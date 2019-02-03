Sunday Talks: Jim Jordan Part 2 – The Mueller Report, Bruce Ohr, and FBI/DOJ Corruption…

In the second segment of the Jim Jordan interview with Maria Bartiromo the discussion turns to the issues surrounding the corrupt FBI/DOJ investigation; how DOJ deputy Bruce Ohr remained at the center of activity; and the ongoing purpose of the Mueller probe: to hide all the previous corrupt activity and continue investigating Trump.

Within the discussion Jim Jordan talks about the importance of Bruce Ohr as a bridge between Fusion-GPS/Glenn Simpson/Nellie Ohr/Chris Steele to the corrupt elements within the FBI headed by Andrew McCabe.

Last year we noted a letter between Senator Chuck Grassley and DAG Rod Rosenstein (Page 5, footnote #5) that outlines the FBI interviews of twice demoted DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr:

Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 11/22/16);

Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 12/05/16);

Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 12/12/16);

Ohr FD-302 12/27/16 (interview date 12/20/16);

Ohr FD-302 01/27/17 (interview date 01/27/17);

Ohr FD-302 01/31/17 (interview date 01/23/17);

Ohr FD-302 01/27/17 (interview date 01/25/17);

Ohr FD-302 02/08/17 (interview date 02/06/17);

Ohr FD-302 02/15/17 (interview date 02/14/17);

Ohr FD-302 05/10/17 (interview date 05/08/17);

Ohr FD-302 05/12/17 (interview date 05/12/17);

Ohr FD-302 05/16/17 (interview date 05/15/17).

(Page #5, Footnote #5)

However, we now know that Nellie Ohr began working for Fusion around the end of December 2015, and that Bruce Ohr met with Christopher Steele and Glenn Simpson prior to the FISA application (October 21st, 2016); including a briefing by Bruce Ohr for Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

Bruce and Nellie Ohr met for a breakfast with Steele on July 30, 2016. Sometime in early August 2016, following closely on the July 30 breakfast meeting with Steele, Ohr reached out to McCabe in order to set up a meeting to detail the information he had been given by Steele. The meeting took place in McCabe’s office:

Q: “Shortly after you met with Christopher Steele on July 30, you had a meeting with Andy McCabe and Lisa Page?”

Ohr: “Yes.”

Q: “You said that meeting was at main Justice?”

Ohr: “No, that meeting was in Andrew McCabe’s office.”

Q: “It was in Andrew McCabe’s office.”

Ohr: “Yes.”

Q: “And it was sometime, you believe, in August, because it was shortly after the meeting with Christopher Steele?”

Ohr: “Probably, yes.”

Q: “And that was because, at that point in time, you wanted the FBI to have that information and be aware of your contact with Christopher Steele?”

Ohr: “Yes.”

Q: “Did anyone prompt that call to Andy McCabe?”

Ohr: “No, I don’t think so I think that was me. Just me.”

Q: “Sally Yates—she was your boss, right?”

Ohr: “Yes.”

Q: “You said she didn’t know that you were talking to Steele or Simpson?”

Ohr: “Correct.”

Q: “How do you know she didn’t know?”

Ohr: “Well, I didn’t tell her.”

Q: “Okay. So she may have known from some other source.”

Ohr: “Possible.”

Q: “Well, you would think she would, because over at the FBI, Andy McCabe knew that you were talking to Steele and Simpson as early as August of 2016.”

Ohr: “Right. But I don’t know what, if anything, was conveyed to Sally Yates.”

Q: “Andy McCabe knew. Did Jim Comey know in August of 2016 that you were talking to Christopher Steele and Glenn Simpson?”

Ohr: “I don’t know.”

Q: “Was Joe Pientka your go-between in December when you got additional information from either Christopher Steele or Glenn Simpson in getting it to the FBI?”

Ohr: “Joe Pientka, I believe, was my contact at that time, yeah.”

Q: “You immediately go to Joe Pientka, who immediately goes to Peter Strzok. Are you aware of that?”

Ohr: “No.”

Ohr: “So they [Strzok & Page] understood that I had received information, and they said they would get me an agent to talk to who would write the stuff down and do whatever—well, I don’t know if write it down, but that they would give me an agent to speak with and provide the information.”

Q: “Is that why there are 302s of you in the file?”

Ohr: “I believe so.”

Q: “That is the agent interviewing you?”

Q: “On page 2 of the letter it lists 12 separate dates and 302s where the FBI interviewed you indicating the first interview took place on November 22, 2016, and the last one on May 15, 2017. Is this list of interviews and dates generally consistent with your recollection?”

Ohr: “Yes. The caveat I would say is, I continued to have some conversations with Christopher Steele after May 15, 2017. I’ve reported all of those to the FBI, but I do not see any 302s relating to those conversations.”

Q: “Do you know anything different about those interviews or about those 302s as to why they wouldn’t have been produced in response to a request by Members of Congress?”

Ohr: “I don’t know if they did 302s later on. A lot of these conversations seemed less substantive, but I don’t know. I didn’t know about the original 302s either.”

Q: “Did you continue to meet with the FBI to discuss your conversations with Mr. Steele all the way up through late November of 2017?”

Ohr: “Correct.”

Q: “And who at the Washington field office conducted an interview?”

Ohr: “I cannot remember the names.”

Q: “But it wasn’t Pientka?”

Ohr: “Right.”

Q: “So it was somebody, another agent, or agents, at the FBI’s Washington field office?”

Ohr: “My recollection is at least on two occasions, I was handed onto a new agent.”

