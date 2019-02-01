Another Leaked Transcript: Bill Priestap “Closed” Testimony Conflicts With James Comey “Open” Testimony….

Another unsourced leak of a congressional hearing transcript to The Epoch Times highlights the testimony of former FBI Director of Counterintelligence, Bill Priestap.
Unfortunately, the transcript is not provided, and there is no explanation as to why the transcript is not provided; however, one quote seems interesting.
The question surrounds why congressional leadership, including the Gang-of-Eight, were not briefed about the opening of a counterintelligence operation into a presidential campaign. The investigation began on July 31st, 2016. Congress was not notified until early March 2017.
Rep. Jordan: I guess what I’m asking, Mr. Priestap, is who made the decision not to brief Congress in this particular instance?
Mr. Priestap: Mr. Comey.
This answer seems to be directly contradicting the March 20, 2017, testimony of FBI Director James Comey. Watch that first 3:00 minutes, ending with: ”because of the sensitivity of the matter.”
.
So in open testimony Comey said congress was not notified upon the advice of the Director of Counterintelligence, Bill Priestap. However, in closed testimony Bill Priestap says congress was not notified because of a decision by FBI Director James Comey.
So, they both remain protected in a “he said, he said” and who can prove otherwise…I hope to God someone does something about all the lies and corruption!
Recall in the testimony above, it’s James “Cardinal” Comey who quite slickly does the dirty deed of throwing Priestap under the bus without mentioning his name. Instead, he claims Preistap is the party responsible for not informing Congress referring to him only by his title.
How do you think Bill Priestap reacted upon seeing that? I would say rage would be too inadequate a description. Payback and karma are going to be one combined mofo.
More likely they agreed beforehand to say “he decided” and “he made the decision” referring to each other, knowing that it would kick the can down the road and whenever somebody put the pieces together nobody’d be able to do a damn thing about it.
They’re running circles around every committee and Senator, and laughing their asses off.
So Comey’s going to be in solitary for “lying to congress”, right?
Hopefully at the end of a rope for the outright treason and high crimes he’s committed against the people of the United States of America and all the harm he has caused.
God forgive me for saying so.
Send the SWAT team to arrest them and don’t forget to tip off CNN so they can show it to the nation.
No. Tip off OANN, they deserve the REAL news scoops.
It’s been a helluva leaky few days all of a sudden. Wonder what’s coming down the pike? 🤞 that it’s something positive for POTUS and by extension, us.
Smelling a collapse in the Russia Collusion Hoax. There are too many loose ends and too many fronts to keep covered up indefinitely. Would be pleased to see a surprise revelation embarrassing the Mueller scam before the plug is ripped out abruptly ending this disgusting chapter of American history.
Right! And VSGPDJT is telling all of us to ignore Nancy and Chuck; it’s all political games and the Wall is being built…whether they like it or not.
Bonus: Fuhgettabout the congressional negotiating committee; if there’s no wall funded…it’s just a waste of time.
I think POTUS just squared this for all.
Notice it iss ahead of the Feb 15 Wall or Shutdown deadline and out in front of the House Impeachment investigations hearings. Kind of like diluting the D-RAT’s anticipation before they get the opportunity to put on their Kabuki Theater manure performance..
This is easy.
1) Who is a known, proven liar?
2) Who had the ultimate authority between the two of them…another way of asking who could over-ride whose decision?
The answer is the same for both questions:
James Comey
That’s exactly right.
The Epoch Times article puts the blame squarely on Comey for the manning of the Hillary Clinton investigation. Comey is the one that brought McCabe and Strzok into FBI HQ from FBI Washington Field office. The article using Priestap testimony also discusses implications of not treating Clinton email matter as a criminal investigation. Comey clearly behind that decision as well.
Comey is the lynchpin of all the FBI malfeasance, lies and leaks in both Clinton and “Crossfire Hurricane”. The rot started there and encompassed McCabe, Strzok and others.
…that’s Lyin Leakin James Comey…
At any rate, one of the two of them are guilty of giving false testimony under oath to Congress. Likely none of them will be punished for it, but given that Priestap was allowed to stay in his position until a graceful exit, instead of being removed, suggests that Priestap had an axe to sharpen before he headed for the exits.
