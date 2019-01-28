Strategic Communications – Mercedes Schlapp Discusses Appropriations Shutdown and White House Position…

White House Director of Strategic Communications appears on Fox News to discuss the ongoing appropriations discussion, and the White House position on border security to avoid another shutdown in three weeks.
Advertisements
White House Director of Strategic Communications appears on Fox News to discuss the ongoing appropriations discussion, and the White House position on border security to avoid another shutdown in three weeks.
Winning! so obvious to anyone not a SjWs, BLM, Antifa or liberal!
LikeLiked by 1 person
by th eway, Ann is obviously under extreme duress…unMasked for reasons unknown…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ann…?
LikeLike
They know exactly that regardless if you are a democrat, Republican, independent, legal immigrant American Citizens, all do not want disease, Drugs, crime, child porn slaves, cheap labor taking over the American lifestyle again.
Those sick evil puppets are nothing more than vultures feeding off the backs of hard working Americans as the take their dirty money from the swamp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump’s done so much for so long with so little from congress, becoming more than capable of doing anything with nothing from them too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s the way life goes…..if you live in the REAL WORLD.
Dems/Communists/Socialists/Progressives/Leftists live in a Uni-corn’s Rainbow Passing of Gas….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, a suggestion to anyone who has friends or family who may not know what brings about a “shutdown”, and who consider it “Trump’s shutdown”. I started thinking about this the other day when my wife was talking about it. She loves Trump, and supports him 100%, and she’s all for the shutdown if that’s what it takes. But even she said something like “Trump will just shut down the government again like he did before if he needs to.” I asked her to describe exactly how she thought that happened, and she was WAY off. She kinda thought that anytime he wanted Trump (or any president) could just in effect flip a switch and ZAP everything stops. She knew there had been negotiations and votes and stuff, but really didn’t know what that was all about.
So yeah, that makes me wonder how many people out there really DO think it’s all Trump’s doing, and nobody else (in Congress) has much responsibility. Whether we totally support Trump’s stance regarding the shutdown (and possible future one), or whether we totally oppose it… I think it’s important that people realize it’s NOT just up to him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Shutting Federal.Gov down is a natural extension of understanding that income tax is theft.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can we delay our tax returns and payments if the Fed. Gov. is partially shut down on April 15th?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good question
LikeLike
Government shuts down when Congress fails to do its job. Congress fails to budget for and appropriate to run the government. They are also supposed to work with the President in doing so since they require his signature on these items before they are laws. Continuing resolutions are a way to get around the real work.
The other place where the government shutdown showdowns happen is to allow the massive spending into debt. There is no debt limit that they will not blast through. But they like to use that occasion to get what they want too. If they were serious about it, we would be running balanced budgets and never need to raise the debt ceiling. But that requires reducing spending.
LikeLiked by 3 people
RE: “…..Congress fails to do its job. Congress fails to budget for and appropriate to run the government…..”
That is the crux of the problem we face in all “Globalist Leaning” government agencies (from school districts, county, city and state on up) and businesses.
The “Management” of those entities make it their FULL-TIME JOB TO AVOID all Responsibility and all Accountability.
That’s one reason they are so sold on “OUTSOURCING.”
LikeLike
Yes, POTUS could employ some debt limit strategery. Don’t approve a raising of the debt limit.
Government shutdowns are too scattershot, hurting or inconveniencing persons needing to use air transportation, passport services, etc.
Debt limits? Bring on the targeted pain. As Sundance says, there are trillions at stake.
Pay off the debt interest, which is the only thing the markets care about, and then cut the budget to keep the government open. Open season for big game hunter Mullaney.
Farewell, Big Bird! Planned Parenthood? Buh-bye! And farewell grants for San Francisco and sanctuary cities! As Alinsky says, use tactics your base enjoys.
LikeLiked by 2 people
On March 1st, the Debt Ceiling is locked in at the then-current level of Debt.
Thereafter, the Government can spend no more than it takes in.
… Unless and until Congress raises the Debt Ceiling and President Trump signs off
… or Congress overrides his Veto.
His conditions will get interesting: Art of the Deal.
LikeLike
In our lifetimes, gvt shuts down when there are no funds to pay it’s bills (lights, personnel…). I don’t recall a time when the Executive told everybody to just stay home when there was still money appropriated to fund operations. The ball is in the House’s court on the 15th.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like to describe it as when the federal government cannot agree on an operating budget they have cut back certain services. A partial ( minority ) shut down to me is more appropriately described a Federal Govt. Slowdown. State, City, County, Municipal government continues to function. And yes, if one is out of work in this “slowdown”…yes that person is shutdown.
LikeLike
Yep, I’ve had to educate even my normally fairly knowledgable conservative friends. The media really did a job of propaganda on the shutdown.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only poll I care about was the overwhelming slam dunk in the 2016 Election of President Donald J TRUMP, who campaigned and won based on building a wall and being a law and order candidate.
Piddly sh1t based on 1,500 people tells me nothing and never did. it’s pure crap and the same applies to those who peddle it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think by now we know the polls are untrustworthy propo tools to support the narrative d’jour.
