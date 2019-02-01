CNN Tries to Thread the Needle as Racist Past of Democrat Governor Ralph Northam Surfaces….

He’s toast.  There’s no way, no way, Democrat Governor Ralph Northam can survive the public scrutiny of his behavior in 1984 as a 25-year-old medical school graduate.  This is 1984, not 1964,… 1984.  C’mon. Most of us were adults in 1984, and I doubt any of us can even fathom this level of overt racism in 1984. [I sure as hell can’t]

All current indications are that Northam was actually the one dressed in a KKK outfit while posing for pictures that he eventually selected to go into the school yearbook.

The entire episode is a reminder how authentic Democrats are the party of the KKK; and how their racist roots remain inside the party.  To make matters worse Northam’s 2017 campaign used accusations of racism against Ed Gillispie; and now Virginians in Charlottesville will have to accept that Northam, not Gillispie was the racist in the race; or deny reality.  There’s so many layers to this, it’s impossible to encapsulate.

Additionally, the NAACP has now called for him to resign; and the 2020 democrat candidates (Kamala Harris and Julian Castro) are starting to come forward calling for the same.

This political tsunami is only going to get bigger.  He’s done…. there’s no way this politician can stay in office because it would implode the entire story Democrats want to inject into the 2020 race.  Forget it.

He’s done.

Period.

This is the AD that democrats ran in 2017 to attack Ed Gillespie:

And this is the Democrat they supported…

  1. Milo says:
    February 1, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Next we will find out that Gov Northam put the noose around Jussie’s neck in Chicago.

    • Justin Green says:
      February 1, 2019 at 9:13 pm

      It looks more and more like he did that by himself.

    • dougofthenorth says:
      February 1, 2019 at 9:20 pm

      All this reveals is based on his opinions about the value of the life of the unborn it would not be a stretch to believe he suffers from the physician superiority complex so often associated with that profession. And further, that there is indeed a class structure in our country and us regular folks are not part of it.
      This goes past the student and right to the culture of the school that taught him this was ok to publish. Burn it down!
      Who gives a rip if he is a doctor, he is a danger to everyone who is not like him.
      Wheres the noose!

  2. John says:
    February 1, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    I think he’s going to get one of those Steny Hoyer midnight phone calls offering advice you can’t refuse if your a Democrat.

  3. Peoria Jones says:
    February 1, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Julian Castro tweeted: “It doesn’t matter if he is a Republican or a Democrat. This behavior was racist and unconscionable…”

    Let me fix that for him. “It doesn’t matter THAT HE IS a Democrat.” Leave the Republicans out of this, you creepy worm.

  4. Publius2016 says:
    February 1, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    can we agree…Republican opposition research is like DOJ FBI investigating Crooked and the gang…nothing to see here…move along…

  5. Have Gun Will Travel says:
    February 1, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    The real racists are democrats. If this assclown baby killer does not resign – we should jam this hypocrisy (and photo of their governor in KKK robes and hood) down the leftist’s throats every time one of them equates a MAGA hat with a KKK hood or swastika.
    Wish candidate Gillespie had been able to expose this during the election. If he had we would not have ever been speaking about governor Northam’s push for infantcide.

    • Publius2016 says:
      February 1, 2019 at 9:09 pm

      itll take someone two seconds to understand why they really want to kill babies…most of the babies killed since 1970 were black and white Americans…

    • Stickboy says:
      February 1, 2019 at 9:26 pm

      “If this assclown baby killer does not resign – we should jam this hypocrisy (and photo of their governor in KKK robes and hood) down the leftist’s throats every time one of them equates a MAGA hat with a KKK hood or swastika.”

      It’s unfortunate, but he will resign, he’ll be forced too. Unfortunate because, if he refused to resign, he would be a literal goldmine to use against the Dems right up to 2020…….racism and infanticide, it don’t get much worse than that.

      Like

    February 1, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    Note the year “1984”

    Liked by 1 person

    February 1, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    I feel for you Hollywood. So many tweets about Trump and the republicans and the KKK, how are you supposed to handle this? Maybe it will just go away.

    Like

    February 1, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Dimms are the party of Racists, Late Term Abortion, Crime, Drugs, and Voter Fraud…

    Liked by 1 person

    February 1, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    So this guy and Blasey Ford have both been unmasked by their yearbooks… maybe our side should start checking all their yearbooks.
    I was on yearbook staff in high school (several years earlier) and there’s no way we would have been allowed to publish anything like what Blasey-Ford’s and Northam’s schools seem to have allowed.