We know that Strzok, via Page, made an end-run around Priestap to McCabe, which removes Priestap from the small group.
“Who’s on First?”
I guess CNN will be staking out Comey’s residence for the inevitable SWAT team and helicopters at 5:45am.
/sarc off
And they broke into Slippin Jimmy’s house at 5 AM……He could not be found at first, until they received an unexpected phone call from Don Jr. telling them to check the curtains.
His wife was not at home, but eventually was found at a neighbors house wearing men’s pajamas.
Wolfe Blitzer just happened to be on the scene with a film crew and 30 or so people who just happened to be walking by. They began singing Kumbiya as he was taken away.
In handcuffs, wearing ankle bracelets and a Tee Shirt with “ I am with Stupid” stenciled on it……..When asked for a comment, Slippin Jimmy claimed the President asked him to lie to Congress and two Russians who are no longer in the country witnessed the entire affair.
Mika and her dog will be running an hour long Special tomorrow from the 9th Circuit Court who took over the case prior to the arrest.
He is expected to be punished by the confiscation of all his authored books.
Ginsberg sent him a text wishing him well but she was not available for comment.
I’m sure Rosie, Wray and Bob are lining up 29 agents to take Comey down. We live in an equal justice country, right?
I’m also sure Rosie O’donnell will soon be charged with fraud and campaign donation violations, just like Dinesh D’souza was.
I mean, Christine Blasey Ford was exposed saying numerous lies to congress; the front door thing, the flying thing, right there should be enough to swat her, using the Roger Stone precedent.
But alas, there are 2 sets of rules.
Time for Barr to appoint a Special Counsel to investigate the DOJ and FBI….specifically Rosenstein, Comey, et al.
….and use the exact same tactics Mueller & Co. have (SWAT raids with guns drawn, bankruptcy, solitary confinement, etc) in order to elicit cooperation and testimony. Then again, that SC probably wouldn’t have to. Word is there are DOZENS of FBI agents wanting to testify to the known corruption.
Pending AG Barr will not appoint a special counsel. He’s adamantly against a special counsel and with what we’ve seen with the Stasi tactics by Mueller, he’s looking correct in his assessment.
Why can’t both be true. The FBI Director of Counterintelligence, Bill Priestap, advised his boss, FBI Director James Comey, not to notify Congress. Comey took the advice of Priestap (the reason) and made the decision not to inform Congress.
Priestap can’t be blamed, he merely gave his opinion to his boss, Comey. Comey has the responsibility . . . the buck stops with him. Once he takes Priestap’s advice and acts on it (doesn’t inform Congress), he owns that decision.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOCK 🔒 HIM UP!!
Chris Wray must be up late tonite organizing a minimum of 29 agents with assault weapons and 17 FBI vehicles for pre dawn raid. Wear a nice pair of pajamas Mrs. Comey!
Wear your robe and house shoes to bed
Priestap testimony clearly reveals conniving Comey was directing and managing Operation Mid Term and Operation Crossfire. I’m very curious to see what is in the text messages and emails between Comey and Mc Cabe. Remember Trump added those the list of things he was going to declassify.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If the article’s focus follows the focus of the testimony then a surprisingly large portion was dedicated to the Hillary case. Perhaps just because no substantive questions regarding CH were possible but that is interesting to me. It shows a lot of connectivity between the two cases and how the small group was formed and placed in position. It amazes me that even now it is unclear who is responsible for these staffing decisions despite that being a point in the IG report. Presumably that would be Comey (or at least ultimately his responsibility).
Also the decision to classify the Hillary case as counter intelligence yet fail to followup what one would assume would be a huge lead for counter intelligence people (the leaking emails to Russia) is inexplicable. A useful bit of information Jeff should have included is the special exception to IG oversight that Yates arranged for the CI division.
In a sane world the FBI would be stripped of it’s counter intelligence authority and that would be tasked to a different agency.