LikeLike
Yeah, just look at the poll above. Only 12% think there is no problem. Only 21% of Democrats think there is no problem. Almost as many Democrats think there is a crisis. But by splitting the poll into crisis vs problem, the pollsters split up Americans so they can justify the do-nothing politicians.
88% of Americans say there is a crisis or a problem. Even 79% of Democrats think that way. Yet nobody but Trump is trying to solve the crisis/problem. They are even obstructing Trump from solving it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Depends on who’s doing the poll. Sorry if I’m just overstating the obvious…
LikeLike
I thought I would like MA better, but she is coming off a little soft – even on friendly turf.
I’d bring on Katrina Pierson full time, give her a little polish, but she’s a tiger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Due to the following 6 points I believe President Trump has a winning strategy to fund the wall.
1. Pelosi will never let a dime be funded for the wall.
2. President Trump knows this but was probably advised that he did not yet have the political leverage to fund the wall through an Executive Order.
3. Therefore, President Trump engineered the re-opening of the government until February 15.
4. In the short term President Trump is willing to be criticized as weak in order to appear conciliatory by allowing the legislative process to go forward for 3 weeks.
5. When no wall funding is forthcoming by February 15, President Trump will have much more political capital to exercise his executive power and to fund the wall through military funds.
6. The wall funding battle then goes to the courts where President Trump has a good chance of prevailing.
The related ideas that Pelosi has won and that President Trump is weak will end on February 15.
LikeLiked by 3 people
MG, I agree but I also believe this is a trap set by the President and good old Nancy has fallen for it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trap? Please explain. I don’t see a “trap”. But I could be wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
RTD, winning strategy/trap one and the same thing.
LikeLike
Trump declares emergency on Feb 15 with order I build wall.
9th Circuit enjoins construction on Feb 16.
LikeLiked by 1 person
order to build wall
LikeLike
SOTU is all about RBG.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the spectacle of the dems booing border security!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Piglosi’s optics are going to be so much fun to watch. The Trumpster will go after her and the DEMO CRAPS for not protecting America and having the country infested with so many drugs. She detests Trump and she will not be able to contain her hate for him on live TV. It is going to be a joy to watch. She may stroke out over this.
LikeLike
The President’s Annual State of the Union Address, Explained:
“In its mandate that the president inform Congress about the state of the union, the Constitution doesn’t mention the judicial branch of government. Still, it’s become customary for Supreme Court justices to sit front and center, dressed in their official black robes, during the State of the Union.
Not all justices have chosen to observe this custom, however. Justice Antonin Scalia (who died in 2016) stopped attending the State of the Union in 1997, reportedly calling it ‘a childish spectacle.’ Justice Clarence Thomas also regularly skips the event, and Justice Samuel Alito hasn’t attended since 2010, when he visibly expressed disapproval over President Barack Obama’s criticism of the Court’s decision in the controversial Citizens United case. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg did not attend President Trump’s State of the Union in 2018, just as she did not attend his joint address to Congress in 2017. (Neither did Thomas or Alito.)”
https://www.history.com/news/state-of-the-union-explained
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for that, Og.
LikeLike
sorry, Sassy…I believe its nothing but a power play on Pelosi’s part.
and her sitting behind the President as he goes on and on ab reality…while she chews her cud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She will distort her facial expressions , as before, with her usual lips closed as she wipes her tongue over her upper teeth (dentures?). She thinks this hides a frown or smirk. Just watch.
LikeLike
There will not be Shutdown 2.0 as Mulvaney implied.
President Trump lost all leverage when he walked away from the shutdown as a tactic to get the wall. He now only has his EO powers and whatever legitimate legal arguments to defend the inevitable, multi-court challenges. There will be no help from the Congressional Democrats or Republicans. Where can a compromise be negotiated? PT has already come off $25 billion in wall funding and is down to $5.7 billion. He offered DACA, no deal.
This is not what I expected. I thought he would keep the shutdown going and EO the wall.
We will see if this strategy is a winning strategy. I don’t see it happening. CJ John Roberts will strike it down when it comes to his court.
LikeLike
President Trump let the Democrats and Republicans off the hook when he threw in the towel on the shutdown.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CJ there-are-no-Obama-judges Roberts.
LikeLike
She showed little to no outrage over Pelosi’s refusal to allow PT to deliver his SOTU. This is not acceptable.
Where is the counter punching coming out of this WH? Condemnation, outrage, taking Pelosi to task for being partisaned over SOTU.
This is not winning.
LikeLike
I’ve thought from the beginning, he should just ignore her as irrelevant and give the SOTU somewhere else.
It is a fairly recent tradition to give it in the house anyway.
LikeLike
I’m disillusioned with PDJT’s lack of success with “border security” but not to the point where I can be negative towards him and his possibilities of success. Are some of TCTH Branch Clingers’ leaves starting to turn to the dark side?
LikeLike
I don’t think so. I think we are trying to get our heads around what is happening and have legitimate questions about strategy, direction, and outcomes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ll have an outcome on February 15th. PDT’s strategies have gotten us a lot so far. I can wait three weeks. Everyone else will too.
LikeLike
Starting to?
