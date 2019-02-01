CNN Tries to Thread the Needle as Racist Past of Democrat Governor Ralph Northam Surfaces….

He’s toast. There’s no way, no way, Democrat Governor Ralph Northam can survive the public scrutiny of his behavior in 1984 as a 25-year-old medical school graduate. This is 1984, not 1964,… 1984. C’mon. Most of us were adults in 1984, and I doubt any of us can even fathom this level of overt racism in 1984. [I sure as hell can’t]

All current indications are that Northam was actually the one dressed in a KKK outfit while posing for pictures that he eventually selected to go into the school yearbook.

.

The entire episode is a reminder how authentic Democrats are the party of the KKK; and how their racist roots remain inside the party. To make matters worse Northam’s 2017 campaign used accusations of racism against Ed Gillispie; and now Virginians in Charlottesville will have to accept that Northam, not Gillispie was the racist in the race; or deny reality. There’s so many layers to this, it’s impossible to encapsulate.

Additionally, the NAACP has now called for him to resign; and the 2020 democrat candidates (Kamala Harris and Julian Castro) are starting to come forward calling for the same.

This political tsunami is only going to get bigger. He’s done…. there’s no way this politician can stay in office because it would implode the entire story Democrats want to inject into the 2020 race. Forget it.

He’s done.

Period.

UPDATE: The NAACP calls on Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to resign, saying: "Blackface in any manner is always racist and never okay" https://t.co/1MRD3de3m0 — BNO News (@BNONews) February 2, 2019

No, you can’t wear a black face or a white hood and lead a state. Not now and not ever. But we are merciful people. Governor Northam should step down, seek forgiveness, and through good deeds earn the respect of the African-American Community. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) February 2, 2019

It doesn’t matter if he is a Republican or a Democrat. This behavior was racist and unconscionable. Governor Northam should resign. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) February 2, 2019

SCOOP: @DNC is calling media outlets (my source works at a local newspaper) trying desperately to steer them to the Blackface & make it ok. SOURCE: "Can you confirm @RalphNortham is the Blackface?"@DNC: "We can neither confirm nor deny."

SOURCE: "Then why are you calling?!" pic.twitter.com/D3WlldwXFW — Boston🇺🇸Bobblehead (@DBloom451) February 2, 2019

This is the AD that democrats ran in 2017 to attack Ed Gillespie:

.

And this is the Democrat they supported…

Advertisements