So is the FBI going to Comey’s house and dragging him and his ugly pink pussy hat wearing wife outside barefoot in her long johns in the driveway? Why aren’t 30 armed agents in Comrade Comey’s house looking for evidence so it’s not destroyed?
Wray and his corrupt underlings should all be arrested and fired! Yes I’m incensed and outraged!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This ongoing black box is frustrating, not knowing whether individuals such as Priestap and Pientka are co-operating, but even then what mechanism is the outlet for that because there is little evidence of Huber having done much. I know Joe DiGenova raised the possibility once that investigations could be handled by the national security division of the DOJ, but why should one have confidence in anything happening internally within the DOJ at this point? (incl. Horowitz/Huber).
Gimme’ 15 min with each of them….
What’ll it be boys:
The wiggle box which will take about 2-3 hours to be righteous in our effort…
Or:
Haul out the bed-springs, jumper cables, sponge/salt-water and my car battery…15 min, in/out!
What a pair to draw to, eh?… The HQ/headshed of our esteemed FBI…
With leadership like this, we don’t need no stink’n FeeBee’s – they can do it all…from a desk!
I’m starting to look forward to these “weekly features” of lying sacks of s@#t…
Can we pay extra for a double-feature some weeks?…why the drip/drab?… open the floodgates!
how about we start our own, CTH NEWS outlet on the web…get us some bright lights, a a heavy metal mic on a long stick…stake out Comey’s pad and shove that mic in his face when he shows up…if it’s heavy enough, and we put a “little point” on it, it’ll take out the side window of any Yukon he’s riding in too….now, that, on “film at 11” I’d pay extra for too…with luck it might smack into him and chip a tooth or get stuck in some “orifice of interest”, eh?…. Check-6
Sundance, begging your pardon, but you slightly misquoted Comey.
He didn’t say ”because of the sensitivity of the matter.”
He ASKED, “Because of the sensitivity of the matter ????????”
Almost as a young boy trying to try out an excuse on Mommy on why the last chocolate chip cookies are missing.
Then he sidesteps a question by saying USUALLY it was the head of Counter Intel.
Mr. Comey, I want to know about THIS instance, not USUALLY!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Incorrect, watch Comey’s body language. He’s not framing a question. He was stating a casual or rather a flippant answer.
Also prior, to whose responsibility, he uses the word “we” in the answer. Then, he switches to usually “Priestap” referencing him by title.
He is a slick snake that one.
is it illegal not to notify congress? Doubtful just another procedure/protocol anomaly . Nothing here move along
So obviously leaking, lying duplicitous Comey ( fired ). While Priestap still employed. Speaks volumes. I would even venture that Priestap *may*? have had contact with Horowitz VERY early on relative to the Adm. Rogers revelations also shared with DOJ IG. Whether rightly or wrongly Priestap has clearly ( to me ) gotten in front of this criminality. One way, or another.
WAIT…WHAT??…
Comey LIED to CONGRESS !!!
BREAKING NEWS:
On Friday morning February 1,
2019 , the FBI raided the home
Of James Comey former Director
of the FBI….
Wait…what?…
Oh it was a dream…
It is obviously ALL Comey. His poor decision making or intentionally illegal decision making has caused just abouf all, if not all, of the issues. Think about HRC email investigation…..Comey. Obvious enough to send in a SC……….?
SD highlighted this issue immediately after Comey’s testimony….that was a second great catch in finding that in Priestap’s testimony.
It’s worth adding that Comey did a big reorg in the middle of the Clinton email thing, which put Priestap into his position. Priestap claims he was never made aware that EVERY Clinton email sent from her server was copied directly to the Chinese. No small issue to be unaware about. If truthful, and I’m unsure whether to believe him, it must have been a big surprise for the head of counter intel to learn about such a thing during his congressional testimony.
Per the Epoch times article, Priestap’s “closed-door testimony before congressional lawmakers in June last year, Priestap, who served as the head of the FBI’s counterintelligence division, acknowledged it was mostly FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI analyst Jonathan Moffa who were “driving the train.””. The IG report should include this impression in his reports of the Clinton email and Trump campaign investigations when evaluating investigatory bias.
