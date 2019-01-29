Justice Department Announces Criminal Charges Involving Chinese Company Huawei…

According to the DOJ announcement released today three companies: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Huawei Device USA Inc. and Skycom Tech Co. Ltd. are charged with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and conspiracy to violate IEEPA, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Huawei and Huawei USA are charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice related to the grand jury investigation in the Eastern District of New York.
Additionally Ms. Meng Wanzhou is charged with bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracies to commit bank and wire fraud. Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew G. Whitaker, Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Secretary Wilbur Ross of the U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue for the Eastern District of New York, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers of the National Security Division, announced the charges:
Transcript of AAG Matt Whitaker announcement HERE.
Details of DOJ Indictment HERE.
Currency Manipulating, Minorities Persecuting, Dissidents Killing, African Assets Stripping, Technology Stealing, Commercial and Telecommunications Networks Spyware inserting, Its own population Controlling and monitoring, Militaristically Expansionist China is the greatest enemy the FREE world has.
Let us hope the the DOJ has brought a credible case here, not like the criminal fiasco we have witnessed from the efforts of the Special Council against our President.
Xi is taking China back to Mao and Stalin. They are the real adversary to the west. Not Russia.
https://nb.sinocism.com/p/engineers-of-the-soul-ideology-in
http://www.jrnyquist.com/is-putin-a-communist.html
“Communism may be, at some level, a system of ideas – but it has also been an interlocking system of organizations, intelligence networks, factories, parties, banks, governments and paramilitary organizations. To be a communist is only superficially about belief. At its essence, it is about power and imperialism. If they do not follow Marx or Lenin to the letter, it does not mean they are not communists. It only means that the new religion and its empire are yet evolving.“
Communism – shared misery under Fascism.
‘Xi is taking China back to Mao and Putin is taking Russia back to Stalin.’
Both are our adversaries and who has the top billing changes day to day.
Chris Wray is really into himself. lol.
Hey, that wasn’t nice!
Whenever I see this pic, Wray reminds me of Muppet Sam the blue Eagle.
https://muppet.fandom.com/wiki/Sam_the_Eagle
Like this,
Just a reminder that former Australian Ambassador to UK, Alexander Downer (who set up Papadopoulos in London to kickstart the fabricated muh Trump Russia story), was on Huawei’s Board from 2011 to 2014 – a period convered by the indictments.
At the time, Downer (a former Foreign Minister for 11 years before joining Huawei) lobbied our Australian Government for Huawei to build our next-generation broadband network, but was refused out of security concerns about China building it.
Papadopoulos wrote this tweet earlier today, saying that Downer asked him a lot of questions about what he thought then-Candidate Trump would do in relation to Huawei, if elected President:
https://mobile.twitter.com/GeorgePapa19/status/1090029397480943616?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Things may start getting VERY messy for Downer! I hope so. Working with his buddy former MI6 Christopher Steele to try and destroy Candidate Trump is despicable.
I was wondering what happened to that Papa guy. I was beginning to like him, and thought he might be a really important key to exposing this whole thing. Hoping he still might be.
The whole Papa story is quite odd. He regularly drops pretty interesting nuggets on Twitter about some of the key players, like Joseph Mifsud.
I get the feeling he’s not telling us the full truth of who else he was working for and what he was doing, while also working on the Trump campaign. Theories include he was a plant in the campaign; he works for Israeli intelligence, or his wife is actually his handler.
But hey, perhaps he really was just an innocent, gullible young man, who got lined up by the Deep State as an easy target to help take down Candidate/President Trump! Regardless, he & his wife are certainly entertaining!
Bring on our military intel to expose all of the foreign governments and the other assorted trash waging war on the US. Pick up Steele, Mifsud, Downer, the Korean Ohrs, Weissman, Mueller, the ‘British subject’ Obama…
and all of the US based co-conspirator rats!
BOOM!
And there are exceptions in the Posse Comatatus Act for our military acting domestically, including continuous operarions and the question of whether DC is considered a county or not…
https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/monograph_reports/MR1251/MR1251.AppD.pdf
Maybe legal beagle Treepers have insight?
I wasn’t familiar with that Act. Thanks WSB.
SD pointed it out in the Nunes thread.
I wasn’t aware of it either, however it seems to me that with all of the international bad actors running around, we should be able to use our military sources rather than our domestic ones to back door a counter-coup.
If the FBI can do it with Steele, why can’t our Army or Marines do the same?
Agree 100% The corruoted global tentacles of the Deep State, infecting so many Governments worldwide, is horrifying.
Fun fact: Alexander Downer comes from a powerful Australian political family. His late Father, Sir Alick Downer (Politician, then High Commissioner to UK) was the Godfather to Earl Charles Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana. Earl Spencer’s Godmother is the Queen.
So, the Downer family has strong connections to the Royal family! I wonder if that will protect him….
Interesting!
More info on Downer and Huawei:
‘Huawei Australia is the second China-related board that Howard government foreign minister Mr Downer has been appointed to recently. He is a director of Resourcehouse, the miner Clive Palmer wanted to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange.”
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=114132
And Wikipoo:
“Also in 2008, Downer discussed the possibility of working as a United Nations envoy to Cyprus with the UN Secretary-General to help revive the peace process.[45] The appointment received the support of the Rudd government, via the Foreign Minister Stephen Smith,[46] and it took effect on 14 July 2008.[47] He resigned in February 2014 to take up the post of Australia’s High Commissioner in London.
He has had a number of board appointments, including the Advisory Board of British strategic intelligence and advisory firm Hakluyt & Company,[48] Merchant Bankers Cappello Capital Corp.,[49] the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra,[50] Huawei in Australia,[51] and the board of Lakes Oil.[52] Downer has said that Huawei should not be considered a potential national security risk.[53] Downer’s comments are at odds with an October 2012 US congressional panel’s findings that have deemed Huawei a security threat to the US and other nations.[54]”
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexander_Downer
I can’t get over seeing Wilbur there. I mean I know WHY he was there, but it doesn’t feel right, at least if he has any inkling that these same guys (at least Wray, if not Whitaker) are in on the Trump/Russia conspiracy. Maybe he knows something we don’t (yet) about the “report”? Am I overthinking this?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wilbur is Trump’s loyal friend.
Yeah I know, that was kinda my point. I don’t think he could bring himself to stand next to those people, and appear as if to be “on their side”, if he thought for a minute the “report” was gonna seriously hurt Trump.
Thought the very same thing, especially the Whitaker clip.
Wilbur Ross has a world class poker face! He is FEARLESS and has the gravitas to stand up and dismiss kings of foolishness with a smirk. He’s by far my favorite @POTUS choice. He’s masterful in MSDNC interviews. I’d follow him anywhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aren’t these ‘Departments’ the same ones who all signed off on the Uranium One deal?
LikeLiked by 2 people
With known evidence of corruption and criminal activity. Rosenstein wrangled that case from Maryland.