    Liked by 1 person

    February 1, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    #heelsupharris

    Liked by 7 people

    February 1, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Decisions, decisions…..

    Liked by 1 person

    February 1, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    James Woods retweeted.

    Not only did Northam dress like that – he selected it for his personal yearbook page. It’s not like a drunken party or bad judgement for a silly costume party. That took thought! Of all the photographs – that’s how he wanted his classmates to remember him so – let that sink in!— Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) February 1, 2019

    • vikingmom says:
      February 1, 2019 at 9:18 pm

      That’s the point that needs to be emphasized! THIS is one of the pictures that he personally selected to represent himself as a college graduate! This wasn’t a stupid decision made by a kid in jr. high to wear a highly inappropriate costume for Halloween…this was a 25 year old in Med School who specifically selected this photo to go in his yearbook!!

      Given this decision, his position on abortion suddenly seems much more clear…bet he, like Hillary, is a great fan of Margaret Sanger!

      Like

        February 1, 2019 at 9:26 pm

        And they will wrap the BABY KILLER bill around his neck for the rest of his life. What women would want to take their children to him as their doctor. Frightening.

        Like

      February 1, 2019 at 9:21 pm

      Virginia was a divided State during the Civil War … I believe the ‘Good’ Doctor was simply signaling which side of the State he’s from …

      Like

    February 1, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    Historically and factually – The Democrat Party and their ideology is (and always has been), the “power” behind racism, human slavery and the many other ill reputes of the United States.

    Facts are facts. Kinda makes you see why they (Democrats), are the sole force behind erasing history via statues and documents destruction…

    Furthermore, who continually pushes Race and Identity politics at every opportunity and at every election? RACISTS behave that way, vote that way and cheer that way.

    Liked by 3 people

    February 1, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Seriously doubt Northam will resign. Just needs to hang tough until Feb 5 the and he will no longer be in the news!

    Besides he is the perfect Democratic! Supports abortion! Supports illegals! Why? The Dems need to replace the liberal babies they kill off with illegals! There is nothing contradictory in holding these two views! If your a Democrat it makes perfect sense!

    Like

    February 1, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    On Tucker…
    Dan Bongino said that he was sent that picture back in October, but couldn’t verify that it was Northam and that the Dems probably have had that picture for a while, too.
    Ah hah! Told ya…they sprang it now to get rid of him for letting their infanticide cat out of the bag.
    Hat tip to the Commiecrats and their extremely well oiled smear machine.

    Like

      February 1, 2019 at 9:25 pm

      Did he at least pass it on to the RNC to see if anyone could verify it? Since the DNC was busy painting Ed Gillespie as a racist, it would have been nice to have had an opportunity to counter that narrative, although the Republicans are famous for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory!

      Like

    February 1, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    According to liberal media Northam has a MAGA cap under his KKK hood.

    Liked by 1 person

    February 1, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    and they call Ye an uncle tom??? they voted many many times for this guy and got others to do the same…

    Like

    February 1, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    Karma’s a Biotch! Couldn’t happen to more worthy jerk!

    Like

    February 1, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    He’ll be made comfortable while his future political life is decided.

    Like

    February 1, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Twitter
    Worldwide trends
    Ralph Northam
    199K Tweets
    …and rising

    https://twitter.com/search?f=tweets&vertical=news&q=%22Ralph%20Northam%22&src=tren

    Like

    February 1, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    He was in his Senator Byrd costume.

    BTW, is Obama bringing Bill Clinton coffee yet?

    Like

    February 1, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    February 1, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    There’s nothing better than a liberal feeding frenzy. I love watching them eat each other, savagely tearing out chunks of flesh.
    But when I first heard this story, this afternoon, I was waiting for the inevitable comment in the inevitable statement, and sure enough, he came through.
    “This is not who I am.”
    Um, yes it is.

    Like

    February 1, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    I think even in 1964 it should have raised eyebrows. The Civil Rights movement was in full swing, the March on Washington happened in 1963 and Selma was in 1965. Virginia wasn’t Alabama, and the sixties was a turbulent time.

    For this to be in a 1984 yearbook from med school is astonishing.

    Like

    February 1, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    Opportune time to expose the hypocrisy of Cultural Marxism
    Ridicule celebrities that wore blackface
    Sarah Silverman , Jimmy Kimmel , Jimmy Fallon…..

    Like

    February 1, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Unrepentant racist Ralph Northam refuses to resign. "That's not who I am" defense.Hang on Ralphie. I think there is more to come that will show just who you are.— Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) February 2, 2019

