling Simpson may be cooperating. Otherwise, as a contractor, he is vulnerable
LikeLiked by 2 people
Simpson, as a former journalist and Clinton employee, is probably a member of the club.
LikeLike
“Also their “fake news” meme that DJTjr called his dad right after said mtg, has been totally debunked.”
Probably but you realize it wouldn’t really matter if he had because none of the so called “colluding” is illegal. “Can we catch you in a technical lie vs our jury” is the only game they have, the heart of the matter is all we are really talking about is opposition research. Unless we want to indulge in the fantasy that somehow Russians mind controlled US citizens into voting for Trump or how a “russian bot farm” voted in a US election.
Possible some fodder here for shoring up our horrid election standards. I’m not sure why the Dems would actually want to go that route though.
The problem with “just letting it play out’ as so many “knowledgeable political insiders”(lol right) suggest, there will always be another Roger Stone out there to be tagged and bagged over some ridiculous phone record and that can be a prop used to drag this entire scam on forever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller has the post 5/15 302s
LikeLike
If Barr reads these transcripts, how can anyone who has an ounce of loyalty to the rule of law and the Constitution NOT immediately open up an investigation into the INVESTIGATORS?
All the evidence IMO continues to point to:
THIS WAS 100% a CONSPIRACY and a FRAME JOB!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly, and there had better be some indictments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is why Bruce Ohr has been on the http://www.CreepsOnAMission.com t-shirt for more than a year. He was obviously a key player–the backchannel/conduit between DOJ-FBI-FusionGPS. NO surprise that Weasel Weissmann is right in the middle of it. ICYMI, please watch my segment on #LifeLibertyLevin at http://bit.ly/SidneysYouTube
Thanks for ALL the great work you all do, Sundance!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I watched it and can’t believe how someone as crooked as Weissman is allowed to even practice law of any kind.
He definitely needs some mean waterboarding at Gitmo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sidney, love watching you on TV. You explain things so clearly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent episode of LL+Levin.
You’ve been one of our only bulldogs ,Ms Powell and we owe you a wealth of
gratitude.💓👍. I pray we continue to awaken a few more citizens.
We cannot sustain this Republic with a rogue, Stasi-like DOJ/FBI terrorizing their political opponents.
Bless you.😘
LikeLike
Maybe I’m missing something, don’t remember something, but where is Joe Pientka?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rosenstein and Wray are hiding him. Grassley needs to subpoena him–or Lindsey Graham.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So the law regarding lying to any of the 3 branches of govt has a Part B that will exonerate you if your lawyer is smart enough to find it?? (YouTube American Intelligence Media channel) No wonder nobody goes to jail! We really are living in Alice’s Wonderland. 😒
LikeLike
Could it be he (Ohr) was handed off to a Treasury agent on TDY 11/2017?
Could it be Treasury has those docs out of the purview of DOJ as they refer to a ‘protectee?” 45 or Trump family member? That they are exculpatory would be why they haven’t been leaked (as they would not serve uniparty/schumer/pelosi and separately it could still be 45 has not been briefed on them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is already enough evidence to clearly show that the US and Five Eyes intel agencies along with the DO”J” were used against a political adversary because he actually threatened to be a boat rocker, a credible threat since he bypassed the eRep party machine’s bought candidate vetting process.
ANYWAY, all this new information just adds insult to injury since nothing appropriate has been done using the previously known information thereby making the continued inaction after new information is revealed just further proof that nothing WILL be done.
LikeLike
I hate that we now have to rely on Barr doing the right thing. I’m not writing him off yet, but also not counting on him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Jim Jordan mentioned Undercover Huber I got a sick feeling in my stomach. Does he really think, at this time, that Sessions’ Grand Illusion is doing something?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I took it as a joke and a sly shout out to CTH.
LikeLike
Thank God for Maria Bartiromo and a few others who are keeping these stories alive and not allowing the Dems and their propaganda media wing to sweep them under the rug. And thank God for people in Congress like Jim Jordan. There are a lot of valid complaints about the GOP, we need to vote more people like Jordan into office. Wisconsin, you had your chance to replace Ryan with Paul Nehlen who probably would have been Jordan-like. Please don’t make that mistake again. Utah, WTH with Romney? It’s hard to fix that kind of stupid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wiki –
“Paul Nehlen is an American white supremacist, neo-Nazi and political candidate who ran in the Republican primary for U.S. Representative from Wisconsin’s 1st congressional district in 2016 and 2018”
LikeLike
Paul Nehlen was a very big a hole… but still, MUCH better than traitor Ryan.
LikeLike
Oh my gosh I hope someone edits that. Looks like all of the sources of info are Op-Eds, hardly factual. Last edited on Nov 18. Wikipedia is an organization that takes in donations and I think they have employees. Nehlen should sue them.
I guess this makes him a white supremacist: He started an “it’s okay to be white” campaign
LikeLike
“… bridge between Fusion-GPS/Glenn Simpson/Nellie Ohr/Chris Steele to the corrupt elements within the FBI …”
Heh, the “Bridge” was FBI’s Higher HQ (the DoJ) working directly with foreign agents to get information and handing it directly to subordinate activities to persecute political enemies in the Higher HQ’s Higher HQ (POTUS).
LikeLike
Note: in a recent Epoch Times article, Trisha Anderson [leaked testimony] said that Sally Yates went through at least one FISA application LINE BY LINE.
A recent article from The Hill I posted, z former Federal Prosecutor details how rigorous, detailed, and multi layered the FISA process is.
LikeLike