LikeLike
Far too much unrealistic pessimism here today based on this interview. Its pretty simple and very much in PDJT’s long term favor, as MS laid out in general terms.
Pelosi said no negotiating while gov is shut. And ATC and TSA unions were about to hurt the country thru sickouts. So PDJT calls Pelosi’s bluff, reopens for 3 weeks, and says negotiate like you promised. Dems might or might not do so in good faith.
If so, PDJT wins in 3 weeks, probably with at least a partial DACA solution since that is what the Dems lose most otherwise—Daca is dead at SCOTUS sooner rather than later.
If not, PDJT has taken NOTHING off the table. Renewed shutdown, national emergency, or (prefered) invocation of ‘bulletproof’ 10USC284(b)7—plus no DACA. And, if not, PDJT also gets a major campaign issue to exploit.
Looks to me like he has Pelosi politically checkmated either way. The pessimism here about a classic ART of War/Deal maneuver is IMO unbecoming of Treepers.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well put. It is tiresome to read so many wrongly thinking that PDJT caved and lost.
While I am eager to finally see some shrinking of the government, I am patient and can wait some more to see a reduction in force. I think that the challenge of draining the swamp is very similar to what was faced in WWII. Too many have unrealistic expectations of how quickly the job can be competently done. Some things that can be done quickly cannot be done well. Perhaps the best we can do is try to educate others, encourage those who are flagging, and pray for our VSGPDJT and our country.
I have also been praying that the enemies of MAGA continually be ever more ridiculous, and so far I have yet to be disappointed.
LikeLike
Opening the government so people can get paid is a WIN.
Three weeks continued negotiations is a WIN.
Failure of the democrats to negotiate is a WIN.
Declaring a national emergency is now a WIN with public support.
Having my continued support is a WIN.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let the HAND-WRINGING BEGIN…ON MY MARK, GET SET…Ain’t sayin’ go and I ain’t backing down…
You squirrels are chasing VERY SHINY OBJECTS…this DID NOT START WITH THE SHUTDOWN…
THIS STARTED WHEN ONE, PDJT, CANCELLED THE CODEL THAT PELOSI WAS TRYING TO TAKE. HE JUST PISSED IN HER CHERIOS AND SHE HAS NOTHING TO SHOW FOR IT
EXCEPT…We ain’t opening the House for a SOTU, we ain’ bargaining on anything that he wants, and wez setting up committess to IMPEACH HIM!!! She is a BRAIN DEAD ZOMBI ON LIFE SUPPORT BECAUSE WHEN THE GOV SHUTS DOWN AGAIN I DARESAY THAT THERE WILL BE QUITE A FEW DEMS OUT OF WORK.
So, Buckup Buckos because PDJT said the ride was going to get rough and this is one of those times. Besides, he still has ALL OF THE DOCUMENTS, EMAILS AND SUCH so let the Good Times begin…
LikeLike
This shutdown was due to Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell, who are clowns sans the red noses.
LikeLike
They’re the scorpions who tricked our frog president. Sad.
LikeLike
He’s still president, but you can sit on the shore and make judgments if that’s your safe space.
LikeLike
How about trying something new: the president could propose a temporary income tax surcharge on incomes >$1 mil. Enough to raise, say, $12B. Half of it for the Wall and half for tax credits for homeowners who install wind or solar. I don’t care about the latter any more than any of you do, but I’d like to see the Dems have to either give in on Wall funding or vote against taxing the rich and supporting “green” energy.
LikeLike
What I loved about the President’s decision to sign a 3 week CR is that he made sure that we knew it was about “border security” and not “immigration reform”…a distinction with a difference IMHO. So hopefully what he has achieved is a period of intense publicity over border security, which includes a wall, rather than the usual bloviating on the need to repair our “broken” immigration system by granting amnesty to those who are here illegally. So, when the subject of DACA comes up, he can simply say “what does that have to do with border security?” That is a discussion for another day…
Furthermore, I am assuming POTUS has a succession of expert witnesses who will testify as to the efficacy of barriers along the border…which is what a number of Democrats have said all along – “we need to hear from the experts!” Somehow, I cannot imagine the Dems finding an “expert” who will aver that walls are not necessary or helpful. If they do, then why not respond with a query about the border walls that already exist: should we tear them down?
Again, much is afoot and I am confident our VSG has it under control…but that’s just me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like Pelosi just read the latest polling data, and it’s not good for her –
https://www.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/DyBzwWNX4AAokR6.jpg?itok=SvWWcNLy
SOTU address on for Feb 5th. Nancy finally realized it was time for her to stop acting like a toddler.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will, t6hanks for posting this letter.
LikeLike
No problem. Story is up now on most of the major news sites.
LikeLike
Nancy’s gonna be high as a kite that evening. Can you imagine her being forced to sit right behind Trump, with her every move viewed by millions watching on TV? NEVER could she make it through the speech without a lot of help…. Mother’s Little Helper to the max.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her OPTICS may be Oscar Award winning. I can’t wait. maybe she strokes out on national TV.
LikeLike
I Do not Believe lib’s polls, Build The wall,
LikeLike